9 Best Credit Card Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

A reliable credit card machine is an essential part of any modern business. Whether you are looking for a portable reader that can be used with your phone or a more traditional terminal to keep at your checkout counter, these are the best credit card machines available today.

Choosing a Credit Card Machine

Choosing a credit card machine is an important decision for any business. Picking the right one for you depends on your needs, your budget, and which payment provider you would like to do business with. We'll take a closer look at each of these factors to give you some food for thought as you make your decision.

Portable vs Countertop

The first thing you will want to think about is whether you want something portable or not. If you're a small business owner that sells goods in a variety of locations like farmers' markets, flea markets, trade shows, and other such events, then you will need a machine that you can bring with you wherever you go.

The three Square readers and the Square Terminal are all excellent portable options that connect with your phone and facilitate mobile payments. They can even operate without an Internet connection while in Offline Mode. The Ingenico iWL250 is another great portable option that comes with some extra flexibility.

If, on the other hand, you operate your business primarily in one place and are looking for a more permanent POS station, you will likely want to get a countertop credit card machine. The MSR90 is a great choice if you want a no-frills magstripe reader to connect with your existing register or POS service. While the Square Stand is a good option if you already have a compatible iPad or if you are interested in purchasing one.

Finally, the Square Terminal and Square Register are premium countertop products that have become the go-to choices for many modern storefronts. They look great inside any business, and they provide a top-notch user experience for both you and your customers.

Budget

If you're an individual running your own business and are just looking for a simple way to accept credit card payments, you will likely be very pleased with one of the Square Readers. I would recommend the Square Contactless and Chip Reader, as it comes bundled with a Square Reader for Magstripe and will give you everything you need to accept all modern payment types, including NFC payments like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet.

As stated in the previous section, these are particularly good options if you do not have a traditional storefront and operate primarily as an individual. Just make sure you pick up a Lightning to headphone adapter if you're an iPhone user.

If you're running a business in a fixed location and are looking for a proper payment station, your most affordable option will be the MSR90 followed by the Square Stand and the Verifone VX520. That being said, neither the MSR90 nor the VX520 comes bundled with card processing services, so there will be additional expenses before your payments are up and running.

It goes without saying that the Square Terminal and the Square Register are the least budget-friendly options on this list, but this is an instance in which you get what you pay for. These devices look clean and professional, and they come bundled with Square software which is intuitive and familiar to many customers. There's a strong argument that investing in one of these products will pay for itself in no time.

POS Software and Card Processing

Last but not least, you will want to consider what POS software and card processing service you would like to use. The majority of the products in this list are made by Square and come bundled with Square's hugely popular POS software. Square also processes its own payments, with competitively priced fees of 2.6% + 0.10c per swipe.

The MSR90, on the other hand, does not come with any POS software or card processing service, and the Ingenico iWL250 and Verifone VX520 can both be used with several payment processors. This could be a benefit if you already have a payment processor that you enjoy using or if you are willing to shop around and find the service that you like the most. But it could also be a hassle if you are looking for a simple solution to get started making payments right away.

