11 Best Mini Generators: Your Easy Buying Guide

These little toolbox-sized devices provide incredibly transportable and convenient options for your electrical needs. They’re light, compact, and feature a wide range of amenities ideal for what you need. Not much larger than a lunchbox, these portable power supply units are perfect for keeping your electronic gadgets charged and ready to go.

There are even smaller units that are excellent for pointed applications like charging electronics, setting up movies in the backyard, or providing electricity for a flatscreen at tailgating parties. I’m talking about mini generators.

Portable generators are great tools for supplying electrical power to an entire home and small generators are wonderful for traveling in an RV, camping, or working in the field. Portable generators are indeed portable but they’re heavy and tough to lift in and out of a vehicle. Small inverter generators are easier to lug around but still powered by gasoline and make noise.

What are Mini Generators Good For?

Mini generators are basically large rechargeable batteries. They're about the size of a large backpack and can be charged using any wall outlet that's available. They're excellent for keeping personal electronics charged as well as other small electric gadgets like cameras, projectors, drones, camping lights, and more.

Even though mini generators aren't as powerful as gas-powered small or portable generators, they have some really obvious advantages. For one, they can be safely used inside without worrying about toxic chemicals or fumes.

For another, the thick plastic casings make them ideal for camping trips, backyard outings, or tailgating. They're rugged and durable while offering a number of ports and plug-ins to power up a variety of items.

Mini generators require no maintenance meaning you won't have to change oil, keep gasoline around, or winterize anything. They're also silent so they can be used at a camping site without bothering your neighbors.

Are Mini Generators Worth It?

For what they're intended, most definitely. They typically offer up a more varied selection of ports to support a larger inventory of devices hungry for power. Their simplistic nature is very attractive to folks who need power but don't want to put up with the maintenance and hassle that combustion engines require.

Now keep in mind that these little batteries provide some portable power supply but they typically top out at around 1,000 Watts overall. That isn't enough juice for a refrigerator and certainly not a washing machine. If you're looking for a generator for emergency use, you'd best stick to a portable generator or at the very least a small generator.

The price per Watt provided is going to be higher with a mini generator but any time you miniaturize anything, it's going to be more expensive because of the convenience. But they're ultra-small, compact, and easy to use. For any sort of trip requiring lighting and device charging, a mini generator is a great choice.

One thing to keep in mind is that mini generators, portable power supply units, and small power stations are little but they can weigh up to 50 pounds. Traveling with one by car, truck, or RV isn't going to be an issue. Airlines, however, won't allow large batteries to be carried on or checked on any flight due to FAA restrictions.

How Long Will a Mini Generator Last?

With regard to power output and depending on the draw needed, a mini generator may last up all day long. The best of the bunch can run personal medical equipment or an LED television for many hours. Recharging one of these units will take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

If we're talking about the lifespan of a mini generator, that also depends on a number of factors. Like much smaller portable power banks, how long they'll continue to serve will be dictated by how often they're drained and recharged.

Using a mini generator each and every day and recharging it at night will result in a shorter usefulness timeline. Batteries of any kind degrade at an incremental, yet steady, rate. They degrade quicker depending on usage. Still, you should count on your mini generator to last for years.

Years, that is, if you treat your machine well. Store your mini generator in a cool, dry place and you'll enjoy it for a very long time. But keep it in your hot, humid, damp garage and you'll need to replace it in a few months, not years. This is the case for any sort of electronics gear you own.

The quality of your mini generator is also a big factor in life expectancy. There are many foreign-made products on the market that are just fine and should do very well. Others, well, not so much. You'll have to be the final decision maker, obviously, but the items on our list should, with proper care, last for several years.

