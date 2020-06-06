11 Best Outdoor TVs: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

Nothing completes an outdoor oasis quite like a pergola with a nice big screen outdoor tv for summer entertainment. Whether you’re lounging with friends and family, grilling dinner, soaking in the hot tub, or simply want to watch your favorite shows under the stars, an outdoor tv is the answer. They’re specially made to withstand rain, snow, dust, insects, and extreme temperatures and have anti-glare capabilities for the best viewing experience.

Why Should You Buy an Outdoor TV?

If you like the idea of entertaining outdoors, an outdoor TV adds a fun element to the mix. You'll almost feel like you're on a restaurant patio or a resort in your own home with the ability to grill, lounge, and relax outside while watching your favorite shows. While you can use an indoor tv outside with a special cover, they don't function quite as well as a TV that's made to be outdoors. Outdoors TVs are made with anti-glare technology and are made to withstand rain, snow, dust, insects, extreme temps, and more without any damage.

Is it Easy to Install an Outdoor TV?

Most outdoor TVs are easy to install but do require a separate mount. You'll want to make sure that the mount you purchase is made for outdoors, like this weatherproof tv mount, which is made especially for weatherproof TVs. Once you have the mount, the installation typically takes about an hour or two and is quite simple.

How to Keep Your Outdoor TV Protected

Keep in mind that although outdoor TVs are made to be outside, they're definitely an investment so you'll want to spend a small amount for a proper weatherproof tv cover that will keep your outdoor TV looking like new between uses. This is a top seller and has a scratch-free liner that will ensure no damage to the screen.

Can You Install an Outdoor TV in Full Sun?

There are a number of different types of outdoor TVs and while some can be mounted with full sun exposure, others need to be installed in partial or full shade. This difference is due to the glare and how much sun exposure the TV can have while still providing a clear picture. Check out the area where you want to mount your tv at various times of day to make sure you're making the right purchase.

