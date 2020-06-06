11 Best Outdoor TVs: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

Nothing completes an outdoor oasis quite like a pergola with a nice big screen outdoor tv for summer entertainment. Whether you’re lounging with friends and family, grilling dinner, soaking in the hot tub, or simply want to watch your favorite shows under the stars, an outdoor tv is the answer. They’re specially made to withstand rain, snow, dust, insects, and extreme temperatures and have anti-glare capabilities for the best viewing experience.
Check out our top outdoor tv picks below.
1. SunBrite 43-Inch Outdoor Television 4K with HDR
Cons:
- Available in several sizes to best suit your space
- Made with a durable aluminum frame instead of plastic
- From the leading brand of outdoor tvs, with amazing weatherproof technology
- Does not include speakers
- Does not include wall mount
- Should be used in areas of partial shade for best picture quality
If glare is an issue, consider the SunBrite 43-Inch Outdoor Television 4K with HDR for your outdoor space, which is made for partial sun. The TruVision anti-glare technology cuts glare and delivers an amazingly crisp and clear picture that’s superior to typical indoor TVs. It’s easy to install this safely with a standard tv mount or articulating wall mount, which you’ll need to purchase separately. You’ll also need to purchase a soundbar since speakers are not included with this model of television.
2. Furrion Aurora – Partial Sun Series 43-Inch Weatherproof HD Outdoor Television
Cons:
- High brightness for outdoor spaces even mid-day.
- Many features that a standard indoor tv would have like child lock, closed caption, sleep timer, etc.
- Easy to install and connect
- Soundbar not included
- Not ideal for full sun exposure
- Outdoor tv mount not included
The Furrion Aurora – Partial Sun Series 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television is optimal for partial shaded outdoor spaces, with protection against harsh effects of rain, snow, salt, fog, UV rays, dirt, insects, and humidity. The technology allows for up to three times the brightness of most indoor TVs and has an anti-glare LCD screen. The ambient light sensor provides auto-brightness control so you don’t have to continuously adjust the brightness based on the sun exposure. This TV is available in four various sizes depending on your budget and space.
-
3. Furrion Aurora – Full Shade Series 49-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television
Cons:
- Beautiful, clear display that's 50 percent brighter than any indoor tv even in the middle of the day
- Weatherproof against all elements with built in fans for extreme heat
- Easy to set up/install and mount
- Soundbar needs to be purchased seperately
- Can only be used in partial sun
- Meant for mounting only, not console use
With a weatherproof IP54 housing, Furrion Aurora 4K LED Outdoor TV is engineered to withstand the harsh effects of rain, snow, salt, fog, UV rays, dirt, insects, and humidity. The television can withstand extreme temperatures in both directions, with built-in fans that help control the temperature even in extreme heat. While the tv is made for outdoors and is 50 percent brighter than any indoor television, it still is best suited for shaded areas for the best picture quality. You can purchase the Furrion outdoor soundbar separately for upgraded sound.
-
4. SunBriteTV SE 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television
Cons:
- Soundbar included for improved quality sound. Can easily be mounted below or above the TV
- Easy to install and mount
- Great clear picture quality, even in sun
- Television is not a smart TV
- Remote can be hard to use outdoors
- Can be hard to see picture in bright, direct sun and partial shade is more optimal
The SunBriteTV SE 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television is meant for partial sunlight in spaces like a patio, deck, or yard and delivers a crisp, bright, high-definition picture. The weatherproof tv is made with direct LED backlight and anti-glare technology so you can see the screen easily, even when there is sunlight. This television includes a soundbar, which can be mounted above or below the tv for improved sound quality. Built with an aluminum frame, the tv is safe from outdoor elements like weather, insects, and more.
-
5. SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for Shade
Cons:
- Aluminum frame to protect tv from outdoor elements like rain, snow, extreme temperatures, dust, insects, etc.
- Superior bright picture quality, even in sun
- Wall mount hardware included
- Made for wall mount only, additional piece needed to use on console
- Additional speakers needed for loud sound
- Aluminum frame makes it heavy, two people recommended for installation
The SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for Shade is a top-seller in the market for outdoor and weatherproof TVs. The picture is nice and bright, so even if the sun is hitting it a bit, you’ll still get a clear picture. The TVs speakers are good quality, but if you want amplified sound, it’s easy to set up surround sound speakers as well.
The latest model in the Veranda Series offers a premium 4K UHD HDR screen with direct LED backlight, which is what makes the picture so bright. Keep in mind this weatherproof tv is meant for wall-mount only, and includes all of the necessary hardware for hanging. The aluminum case protects against rain, snow, insects, dust, and extreme temperatures.
6. Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure
Cons:
- Turns any tv into an outdoor tv
- Protects from weather and helps with glare
- Easy to use and install
- Isn't a true outdoor television, simply an enclosure
- Won't work for all tvs (must be slim)
- Mount sold seperately
The Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure is a great purchase because it can turn any TV into an outdoor TV with a simple enclosure that will protect it from outdoor elements. If you’re not looking to buy an outdoor TV, this is a perfect alternative that’s sturdily built and keeps any tv protected from harsh rain, dust, snow, and extreme temperatures. You can still see the tv well, and the enclosure even helps prevent some glare from the sun for optimal outdoor viewing.
7. Mirage Vision Diamond 8K QLED Outdoor TV 55″
Cons:
- Wifi enabled, smart TV with speakers included
- Can handle direct sunlight
- Withstands subzero temps and up to 145 degrees
- Price point
- Not meant for commercial use
- Wall mount not included
The Mirage Vision Diamond 8K QLED might be on the higher end when it comes to the price point but it’s worth forking over the extra cash since its one of the only outdoor televisions that can handle direct sunlight. This model can withstand sub-freezing weather and temperatures up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit with built-in rear vents that allow heat to escape. It’s also one of the only outdoor TVs that is wifi enabled and a smart television while also being built to be used outdoors.
8. Séura Shade Series 55-Inch Weatherproof 4K Ultra HD Outdoor TV with Soundbar
Cons:
- Includes outdoor soundbar for superior sound
- Comes with a two year warranty to protect against any damage
- Protection against wind, weather, and changing temperatures
- No mount or cover included
- Not a smart TV
- Optional cover not included
The Séura Shade Series 55-Inch Weatherproof 4K Ultra HD Outdoor TV comes with a soundbar so you don’t have to worry about purchasing one separately. It’s entirely waterproof and can be kept outside year-round and can easily be used with a Roku stick or something similar. The tv comes with a two-year warranty that protects against any damage. The picture is clear, bright, and high definition. Keep in mind the tv mount and optional cover are not included.
9. The TV Shield 36-43″ Outdoor TV Enclosure
Cons:
- Protects against dust and water as well as theft
- Can be used with any plasma/flat screen tv of this size and is good for both commercial and residential use
- Climate controlled
- Doesn't help with glare. TV should be hung in a spot without direct sunlight
- Front is made of plexiglass, not real glass
- May need external speakers for optimal sound quality
The TV Sheild is a must-have if you want to take your indoor TV and install it outside. This enclosure is suitable for 36-43″ TVs and protects against water and dust, as well as theft. It’s great for both commercial or residential use and is highly-rated. Unfortunately, this screen protector doesn’t help with glare, so you’ll want to place your TV in a spot where it doesn’t receive direct sunlight.
10. Storm Shell SS-44 Outdoor TV Enclosure
Cons:
- Easy to install, mount included. Front cover is easily removeable for veiwing
- Protects against water, impact, dust, etc.
- Great alternative to purchasing an outdoor TV
- Doesn't prevent glare, like some outdoor TVs
- High price point for simple product concept
- Doesn't protect against harsh temperatures
If you don’t want to buy an outdoor TV, the Storm Shell SS-44 Outdoor TV Enclosure allows you to protect an indoor TV from the elements when it’s not in use. The hardshell exterior is made to be waterproof, impact-resistant, and UV resistant with a fully and easily removable cover so you can view your TV whenever you’d like. The mount comes with this product so you don’t have to purchase anything separately.
11. Sunbrite TV Direct Sun Outdoor All-Weather Television
Cons:
- Can be used in direct sunlight
- Protects against extreme weather and temps
- Soundbar is included for optimal sound
- Higher price point
- No 4K version of this TV model available
- Mount needs to be purchased seperately
The tricky thing about buying an outdoor TV is that most of them can’t be placed in direct sunlight due to glare. The Sunbrite TV Pro Series is made especially for direct sun exposure while also working in extreme temperatures and all-weather. This outdoor TV is also made with a tempered glass shield as well as a weatherproof, detachable speaker bar, which can be mounted on the top or bottom.
Why Should You Buy an Outdoor TV?
If you like the idea of entertaining outdoors, an outdoor TV adds a fun element to the mix. You'll almost feel like you're on a restaurant patio or a resort in your own home with the ability to grill, lounge, and relax outside while watching your favorite shows. While you can use an indoor tv outside with a special cover, they don't function quite as well as a TV that's made to be outdoors. Outdoors TVs are made with anti-glare technology and are made to withstand rain, snow, dust, insects, extreme temps, and more without any damage.
Is it Easy to Install an Outdoor TV?
Most outdoor TVs are easy to install but do require a separate mount. You'll want to make sure that the mount you purchase is made for outdoors, like this weatherproof tv mount, which is made especially for weatherproof TVs. Once you have the mount, the installation typically takes about an hour or two and is quite simple.
How to Keep Your Outdoor TV Protected
Keep in mind that although outdoor TVs are made to be outside, they're definitely an investment so you'll want to spend a small amount for a proper weatherproof tv cover that will keep your outdoor TV looking like new between uses. This is a top seller and has a scratch-free liner that will ensure no damage to the screen.
Can You Install an Outdoor TV in Full Sun?
There are a number of different types of outdoor TVs and while some can be mounted with full sun exposure, others need to be installed in partial or full shade. This difference is due to the glare and how much sun exposure the TV can have while still providing a clear picture. Check out the area where you want to mount your tv at various times of day to make sure you're making the right purchase.
