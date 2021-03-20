8 Best Built-In Grills For Outdoor Kitchens: Your Buyer’s Guide

A show-stopping addition to any outdoor kitchen, a built-in grill is an essential part of the backyard cooking and dining experience. Similar to outdoor pizza ovens in how they deliver all kinds of “wow power” and flavor, built-in BBQs are a must if you’re expanding or renovating your outdoor entertaining space.
While these specialty outdoor appliances can be more expensive than free-standing grills, they offer incredible features and designs that make them well worth the investment. With spacious interiors, new and improved technology, and gorgeous yet durable designs, built-in BBQ grills provide homeowners with an incredible cooking experience that’s convenient, versatile, and worthy of all kinds of grilling & chilling fun. To find the perfect built-in grill for you, read on.
1. Napoleon Built-in Prestige PRO 665 RB Natural Gas & Propane GrillPros:
Cons:
- Features 5 stainless steel tube burners that provide 60,000 BTUs of cooking power
- Has 665 square inches of grilling space and 335 square inches of warming space
- Rotisserie and smoking tray have their own dedicated burners and power systems
- Features interior lights for nightime grilling
- LED Spectrum Night Light control knobs feature SafetyGlow technology
- Each main burner is on the Jetfire Ignition System
- Drip tray is the width of the grill and easy to remove and clean
- Available in natural gas, propane, and two other sizes
- Some reviewers reported flame outage in higher wind (20mph+)
- Not made entirely of stainless steel
- Easy to clean but make sure you do it thoroughly
One of the best built-in grill options on the market right now is the Napolean Prestige PRO 665 Grill. Featuring 665 square inches of grilling space, 335 square inches of warming space, and five stainless steel tube burners that provide 60,000 BTUs of cooking power, this model retains heat incredibly well and provides home cooks and bbq aficionados a lot to work with and grill with. Sold as either a natural gas grill (featured) or a propane grill, this model blends function with fashion as the gorgeous LED Spectrum Night Light control knobs feature SafetyGlow technology. The controls even glow red when in use.
Providing users with a better time nighttime cooking experience, this model also features two interior lights that illuminate the grilling surface. This built-in BBQ has some other cool features and functions worth noting:
- Rotisserie Option: get ready to have fun with chicken as this model features an infrared rear burner with 18,000 BTUs of dedicated cooking power, and comes with a heavy-duty rotisserie kit.
- Smoking Tray: built-in to the design of this grill, the smoker tray has room for various types of wood chips and features its own dedicated burner with 8,000 BTUs of dedicated cooking power.
- Jetfire Ignition: each main burner is on the Jetfire Ignition System, eliminating the need for matches and other starters.
- Drip Tray: full width of the grill and easy to remove and clean.
- Dimensions: 41.75″ wide x 25.25″ high x 25.5″ deep
- Cut-Out Dimensions: 38″ wide x 8 7/8″ high x 20 5/8″ deep
Love the model but want a different size? A smaller and larger option are both available. Click here for details.
Find more Napoleon Built-in Prestige PRO 665 Natural Gas Grill information and reviews here.
2. Bull Angus 30-Inch 4-Burner Built-In Grill (Natural Gas & Propane)Price: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed from commercial-grade 304 stainless steel
- 600 square inch cooking surface, 210 square inch warming rack
- 60,000 BTUs of cooking power + separate 15,000 BTU rotisserie burner
- Available as a propane gas grill or a natural gas grill
- Rotisserie kit included
- Internal lights are hard to replace
- Some reviewers question the quality of the rotisserie kit
- Reports of poor customer service
The Bull Angus 30-Inch 4-Burner Built-In Grill is a show-stopper for sure. Available as a natural gas grill (featured) or as a propane gas grill, this built-in bbq from Bull is a solid choice with excellent reviews. Constructed from 304 stainless steel, and featuring 60,000 BTUs of cooking power spread across four rugged stainless steel burners, a 15,000 BTU infrared rotisserie backburner, a reliable piezo ignition system, a 600 square inch cooking surface, and a 210 square inch warming rack, this grill is a durable workhorse ideal for any outdoor kitchen set-up. Here’s what else you need to know:
- Rotisserie kit: included!
- Thermometer: built into the hood and easy to use and read.
- Internal lights: interior lights ensure you can cook at any time of the day.
- Heat retention: a double-walled hood does an excellent job of retaining heat and also keeps the hood from discoloring over time.
- Physical Dimensions: 32.25″ wide x 21.25″ high x 24.125″ deep
- Cut-Out Dimensions: 31″ wide x 9.5″ high x 21″ deep
Find more Bull Angus 30-Inch 4-Burner Built-In Grill information and reviews here.
3. Weber Summit S-660 Built-In Natural Gas & Propane GrillPrice: $2,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful six burner system with 60,000 BTUs of cooking power
- Features a 10,600 BTU Sear Station, a 6,800 BTU smoker burner, and a 10,600 BTU infrared rotisserie rear burner
- Comes with an attached storage area
- 769 square inches of total cooking area
- Available as either a propane gas grill or a natural gas grill
- Rotisserie kit included
- Dimensions might not work for some outdoor kitchens
- More expensive option
- Powerful burners, but other models boast more BTUs per system
It doesn’t get much better than Weber. Known for making incredible charcoal and gas-powered BBQs, the Weber Summit S-660 Built-In Natural Gas Grill is a good one. Considered the “crown jewel” of the Weber family, the Summit Series offers a larger frame than some of the other built-in grills on our list but features six stainless steel burners with 60,000 BTUs spread evenly between them. Available as both a natural gas grill (featured) and a propane gas grill, this high-powered series also features a 10,600 BTU Sear Station, a 6,800 BTU smoker burner, a 10,600 BTU infrared rotisserie rear burner with rotisserie accessories bundle, 769 square inches of total cooking area, and a 145 square inch warming rack. This built-in BBQ has some other cool features and functions worth noting:
- Storage: these built-in grills come with an attached enclosed storage area that features stainless steel doors and an interior shelf.
- Slide-in Design: this is one of the easier built-in options on our list as it easily slides in/out.
- Smoker Box: integrated stainless steel smoker box with dedicated burner infuses your food with smokey flavor and aroma.
- Ignition: each burner has Snap-Jet ignition that lights quickly and efficiently.
- Grates: features heavy-duty 9mm stainless steel rod cooking grates and stainless steel Flavorizer bars for lasting durability.
- Dimensions: 31″ x 42″ x 51″
Find more Weber Summit 660 Built-In Natural Gas & Propane Grill information and reviews here.
4. Big Green Egg 24 in. XLarge Charcoal Kamado Grill GreenPrice: $1,249.99Pros:
Cons:
- Boasted as the most versatile outdoor cooking appliance as you can grill, roast, smoke, sear, and bake
- Large capacity that can easily cook for a crowd
- Excellent heat retention, precise temperature readings and quick heat-up
- Ideal for low and slow cooking as it can maintain temperatures for extended periods of time
- Pre-fabricated and compatible outdoor cabinet systems are available
- Smaller cooking area compared to other and more traditional built-in grills
- Not the easiest to clean
- Some say it's more basic than other kamado-style grills
The Big Green Egg is one of those unique backyard additions BBQ aficionados swoon for. Debuting in the 1970s, this ceramic kamado-style charcoal grill offers a different kind of cooking experience that some consider as one of the best. Designed to either be nested in a pre-fabricated outdoor cabinet system or built-in to a custom kitchen custom, The Big Green Egg XL offers 452 square inches of cooking space. Large enough to cook two 20lb turkeys, 24 burgers, 11 whole chickens, 12 steaks, or 12 racks of rib vertically (not all at the same time!) this ceramic beast can feed a family or a crowd with total ease.
So, why a Big Green Egg? Boasted as the highest quality, most versatile, and best simple to use outdoor cooking appliance on the market, you can grill, roast, smoke, sear, and bake with this cool built-in model. An excellent retainer of heat, this grill reaches optimal cooking temperatures within 15 minutes and offers a patented airflow system that allows you to better control the process. The built-in gauge also provides precise readings between 150-degrees F to 750-degrees F. It can even maintain the same temperature for extended periods of time, making it great for low and slow cooking.
Find more Big Green Egg 24 in. Charcoal Kamado Grill Green information and reviews here.
-
5. Memphis Grills Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill Wi-FiPrice: $4,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers home cooks the wood pellet experience in a built-in grill form
- Features a dual-fan convection system for a more thorough cooking experience
- Designed with smart features: WiFi and Mobile App connectivity
- 844 square inches of cooking space
- 24lb wood pellet hopper offers 36 hours of uninterrupted cooking time
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 700-degrees F
- Different cooking experience compared to traditional grill
- WiFi only works with certain systems and password types
- More expensive option
Blending together smart features with wood-pellet power, the Elite Series 39″ Built-In Pellet Grill from Memphis Grills makes for a stunning addition to any outdoor kitchen. Constructed from heavy-duty 304 stainless steel, this model features nickel-plated rods and offers a dual-wall design for superior heat retention. Reaching temperatures as high as 700-degrees F is a total breeze, too, considering the built-in 24lb capacity pellet hopper allows for 36 hours of unattended and uninterrupted cooking. And, an integrated WiFi control system along with the Memphis Mobile App (iOS and Android), allows you to monitor the cook from anywhere. Here’s what else you need to know:
- Cooking Space: 844 square inches.
- Intelligent Temperature Control: this system can be mounted near the grill and can be connected through the included wire. How does it work? When the grill reaches the desired temperature, the ITC automatically reduces the grill temperature.
- Air Flow: engineered with a dual-fan convection system, this grill fuels the fire with oxygen to create a convection oven environment.
- Physical Dimensions: 39″ wide x 28″ high x 29″ deep
- Cut-Out Dimensions: 42 5/8″ wide x 16 3/4″ high x 24.5″ deep
Interested in the WiFi and smart features? A special note from Memphis Grills: The Memphis Grill WiFi system is only compatible with the following network security protocols: WPA/WPA2 Personal, TLS, and SSL. For a successful connection, your home network password cannot contain non-alphanumeric characters such as # $ &.
Find more Memphis Grills Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill information and reviews here.
-
7. Saber Grills Elite 3-Burner Built-in GrillPros:
Cons:
- Uses 30% less fuel
- Constructed with commercial-grade 304 stainless steel
- Includes rotisserie kit
- Temperature gauges are located above each burner at grate level
- Internal lights allow you to grill at all times of the day
- Propane converter sold separately
- Less powerful than other models
- Grilling surface not as large as other built-in grills
Saber’s patented infrared cooking system shines through in the Elite 3-Burner Natural Gas Built-in Grill. Using 30% less fuel than traditional gas grills, this model is constructed with commercial-grade 304 stainless steel, features a unique grate and flame tamer design that heats the grill evenly and prevents flare-ups, offers three burners each with 8,000 BTUs of cooking power, and provides users with 500 square inches of grilling space. Measuring 32″ wide, this grill is an excellent size for any outdoor kitchen set-up you’re constructing or remodeling. Here’s what else you need to know:
- Interior Lighting: features two internal halogen lights so you can grill any time of day.
- Accessories Bundle: comes with a cover and rotisserie kit.
- Warming Rack: stainless steel warming rack easily folds down and up depending on usage.
- Temperature Gauges: located at the grate level, the easy-to-read temperature gauges make grilling with the lid open easier than ever before as you can monitor temperatures while cooking.
- Physical Dimensions: 31.62″ wide x 21.625″ high x 26.5″ deep
- Cut-Out Dimensions: 28 1/8″ wide x 9″ high x 22″ deep
Saber’s built-in grills are sold as natural gas grills (featured) but can be converted into a propane model with a converter. Sold separately.
Find more Saber Grills Elite 3-Burner Built-in Grill information and reviews here.
8. KitchenAid Built Propane Gas GrillPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A more budget-friendly option compared to other models
- 556 square inches in the main cooking space and 177 square inches in the secondary cooking area
- Propane gas grill but can be converted into a natural gas grill
- Good grill for price but is not as robust as other models
- Smaller grilling area
- Some users have had a hard time maintaining temperature over an extended cooking period
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly built-in grill, the KitchenAid 30″ Built-In Propane Gas Grill is an excellent choice. Featuring four burners each with 12,000 BTUs of cooking power, this model boasts a heavy-duty 304 stainless steel construction, a 13,000 BTU ceramic rear infrared burner perfect for rotisserie, 556 square inches in the main cooking space, and 177 square inches in the secondary cooking area. This built-in BBQ has some other cool features and functions worth noting:
- Grill Starter: firing up the grill has never been easier than with KintechenAid’s easy-to-use electronic ignition, powered by two AA batteries.
- Event-Heat-System: built-in stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers, and enhanced grates work together to evenly distribute heat throughout the entire grill surface while also reducing the likelihood of flare-ups.
- Natural Gas Compatibility: while this is a propane-powered built-in BBQ, this model features dual-energy valves and includes natural gas orifices, making it easy to convert should you choose.
- Physical Dimensions: 34″ wide x 22.25″ high x 25.5″ deep
- Cut-Out Dimensions: 30 11/16″ wide x 10.5″ high x 20 13/16″ deep
Find more KitchenAid Built Propane Gas Grill information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Built-In Grill?
Contemplating a backyard renovation? Looking to replace an old grilling system? Ready for some "wow power" in your outdoor entertaining set-up? There are many reasons to consider a built-in BBQ grill.
When planning out backyard entertaining spaces and outdoor kitchens, built-in grills are an absolute must. Designed for permanent or semi-permanent installation in an outdoor cabinet and countertop system, these types of grills are a very specific kind of appliance. Often viewed as a "luxury addition," a built-in BBQ can be a more expensive option. However, the features and functionality are completely worth it if you're looking to make your backyard a true outdoor oasis this year.
Here are some things to know and consider with a built-in BBQ grill:
Gas-Powered: while many of the built-in grills on our list offer some smoking and wood-pellet functionality, the primary fuel type used is gas. In fact, many built-in options are available as either natural gas or propane models with some offering technology that can adapt to both. While some BBQ aficionados and pitmasters will say charcoal grills offer the best flavor, gas-powered models provide an incredible convenience and easy-to-use experience.
More Grilling Room: compared to traditional grills, built-in models tend to be more spacious and offer home cooks more grilling space and warming space.
Long-Lasting: built-in grills are an investment, not just in price but in the fact that they are designed to be installed in your backyard. As such, they are built to last. Often made of heavy-duty and professional-grade stainless steel, these are durable and well-made appliances that are engineered to withstand the elements year-round.
Prepping Convenience: when you install a built-in grill, you're doing so in an outdoor cabinet system that features at least some usable countertop space. So, simply by design and the installation process, built-in grills offer users a conveniently located prep area.
Home Value: while this might not be a factor for many, it's worth noting that installing an outdoor kitchen adds value to your home's worth should you ever go to sell. In fact, many outdoor projects can add a significant amount of value to your property and increase the asking price.
Of course, built-in grills are not for everyone. If your current backyard plans don't include an outdoor kitchen, and you're not looking to add one in the future, a free-standing model is a better way to go.
Frequently Asked Built-In Grill Questions: Answered
If you have questions about built-in grills, you're not alone. Many people looking to invest in a built-in BBQ are curious about various aspects of the installation process and other specifics. Here's what you need to know based on the most frequently asked questions:
How Easy Is It To Install A Built-In Grill?
Installing a built-in grill isn't just for professionals. While it can be more of a task for an inexperienced craftsman, it is possible to install a built-in BBQ grill on your own. Made easier if you're replacing an existing grill or if you're building your own outdoor kitchen island, there are all kinds of instructional videos and tutorials available online to follow along with.
Can I Install a Free Standing BBQ?
While it can be a bit more complicated, it is possible to build-in a freestanding BBQ. Different brands and models are better for some kind of installation, including some Weber grills, however, most free-standing models aren't a natural fit for this kind of use.
Are There Any Non-Gas Built-In Options Available?
While many built-in grills are gas-powered, there are some pellet and charcoal options available. Big Green Egg is a built-in option that offers a charcoal grilling experience, and the Memphis Grills line of built-in models are all wood-pellet grills. Many of the natural gas and propane options on our list offer wood chambers and smoking features, too. So, while not as robust as the wood pellet options from Traeger might be, you can still achieve some awesome smoky flavor should you choose.
