8 Best Built-In Grills For Outdoor Kitchens: Your Buyer’s Guide

While these specialty outdoor appliances can be more expensive than free-standing grills, they offer incredible features and designs that make them well worth the investment. With spacious interiors, new and improved technology, and gorgeous yet durable designs, built-in BBQ grills provide homeowners with an incredible cooking experience that’s convenient, versatile, and worthy of all kinds of grilling & chilling fun. To find the perfect built-in grill for you, read on.

A show-stopping addition to any outdoor kitchen, a built-in grill is an essential part of the backyard cooking and dining experience. Similar to outdoor pizza ovens in how they deliver all kinds of “wow power” and flavor, built-in BBQs are a must if you’re expanding or renovating your outdoor entertaining space.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Built-In Grill?

Contemplating a backyard renovation? Looking to replace an old grilling system? Ready for some "wow power" in your outdoor entertaining set-up? There are many reasons to consider a built-in BBQ grill.

When planning out backyard entertaining spaces and outdoor kitchens, built-in grills are an absolute must. Designed for permanent or semi-permanent installation in an outdoor cabinet and countertop system, these types of grills are a very specific kind of appliance. Often viewed as a "luxury addition," a built-in BBQ can be a more expensive option. However, the features and functionality are completely worth it if you're looking to make your backyard a true outdoor oasis this year.

Here are some things to know and consider with a built-in BBQ grill:

Gas-Powered: while many of the built-in grills on our list offer some smoking and wood-pellet functionality, the primary fuel type used is gas. In fact, many built-in options are available as either natural gas or propane models with some offering technology that can adapt to both. While some BBQ aficionados and pitmasters will say charcoal grills offer the best flavor, gas-powered models provide an incredible convenience and easy-to-use experience.

More Grilling Room: compared to traditional grills, built-in models tend to be more spacious and offer home cooks more grilling space and warming space.

Long-Lasting: built-in grills are an investment, not just in price but in the fact that they are designed to be installed in your backyard. As such, they are built to last. Often made of heavy-duty and professional-grade stainless steel, these are durable and well-made appliances that are engineered to withstand the elements year-round.

Prepping Convenience: when you install a built-in grill, you're doing so in an outdoor cabinet system that features at least some usable countertop space. So, simply by design and the installation process, built-in grills offer users a conveniently located prep area.

Home Value: while this might not be a factor for many, it's worth noting that installing an outdoor kitchen adds value to your home's worth should you ever go to sell. In fact, many outdoor projects can add a significant amount of value to your property and increase the asking price.

Of course, built-in grills are not for everyone. If your current backyard plans don't include an outdoor kitchen, and you're not looking to add one in the future, a free-standing model is a better way to go.

Frequently Asked Built-In Grill Questions: Answered

If you have questions about built-in grills, you're not alone. Many people looking to invest in a built-in BBQ are curious about various aspects of the installation process and other specifics. Here's what you need to know based on the most frequently asked questions:

How Easy Is It To Install A Built-In Grill?

Installing a built-in grill isn't just for professionals. While it can be more of a task for an inexperienced craftsman, it is possible to install a built-in BBQ grill on your own. Made easier if you're replacing an existing grill or if you're building your own outdoor kitchen island, there are all kinds of instructional videos and tutorials available online to follow along with.

Can I Install a Free Standing BBQ?

While it can be a bit more complicated, it is possible to build-in a freestanding BBQ. Different brands and models are better for some kind of installation, including some Weber grills, however, most free-standing models aren't a natural fit for this kind of use.

Are There Any Non-Gas Built-In Options Available?

While many built-in grills are gas-powered, there are some pellet and charcoal options available. Big Green Egg is a built-in option that offers a charcoal grilling experience, and the Memphis Grills line of built-in models are all wood-pellet grills. Many of the natural gas and propane options on our list offer wood chambers and smoking features, too. So, while not as robust as the wood pellet options from Traeger might be, you can still achieve some awesome smoky flavor should you choose.

See Also: