11 Best Podcast Microphones: Your Buyer’s Guide

Podcasts have become insanely popular since the advent of streaming music and radio services. If you have or are interested in having a podcast then you need the right microphone. These mics will make your voice sound crisp and clear and make editing a snap. Check out these microphones to take your podcast from basic to professional.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $41.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $112.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $72.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. TONOR Computer Condenser PC Mic with Tripod StandPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Simple set up
- Clear, crisp sound
- USB compatible
- Meant for one person
- Stationary
- Not compatible with phones, iPad or Xbox
Setting up your podcast can be exciting and give you something to do while you are stuck at home. To get the best sound without snaps and cracks you are going to need a microphone that is designed specifically for podcasting. If you have watched the videos of podcasters doing their thing you will notice a lot of them sit at a large desk where three or four people can be involved in the cast. This microphone is made to be set up on a desk or large table and remains stationary.
Easy to set up with a USB plug-in this microphone boasts that it is “plug and play” which means you can literally plug it in and within a few moments you are podcasting. Ideal for gaming, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Skype, Voice-over, YouTube video, and recording music. The microphone catches all of the sound coming from in front of the mic without capturing the noise in the background behind the microphone.
What You Get:
1 x Microphone with Power Cord,
1 x Foldable Mic Tripod,
1 x Mini Shock Mount,
1 x Pop Filter,
1 x Manual and
1 x Service Card
Find more TONOR Computer Condenser PC Mic with Tripod Stand information and reviews here.
-
2. MAONO Professional Cardioid Condenser Podcast MicPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Boom arm included
- 12 Month Warranty
- Crisp clear sound
- Instruction manual included
- USB hookup only
- One color choice
- Assembly required
Looking for something a bit more professional? This is the mic that will make you look and feel like a pro during your podcast. This is the kind of microphone I used when I was a local radio DJ and trust me, if it can make me sound like a pro, it will do the same for you. The microphone comes complete with an arm that will allow you to move and adjust the microphone with your movement. If you are the kind of person that can’t sit still while putting your podcast out on the airwaves then this is the perfect microphone for you.
This microphone doesn’t just LOOK like a pro mic, it has some of the same buttons and lights that a real studio mic would have. It has mute and unmute buttons, LED indicator lights and is easy to set up and easy to use. IF you aren’t technologically inclined but like to feel in control of your tech then this is the microphone for you. Simply just plug into the USB and you are on your way. The boom arm is easy to set up and will stretch across any desk or wall mount.
The USB microphone kit includes
1x condenser microphone,
1x adjustable sturdy arm,
1x desk mount clamp,
1x metal shock mount,
1x pop filter,
1x windscreen cap,
1x USB cable and 1x manual instruction
Find more MAONO Professional Cardioid Condenser Podcast Mic information and reviews here.
-
3. Fifine Metal Condenser Recording MicrophonePrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- USB plug-in
- Cardioid capturing
- Volume control
- Works with PC and laptops
- Somewhat basic microphone
- Available in two colors only
- No screen
If simple and easy to use is ultimately what you are looking for then there is an option that is very popular among the podcast community. This USB microphone sets up in seconds and will have you recording your podcasts immediately. Anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of computers can set this mic up and be ready to go. This mic has a long cord so you can get comfortable and not have to hover over your computer or laptop.
This is one of the preferred choices for folks that do voice over work, have their own youtube channels, or are getting into the podcast game. Whereas most microphones can be turned up or down with volume controls within the computer this mic has its own volume knob so you are always in control fo your sound. The cardioid polar pattern captures your voice and none of the sounds surrounding the mic, only what is in front of the microphone. If you aren’t digging the all-black mic there is an alternate color choice available.
Find more Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone information and reviews here.
-
4. Blue Mirophones Yeti Crimson Red USB MicPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional sound
- Total control
- Easy set up
- Unique and effective design
- Price point
- Not for beginners
- Extra software not included
Now, if you have been in the podcast game for a bit and have a good handle on both your topics for discussion and your sound then it is time for you to upgrade to the Cadillac of microphones. The Blue Yeti is the gold standard of microphones for both personal and studio recording. When I built a studio in my basement nearly a decade ago I invested in a Blue Yeti microphone and it really makes the difference. The sound is crisper, clearer, you have control over everything, and for the price, you really cannot find a better mic.
This dope bundle includes the microphone the Knox gear pop filter and a 4-port USB hub. Basically everything you need to get started. You can download software specifically designed for the microphone or you can use it as it stands. The Yeti features studio controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute and microphone gain. No other microphone gives you so much control in such a small and effective package. You can pivot and move the microphone in relation to your voice or other sound sources. It is a great microphone for one or multiple people to use and is also relatively lightweight.
Find more Blue Mirophones Yeti Crimson Red USB Mic information and reviews here.
-
5. BOYA Large Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser MicrophonePrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low-cut filter
- Easy to use
- Professional sound
- Great for podcasts, gaming and music
- Higher price point
- Does not come with boom arm
- Does not come with mic stand
Now if you are looking for something that is built for studio sessions and can be used for your new podcast about whatever you’re podcasting about then this is a great option for you. Perfect for audio recording, music, gaming, and yes, podcasting. Now you keep seeing the word “cardioid” when shopping for your next microphone. Cardioid basically describes the shape of the microphone and audio engineers have described the cardioid microphone as great at collecting sounds in front of the mic while blocking sounds around the mic.
This mic comes complete with a Boya screen that will cut the sound of your voice a bit so it is clearer and crisper than say leaving a voicemail on a phone. The microphone can be set up on a boom arm so you can move it around or you can set it on a stand in front of you on a desk or table as you have seen in so many podcast videos.
Find more BOYA Large Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Microphone information and reviews here.
-
6. MAONO USB Microphone with Studio Headphone SetPrice: $112.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rotating boom arm
- Quick USB set up
- Comes with headphones
- Provides professional sound
- Price point is higher than some mics
- Arm takes some set up
- Sound adjust via mixer only
Diving into the podcast game can be tough especially if you don’t have the right equipment. So many casters use subpar equipment before they realize that they need to bring their podcast to the next level. Getting the right equipment can make a huge difference and most podcasters have a dope set of headphones and professional microphones that give them an edge when it comes to gaining more and more listeners. MOANO does one thing and they do it really freaking well. They make microphones and other gear for gaming, youtube, twitch streaming, and podcasting.
MOANO boasts that the mic and headphones are top of the line. The mic will make your voice sound smooth and clear while the headphones will provide you the best feedback on the market. With the ease of plug and play you can literally set the mic up to record in minutes. The boom arm takes a little while to set up and get going but the mic will actually work once you plug it in the USB. Professional sound, amateur set up.
Find more MAONO USB Microphone with Studio Headphone Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Aokeo AK-60 Professional USB Streaming Podcast PC MicrophonePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Boom arm included
- Multiple pop and crack filters
- Easy USB hook up
- Heavy duty construction
- More for podcasts than gaming or karaoke
- Assembly required
- Not designed for beginners
While the sound is the most important thing when considering buying a microphone for your podcast most folks would argue that the second most important factor is set up. The set up of your microphone will help with productivity, comfort, and if you’re into it, and all-around feng shui. When I was in the booth at the radio stations I would take at least three minutes setting up my microphone and the levels that were set. A lot like checking your mirrors when you get into a vehicle, setting yourself up to be confident and comfortable is a big deal.
This is a complete microphone set, with the swinging boom arm, mic sock, or foam covering screen protector or spit guard as they call it in the biz and easy to use and install USB cord. The way the arm is mounted there will be little to no shock should you bump your desk or table during your recording. This mic is perfect for all streaming videos or audio. So if you are looking to build your new youtube, Twitch, or other streaming channels you can’t go wrong with this mic. Minimize your “pops” and cracks with the screen and sock to give your voice a smoother more natural sound.
Find more Aokeo AK-60 Professional USB Podcast Microphone information and reviews here.
-
8. ZekPro USB Computer MicrophonePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED mute/unmute button
- Cost effective
- Plug and play
- Noise cancelling feature
- Very basic
- Made for beginners only
- No volume control
For the true pros out there this microphone will be a little less techy than you are going to want. But for the folks that are just getting into the podcast game and want to develop their theme and sound before investing in high-tech equipment, this is a GREAT choice. The easy to use plug and play computer/PC microphone takes a lot of the guesswork out of recording your sound. Simple as it looks, you just plug into your USB and speak into the microphone. With a simpler mic like this, you will want to make sure that you are in a room or office with little background noise.
While this mic has a noise-cancelling feature you should still consider using the wind muffs or mic socks that come with it to cancel out any pops you make have on certain letters and words. This mic couldn’t be any simpler to use, with an LED-lit mute and unmute button all you need to do is lean in, press the button and start talking. Press the button again when you want to finish and start editing.
Find more ZekPro USB Computer Microphone information and reviews here.
-
9. SUDOTACK Professional Studio Cardioid Condenser Mic KitPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carrying case included
- USB plug in
- Comes with mic stand
- Professional sound
- Boom arm not included
- Adapter needed for phone use
- Some assumbly required
Bang for your buck, this is one of the best values out there. This microphone kit comes with everything you need to get a professional sound and will have you working right out of the box. If you are looking for a microphone for podcasts, streaming, gaming, or recording audio this will do it all. Most people will spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to build a studio in their home, when all you really need to get started is a great mic and stand to hold the mic.
If you have been sharpening your skills for a bit and are ready to invest in a mic this is a great choice. It features crystal clear sound, and easy USB set up, comes with a microphone stand that will fit any desk or table, and also comes with a carrying case if you are bringing your podcast on the road. This mic will only record what is in front of the mic and has noise-cancelling features for anything that is behind or surrounding the microphone so you won’t need to be an editing genius to come away with a great finished product.
Find more SUDOTACK Professional Studio Mic Kit information and reviews here.
-
10. Rockville Dynamic Podcasting Microphones-4 packPrice: $107.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bulk option
- Price point
- Pop filters for each mic
- Easy set up
- Extra adapter needed for USB
- Not for beginners
- Mid-quality microphones
There are a ton of podcasts out there that feature more than one podcaster. IF you are in this boat, running a podcast with multiple voices than the chances are you’re also going to need multiple microphones. This 4-pack of podcasting microphones will get you set up, give you enough mics for your fellow podcasters and guests and save you a bit of coin too. Buying in bulk is always a great way to save money.
Each microphone comes with its very own pop filter so you don’t have to worry about pronouncing certain words a certain way. Each mic has a metal body which cuts down on reverb and provides a surprisingly smooth sound. The mics have their own stand so you can set them up to your and your guest’s liking. This is a great package to invest in if you have frequent guests or have more than one person featured on your podcast.
Package Includes :
(4) Rockville RMC-XLR High-End Metal DJ Handheld Wired Microphone Mics w (2) Cables
XLR Cable and Mic Clip
(4) Rockville RTMS21 Desktop Tripod Dynamic Microphone Stands With Pop Filter and Shock Mount
Find more Rockville Dynamic Podcasting Microphones-4 pack information and reviews here.
-
11. Movo Professional Lavalier Lapel Clip-on Interview Podcast MicrophonePrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Universal connectivity
- Discreet
- Lightweight
- Price point
- Limited strength
- Smart device needed
- Limited warranty
Looking for something a little more compatible with your tablet or smartphone then these lapel microphones are going to be just what you need. You have most likely seen microphones like these on news anchors or athletes doing an interview while on the field. Simply connect the microphone to your smart device and clip to your shirt and speak clearly. These microphones work just like the standard mics but are smaller, easier to use, and can travel with you where ever you plan on doing your podcast.
The nice thing about these mics is that each of your podcasters or guests can have their very own mic. These are cost-effective and hook right up to your headphone jack on your phone or tablet. You can control each microphone via an App and these mics make editing your podcast a breeze. 3.5mm TRRS 4-Pole connector jack for Apple, iOS, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Samsung, Touch, Android Smartphones, and Tablets. Gain full control of your sound and podcast with these simple yet effective microphones.
Find more Movo Professional Lavalier Clip-on Podcast Microphone information and reviews here.
How to Start a Podcast:
Typically when you find an idea or topic to discuss on your new podcast you are off and running. There are podcasts that cover nearly every topic so if your idea is similar to others you will need an edge that will set you apart from other similar podcasts. If you are going at it solo then you really need something that will capture your audience's attention. Once you have found your specific voice and topics to discuss, you'll need the equipment to take your podcast from beginner to professional.
What Kind of Microphone Should You Invest In?
Depending on what you're talking about and who else is going to be involved you can get away with a smaller, simpler microphone. If you are going to have guests on your show or have more than one person talking during your podcast you can always buy a microphone that will allow multiple people to use or you can buy in bulk. Luckily for you, no matter the situation, we have you covered in this list of the best podcast microphones.
The overwhelming consensus in the audio and recording world is the Blue brand of microphones is the best. The Blue Yeti is sharp, clear, and easy to use. This is the mic that is used by the pros and by recording artists in the most famous studios and stages in the world. The Blue Yeti featured in this list is great for podcasts and can even handle singing, rapping, and any other kind of audio you can throw at it.
If your podcast is going to feature a ton of interviews and will be taken on the road from time to time you will need a mic that is portable and discreet. The Lapel Microphone that can hook directly into your phone is going to be your best bet. They are easy to use and are inexpensive enough for you to buy multiple items and still have enough left over to put back into your cast.
Perhaps you are going to have multiple guests on your podcast and require more than one microphone at a time. The most effective investment would be to buy in bulk and luckily for you, we have n option for that. The Rockville Dynamic mics that are made especially for podcasting come in bulk and are sold in four-packs so you can cover your co-hosts and guests without spending all of your loot.
See Also:
- 7 Best Ring Lights For Photography: Compare & Save
- 101 Best Gifts for Young Men in Their 20s
- 9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?
-
- 9 Best Video Conferencing Cameras: Compare, Buy & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.