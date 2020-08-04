11 Best Podcast Microphones: Your Buyer’s Guide

Podcasts have become insanely popular since the advent of streaming music and radio services. If you have or are interested in having a podcast then you need the right microphone. These mics will make your voice sound crisp and clear and make editing a snap. Check out these microphones to take your podcast from basic to professional.

How to Start a Podcast:

Typically when you find an idea or topic to discuss on your new podcast you are off and running. There are podcasts that cover nearly every topic so if your idea is similar to others you will need an edge that will set you apart from other similar podcasts. If you are going at it solo then you really need something that will capture your audience's attention. Once you have found your specific voice and topics to discuss, you'll need the equipment to take your podcast from beginner to professional.

What Kind of Microphone Should You Invest In?

Depending on what you're talking about and who else is going to be involved you can get away with a smaller, simpler microphone. If you are going to have guests on your show or have more than one person talking during your podcast you can always buy a microphone that will allow multiple people to use or you can buy in bulk. Luckily for you, no matter the situation, we have you covered in this list of the best podcast microphones.

The overwhelming consensus in the audio and recording world is the Blue brand of microphones is the best. The Blue Yeti is sharp, clear, and easy to use. This is the mic that is used by the pros and by recording artists in the most famous studios and stages in the world. The Blue Yeti featured in this list is great for podcasts and can even handle singing, rapping, and any other kind of audio you can throw at it.

If your podcast is going to feature a ton of interviews and will be taken on the road from time to time you will need a mic that is portable and discreet. The Lapel Microphone that can hook directly into your phone is going to be your best bet. They are easy to use and are inexpensive enough for you to buy multiple items and still have enough left over to put back into your cast.

Perhaps you are going to have multiple guests on your podcast and require more than one microphone at a time. The most effective investment would be to buy in bulk and luckily for you, we have n option for that. The Rockville Dynamic mics that are made especially for podcasting come in bulk and are sold in four-packs so you can cover your co-hosts and guests without spending all of your loot.

