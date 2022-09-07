6 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Although some years Apple releases a new phone simply to raise the benchmark, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is a truly special phone and that’s why you should protect it with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases available. If it is a good idea for iPhone 14 owners then it is definitely a good idea for iPhone 14 Pro Max owners. Read on below to browse our top picks.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- MagSafe compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
One of my favorite things about the Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case is that it strikes my ideal balance between protection and portability, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. You have to include enough cushioning to protect from drops without adding too much bulk to this 6.7-inch phone. Plus you have to keep the overall design thin enough to support MagSafe charging, which the Tough Armor Mag case obviously does.
Not only does this case have MagSafe support but it also has an old-school logo cutout, which is something you don’t see too often on cases today. But while I like it as a style decision it does invite the opportunity for dust to get into your case. You’ll want to take your case off periodically and clean under it (though that is something you should be doing regardless of case style).
-
2. Poetic Spartan Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Military-grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Bulky design
If you want to keep your phone safe from drops without sacrificing its 30W charging support, then the Poetic Spartan Case is a great choice. Its two-piece design offers a large front bezel and a built-in screen protector to shield your phone’s 120 Hz display from drops and scratches.
The case’s raised bumper frame looks a little chunky over the sleek iPhone 14 Pro Max but its backplate features a built-in kickstand for media viewing. This case doesn’t work with MagSafe accessories but the extra features and protection it offers are well worth the tradeoff.
-
3. Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- MagSafe compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
While Case-Mate offers an entire suite of aesthetically unique iPhone 14 Pro Max cases, the Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case is a personal favorite of mine. The iridescent impact polymer material protects your phone from drops and scratches while enhancing its colorways by highlighting different tones.
The profile of the case is relatively slim and it utilizes a bumper frame style design to cover the broadsides of your phone from drops and scratches rather than adding extra bulk. This is great for those who already struggle to hold this 6.7-inch handset in one hand, though a little more protection would be nice. The case works great MagSafe devices, though, so I wouldn’t want it to be too much larger.
-
4. Apple MagSafe Leather Case
Pros:
Cons:
- High-quality leather
- Lots of color options
- MagSafe compatible
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
Though you will pay more for name-brand accessories, the official Apple MagSafe Leather Case truly delivers on quality. Not only is it made with supple top-grain leather that will patina over time but it also has MagSafe accessory support. Plus it has a rich suite of colors to match or complement the staggering selection of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
But while this leather case feels great in the hand, it doesn’t provide the same amount of grip or shock absorption as a thermoplastic case would. If protective features are a top priority for you, then there are better options available. If, however, you value aesthetics and MagSafe compatibility, then this is a solid choice.
-
5. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lots of color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bulky design
The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case is a high-quality accessory that is handcrafted using top-grain nubuck leather, so it feels almost as fancy as the iPhone 14 Pro Max itself. It is a great case option for those who want to protect not only their smartphone but also three cards plus cash.
You can store these payment methods safely inside the folio cover, which offers the added benefit of shielding your phone’s screen while it is in your pocket. It can unfold to act as a media kickstand too. The folio cover does add some bulk to the phone but it is a heck of a lot less than you would have from carrying around a dedicated wallet and your phone.
-
6. Caseology Parallax Mag Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- MagSafe compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax Mag Case is a visually unique hybrid case that adds some extra grip as well as some geometric flair to your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its combination of a raised bumper frame and a textured edge makes it harder to break and harder to drop, which is pretty important for a phone of this size.
The TPU backplate pops with a 3D texture that doesn’t interfere with MagSafe accessories or normal wireless charging. As of right now it only comes in three colors but I am hoping that Caseology releases some additional colors once this phone is a more established part of the iOS ecosystem.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 14 Pro Max Case?
I sometimes have trouble entertaining the arguments of the caseless crowd. They ask, "do I really need an iPhone 14 Pro Max case? Is it worth covering up my sleek new phone to protect it?" The answers are yes and yes. And according to Statista.com, 79 percent of smartphone owners passively agree with me by using a case with their phones.
When we're talking about a phone as expensive and powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the inherent value of a case should be even more clear. Expensive phones are more expensive to fix, and cracked phone screens are a highly common yet preventable way of damaging your phone.
According to statistics compiled by Phone Arena, an average of 50 million smartphones break every year in the US alone. That's nearly two every second. A grippy case could prevent these drops from happening and a bulky case might even prevent the breakage altogether. Yes, accidents can happen to anyone, but fortune favors the prepared. And that's why I recommend a case for anyone who wants their phone to last until their next upgrade.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
When it comes to picking the ideal phone case for any one person's individual needs, personal preference plays a major role. And I totally get that. That's why I don't just recommend everyone the same massive defender case that I use on my phone. After all, I doubt all of my readers are as chronically clumsy as I am.
So instead of just focusing on raw drop protection, I've singled out a handful of different cases that excel in some combination of price, protection, portability, and pattern (style). As long as a case strikes a desirable balance between these four parameters, it's a go for me. Of course, I also grant bonus points for useful add-ons like kickstands, card slots, and MagSafe compatibility.
But no case gets the nod until it passes through my hands. And with almost a decade of experience reviewing phone cases, I've nearly tried them all. So consider my picks for the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases before you go tossing around your new phone, lest you become a statistic.