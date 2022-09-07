6 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Although some years Apple releases a new phone simply to raise the benchmark, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is a truly special phone and that’s why you should protect it with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases available. If it is a good idea for iPhone 14 owners then it is definitely a good idea for iPhone 14 Pro Max owners. Read on below to browse our top picks.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an iPhone 14 Pro Max Case?

I sometimes have trouble entertaining the arguments of the caseless crowd. They ask, "do I really need an iPhone 14 Pro Max case? Is it worth covering up my sleek new phone to protect it?" The answers are yes and yes. And according to Statista.com, 79 percent of smartphone owners passively agree with me by using a case with their phones.

When we're talking about a phone as expensive and powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the inherent value of a case should be even more clear. Expensive phones are more expensive to fix, and cracked phone screens are a highly common yet preventable way of damaging your phone.

According to statistics compiled by Phone Arena, an average of 50 million smartphones break every year in the US alone. That's nearly two every second. A grippy case could prevent these drops from happening and a bulky case might even prevent the breakage altogether. Yes, accidents can happen to anyone, but fortune favors the prepared. And that's why I recommend a case for anyone who wants their phone to last until their next upgrade.

How We Picked the Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

When it comes to picking the ideal phone case for any one person's individual needs, personal preference plays a major role. And I totally get that. That's why I don't just recommend everyone the same massive defender case that I use on my phone. After all, I doubt all of my readers are as chronically clumsy as I am.

So instead of just focusing on raw drop protection, I've singled out a handful of different cases that excel in some combination of price, protection, portability, and pattern (style). As long as a case strikes a desirable balance between these four parameters, it's a go for me. Of course, I also grant bonus points for useful add-ons like kickstands, card slots, and MagSafe compatibility.

But no case gets the nod until it passes through my hands. And with almost a decade of experience reviewing phone cases, I've nearly tried them all. So consider my picks for the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases before you go tossing around your new phone, lest you become a statistic.