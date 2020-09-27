9 Best Laptops For Online College Students

To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the top options in all three major categories — Chrome, Mac and Windows — to help you decide what’s best for you. There’s something here for everyone, and at the end of the article, I’ve put together some essential buying advice to help you make a decision no matter which laptop you want to take to your (virtual) class. Keep in mind, though, that if you’re not quite ready for college, the l ist of recommended laptops for high schoolers is a little different. And while you want to simply hand down an older laptop to middle schoolers, we’ve got some specific buying advice for that younger set as well .

When it comes to choosing a laptop for online coursework, there are so many possibilities and so many things to consider. On the one hand, perhaps most of your needs can be satisfied by creating documents, slideshows and spreadsheets in Google Docs and by browsing the web for online research. In that case, there are Chromebooks to choose from. For more demanding tasks, you might want a Windows laptop — or a Mac, especially if you are in a creative curriculum. You might even want to be sure your laptop can handle gaming after your homework is complete.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What to Look for When Shopping for a Laptop for Online Classes

Typically when you shop for a laptop, you start by comparing your budget to specifications like the CPU, memory, and hard drive size so you can figure out how fast of a computer you can afford. If you're an online student, though, you can begin with a different question: Do you need a Mac, PC, or Chromebook?

The way you answer that question determines how much money you need to spend. A Chromebook is the least pricey way in, but also the most limited. If the vast majority of your coursework is online in some form, a Chromebook might be just the thing. Designed mainly for duty as a connected computer, it relies on online tools like Google Docs for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations. You can run web apps in a browser window and do your research online.

But if you absolutely must install traditional programs on your laptop, you'll need to go with Windows or a Mac. And you probably already know when a Mac makes sense -- when you're in a graphical or creative curriculum. Yes, you can use Windows as a graphic design student. But if your coursework requires you to use Final Cut, you may need a Mac regardless.

After you know which of the three kinds of laptops you'll be investing in, consider the specs. Can you afford an Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7, for example? The faster the CPU, the better your system, will run, but don't break the bank in the process.

Those are some of the essential considerations. Other things to keep in mind: Does the laptop have enough ports, and the kinds of ports you need, like USB 3 and USB-C? How big and heavy is it, especially if you want to travel with the laptop to the local coffee shop to work away from home? Does the battery last long enough for your needs?

The Best Value in a Laptop for Online Classes

The laptop you choose depends in equal parts on whether you need a Chromebook, Windows, or Mac and how much money you have to spend on the rig. If you want to go with a Chromebook -- and that is the best choice if you want a worry-free, "it just works" laptop for online coursework and never need to install any software -- then the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is in the sweet spot between price and performance. I wish I could recommend the Google PixelBook Go, but it's simply too pricey for what features it offers. But if you need a Chromebook on a very limited budget, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the HP Chromebook.

Need a Mac? Most students will be best served by the MacBook Air, though the MacBook Pro is a smart, if pricey, choice if you are doing creative projects that require a lot of graphical performance. Use this guide: If Keynote is the heaviest app you use, choose the Air. Need to fun Finalcut? It's time for the MacBook Pro.

Finally, when it comes to a Windows laptop, you have the most options, and your choice really depends on a slew of factors, including how much performance you need for your coursework and if your laptop will do double duty for gaming when your homework is done. A solid, modest choice is the Lenovo ThinkPad E595 -- but if you have the money and want a real powerhouse, go with the Razer Blade 15.

