15 Best Neck Massagers for Pain & Stress Relief

There are many different kinds of neck massagers to consider, and after our reviews, we’ll explain the differences between them. If regular massage therapy isn’t financially viable for you, it’s good to know you can manage ongoing stiffness if you arm yourself with the right massager .

Neck pain and stiffness, when not actively addressed, can lead to a host of other problems, from shoulder aches to numbness in the hands and fingers. It can make it difficult for you to get a good grasp on everything from your mouse to your coffee cup. It can even impede your balance and coordination, which can be a serious issue.

If you’re like a lot of people, you carry stress in your neck. Sometimes it’s caused by everyday pressures of work and family, but it can also be related to the fact that many of us spend hours a day staring at computer screens, forgetting to get up, walk around and stretch. This especially affects our neck muscles.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Many doctors, experienced in dealing with pain management will tell you that pain builds on pain. Interrupting that pain through massage therapy can help reduce the amount of pain medications you take, both prescription and non-prescription drugs, and there's widespread agreement about the benefits of that.

Since it's almost impossible to find the time, and especially the extra cash, to have regular massage and chiropractic appointments, a neck massager can be your at home treatment for pain and stress relief, as long as you're not dealing with physical injury issues. Even then, massagers increase blood flow to speed healing, decrease pain, and they just feel darned good.

We wanted to find massage options that didn't require your significant other to do the work - individual devices that were simple, straightforward, and flexible in terms of how, and where, they could be used - including your home, office, and car. The best neck massagers vary widely, using different techniques for relaxation, stress management, and pain relief. We've broken them down by category, so you can find the choice that works best, feels good and meets your needs.

Shiatsu Neck Massagers

Shiatsu massage is an ancient Japanese practice, and it literally means finger pressure, although palms and even feet are used in actual practice. Now home shiatsu massagers are widely available. They incorporate rollers and balls that move in different directions to mimic the actual use of hands.

Many offer heat, in addition to the massaging nodules, and they are a great way to get quick relief and relaxation. You'll find shiatsu massagers in full chair cushions that massage from your bum to your neck, all at once, as well as shiatsu pillows, and wrap around models that are built like slings.

With the latter, you actually have hand-holds that enable you to control the pressure of the massaging balls, so you can get as robust or gentle a massage as you'd like. These massagers also work great for pain and stiffness in other areas of the body. We love them because they're so reasonably priced, and super easy to use.

Percussion Neck Massagers

Not to be confused with a standard vibrating massager, percussion massagers have internal hammers that send vibrations deeply into the tissues. These massagers feel terrific, and some we've included here offer such robust impact that they may be too much for people in pain to tolerate.

The good news is that most of them have variable settings, which allows you to set the level of impact that feels best on your body. Since we're targeting neck pain relief here, again, we've tried to avoid those units that require two people to use. On the downside, these massagers can be quite heavy, especially if you're trying to reach over your shoulders to target the neck and upper back area.

We've included only handheld units for the purposes of this post, but if you're looking for a percussion massager you can use over large areas of your body, one with a large flatbed is an amazing choice. Although these units definitely require a willing partner to handle, because of weight and speed, they are worth the extra money.

Electronic Pulse Massagers

Small, lightweight and easy to afford, electronic pulse massagers, or TENS units, (which stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation,) work on a completely different principle than the rest. They've been used for decades in therapeutic situations, for rehab and recovery from pain, but while they were often unaffordable for the general consumer market, all of that has changed with the easy availability of electronics.

These massagers use tiny electrical impulses both to stimulate muscle contractions and to block pain signals from the brain. On the upside, they can offer almost immediate pain relief - and in the case of tension related muscle spasms, can relax muscles for more long term pain management.

They feature a control unit that's roughly the size of a credit card, along with wires that attach to electrodes you place on your body in the painful area. Most are programmable, and some actually allow you to target different pain trigger points at the same time. While they don't feel much like a traditional massage, their pulsing action will give you a bit of that sensation. We've featured two models, one of which is under $50.

See Also: