7 Best Google Pixel 5 Cases: The Ultimate List

It is clear that Google’s latest handset is no longer trying to compete with cutting-edge releases from Samsung and Apple. But maybe that’s a good thing. After all, a value-priced flagship makes sense when the smartphone market has shrunk so drastically. This phone will truly last too since you should have no problem affording one of the best Pixel 5 cases for added longevity.
1. Spigen Ultra Hybrid CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Mushy button covers
- Clear cases discolor over time
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case treads a fine balance between protection and portability, making it a great case for a variety of uses. It uses a raised bumper frame to absorb impact from drops without making the case too bulky to fit in your pocket. Its clear design also helps show off the stock color of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to scratches. That makes it an all-around winner.
-
2. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
The Caseology Parallax Case is a stylish hybrid-style case whose 3D geometric pattern on the back adds some visual flair and added grip to your Pixel 5. It uses a hard PC frame to resist scratches and an inner TPU sleeve to absorb impact from drops. But because of its slim design it isn’t the best suited for drop protection. That said, the extra grip and the large raised bezel will be enough to protect most phones from daily wear and tear.
-
3. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Bulky design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
If you are looking for a heavy-duty Pixel 5 case that doesn’t radically alter the look of your phone, then the Ghostek Covert is a surefire pick. This case meets military-grade drop test standards thanks to its rugged bumper frame and raised bezel. It is made with a semi-clear plastic that complements your phone’s stock color without visually dominating it. As an added plus, this case has a built-in kickstand for easy media viewing.
-
4. Tudia DualShield CasePrice: $11.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer design
- Large raised bezel
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Could be grippier
The Tudia DualShield Case is a simple defender-style mold that provides two layers of protection and a raised front and rear bezel for your Pixel 5. This combination of features protects both the phone’s edges and front screen from direct impact, reducing the chance of losing a chunk of it on the pavement. It works fine with wireless charging as well. I do wish its backplate was as grippy as its textured edges but shortcomings aside, it is a solid case for the price.
-
5. anccer Colorful Series CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
Although the 6-inch screen of the Pixel 5 is by no means the biggest phone on the market, it can still be tricky to fit into your pockets with a bulky defender case. That’s why the anccer Colorful Series Case is still a viable option for users who are generally careful with their expensive electronics. At only 1mm thin, this case won’t provide much shock resistance but it does protect from scratches and provide a slight bezel around your phone’s screen. And, as you would expect, this allows it to work flawlessly with the phone’s new reverse wireless charging feature.
-
6. Olixar NovaShield CasePrice: $13.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors overtime
- Could be grippier
- Side buttons do not stick out enough
The Olixar NovaShield Case is a hybrid case that protects your Pixel 5’s vulnerable edges from drops and spills without compromising its sleek design. The edges have a raised bezel just large enough to eat a drop instead of your phone’s screen. The same applies for its rear camera though the backplate is still thin enough to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
-
7. Google Fabric CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Reverse wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The Google Fabric Case is an iconic design that has been prominently featured on advertisements for the previous Pixel phones. This makes it a popular case choice despite its high price tag. And it does have its merits. The textured design is very grippy and comes in fun colors like Green Chameleon, Blue Confetti, Static Gray, and Basically Black. Unfortunately, this case is fairly slim so it won’t offer much protection for heavy-duty users.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 5 Case?
Considering that the Google Pixel 5 is made from the same PLASTIC? frame as its predecessors, there is no doubt that you will need a protective case if you want your new phone to last until the Pixel 6 is released.
Sure, the PC material is great for resisting scratches and scuffs but you really need some extra reinforcement if you want your phone to be safe from getting dropped or bent.
Yes, we said bent. As Phandroid reports and YouTuber JerryRigEverything proves, the Google Pixel 4's frame is fragile enough to break by hand. Sure, this may not represent ordinary wear and tear but imagine what happens if you sit down with the Pixel 5 in your back pocket.
A case is not guaranteed to be the catch-all solution for protecting your Pixel 5 but they make enough of a difference that they are undoubtedly worth their low cost.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 5 Cases
When it comes to choosing the right case to protect your Pixel 5, you should always look for the three Ps. They are Protection, Portability, and Pattern.
We made sure to only include cases that truly stand out in one or more of these categories, Bonus points also go out to cases that provide added utility like a media kickstand or a wallet folio. Of course, not all cases can so easily check these boxes.
This is especially true since the more protective of a case you have, the less portable it gets. And likewise, the more stylish a case is, the less protective its design is. That's why it is crucial that you consider your specific needs when choosing a case.
If you are chronically clumsy then you may want to opt for a case with dual-layer protection. Alternatively, if you are generally careful with your phone and just want to preserve the look of your Pixel 5, then you may be better off sticking with a stylish clear case. The choice is yours but you won't go wrong with any of our picks.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.