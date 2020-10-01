7 Best Google Pixel 5 Cases: The Ultimate List

It is clear that Google’s latest handset is no longer trying to compete with cutting-edge releases from Samsung and Apple. But maybe that’s a good thing. After all, a value-priced flagship makes sense when the smartphone market has shrunk so drastically. This phone will truly last too since you should have no problem affording one of the best Pixel 5 cases for added longevity.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need a Pixel 5 Case?

Considering that the Google Pixel 5 is made from the same PLASTIC? frame as its predecessors, there is no doubt that you will need a protective case if you want your new phone to last until the Pixel 6 is released.

Sure, the PC material is great for resisting scratches and scuffs but you really need some extra reinforcement if you want your phone to be safe from getting dropped or bent.

Yes, we said bent. As Phandroid reports and YouTuber JerryRigEverything proves, the Google Pixel 4's frame is fragile enough to break by hand. Sure, this may not represent ordinary wear and tear but imagine what happens if you sit down with the Pixel 5 in your back pocket.

A case is not guaranteed to be the catch-all solution for protecting your Pixel 5 but they make enough of a difference that they are undoubtedly worth their low cost.

How We Chose the Best Pixel 5 Cases

When it comes to choosing the right case to protect your Pixel 5, you should always look for the three Ps. They are Protection, Portability, and Pattern.

We made sure to only include cases that truly stand out in one or more of these categories, Bonus points also go out to cases that provide added utility like a media kickstand or a wallet folio. Of course, not all cases can so easily check these boxes.

This is especially true since the more protective of a case you have, the less portable it gets. And likewise, the more stylish a case is, the less protective its design is. That's why it is crucial that you consider your specific needs when choosing a case.

If you are chronically clumsy then you may want to opt for a case with dual-layer protection. Alternatively, if you are generally careful with your phone and just want to preserve the look of your Pixel 5, then you may be better off sticking with a stylish clear case. The choice is yours but you won't go wrong with any of our picks.

