6 Best Google Pixel 6a Cases

Though it is not quite as powerful as 2021’s Google Pixel 6 (nonetheless the Pixel 6 Pro), the new Pixel 6a is a fantastic addition to Google’s current phone offerings. Its value price tag makes it the cheapest way for Google phone enthusiasts to upgrade to 5G wireless, the latest Dual rear camera technology, and a beautiful FHD+ OLED display. But just because this is a “budget” phone doesn’t mean you can get away with skipping out on a protective case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best Google Pixel 6a cases available.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: OtterBox Commuter
Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Rubber port cover
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Though it’s not as bulky as the OG OtterBox Defender (which is not available for th 6a), the OtterBox Commuter Series Case is still the best Pixel 6a case for users who demand rugged protection for their device. The Commuter might be OtterBox’s slightly slimmed-down model but the general formula is still the same.
You get military-grade drop protection, a large raised bezel, a rubber port cover, and a nice grippy surface. And these all come without any interference in the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge or fit in your pocket. A relatively new addition to this case is a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth on the surface of the phone. That’s to protect you.
Additionally, OtterBox cases have a limited lifetime warranty, so their cases will easily outlast your phone itself. The only downsides are that the case is on the expensive side and only comes in a few colors. But considering the benefits it offers, these are certainly worthwhile tradeoffs.
2. Poetic Revolution Case
Price: $25.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Poetic Revolution is a feature-packed case that protects your Pixel 6a from drops and scratches while also adding some extra utility with a built-in kickstand for media viewing. This case uses a bumper frame design to pack a surprising amount of drop protection into a fairly slim package. It isn’t the slimmest case I’ve seen but it certainly isn’t the bulkiest.
One unique feature of this case is that it has a snap-on front cover with a built-in screen protector. This is a great value add to the case because if anything on your phone is going to break it will probably be the 6.1-inch display. You’ll also be less likely to drop your phone in general because of its textured edges too.
All in all, the Poetic Revolution is definitely one of the best Pixel 6a cases out now.
3. Spigen Tough Armor Case
Price: $19.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Spigen Tough Armor is a case mold I’ve recommended for everything from the original Pixel phone to the high-tech Samsung Z Fold 3, so there is no reason why it wouldn’t also make a great Pixel 6a case too.
My favorite thing about this case is its hybrid design, which uses a TPU bumper frame to add extra shock-resistance into a fairly compact package. Characteristic of the hybrid case style, it strikes the ideal balance between protection and portability. It also has a built-in kickstand for media viewing (and no it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging).
If it was as grippy as the Caseology Parallax and as slim as the Olixar Clear, then it would be the perfect Pixel 6a case. But until the laws of physics can be cheated, the Spigen Tough Armor is still a fantastic choice.
4. kwmobile Fabric Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Low quality material
- Bezel could be larger
If you love the unique look and grippy texture of the official Google fabric cases but hate paying for the name-brand price tag, then the kwmobile Fabric Case is a great protective option for your Pixel 6a. It looks and feels almost identical to the Google Fabric cases, which means they share the same pros and cons.
The pros are that the case is lightweight, grippy, and durable, not to mention the wireless charge compatibility. I also love that it has cutouts for the lock button and volume rocker rather than a rubber button cover.
The cons, however, are that the case is not very protective against drops, nor does it have a large enough bezel to realistically protect the front screen from a drop. It will no doubt keep your phone safe from scuffs and scratches but it won’t do much in the case of a serious phone disaster. As long as you are pretty careful with your phone, though, it is still a great Pixel 6a case.
5. Caseology Parallax Case
Price: $15.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Limited drop protection
If you are bored of the smooth surfaces and rounded edges of modern handset designs, then the Caseology Parallax Case may just be the cure to your aesthetic woes. This gorgeous hybrid case packages a surprising amount of drop protection into its slim design. And it does it with style.
The textured edges and 3D geometric backplate pattern both add some extra grip to this case, while also packing a TPU bumper frame under the hood. It also works fine with wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove it unless you are cleaning the dust off your phone.
As is the case with hybrid-style cases, the Caseology Parallax sacrifices a truly rugged form factor for some added portability, but this isn’t much of a downside. This balance tends to be right for the average user, who probably keeps their phone in their pocket as much as they keep it in their hands.
6. Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy and transparent
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Bezel could be larger
The Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case is the best Pixel 6a case for the minimalists out there, as it hardly affects the appearance or dimensions of the stock handset. With a barely measurable bezel, you won’t get much drop protection but it will make a difference in preventing scratches and scuffs. It will also obviously work with pretty much any wireless charger.
One pro of the transparent design is that it will show off the stock colorways of your phone, which is great if you particularly like the Sage, Chalk, or Charcoal design you ended up with. It also adds a little more grip over your phone. Again, the protection isn’t a major draw so this case works best for users who are generally protective of their stuff.
In summary, the Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case is the next best thing to having no case at all. But with that in mind, I would implore you not to go fully caseless with this phone because of its value construction. According to this product comparison from Tomsguide, the Pixel 6a has a plastic back and a Gorilla Glass 3 display, both of which are weaker than the all-over Gorilla Glass Victus used on the Pixel 6. In my opinion, it is absolutely worth the extra money to give this phone a little extra protection.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 6a Cases
Whether looking for the best Pixel 6a case or the best case for any kind of smartphone, there are a few key factors that we always look for and you should too. We call them the three Ps: Protection, Portability, and Pattern.
Protection
The first P is self-explanatory. A good phone case should at least protect your phone from scratches and scuffs. A great phone case should protect from drops as well, with a raised bezel that goes over the front screen (the most vulnerable part of any smartphone). Of course, not every case has to have protection equivalent to Fort Knox.
Portability
The second P is portability. This category directly conflicts with the first one, which is why it is hard to recommend one overall best phone rather than just what works best for me. The fact of the matter is that for the commuter who is generally careful with their stuff, portability is probably more important than protection. That's why I included many phone case options across different form factors.
Pattern
Finally, we have pattern. That's just my alliterative way of covering the aesthetic qualities of a phone case. The Pixel 6a is a fairly attractive phone, and it would be wrong to cover up its sleek edges with an ugly chunk of plastic. So while it may not be as important as the first two criteria, aesthetics is worth at least keeping in mind when choosing a phone case.
Extra Features
Additionally, some cases have bonus features, which I always like to see. Bonus points go to phone cases that include a kickstand or function as a wallet, as it fundamentally changes the way we use our phones.
Just remember to keep in mind your specific needs when you are shopping for a phone case, as that makes all the difference for the discerning shopper!