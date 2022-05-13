6 Best Google Pixel 6a Cases

Though it’s not as bulky as the OG OtterBox Defender (which is not available for th 6a), the OtterBox Commuter Series Case is still the best Pixel 6a case for users who demand rugged protection for their device. The Commuter might be OtterBox’s slightly slimmed-down model but the general formula is still the same.

You get military-grade drop protection, a large raised bezel, a rubber port cover, and a nice grippy surface. And these all come without any interference in the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge or fit in your pocket. A relatively new addition to this case is a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth on the surface of the phone. That’s to protect you.

Additionally, OtterBox cases have a limited lifetime warranty, so their cases will easily outlast your phone itself. The only downsides are that the case is on the expensive side and only comes in a few colors. But considering the benefits it offers, these are certainly worthwhile tradeoffs.