11 Best Google Pixel 6 Pro Cases: Your Ultimate List

“Value” has been Google’s favorite word since the release of the Pixel 5, and it is a word that continues to define their new Pixel 6 Pro. But just because this handset has comparable specs to recent releases from Apple and Samsung for literally hundreds of dollars cheaper doesn’t mean that you should skimp out on a solid protective case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best Pixel 6 Pro cases and covers.
1. OtterBox Defender Series Pro CasePrice: $59.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless charge compatible
- Antimicrobial coating
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
OtterBox cases aren’t cheap but there is no other Pixel 6 Pro case on the market that can match the laundry list of features you get from the OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case. Not only does it have a military-grade drop-tested bumper frame to protect your phone but it also has a silver-based antimicrobial material to protect you from bacteria and germs on your case.
This case also has raised front and rear bezels, a rubber port cover, an included belt clip, wireless charging support, and a limited lifetime warranty. As long as you don’t mind its larger form factor, then it is easily one of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases around.
-
2. Poetic Revolution CasePrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Poetic Revolution Case is a feature-packed protective cover that adds a lot of utility to your Pixel 6 Pro. Its two most impactful features are the built-in kickstand and the built-in screen cover, both of which are great to see on a case.
Of course, it also has other benefits such as a raised protective bezel, a rubber port cover, and wireless charge compatibility. The only reason I wouldn’t suggest this case would be if you really wanted your case to match the color of your phone.
-
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is a capable tool for keeping your phone safe from drops and scratches. Its ideal balance between protection and portability actually makes it one of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases around. The secret sauce of the Spigen recipe is an air-cushioned bumper frame, which disperses shock across the surface of the phone to protect the phone’s delicate internal components.
Though this is certainly not the only case with an air-cushioned bumper, it also has a built-in rear kickstand and responsive button covers, making it a standout option nonetheless. This makes it a little bulkier than other options we’ve listed but this is a worthwhile tradeoff for the added protection.
-
4. Ringke Fusion CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
It is always a shame to have to cover up your beautiful new phone with a plastic case, especially when you find your Pixel 6 Pro in a color you really like. That’s why we recommend the Ringke Fusion Case for keeping your phone free from scratches and scuffs without radically altering its dimensions or appearance.
This case is made from a clear TPU material that adds grip and cushioning to your phone. It isn’t the sturdiest case out there but its large raised bezel is more than enough to protect your phone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display and rear tri-camera array. It also works great with wireless charging, making it a solid pick all around.
-
5. Caseology Vault Protective CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Vault Protective Case is a stylish protective option for keeping your Pixel 6 Pro free from dents, scratches, and cracks. It has a slightly raised bezel for protecting from drops on all sides. More importantly, though, it also has a sandstone texture around the edges and rear backplate to help prevent drops before they happen. When you add in the fact that it works with wireless charging, you’ve got the recipe for a solid hybrid-style case.
-
6. Spigen Slim Armor CS CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Limited wireless charging support
- Could be grippier
The Spigen Slim Armor CS Case is the best Pixel 6 Pro wallet case for minimalists who can get by with just a few cards at their disposal. The Slim Armor CS has a rear compartment that can hold two credit cards and it is only a few millimeters thicker than an ordinary case. This is very useful for folks who haven’t already switched to using Google Pay (such as myself). The case naturally has a large protective bezel too because of this addition. Just make sure you have a strong wireless charger or else you may have to remove your case to charge.
-
7. Official Pixel 6 Pro CasePrice: $29.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
Google is using a new design for their official cases this time around, which employs color-matched polycarbonate plastic with a sleek finish to add protection to your Pixel 6 Pro without radically altering its appearance. It offers solid cushioning from drops on all sides but it is not particularly grippy. I personally miss the fabric case design from past Pixel releases but if you are focused on performance over aesthetics then the new PC case mold is the clean winner.
-
8. kwmobile Fabric CasePrice: $9.99Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge copmatible
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
Do you miss Google’s classic Fabric cases that they released alongside older Pixel phones? If so, the kwmobile Fabric Case is your best option for a replacement. Its grippy canvas material is very similar to the original Fabric case, which means it keeps the same lightweight and slim form factor too. It isn’t the most protective case mold out there but it is cheap and it works with wireless charging, so it is still a solid pick for those who are generally careful with their phone.
-
9. Ghostek Covert Clear CasePrice: $14.98Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Clear cases discolor over time
The Ghostek Covert Clear Case is a simple case with a stylish design that helps your phone stick out from the crowd. Its clear, pink, and smoke colorways are a nice look for those who aren’t enthralled by the stock color options that Google offers and the 360-degree protection is great insurance against cracked screens and scuffed backplates. The bezel offers a nice lift for the Pixel 6 Pro’s raised rear camera array and it has a grippy texture to keep drops from happening outright. It is an all-around solid choice.
-
10. Olixar Folio Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Folding folio stand
- Holds two cards
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
If you like to keep your phone and other daily essentials all in one place, the Olixar Folio Wallet Case is a solid option. Not only does the front folio protect your phone’s screen while in your pocket but it also has slots to hold a credit card and an ID. It can also fold out to serve as a kickstand for portrait mode viewing. It is not particularly grippy or protective but it still serves as a sophisticated way to slim down your daily carry.
-
11. Crave Dual Guard CasePros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
- Bezel could be larger
The Crave Dual Guard Case is a simple yet effective way to keep your Pixel 6 Pro safe from drops and scratches. It doesn’t have any fancy bells or whistles like built-in kickstands or antimicrobial coatings but it is lightweight, durable, grippy, and cheap. And it has lots of color options. These five things should not be taken for granted as the sheer simplicity and functionality of this case means that it is still one of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases we’ve seen.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 6 Pro Case?
Considering that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is made from the same plastic frame as its predecessors, there is no doubt that you will need a protective case if you want your new phone to last until the Pixel 7 is released.
Sure, the PC material is great for resisting scratches and scuffs but you really need some extra reinforcement if you want your phone to be safe from getting dropped or bent.
Yes, we said bent. As Phandroid reports and YouTuber JerryRigEverything proves, the Google Pixel 4's frame is fragile enough to break by hand. Sure, this may not represent ordinary wear and tear but imagine what happens if you sit down with the Pixel 6 in your back pocket.
A case is not guaranteed to be the catch-all solution for protecting your Pixel 6 but they make enough of a difference that they are undoubtedly worth their low cost.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 6 Pro Cases
When it comes to choosing the right case to protect your Pixel 6 Pro, you should always look for the three Ps. They are Protection, Portability, and Pattern.
We made sure to only include cases that truly stand out in one or more of these categories, Bonus points also go out to cases that provide added utility like a media kickstand or a wallet folio. Of course, not all cases can so easily check these boxes.
This is especially true since the more protective of a case you have, the less portable it gets. And likewise, the more stylish a case is, the less protective its design is. That's why it is crucial that you consider your specific needs when choosing a case.
If you are chronically clumsy then you may want to opt for a case with dual-layer protection. Alternatively, if you are generally careful with your phone and just want to preserve the look of your Pixel 6 Pro, then you may be better off sticking with a stylish clear case. The choice is yours but you won't go wrong with any of our picks.
