11 Best Desktop Computer Carry Cases

Whether you need your high-performance business PC on the go or you just want to take your gaming rig to a LAN party, a desktop-sized computer carry case is a must-have. So rather than stuffing all of your gear into a piece of hardshell luggage, consider one of these specially-designed PC carrying cases to keep your desktop safe during travel.
1. Pelican Case and Mobility Kit 1620M
- Airtight and watertight
- Included mobility kit
- Durable hard shell
- High price tag
- Large and heavy
- Only one compartment
Pelican is to gear cases as OtterBox is to smartphone cases. In other words, it is the premium rugged protection option for priceless gear of any size.
The 1620M case measures to 26.5 x 23 x 16.5 inches on the exterior, and offers plenty of room for any full-tower ATX case.
All Pelican cases come pre-filled with “pick and pluck” foam, which is pre-cut so you can easily make a custom-fitted compartment for any object. Each wall is lined with egg crate foam while the center of the case has four layers of pick and pluck. There is more than enough room to stow a PC case, a keyboard, a mouse, and some cables in any configuration you want. Unfortunately, there is only one compartment on this case, so it is on you to decide how you’ll stash your PC gear.
The combination of the interior foam and the polypropylene hardshell exterior helps to prevent impact damage to the case’s contents. The lid for the case is also reinforced with an airtight and watertight gasket that will even keep your PC safe in harsh weather conditions.
The 1620M has a sturdy ring for you add a padlock and double-throw latches to keep it shut. The 1620M even has a barometric relief valve made of Gore-Tex to prevent pressure damage to the case during air travel. There aren’t really any other LAN bags that offer this level of protection.
At about 36 pounds, this case can easily outweigh its contents. That’s why we suggest the mobility kit version of the 1620, as it comes with a detachable dolly for wheeling the case around. The retractable handle is sturdy as well, but I kind of expected nicer wheels considering this case costs over $400.
Still, you aren’t paying for roller wheels when you buy a Pelican case. You’re paying for the unparalleled protection it offers from impact and water. You’re buying it because your PC should be able to go with you anywhere. If you’re still not convinced, you can get more information from a young LinusTechTips in the video below.
Find more Pelican Case and Mobility Kit 1620M information and reviews here.
2. Crazzie Pro GTR-1 LAN Party Backpack
- Large main compartment
- Padded cube insert
- Dolly-compatible shoulder straps
- High price tag
- Not waterproof
- Too large to realistically carry on your back
This LAN bag has all the most important features of a high-quality travel bag plus the outrageous dimensions to hold even the most massive PC towers.
The Crazzie Pro GTR-1 is a true Kickstarter success story. It took this unique LAN party backpack design less than 24 hours to be fully crowdfunded and it is now available to the masses (in limited quantities).
This bag’s main compartment expands to 24 x 24 x 12 inches in size and has tie-down straps inside to prevent your tower from shifting around in transit. Exterior compression straps further prevent any interior jostling. The main compartment isn’t verily heavily padded right out the box, but it ships with a zippered padded cube insert for this main compartment to use when a device needs extra padding. Note that this padded lining does take up about an inch in all directions.
The GTR-1 LAN bag has two additional pockets in the front, which fit mostly smaller items. There is also an accessories pocket the same width and height as the main pocket that is good for holding keyboards, mousepads, et cetera. There is even a padded laptop sleeve on the rear with its own dedicated zipper. This laptop pocket is handy, but it is right behind the GTR-1’s backpacks straps, so theoretically, if you pack a bag with a laptop and a desktop, the laptop will probably get crushed between your back and your tower.
Though, just because this backpack has nice padded straps doesn’t mean you should actually wear it on your back. The GTR-1 can hold up to 70 pounds and that is way too much to be carrying on your back for an extended period of time. The straps will work for short hauls, though, as they are complemented with a sternum strap and hip belt to more evenly distribute the load.
For longer hauls, the GTR-1’s backpack straps can be attached to a dolly or cart for spine-friendly transportation. That’s a far cry from a built-in dolly, but hey, if you have one laying around, this bag becomes even more practical. Either way, you won’t have to worry about rips or busted zippers, as this bag is definitely built to last.
Its exterior is made from 900D nylon and its SBS seamless zippers can handle near endless abuse. If you need a no-nonsense desktop carrying case, it’s hard to go wrong with a bag specifically built for such a purpose. The only thing that would make it perfect is if it was a bit more waterproof.
Find more Crazzie Pro GTR-1 LAN Party Backpack information and reviews here.
3. Curmio Desktop Carrying Case
- Low price tag
- Large side pocket
- Comfy carry handle and shoulder strap
- Narrow compartment opening
- Shoulder strap is not padded
- Not waterproof
The Curmio Desktop Carrying Case is a reliable yet inexpensive bag for carrying computer towers up to 20 x 12 x 20.2 inches. That’s enough space to fit a mid-size tower or larger. The bag has a large side compartment that is perfect for holding a keyboard and mouse (plus whatever else you can cram in there). The pack comes with an internal divider to help keep your cargo from shaking about when it doesn’t fill the whole bag.
The case has built-in carry straps plus a removable shoulder strap, neither of which are well-padded. That said, they are acceptable considering the bag’s value price. The bag’s nylon material is water-resistant but not waterproof so be careful toting your PC in extreme weather conditions. Aside from the lack of backpack straps, there is little dislike about this bag, making it a great pick for the occasional LAN partygoer.
4. Buwico Desktop Travel Case
- Lightweight padded walls
- Low price tag
- Two side pockets
- Flimsy carry handle
- Not waterproof
- Narrow compartment opening
If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive bag for transporting a full-tower ATX PC, then you can’t go wrong with the Buwico (or BUBM) Desktop Travel Case. Both brands sell an identical bag that is designed with a large main compartment and extra padding to accommodate a desktop computer. It measures 22.5 x 19.1 x 9.8 inches on the outside and loads from a top zipper flap.
It will be a snug fit if your PC is within an inch of this size, as the bag also has a thick layer of protective foam padding to cushion your PC from bumps and drops in transit. It can be a little tricky to lower your desktop into the narrow opening but once it’s in, a full-size tower won’t move around much. The bag has two side velcro pockets for storing extra accessories like a mouse, some power cables, or some headphones. The left side pocket is tall enough to hold a full-size keyboard.
The biggest shortcoming of this bag is that neither its carry handle nor its shoulder strap are padded enough, so it is kind of uncomfortable to carry. This does contribute to the fact that this bag only weighs 2.9 pounds, but if the safety of your gaming rig is on the line, it may be worth spending a little more for extra protection. The bag is made from durable nylon material, but it is only partially water-resistant, not waterproof like other options.
If you don’t need to take your PC on an airplane any time soon, then the Buwico Desktop Travel case is a decent option for easily lugging it around town. However, if you are taking your PC halfway around the world for an event, you may want a sturdier carry case.
Find more Buwico Desktop Travel Case information and reviews here.
5. GearGrip Pro
- Lightweight and sturdy
- 2 mesh side pockets with utility loops
- Comfy molded handle
- No protective padding
- Does not cover up your valuables
- Shoulder strap is not padded
While the GearGrip Pro isn’t technically a LAN bag fit for air travel, it is a lightweight solution for hauling your desktop tower while at a friend’s house or local LAN venue.
It is basically just a clip-on handle with two mesh pockets and two equipment loops attached. When used as a harness, it can hold up to 70 pounds, which is useful considering this grip can hold anything with a circumference of less than 52 inches. It will have no trouble holding a mid-tower case.
The two mesh pockets are ideal for holding a keyboard and a mouse. The gear loops are intended for cables like ethernet, HDMI, or USB. The molded handle is fairly comfortable, though you can instead use the included shoulder strap if you prefer. Personally, I think the built-in grip is the way to go.
6. Trunab PC Carrying Strap
- Lightweight and sturdy
- Two side pockets
- Comfy padded handle
- Does not cover up your valuables
- No protective padding
- Uneven weight distribution
The Trunab PC Carrying Strap is similar in design to the classic GearGrip Pro except that its side accessory pockets are slightly more secure with zipper closures rather than open pockets. But, conversely, this also makes it harder to remove your peripherals quickly, so each design has its merits. In the end, we think both are a solid option for schlepping gear as long as you don’t mind everyone knowing that, yes, that’s a full-size desktop computer you are lugging around.
The open design of this carrying strap does leave your PC tower vulnerable to scratches or possible thefts but it also means that you can turn on your PC without removing it from the rigging. Just keep in mind that the padded bottom may block and downward-facing case fans while you use it. If that is the case, you can easily unclip it using the two sturdy plastic buckles at the top.
7. Hallart Mini ITX PC Carry Case
- Three side pockets
- Comfy shoulder straps
- Lightweight padded walls
- Only one compartment
- Carry handle is not padded
- Not waterproof
If you have a PC that uses a Mini-ITX, then its case might not fit quite as well in a bag that is designed for a full-size ATX case. Instead, we recommend the Hallart Mini ITX PC Carry Case, which offers a form-fitted main compartment, ample side pockets, and plenty of protective padding.
This bag’s main compartment is 9.8 x 9.8 x 13.7 inches and is protected with 5 mm of foam padding. That isn’t enough to totaly protect your machine but it still is much more than you would get from using a normal piece of softshell luggage. The bag also has three large side pockets for accessories, but unfortunately, these are not padded as thoroughly. The shoulder straps have padding (and a helpful sternum strap for safe weight distribution), but again, the carry handles do not.
We’re okay with this mixed cushioning for the price, though, especially since there is a much more limited selection of computer carrying cases sized for machines with Mini-ITX motherboards.
Find more Wallye Tactik Duffle LAN Bag information and reviews here.
8. Bubm Large Desktop Travel Bag
- Large main compartment
- Lightweight padded walls
- Low price tag
- Small side compartments
- Not waterproof
- Handle is not padded
The Bubm Large Desktop Travel Bag is a great choice for 27-inch desktop cases, as its internal compartment is designed to almost perfectly this case style as well as some accessories in a separate partition. The main internal compartment measures 25.2 x 15.8 x 21.3 inches, plus it has a little extra space to slide in a keyboard and some peripherals. Both portions of this case are padded but the large and small side pockets are not.
Onto that point, I do wish that this side pocket was a little larger (or at least that there were more than two of them). That said, it’s clear that the intention for this case is to put anything even remotely valuable in the main compartment and then to leave the side pockets for extra cables. If this is your preferred organization style, then this is a solid choice. Otherwise, there are better ways to go big with protecting your PC.
9. Gator Cases iMac Carrying Case
- Moulded perfectly for iMacs
- Lightweight and sturdy
- Comfy padded grip
- Only large enough for all-in-ones (not towers)
- High price tag
- Small side pockets
Don’t worry, iMac owners, we haven’t left you completely out of the fun. This iMac Carrying Case from Gator Cases makes it just as easy to carry your all-in-one device as it would be to carry a tower. In fact, the iMac’s built-in screen means that this is a one-stop solution to making your workstation fully portable.
This padded nylon tote has ample interior padding to protect the screen as well as a built-in foam block cradle to perfectly fit any size iMac. There are a few pockets on the inside (and outside) for accessories but you won’t be able to carry much besides the basics (a keyboard, a mouse, and some cables). As long as you aren’t trying to do a portable streaming setup, though, you should be good. It has a built-in rain cover on the top but note that it is by no means water-tight like the Pelican case is.
As for carrying this case, you can use either the built-in padded carry strap or an optional rolling base with a telescopic handle. Your choice will come down to preference but we only really recommend spending the extra money on the rolling frame if you carry your rig around a lot.
10. NSP Cases Universal PC Carry Bag
- Lightweight padded walls
- Modular design
- Comfy carry handle and shoulder strap
- Not waterproof
- High price tag
- Only one compartment
Not every PC carrying case has to be equipped for cross-country travel, but if you’ve taken the time to put together an aesthetically-pleasing PC build, then you should at least transport it in style. You can do exactly that with the Universal PC Carry Bag from NSP Cases.
This padded carry bag has a fairly simple design but injects a lot of personality with its high-quality stitching and beautiful red interior. Its external dimensions are 20.9 x 10.2 x 23.2 inches and it looks fairly boxy given its lack of exterior pockets.
Instead, this bag lends all of its internal storage space to a single compartment, measuring 18.9 x 8.3 x 21.3 inches on the interior. It is large enough to hold a first-gen Mac Pro tower, one of the largest desktop towers ever made. If your computer is smaller than a Mac Pro (and I hope it is) then you can use the included rigid divider panel to position it snugly within the bag and create a separate compartment to store other accessories. I would have preferred a separate pocket for easier organizing, but this solution gets the job done too.
The exterior of the bag is made from durable 1640D nylon. It is resistant to rips and tears, but it is only somewhat water-resistant, meaning you might want to carry your PC through the rain with this. The bag is decently protective, with a double lining of padded material to cushion impact on all sides. It’s not quite indestructible but it’s surprisingly secure for only weighing 6.6 pounds.
All in all, this bag is quite similar to the Buwico Desktop Travel Case, save for the fact that is more than double the price. The one reason you might opt for this bag over that one is that the NSP Universal PC Carry Bag actually has a nice carry handle and a comfy padded shoulder strap. It’s not exactly good for you to do so, but you can carry your PC a respectable distance with this bag before it gets uncomfortable. If you’re taking your PC on a road trip but don’t need it to be reinforced for air travel, then this is a solid pick.
Find more NSP Cases Universal PC Carry Bag information and reviews here.
11. Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case
- Durable hard shell
- Built-in combo lock
- Four spinner wheels
- Requires modification for use with other PCs
- High price tag
- Over-branded
On the outside, the Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case looks like an ordinary piece of hardshell luggage. On the inside, though, its foam interior is molded to perfectly fit the G1-710 Predator desktop, plus a keyboard, a mouse, and an AC adapter. This both protects your PC components from being jostled loose and protects from any potential bumps or drops.
Now, when I say the foam interior is molded to fit the G1-710 Predator desktop, I mean just that. It perfectly outlines the exact dimensions of the Acer G1-710, which would be is 16.5 x 4.3 x 13.9 inches. If your PC is smaller than this model it won’t fit snugly in the mold. If you have a similar-sized or larger PC, however, you can easily cut some additional foam out to make it fit. The accessory cutouts are more generic and will work with pretty much any mouse and keyboard.
This bag’s hardshell exterior is another reason why it works particularly well as a LAN party bag. Its frame is made from durable aluminum and only weighs 13 pounds overall. It has a TSA-approved combination lock, which acts as a nice theft deterrent as well. Its exterior dimensions are 22 x 18 x 10.5 inches, which makes it an appropriate carry-on item for air travel. The four spinner wheels and a sturdy carry handle make it a breeze to roll through airports or conference centers alike.
Overall, the Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case is a well-designed solution for making a portable PC gaming rig. Its specialized design makes it all the more apparent why an ordinary suitcase won’t cut it when it comes to protecting a high-end machine.
Find more Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case information and reviews here.
How Do You Travel With a Desktop Computer?
It can be tricky to relocate a desktop computer, especially one that is stuffed with over $1,000 worth of specialized hardware. They are usually built to be expandable as possible, which means huge cases and lots of open space for loose parts to rattle around and get damaged. So when it comes to moving around a PC, you want to do it as carefully as possible.
That means different things depending on whether you are flying, driving, or walking your rig to its destination, but generally, you want your desktop and its components to be packed as snugly as possible. And the best way to do this is with a specialized computer carry case.
If you simply toss your tower and all of its peripherals into a piece of luggage, then you run the risk of damaging your gear when it shifts around during travel. That's why the best desktop carrying cases typically have extra pockets designed to fit common accessories like a keyboard and mouse, a headset, and cables. These cases also add extra padding to reduce the risk of an internal component to be jostled loose. To be even safer, you should open up your PC and manually tighten all expansion card connections before taking your rig on a journey.
One last thing to note is that you should always store your monitor separately from other accessories, as it is easily the most delicate component of a PC setup. There are dedicated monitor bags for the truly committed, or you can follow the advice of an old friend and use the box your monitor came in (provided you still have the foam inserts).
Are LAN Parties Still a Thing?
Okay, we'll admit it. There are very few legitimate reasons to carry around a full-size desktop tower that don't involve video games. So these desktop carrying cases are basically designed for LAN parties. But with online matchmaking often available for free, are LAN parties even still a thing? The answer is a resounding yes.
A recent study from Quantic Foundry reveals that local multiplayer is the most consistently appealing mode of gaming for a wide majority of gamers.
That probably explains why local area gaming is still as popular as it was in the dial-up days. You can find hundreds of LAN parties happening at any time on event organizing sites like LANReg. These events are so popular and well-received that attendees are willing to toss their entire desktop setup into a bag and fly cross-country to join in on the fun.
No matter how you go about doing so, do your part to keep LAN gaming an integral part of PC gaming culture.
