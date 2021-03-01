11 Best MMO Gaming Mice

Okay, full disclosure: when I first tried the Swiftpoint Z, my first thought was not “this would be great for an MMO” but rather “this would be great for a flight simulator.” But after messing around with it for a while, it’s clear that the Swiftpoint Z is a great gaming mouse for any kind of game. Not only does it have 13 programmable buttons but it also has a built-in gyroscope that allows it to function as a mouse and a joystick simultaneously.

The mouse has swappable base plates of varying curvature that allow you to tilt it on six axes to register pitch, yaw, and roll inputs. This feature is definitely designed with flight simulators in mind but you can easily customize these gestures to work for panning a MOBA camera or peeking a corner in an FPS. The gyroscope is accompanied by an accelerometer and a force sensor so it feels quite precise.

Rather than jam all of its macro buttons under your thumb, the Swiftpoint Z tactically distributes its buttons around the index and middle fingers, making them much easier to differentiate in the heat of the moment. The five most accessible buttons are pressure-sensitive too and can be programmed to perform different functions or shift DPI when they are deep clicked. And while, yes, the tactile difference of all these buttons is overwhelming at first, the buttons that sit under your knuckle come with different caps so that you can minimize their presence or make them easier to press.

The Swiftpoint software is the easiest way to program these buttons as well as set commands for the pressure sensor and gyroscopic movement. You can program multi-key macros across as many profiles as you can fit into the Swiftpoint Z’s onboard memory. This mouse also has built-in vibration, a side OLED display, and an RGB logo, all of which can be used to indicate when certain pressure functions trigger. If you are intimidated by the vast possibilities that the software gives you, you can always check out Swiftpoint’s community profiles for both gaming and productivity and try what others like.

Though I would be a madman to ask anything more of the Swiftpoint Z, that doesn’t mean it’s the perfect mouse for everyone. It is big, heavy, and expensive, which makes it a tough sell for the casual or small-handed user. Additionally, this mouse’s plastic coating collects skin oil like none other. But if you think you can make use of its gyroscopic control scheme even a little, then it will be well worth the upfront cost and the extra cleaning.

DPI: 200-12,000

Buttons: 13

Connectivity: Wired

Weight: 117g (without cable)

Sensor: Laser

Ergonomics: Right-handed