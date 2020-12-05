15 Best Galaxy Projectors for Your Money

Another really cool looking projector for your bedroom, movie room, living room, or kids’ room. With an even smaller design and lighter weight than other projectors, this makes a perfect addition to any room. It won’t take up too much space and won’t get in your way. you can discreetly put this on any bedstand or table in the room and never have to worry about it again. The voice control will allow you to control this item without leaving your bed or couch and you can even control it in a kid’s room from yours.

It features 3 monochrome, 2 color mixing, and automatic conversion of stars and moons that can form 13 different stage light effects. The combinations and variances of lights are amazing and you and/or your kids will absolutely love how much this device changes the atmosphere in any room. After being fully charged, the 2000mAh rechargeable battery is very convenient and will allow you to enjoy the lights more than you change them. This projector can be used by adults, kids, DJs, schools, any place that wants a super cool light show.