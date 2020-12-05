15 Best Galaxy Projectors for Your Money

The Galaxy Projector is one of the hottest items on holiday wish lists this year. You can project a galaxy full of stars onto any ceiling in your home and enjoy the beauty while watching movies or streaming your favorite shows.
These relatively inexpensive projectors can transform your home into a starry night and make for the perfect night light for kids and adults. There are a ton of great options available and we have found the best of the best in our helpful list.
Our Review
The BlissLights Sky Lite Projector is one of the most popular projectors you can buy. It is incredibly compact so it doesn’t take up too much room in your living room or bedroom. The projector is lightweight but extremely powerful. You will be surprised that so much light comes from such a little projector. This Laser Star Projector can do a number of super cool things.
This projector can turn your game room or bedroom or movie room into a landscape of nebulas and galaxies. There is also a mood or ambient light function that produces green or blue light. The lights are soothing and are perfect for chilling watching your favorite movie or drifting off into sleep. This is the perfect gift for kids and adults alike.
With a totally unique design, this star projector will fit in perfectly to any home in a child’s room or living area. Turn your game room or man cave into a dope landscape of stars, moons, and nebulas. As stated before, this galaxy projector has a design unlike some of the others which makes it look like part of the decor of any room. This projector does something that most others don’t do. It plays music to add another piece to creating the most incredible ambiance.
This 4-color, red, blue, green, and white light projector support solid color, bi-color, and tri-color lighting effects that can be switched manually or automatically, creating up to 16 lighting modes. You can utilize push buttons or the remote control to change the lighting effects to your desired features. You can even sync your phone so that the projector plays music wirelessly. This is a fantastic gift idea for yourself, your kids, or anyone that likes movies or enjoys playing video games.
The Sky Projector from Fortally features a lightweight design and can do a number of really cool things that will make this your new favorite purchase or gift idea. At such a reasonable price you are going to want to get one for every room of the house. From nightlight to starscape this projector has a silent motor and can transform any room into a beautiful night full of stars. If you prefer an ambient light feature, this projector can also provide that as well.
The sky projector features 13 kinds of light effect, High-resolution stars and moon rotate on the ceiling or wall, colorful nebula cloud float quietly under the night sky. There are multiple modes that will provide you with dozens of hours of cool lighting effects. The LED lights feature voice controls and easy four touch buttons so kids and adults find it super easy to use. You can even adjust the base for four different levels to project on different parts of the room.
With a really cool design featuring a faux crystal that makes it almost as visually appealing off as it is on. The black design makes it a perfect blend in item to whatever room you put it in, meaning that it won’t stick out and will pair with any existing decor. You can choose the lighting you want to match your mood. You can use the remote control that changes the lighting array from a night sky to a relaxing underwater oasis.
The projector also features a voice control feature as well as a built-in speaker so you can pair your music with the lights. You can also dim the lights to your liking and choose between 10 options from white to blue to green to a multicolor option. You can sync up your smartphone and run the speaker through bluetooth. Choose whatever song you want to listen to while you play video games or drift away to sleep. Makes for a great gift idea for mancaves, dorm rooms, kids’ rooms, and home theaters.
What You Get:
1 x light projector
1 x USB cable
1 x remote
1 x instruction manual.
Notice: batteries (2 AAA) for remote not included.
With one of the best exterior designs on this list, this galaxy star projector is small, lightweight, blends in perfectly with any decor, and puts on one heck of a light show. This projector makes a great gift for kids, adults, gamers, movie lovers, dorm rooms, and bachelor pads. The sleek black design with big bright crystal on the front makes this item easy to pair with your existing room decor. You are going to love having this around the house, it will quite literally transform any room you put it in.
The remote control is incredibly user friendly and allows you to control your projector from anywhere in the same room. There are eight different colors that can be adjusted to your specific mood or activity. You can change your backdrop to the ocean or sky at night. The projector also has a timer and auto-shutdown features so you don’t leave it running when you don’t want it to be. Connect your phone via Bluetooth and play whatever music or audio books you want.
If you are looking for something a little different there is an option that has a different build than most other projectors. The adjustable metal base on the underside of the white body will move your light show around the walls or ceiling at any angle that you like. This gives you more control over this projector than other similar items. You can even add voice control features by syncing this galaxy star projector up to your Alexa powered devices.
There are multiple light configurations, you can choose between 10 different colors, a starry night, or even an ocean display. Each is just as soothing and relaxing as the others. There is also a remote control that comes with this projector so you can control any colors and scenes without getting up off the couch. It makes for a fantastic night light for kiddos and can be set up in gaming rooms or theaters, living rooms, and bedrooms. It features a built-in mini Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to tunes or audio books.
Another really cool looking projector for your bedroom, movie room, living room, or kids’ room. With an even smaller design and lighter weight than other projectors, this makes a perfect addition to any room. It won’t take up too much space and won’t get in your way. you can discreetly put this on any bedstand or table in the room and never have to worry about it again. The voice control will allow you to control this item without leaving your bed or couch and you can even control it in a kid’s room from yours.
It features 3 monochrome, 2 color mixing, and automatic conversion of stars and moons that can form 13 different stage light effects. The combinations and variances of lights are amazing and you and/or your kids will absolutely love how much this device changes the atmosphere in any room. After being fully charged, the 2000mAh rechargeable battery is very convenient and will allow you to enjoy the lights more than you change them. This projector can be used by adults, kids, DJs, schools, any place that wants a super cool light show.
Perhaps you are looking for a completely different style than the other galaxy projectors out there. Something a bit more modern that has a sharperlook than plain black or plain white. This projector should definitely do the trick. If you have an interior decor that requires that things match all over the house or apartment then you should definitnely invest in this projector. It has a faux wood grain finish that is super cool and still has all of the awesome features of some of the other projectors out there.
This projector features 21 lighting modes, 14 lighting colors and 3 brightness levels. You can adjust to your liking in any room of the house. It makes for an excellent gift for gamers, moms, dads, kids and anyone else that wants a dope background in their room. The laser star projector light of dynamic nebula built-in 1H, 2H, and 4H auto-off timer, the LED night light projector light will automatically shut off after the preset time. Use your phone or remote to control the light. Add music through the built-in speakers.
This insanely cool projector is designed to look like a UFO which is totally appropriate given what this item projects onto your ceiling and walls. This is a welcomed addition to any room in the house and pairs perfectly with video games, as a night light or for movie watching when you can’t get outside to enjoy the real stars. This is a 4 in 1 projector so it can do multiple things so you can mix it up a bit when deciding what you want the enjoy.
With an LED light it will create a solid or multicolored cloud wave, showing you a fairy ambiance. You can adjust your desired brightness with 4 levels. The built-in high-quality dual stereo speaker gives you a crystal sound quality which could compare with a professional speaker. You can use a remote or your smartphone to control both the music and the lights. You can choose from a dreamlike moon, lovely stars, beautiful cloud wave as your projections.
Created to look like a typical movie projector that you would have in your home, this projector is really cool and does all of the same stuff that the others do. If you are looking for a specific look then this one is a perfect pick. It makes for a great night light for kids’ rooms and projects a giant canvas of stars and oceans and changing colors depending on what you are looking for at the moment. It is discreet and lightweight and thin and will go great on a bookcase or shelf or table.
There are 3 light-emitting ports freely combined, which are nebula light, starlight, and moonlight. The nebula light can flash flowing clouds of 3 colors (red/blue/green) and can be combined into different lighting effects. With Bluetooth technology and a speaker built-in, the KAHE star projector can connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and play all kinds of music. Get ultimate control of the projector over the remote control includes the color of clouds, the brightness of stars, multiple scenes, and even the rotation motion.
This projector looks like something out of a Star Wars movie. The design is similar to a hamster wheel and definitely has that Storm trooper type look to it. This one gets a ton of cool points on the looks of the projector but also does some insane things that will increase the appeal of any room that it is located in. You can transform any room or party into whatever kind of galaxy or color that you want. We can all agree that each of the projectors is totally cool, but this one has a look that some folks won’t be able to take their eyes off of.
The star projector with remote control makes it easy to cycle through light effects, adjust brightness, or start/stop the rotating motion. Built-in music speaker, play your favorite lullaby music, relaxing, meditation music through the night light projector while watching the aurora nebula cloud galaxy at night. Perfect for a nursery or kid’s room especially for sleepovers. Take your movie night to the next level and turn your game room into a gamer’s paradise.
Designed for homes with tons of tech this projector is built to look like smart speakers and smart devices so that it blends in well and won’t stick out amongst the rest of your gear. Perfect for a home theater or even a DJ setup this projector can rest in a kitchen, living room, man cave, nursery, kids room, or game room. It is slender enough to not be glaring and strong enough to perform every task that you need it to. It comes with remote control and can be synced to your phone for ease of use.
This galaxy projector can display both stars and nebula clouds across a variety of different settings. The colored clouds alternately rotate and project high-resolution stars. The galaxy projector can be adjusted from 4 different angles thanks to the design of 4 plat sides at the base. Upgrade your home without spending thousands of dollars on lighting rigs and steups. This is also a perfect device for YouTubers and social media users that want to add a bit of color to their streams.
Probably the most colorful out of all the projectors on this list, this projector blends in completely with the light show when it is turned on. It looks great when it isn’t on and actually adds a bit of color to whatever shelf or table it sits on. Just because it looks a certain way doesn’t mean it is any less powerful or fun than the others on this list. Upgrade your game room, living room, nursery, or bedroom with this small but insanely useful little projector. You are going to love having this thing in your home.
This galaxy projector can project 10-color clouds 360°rotational dynamic ocean wave you can decide to display a solid color or a mixed color. Built-in Mini Bluetooth Music Speaker and USB slot, choose your favorite lullaby music, relaxing, meditation music through your phone or UDisk while watching the incredible galaxy light show at night. Sync to your phone and control the projector, lights, music, and all from the palm of your hand. This makes for a great gift for college kids staying in a dorm or furnishing a new apartment, but adults will love having this item too.
What a genius idea to combine the galaxy projector with a standard digital alarm clock. Not only is it a cool design but it will take up less space than having a projector and clock on the same table. Functioning as both a clock and projector this is one of the hottest items sold right now. It makes for a perfect gift for anyone and fits in most bedrooms, living rooms, mancaves, dorm rooms, and nursery/kids rooms. Make sure you get the projector that fits both your life and your decor the best way.
This multifunctional star projector night light, which includes 8 galaxy light effect modes and starry projection modes, a white noise function that can promote sleep, and smart Bluetooth speaker features. It also has an adjustable LED night light and alarm clock function and 8+1 projection modes with nebula and starry projections to choose from. This is a cool item to use as a DJ as a compact light show. It performs all of the functions of a clock including alarms and sleep modes. Also, it comes with remote control for easy use.
Are you looking for a galaxy projector that is designed specifically for kids? Maybe something built especially for nursery’s and kids’ rooms? This projector has you covered. Not only is it kid-safe because it doesn’t overheat and won’t burn their little hands if they touch it, but it is built as an educational tool on top of a wicked cool night light.
Night lights with 6 different atmospheres and 360-degree rotation can effectively improve a baby’s sleeping. It includes six different films featuring Christmas, Happy Birthday, Constellation, Galaxy, Moon & Star, and Cute fish and has 6 other films for early education and development including Zoo, Botanical garden, Aquarium, Traffic, Solar system, Planets. Built-in 4 colors of lamp beads, support 6 different lighting effects namely blue, yellow, white, sequential, slow fade, and combination. Your kiddos will love this projector lamp!