15 Best Galaxy Projectors for Your Money

The Galaxy Projector is one of the hottest items on holiday wish lists this year. You can project a galaxy full of stars onto any ceiling in your home and enjoy the beauty while watching movies or streaming your favorite shows.

These relatively inexpensive projectors can transform your home into a starry night and make for the perfect night light for kids and adults. There are a ton of great options available and we have found the best of the best in our helpful list.

What are the Most Unique Galaxy Projectors?

When looking for a design you like and that will pair well with your existing decor there are a few different looks to choose from. All of these designs are smaller, more lightweight designs that won't take up too much space and are perfect for bigger and smaller rooms like nurseries alike. They don't take up much counter or table space and can be moved with ease around the house. These are all designed to provide a great ambiance whether you are enjoying movies, a video game, or are throwing a party with a DJ there are so many different ways to use these projectors that they will be your new favorite item in your house and make for perfect gift ideas. 

The first projector that really caught my eyes is this wood grain detailed projector. It looks great and does just as many cool things as any other projector out there. It can show up to 21 lighting modes and 14 different colors that should make for a unique experience no matter what you choose. You can also listen to tunes through the built-in speaker to add another dimension to your new environment.

Next, we have a great UFO-shaped design that is the perfect body for what this projector can do. It will project starry night skies and waves which make it appropriate as an exterior design. Make sure you sync your phone up and keep batteries in your remote so that you can always control the projector without getting out of your seat. You can even throw concerts in your home with alternating color projections or turn your movie nights into epic viewings.

With a far more slender design, this disc shaped projector is built to look like a smart device or speaker and will blend in well with all of your other electronics. It doesn't take up a lot of space and can bang out tunes along with a crazy light show so that this becomes one powerful and totally useful machine. You are going to love having this in your home and if you are looking for a great gift idea for the holidays or a birthday, this is ideal for anyone that loves gaming or watching movies. 

What are the Most Convenient Galaxy Projectors?

When it comes to convenience we are talking about a projector that doesn't take up too much room and can be controlled either by phone, by remote control, or by both. Luckily there are a ton of those available on this list and they are all super cool. Any of these choices will do the trick and provide you with hours of delight but there are three that stand out above the rest. These are all a simple but amazing addition to any home, especially homes with kids and babies that can use them as night lights as well as a beautiful light show.

The crystal topped projector that can be controlled by pushing the buttons on the base, using your smartphone in sync with the projector, and using the remote that come with the projector makes this an easy use for any user. You can control this projector from anywhere in the house as long as you have your phone connected or the remote on you. This makes it ideal for parties, nurseries, and for kids' rooms and is easy to use no matter the age. 

While the BlissLiights Sky Lite Projector doesn't come with a remote control it is one of the more popular projectors and insanely easy to use. With minimal buttons and timers, this is the "set it and forget about it" kind of projector that homes love having around. You can accent dining, living, and movie rooms as well as create a soft nightlight for children. No matter the use you are going to thoroughly enjoy having this projector in your home. 

This white UFO-shaped projector is so easy to use you will have it running more often than you don't You can connect it to smart devices and use Alexa to control this projector with your voice. It also comes with a built-in speaker so you can sync to Bluetooth and use your phone if you don't have a smart device. Just sit back and relax and let your phone or voice do all the work. We all have our phones on us at all times, why not control your lighting with it too?

