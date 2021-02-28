11 Best Record Players With Speakers

The Numark PT01 is a perfect choice for crate diggers who need to sample every enticing record they come across. Its protective dust cover, built-in carrying handle, and battery-powered performance allow you to use this turntable just about anywhere.

Battery operation isn’t something you get out of every portable turntable, but it makes such a nice difference for mobile use. The PT01 runs on six D batteries (not included) for over 20 hours or on AC power indefinitely. It has its own built-in speaker to make things even easier.

The speaker is clear enough but far too quiet for anything beyond personal listening. This deck has both a 1/4-inch and a 1/8-inch headphone jack, plus USB out and RCA out. The USB connection is handy for digitally archiving vinyl recordings, as this three-speed player can handle 45s, 78s, and 12-inch LPs. Just note that if you actually want to play 78s on any three-speed player, you should invest in a stylus specially made for playing them.

In terms of build quality, the PT01 fares better than most sub $100 phonographs. It has a sturdy little tonearm and comes with a decent cartridge. It plays records without issue, even if it doesn’t sound absolutely top tier. This unit also offers ±10% pitch control, which is a handy addition if you are interested in beat-matching or playing records recorded at non-standard speeds. All things considered, the PT01 is one of the best deals you’ll find on turntables for a value price.