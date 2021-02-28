11 Best Record Players With Speakers

Want to enjoy vinyl wherever you go? A record player with speakers is an all-in-one solution to enjoy your favorite audio on the go. These suitcase turntables are designed with portability in mind. After all, you never know when you’ll find a yard sale record that you just have to demo. Whether you are appraising, archiving, or simply appreciating, read on below to browse the best portable turntables for the job.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.42 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.47 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $138.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Numark PT01 USB Portable TurntablePros:
Cons:
- Battery powered
- Three-speed playback with pitch control
- RCA and USB output
- Low max volume on built-in speaker
- Cheap tone arm locking mechanism
- Hard to find
The Numark PT01 is a perfect choice for crate diggers who need to sample every enticing record they come across. Its protective dust cover, built-in carrying handle, and battery-powered performance allow you to use this turntable just about anywhere.
Battery operation isn’t something you get out of every portable turntable, but it makes such a nice difference for mobile use. The PT01 runs on six D batteries (not included) for over 20 hours or on AC power indefinitely. It has its own built-in speaker to make things even easier.
The speaker is clear enough but far too quiet for anything beyond personal listening. This deck has both a 1/4-inch and a 1/8-inch headphone jack, plus USB out and RCA out. The USB connection is handy for digitally archiving vinyl recordings, as this three-speed player can handle 45s, 78s, and 12-inch LPs. Just note that if you actually want to play 78s on any three-speed player, you should invest in a stylus specially made for playing them.
In terms of build quality, the PT01 fares better than most sub $100 phonographs. It has a sturdy little tonearm and comes with a decent cartridge. It plays records without issue, even if it doesn’t sound absolutely top tier. This unit also offers ±10% pitch control, which is a handy addition if you are interested in beat-matching or playing records recorded at non-standard speeds. All things considered, the PT01 is one of the best deals you’ll find on turntables for a value price.
Find more Numark PT01 USB Portable Turntable information and reviews here.
-
2. ION Audio Premier LPPros:
Cons:
- Clear three-speed playback
- RCA, Bluetooth, and USB output
- Loud built-in speakers
- So-so build quality
- Weak drive motor
- No tonearm counterbalance
The ION Audio Premier LP is a great way to get in touch with your analog side. This budget turntable offers decent vinyl playback for a reasonable price that makes this niche hobby accessible to newer generations. This isn’t just an entry-level turntable, though, as it also has USB connections and a built-in analog-to-digital converter for ripping audio to digital formats. That means it also doubles as an archiving tool for preserving rare records. It has Bluetooth wireless as well but this is more of a gimmick
We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t actually want to play a rare record on this budget record player with speakers, though, as it isn’t the same kind of precision machine that you might have bought in vinyl’s heyday. The record player has a fairly mediocre tonearm with no counterbalance, so don’t expect to be able to dial in your tracking force. You are likely to run into skipping along with wow and flutter due to a weak motor.
But if you only have a couple of records to listen to, you won’t see too many issues. It plays 33 1/3 RPM, 78 RPM, and 45 RPM records. In fact, a little bit of troubleshooting is a rite of passage for vinyl enthusiasts. Plus, you really shouldn’t expect much from a portable unit.
The built-in speaker helps for portable play as well. It provides decent audio playback, though you could always opt for using the 1/8-inch headphone jack. If this turntable had a handle and a built-in battery it would be better for actually carrying around, but if portability isn’t a huge concern, the ION Audio Premier LP is still a solid option.
Find more ION Audio Premier LP information and reviews here.
-
3. Victrola Eastwood Portable TurntablePrice: $102.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear three-speed playback
- Moving magnet cartridge
- Loud built-in speakers
- Dust cover doesn’t fully protect records
- No tonearm counterbalance
- No carrying handle
When it comes to finding a portable record player that isn’t too janky, the important thing to look at is the quality of the materials. That’s why the Victrola Eastwood Portable Turntable stands out where other turntables are declared novelty. Like many other of the best portable turntables we reviewed, it uses an actual moving magnet cartridge, the AT-3600LA. Unlike a pre-fit cartridge, this one is actually adjustable and replaceable once it is worn out.
However, don’t let us raise your expectations too high. It is still an entry-level record player. It lacks an adjustable counterbalance, so you cannot adjust tracking force. Definitely don’t spin your valuable vintage LPs too heavily on this player. The motor does allow for playback at three different speeds though: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM.
The true value proposition of this turntable is its built-in speakers, which sound pretty clean even at high volume. The Victrola Eastwood has RCA out ports too, in case you want to hook it up to a larger analog speaker system. It also has built-in Bluetooth so you can play audio from digital sources too. As long as you don’t absolutely need a carrying handle, this record player is a solid choice.
-
4. Jensen JTA-230 Stereo TurntablePrice: $149.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loud built-in speakers
- Three-speed playback with pitch control
- Low price tag
- No carrying handle
- No tonearm counterbalance
- Dust cover doesn’t fully protect records
The Jensen JTA-230 is not the most portable turntable, but it is one of the best values in entry-level record players.
Most Lego sets cost twice as much as this record player, but it still sounds surprisingly good. It has a decent needle with a metal cantilever, and its three-speed motor faithfully plays 33/45/78 RPM records.
This smaller player has an interesting mini platter, which means the LP sticks out from under gaps of the plastic dust cover. It looks quite cool when it plays, but leaves parts of your record vulnerable.
A bigger issue is the fact that the player lacks a way to adjust tracking force. It does have tone adjustment, pitch adjustment, and auto stop, which are all a nice surprise on a budget deck.
It has decently loud 4W built-in speakers, but you also have access to your usual suite of USB output, headphone jack, and RCA out.
As for the trade-offs? You have far less portability. The dust cover doesn’t clip down for travel, nor is it sturdy enough. Its buttons sit exposed on the case and it doesn’t have a carry handle.
But if you want an inexpensive beginner turntable that is compact enough to take all around the house and supports a variety of different setups, then the Jensen JTA-230 is a great pick.
Find more Jensen JTA-230 Stereo Turntable information and reviews here.
-
5. LP&No.1 Portable Stereo TurntablePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact and durable
- Clear three-speed playback
- Low price tag
- So-so speaker quality
- No tonearm counterbalance
- Weak direct drive motor
So you can’t exactly just slap a suitcase handle on something and call it portable. That’s why LP&No.1’s Portable Stereo Turntable earns major brownie points. It is durable, portable, and an overall super fun way to listen to records.
This PU leather suitcase with aluminum trim houses a decent budget record player and a pair of less-than-decent speakers set up to play audio from vinyl or an aux line-in. Alternatively, you can play out via RCA port or a headphone jack. You can also rip audio to a USB flash drive. As for how it plays, its quality is about comparable to other record players in this price range. The sound is clear and vibrant, but not as intricately detailed as a high-end chain-suspended turntable with a Koetsu cartridge.
This turntable holds one factor over a lot of its competition goes: it simply works. Most portable turntables that don’t have a tonearm balance (such as this one) are hit-and-miss from one record to the next since you can’t calibrate this one. However, this three-speed player consistently plays without skipping or skating. It even has a drop level and auto stop to simplify the manual process of record playback. Its build quality isn’t the best, but it still gets the job done in style.
As long as you don’t mind having to plug into an external speaker system when you need a little more power, this is one of the best choices for no-frills portable vinyl listening.
Find more LP&No.1 Portable Stereo Turntable information and reviews here.
-
6. Wockoder Record Player With SpeakersPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear three-speed playback
- Compact and durable
- Solid built-in speakers
- No tonearm counterbalance
- Analog output only
- Cheap tone arm locking mechanism
Most of these budget turntables have an almost identical set of specs but it is the little details that set the Wockoder Record Player apart from the competition. For instance, its compact size and vintage style. This turntable’s mini-brick design harkens back to classic Thorens designs from the ’60s. Of course, it won’t match the sound of this audiophile brand with its sub $100 price tag.
The Wockoder turntable sounds alright when you put it to use but it simply doesn’t have the precision parts to achieve high fidelity playback. The difference in listening experience is negligible but you might not want to spin any rare records on this player. After all, it doesn’t have a tonearm counterbalance. The needle is fairly mediocre as well but all said and done, it outperforms much of the other options you’ll find online.
On the plus side, the Wockoder record player has a consistent motor that handles the three most common playback speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. It has an auto-stop that you can toggle on or off and has vibration-absorbing feet that help reduce distortion. The built-in speakers are of decent quality as well.
One shortcoming of this record player is that it only has aux out, RCA out, and a front aux headphone jack. There is no USB output. Considering that USB recording is a gimmick at best, it may be for the best that Wockoder puts all of their product development into better vinyl playback. If you are looking for an all-in-one style record player, this won’t be the best choice, but if you want performance on a budget, then this is a solid pick.
-
8. Pyle Vintage Vinyl Stereo SystemPrice: $102.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in support for CD, USB, SD, Bluetooth, and AM/FM
- Loud built-in speakers
- Clear three-speed playback
- Lid must be removed to play vinyl
- No tonearm counterbalance
- So-so build quality
The Pyle Vintage Vinyl Stereo System is the perfect portable record player for the music enthusiast who wants to do it all. This suitcase-style record player can play a number of different media sources through to an equal number of different outputs.
In addition to playing records, this Pyle turntable can also play CDs; read audio files from USB, SD, or Bluetooth; and play AM/FM radio. It can output to its built-in speakers or a larger sound system via RCA out. Or you could just use the headphone jack.
But no matter how many extra features you add to a turntable, it still has to play records decently. There is little to complain about regarding the Pyle’s playback, aside from the lack of a tonearm counterbalance, which is something portable players tend not to have.
The sound is clear and sounds fine out of the built-in speakers. The speakers get quite loud and are cleverly built into the player’s deck. The only thing that’s really counter-intuitive about this suitcase design is that you must remove the lid to properly play records.
Those who want the performance of this without all the extra bells and whistles may be happy settling for the Pyle PVTTBT9BK Record Player instead, but if you don’t mind the larger form factor, then this retro-inspired portable sound system is a great pick.
Find more Pyle Vintage Vinyl Stereo System information and reviews here.
-
9. Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase TurntablePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loud built-in speakers
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Clear three-speed playback
- So-so build quality
- No tonearm counterbalance
- Nowhere to store power cable
The Victrola VSC-550BT-BK is an entry-level suitcase turntable whose compact form makes it easy to play 33 1/3, 45/ or 78 RPM records anywhere you please. Like most budget record players with speakers, its setup is pretty bare-bones. Its stylus and tonearm are of decent quality, though the player lacks elements that many would consider essential.
You won’t get a tonearm counterbalance, nor will you get a separate stylus for playing 78s specifically (something a newbie isn’t likely to need, though). The Victrola’s built-in speakers get decently loud even though they aren’t the highest quality. If you want a more powerful sound, you can connect a stronger set of speakers using the RCA out or the Bluetooth. Or you could just plug in headphones.
Though the aluminum trim and durable carry handle give this player a rugged look, it is not particularly durable, and shouldn’t be treated too much like a real portable player. Still, considering its incredibly low price, this is exactly the kind of player that you shouldn’t worry too much about throwing around. And that’s part of what makes it a great starter turntable.
Find more Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable information and reviews here.
-
10. Voksun Record Player With SpeakersPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth support and AM/FM radio
- Loud built-in speakers
- Clear three-speed playback
- No dust cover
- Cheap tone arm locking mechanism
- No tonearm counterbalance
The Voksun Portable Vintage Record Player is one of the most beautiful entry-level turntables you’ll come across. Its plinth, though not solid wood, has an attractive wood grain that makes this look like a nicer record player than it actually is.
And it’s not that this record player is low quality. It is an entry-level player but its performance is on par with its price if not slightly above what you should be expecting in this range. It is missing some big features like a dust cover and a tonearm balance, but it still plays records right out of the box. Its motor is consistent and supports playback of 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records with minimal wow and flutter.
As an added perk, this record player also supports Bluetooth input, aux in, and AM/FM radio. It has a headphone jack and an RCA out port but you will be just fine using the Voksun’s built-in speakers. They get can play quite loud without any distortion.
So long as you are realistic with yourself about the quality you get from these low-priced record players, the Voksun Portable Record Player makes a great entry point (or returning point) to the vinyl frontier.
-
11. Sylvania Turntable Record PlayerPrice: $74.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra portable
- Battery powered
- Well-calibrated stylus
- Weak drive motor
- No tonearm lifter
- No RCA outputs
It is small, battery-powered, and surprisingly clear sounding, especially considering it is a budget model. It is hard to even call Sylvania’s compact record player a turntable since it is so far removed from the tabletop form factor of a full-size turntable. Instead, this player comes in a super portable fold-out format reminiscent of the old-school Audio-Technica Sound Burger. Simply plug in four AA batteries (not included) and you can enjoy about a dozen hours of unplugged listening. Otherwise, you can power this record player via an onboard USB port.
This USB port can also be used to convert records to digital formats like mp3. But chances are, you are more interested in its vinyl playback than its audio conversion capabilities. As far as playback goes, the Sylvania Portable performs decently. The turntable’s no-name needle offers clear playback without skipping. This player runs at 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, and it includes a 45 RPM adapter. This belt-driven table is fully manual. This means it really should have a tonearm lifter, yet it does not.
The motor speed isn’t the most consistent, either, which can lead to slight pitch changes. However, this occurs rarely and is hard to notice when it does. The built-in mono speaker is so quiet that it’s hardly worth using, but it works for personal listening if you want to take it crate digging. Otherwise, you could use the built-in headphone jack to send audio to a pair of cans or small speakers. Note that there is no line signal output such as RCA.
Whether you plan to pull it out for special occasions or take it on every crate dig, the Sylvania Portable Record Player is about as good as you can expect out of a sub $50 player. Call it a pleasant surprise.
Find more Sylvania Turntable Record Player information and reviews here.
Are Record Players With Speakers Any Good?
While any longtime vinyl enthusiast will tell you that you have to drop hundreds of dollars on a top of the line hi-fi system to truly appreciate the vinyl format, but this audiophile gatekeeping is completely off-base.
Sure, high-end record players are on their own level of quality, but vinyl records provide an intimate and tactile experience no matter how much money you spend on it.
Vinyl records connect you to your favorite albums in a way that simply can't be done with digital formats and that's why they are still so popular today. After all, there is nothing like pulling out a fresh LP, finding the groove for your favorite track, and dropping the needle.
To that point, most of the record players with speakers that you'll find on this list are more of entry-level quality, since they are meant to be an introduction to the hobby.
They do also have some other niche uses though, as some battery-powered portable record players are well-suited for crate-digging. Likewise, many of these new record players with speakers have a USB port for digitally ripping audio. So they also make for a decent archiving tool.
Where Are All the Classic Turntables With Speakers on This List?
Admittedly, some of the best names in portable record playing are well out of production. If you already knew that, then you may be wondering why none of them appear on this list.
At the time of writing, this author couldn't find any professionally-refurbished versions of these models anywhere online. You would be lucky to find a used Audio Technica Sound Burger, or a Vestax Handy Trax, or even a Sony PS-Q7. However, these turntables are harder to service than your standard record player, so you should definitely familiarize yourself with standard repairs before you buy one used.
But with vinyl's resurging dominance of the physical media market, these sought-after models fetch an obscenely high price used. According to the Nielson Group, vinyl album sales in the United States have grown for over a decade straight.
See Also
10 Best Reference Headphones for the Studio
10 Best Turntables Under $500: Your Buyer’s Guide
11 Best DAC Amp Combos Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.