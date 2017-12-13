20 Best Disney Toys of 2018: A Magical List

With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to look back at favorite toys from this year! Of course, one of the top purveyors of fun would have to be Disney, and so we will delve into the wonderful world of Disney to find toys for all your gift giving needs!

With features from Moana, Frozen, Marvel’s Avengers and Mickey Mouse just to name a few, we will take a closer look at some of the most popular and best Disney toys this year. With the joy and creativity of your child’s mind, these gifts are sure to keep him/her entertained for hours and inspire confidence and imagination as life long tools.

Included on this list are multiple Disney toys to share in the fun, and inspire child and parent bonding. From building your own droid to playing make believe, these toys are often a great way to bond with your child. We have included both Disney Cinematic Universe toys, Disney Jr. toys, and Disney franchise toys to give the most well-rounded experience. Without further ado, let’s get started with our picks for the top 20 best Disney toys for 2018:

1. LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Ocean Voyage 41150 Disney Moana Toy

With Moana being one of the most well received Disney princesses of recent memories, you can’t go wrong with a buildable Moana lego voyage set! With legos increasingly becoming a popular toy for girls as well as the typical male audience, this is a great choice for any child who enjoyed the movie Moana. This is an awesome idea for both boys and girls who are interested in buildable toys, as well. The buildable playset has high reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why! Your children can have fun playing out scenes from the movie Moana, as well as use their imaginations to write a new story. As part of a set, this toy can also be used with others of the same series to create even more adventure! This playset comes with Maui, Moana, Moana’s canoe, kakamora pirates, Te Feti, palm trees and even Heihei the rooster.

Price: $31.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Disney Elena Stitch N Style Purse

Disney’s bid to offer a plethora of fresh new faces for the role of Princess introduces us to Elena of Avalor. This red and yellow toy purse comes with pre-punched holes to sew in your own creative design with one of the four colored yarns provided. This toy is a great idea for a fashionista or artist, and is sure to give them an outlet for their creative personality! The stickers are removable, as well as the yarn, so your child can change the purse at will any time they life! While this toy may not be suitable for all children, it is recommended for the creative fashion forward child in your life age three and up. Elena’s Stitch N Style Purse comes with one purse, four rolls of colorful yarn, a plastic sewing needle, two stitch stickers, nine metallic stickers, ten felt stickers, five felt trims and twelve shiny gems to apply for the most customization possible!

Price: $12.99

3. NEW! Disney Minnie Mouse Happy Helper 6-Volt Battery-Powered Quad Ride-On Toy for Girls with Wiping Cloth

Prepare for the ride of your child’s life with this Minnie Mouse Happy Helper Quad! Young fans will find the adorable details of this quad endearing and reminiscent of their favorite female mouse. With detailed lace benders and Minnie Mouse decals it is sure to compete against any Roadster racer! This will be a favorite for any Happy Helper, with its light up bow bumper and pink details! This toy has a push button start, and a quick 1.5 MPH as its top speed, and can even reverse! This toy is intended for children eighteen to thirty months in age, and please keep in mind the weight limit is also forty-four pounds. This quad toy comes pre assembled, so it’s easy to charge and go, as well as with a wiping cloth to remove the dirt, as well as the 9-volt battery that is needed to use the quad.

Price: $79.61

4. Disney Pixar Cars 3 – Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset

Get ready for the ultimate Disney Pixar Cars 3 experience with the Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset! This track set is five feet from end to end of thrilling race fun! Exciting for the ultimate Cars fan, this toy can’t be beat! With fun cinematic details included such as victory lane and a stage! There is also a booster built into the track to keep the cars racing at top speed, lap after lap! This toy comes with the track itself, stage area, booster, and a 1:55 scale Lightning McQueen to start the fun right away! Your child will have tons of climactic fun watching the cars move at top speed, shooting out of the booster in a blur! This toy will need four D batteries so don’t forget to pick them up! As well as being a great stand alone toy, this toy can also be connected to other playsets!

Price: $87.99

5. Disney Doc Mcstuffins Baby All in One Nursery Set

Does your child know who to call when their babydoll has the sniffles? This Doc McStuffin’s Nursery Set is sure to help! Perfect for the medical professional in training, this toy gives your child all the tools needed to imagine their own private practice! Remember, this toy does need some assembly before your doctor or nurse in training can play with it! This toy comes with a lights and sound laptop to diagnose a patient’s needs, light and sound stethoscope to hear the heartbeat of your patient, aspirator to remove clogging water and bacteria from a patient’s nose, otoscope to inspect the ears and nose, thermometer for temperature, weighing scale for the patient, mobile above a plastic crib, height chart, and bandaid stickers! Of course, all Doc Mcstuffins My Nursery Pals dolls are compatible and this toy will need three AAA batteries before play, and is recommended for ages three and up.

Price: $105.99

6. Delta Children Cars Lightning Mcqueen Twin Bed with Lights, Disney/Pixar Cars

For all the Cars fans, we have another top notch toy! This fun twin-sized bed is sure to let you race for the finish line in your dreams! A must have for any Disney Pixar Cars fan, this durable red plastic bed is shaped like the one and only Lightning McQueen, star of the Cars movie franchise. With clean details including true to life details racing stripes and numbers and lifelike tire and spoke detail, this bed is sure to delight the little racer in your life! The headlights can turn on as well by simply pressing the hood button up front, though the lights (which double as night lights!) go out after fifteen minutes to conserve battery life.This frame suits a sold separately twin mattress and it’s boxspring, or you can use the mattress alone. Some minor assembly required before your little racer can hop in bed!

Price: $279.99

7. Mr. Potato Head Toy Story 3 Classic Mr. Potato Head

A new spin on a classic toy, this Toy Story 3 edition of the classic Mr. Potato Head toy brings this character to life! Encouraging creative play, your little Picasso can put a set of eyes where a nose should be, a mouth where an arm should be. The possibilities are endless! When you’re done playing with all his pieces, you can store them all in his Tater Tush to play with later! You can change him to look exactly like his movie replica, or make a fun and interesting new design just by switching out pieces! Compatible with other Mr. Potato Head accessories, this new updated potato now has even more holes for accessories! Though these parts are not easily choked on, this toy should be supervised for two and under. This toy comes with durable plastic movie modeled body, glasses, one derby hat, two ears, one pair of shoes, a set of teeth, two unique noses, eyebrows, a tongue, mustache, two eyes and two arms!

Price: $14.86

8. Toy Story Talking Buzz Lightyear

Calling Star Command, Buzz Lightyear is reporting for duty! This 12” tall Buzz Lightyear toy comes with true-to-film voices and sound effects! Press his laser button for light and laser sounds, and retract his helmet in hospitable territory! Buzz’s wings pop out for a 12” wingspan! With true to life decals, this space ranger looks exactly like the toy featured in the classic movie franchise.Your space cadet will have hours of fun playing with the articulating hand joints and compatible toys from this franchise. Pair buzz with Woody, Jessie and Bullseye for even more fun, imaginative play! With memorable and familiar quotes from the movie franchise, any Toy Story fan is sure to love this very durable toy. This toy is recommended for ages four and up as there are some smaller parts to it.Two AA Batteries are required and included, so he is ready to play right out of the box!

Price: $39.88 (5 percent off MSRP)

9. Tyco R/c Toy Story 3 Evil Dr. Porkchop Radio Control Vehicle

What happens when pigs learn to fly? They become super villains of course! Check out this Disney Toy Story 3’s Evil Dr. Porkchop Radio Control Vehicle, inspired by the imaginative opening sequence of Toy Story 3. Relive the movie scenes, or create your own from imagination with this and other compatible Toy Story toys. With life like paint details outlining this mechanical pig’s plated parts and vents, it is exactly like the movie version seen in Toy Story 3. This RC’s remote was designed with little hands in mind, with easy to use toggle switches for toddler hands. Suggested for ages three and up, Dr. Porkchop is a great gift for the Toy Story or RC enthusiast in your life!This toy can zip around the floor quickly, ready to kidnap Rex, Woody, Buzz and Jessie (Who are all sold separately.) This product requires four AA batteries, so don’t forget them too!

Price: $29.99

10. Star Wars – Hero Droid BB-8 – Fully Interactive Droid

This IS the droid you’re looking for! Straight out of the latest Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this toy is sure to please the young Jedi in your house! With true-to film details and durable painted film quality detail, this droid looks as if it rolled right off the set of your child’s favorite movie! Your child will have hours of fun with this 16” tall droid, BB8 has three modes- Voice commands, Follow mode, and remote mode. BB8 has over twelve unique voice commands! This hero droid can be controlled via remote, with easy to use toggle switches designed for little hands in three different positions. You can also put the droid in follow mode, and it will follow you wherever you go! The remote requires three AA batteries. With minor assembly required, this toy requires a charge before BB8 is ready to play with your little Jedi!

Price: $198.36

11. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

The force is with this toy for sure! Encourage the future engineer in your life with this build-your-own droid kit! Begin your adventure with this customized droid, and reenact scenes from your favorite Star Wars movie or create your own! Assemble your droid and place the movie worthy decals on your new friend, and get ready to enjoy the mobile-controlled R2-D2! Customise your new toy as any one of several droids, or even create your own! Your new droid can be controlled via your smartphone so you have full control over where it goes! You can also put it in self navigation mode, which will allow it to wander without colliding into objects! You can even drive your new droid using the force, propelling it along by way of hands free drive! As major assembly is part of the fun with this toy, it is not recommended for young children. This toy also requires a Lithium Ion battery, 9V battery, which are both included!

Price: $99.00

12. The Incredibles – Mr. Incredible Standard Child Costume

With the Incredibles Two coming up, this officially licensed Disney costume is sure to help your little superhero feel like one of the Incredibles too! This costume jumpsuit will be sure to please every Incredibles fan with it’s high quality and movie accurate colors! This costume comes with a jumpsuit and attached belt, and fabric eye mask to play pretend! Fun, inventive design (with no capes!) for the little Superhero in your life, this costume comes from sizes XS (3T-4T) up to a Boy’s 7-8. Made with quality, durable materials this costume can stand up to the roughest play!This costume is one in a line of Incredibles costumes meant for the whole family, so everyone can get in on the super action! Save the day as the Incredibles, and spend time bonding with your child recreating movie scenes or making up new adventures on your own! Join your child in play time today!

Price: $19.99

13. Disney Frozen Snow Glimmer Vanity Set

The snow queen in your life will absolutely love this glimmering toy vanity set! Your little snowflake can have fun playing with Anna, Elsa or other Frozen characters in this wonderful and chilly scene from the hit movie Frozen! This toy can also be included in other play sets such as the Disney Frozen Icicle Canopy Bed Set in Elsa’s Frozen Castle. Your child will love the frosty details complete with snowflake design on chair and drawer! There are even mannequin heads to store Elsa’s jewelry on! With a plethora of pampering products, this toy also has storage shelves and drawers with which to hold all of Elsa or Anna’s frozen accessories! This toy includes all the necessities to pamper your dolls with a vanity and reflective mirror, chair, table tops,head accessories, jars, brush and two perfume bottles! This toy is recommended for ages 3 and up, 14” doll sold separately.

Price: $28.98

14. Marvel Thor Ragnarok Thor Ultimate Mjolnir Hammer

Do you have a little god of thunder in your house? Hold the power of Thor in your hand with this excellent movie quality Mjolnir Hammer! Inspired by the movie, this hammer is crafted and molded after the one seen in Thor: Ragnarok. The brown handle is given a leather texture, while the hammer remains a steely metal gray. This high quality toy can be used as an accessory to a costume as well. This foam hammer inspired by Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok lets your little god of thunder strike with all the force of Mjolnir! This toy will incite imaginative play, and can be used with other Marvel toys as well to battle as fan favorite heros. Complete with magical light and sound activated by swinging the mighty Thor’s hammer, your child can go to battle just as the god of thunder himself! This toy comes with batteries, and is suggested for ages four and up.

Price: $38.95

15. Disney Jr. Minnie Mouse Vintage Kitchen Play Kitchen

The littlest Minnie Mouse fan will love this beautiful polka-dot Minnie Mouse kitchen set! Inspire the culinary creativity of your little one with this kitchen set, allowing them to play in a kitchen setting to encourage familiarity in the kitchen! Play pretend with your aspiring chef, and bond with them! Let your children adjust the time on the clock, and cook up a fun and retro meal, or teach them to clean up in the sink, which can be removed for washing! Use the telephone to call a friend! This retro kitchen comes with clock with moving hands to practice telling time! There is an ice maker to chill your drink attached to the refrigerator, a phone, curtains with bow design, and an easily removable kitchen sink with vinyl decal stove top, with stove and working, turnable knobs! This toy is a little heavy, and should be supervised with very young children.

Price: $129.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

16. Fisher-Price Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Zip, Slide and Zoom Clubhouse

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog it’s time for cheers for THIS amazing toy! The Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has ample room to use your imagination! The favorite gift for any mouse enthusiast, this toy is completely interactive. Let the Mouseketeer in your life go on plenty of fun, imaginative adventures with the iconic Mickey Mouse! From recreating adventures from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, to making up their own fun adventure, nothing can beat the timelessness of this character. Your child can send Mickey down the zipline, or launch him out of the foot shaped door to race away in his car! You’ll find tons of adventure helping Micky up to the Hot Air balloon, and down the slide, to his car and zoom around! After a long day, Mickey can return to the playhouse and relax with his friends! This toy comes with one Mickey Mouse figure, classic roadster, hot air balloon, zip line, twisty slide, and a car launch!

Price: $27.49

17. Marvel’s The Avengers Mega Figure Gift Set

Let your child become an honorary avenger with this figure gift set! With true-to-screen details, these characters are sure a great addition to any Marvel’s The Avengers collection. Your child can set up a battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Villains; battle Ultron or Loki, or even each other while reenacting scenes from Captain America: Civil War! Enjoy old favorites such as Captain America and Iron Man, and learn about new favorites such as Captain Marvel and Wasp, create your own stories or play out ones with a friend. With twenty fully-sculpted heroes and villains, Avengers Assemble for a whole new set of adventures! These 4” vinyl characters are licensed by the Disney Store and suggested for ages three and up. Includes Iron Man, Captain America, Winter Soldier, War Machine, Black Widow, Falcon, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Ultron, Vision, Doctor Strange, Loki, Nick Fury, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Hulk, Wasp and Crossbones.

Price: $51.97

18. Miles from Tomorrowland Mission Rover

Explore the cosmos with Miles and his family! All aboard the Mission Rover, where Miles and two friends can fit in the cockpit. Press the lights on top of the rover for lights and sounds! Watch as the vehicle transforms by opening the sides to reveal the mobile space lab, complete with raising and rotating satellite and workbench! The workbench features true-to-show television stickers and clip in tool accessories which also fit in Mile’s hands! The team can listen for directions from the TTA! Your child can have imaginative fun exploring distant planets with their imagination, and reenacting scenes from the hit show Miles from Tomorrowland with this amazing rover! This toy includes the rover, robotic arms that can be laced at seven locations on the vehicle. Removable working flash beam launcher, removable working grappling claw, and one miles figure. This toy requires 6 AAA batteries that are included, and this toy is suggested for ages three and up!

Price: $36.76

19. Just Play PJ Mask Headquarters 17.5” Playset

Calling all PJ Mask Heros! Head to PJ Mask Headquarters for a brand new adventure! With each individual level themed after one of the three heroes from the hit PJ Mask show, there is a ton to do! Send Cat Boy up the elevator to chase down the bad guys, and down the slide when they try to escape! Shoot fireballs from the second story! When you’ve caught the villains, put them away behind bars (of wood) with the tree branch jail!This toy has lights and sounds in the control center too. Compatible with all PJ Mask 3” figures (not included) your masked hero will have tons of fun going on missions and fighting the bad guys! This toy comes with one fully poseable Cat Boy and one cat car vehicle. This toy requires three LR44 batteries, which come included. This toy is suggested for ages three and up.

Price: $79.99

20. Fisher-Price – Disney Minnie Mouse – Fabulous Shopping Mall

Art imitates life, the saying goes, and your child can get their first taste of the old adage with this Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Fabulous Shopping Mall. Your little one will have hours of fun imagining antics for Minnie and Daisy as they explore the tiny plastic shopping centre; the two-storey playset features several shops and shopping accessories, a revolving carousel, elevator, and revolving door. Visit the shoe shop and look for new shoes, visit the grooming salon for some pampering for Figaro, the carousel for a ride, or the hair salon for a shopping break! Be sure to check out the cafe as well for a mid-shopping break too! This toy is ideal for ages two and up. This toy comes with one 3-inch Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Figaro the cat, two floors of fun shopping adventures, a moving escalator and revolving door, shopping bags, car, and carousel.

Price: $72.99

21. Disney 18″ Minnie Mouse in Pink Dress Plush Doll

This big Minnie Mouse stuffed animal comes in at a whopping 18″, which is the perfect size for young Minnie fans. The plush toy has Minnie in her signature pink dress with white polka dots, and she’s wearing a matching pink box and pink shoes. It’s a genuine authentic Disney Store original, so you know you’re getting the highest quality.

Price: $17.95

