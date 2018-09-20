New The Grinch Toys Coming October 1st (Exclusive)

Of course, with a brand new The Grinch movie set to debut in just a couple of months, we should expect a new line of The Grinch toys to hit shelves soon as well.

And, thanks to Just Play, we’re happy to exclusively reveal their new wave of Grinch toys that will hit retailers on October 1st.

The new line is based on the likenesses of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ upcoming movie (you know, the one being narrated by Pharrell and starring Benestrict Crumblebench as The Grinch).

There are nine new toys coming in just a couple of weeks:

The Grinch Ornament Figures (MSRP $4.99)

The Grinch Heart Glows Grinch Plush (MSRP $24.99)

The Grinch Advent Calendar (MSRP $29.99)

The Grinch Town Square Playset (MSRP $29.99)

Who-ville Collection Set (MSRP $24.99)

The Grinch Sleigh (MSRP $14.99)

The Grinch Snow Tube Fun Playset (MSRP $9.99)

The Grinch Holiday Heist Playset (MSRP $9.99)

The Grinch Small Plush (MSRP $7.99/each)

Each toy is recommended for ages 3 and up, and they’ll be available at your favorite retailer when they launch on October 1st.

For now, here are some packshots and more details on each:

