New The Grinch Toys Coming October 1st (Exclusive)

Of course, with a brand new The Grinch movie set to debut in just a couple of months, we should expect a new line of The Grinch toys to hit shelves soon as well.
And, thanks to Just Play, we’re happy to exclusively reveal their new wave of Grinch toys that will hit retailers on October 1st.
The new line is based on the likenesses of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ upcoming movie (you know, the one being narrated by Pharrell and starring Benestrict Crumblebench as The Grinch).
There are nine new toys coming in just a couple of weeks:
- The Grinch Ornament Figures (MSRP $4.99)
- The Grinch Heart Glows Grinch Plush (MSRP $24.99)
- The Grinch Advent Calendar (MSRP $29.99)
- The Grinch Town Square Playset (MSRP $29.99)
- Who-ville Collection Set (MSRP $24.99)
- The Grinch Sleigh (MSRP $14.99)
- The Grinch Snow Tube Fun Playset (MSRP $9.99)
- The Grinch Holiday Heist Playset (MSRP $9.99)
- The Grinch Small Plush (MSRP $7.99/each)
Each toy is recommended for ages 3 and up, and they’ll be available at your favorite retailer when they launch on October 1st.
For now, here are some packshots and more details on each:
Who-Ville Collection Set: 10 of your favorite Who-ville characters in deluxe figure form!
The Grinch Advent Calendar: Comes with 14 ornament-size figures and 11 accessories inspired by the upcoming animated feature.
The Grinch Sleigh: Pack in the presents and go for a ride in The Grinch Sleigh. Pull it back and release, and watch it move forward with the presents!
The Grinch Snow Tube Fun Playset: Cindy-Lou and Groopert sledding in a green snow tube down a snowy slope. When you press the snowman’s hat, the duo will soar down the slope.
The Grinch Holiday Heist Playset: The Grinch is out to steal those presents! When you pull on the wreath, Max spins around the chimney on his slay, and when The Grinch pops out of the chimney, so does a present.
The Grinch Ornament Figures: These blindpacks come in an ornament-shaped package, and each figure inside comes with a movie scene background that makes them great for displaying inside the capsule (or you can display the figures on their own).
Grinch Ornament: What one of the figures looks like.
The Grinch Heart Glows Grinch Plush: a soft and cuddly plush on the outside with a heart that glows and plays music and phrases (when you press his hand).
The Grinch Small Plush: The Grinch, Santa Grinch, Young Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who, Max, and Fred the Reindeer.
The Grinch Town Square Playset: Press the snowman’s top-hat to send Max soaring down the ice ramp in his sled. Pressing the button on the Christmas tree base makes the star at the top light-up. It comes with an exclusive Grinch figure, as well as Max on a sled.
For more exclusive toy reveals and mega Christmas toy lists, stay tuned to Heavy’s Toys section.
See Also: