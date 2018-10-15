50 Best Barbie Toys: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Barbie toys have come a long way since Mattel’s initial inception in 1959, and now, there are thousands of different Barbie dolls and toys available — that’s right, thousands! Lucky for you, though: we’ve narrowed it down to the 50 best Barbie toys below:
Barbie 2018 Holiday Doll
Holiday Barbie dolls have been made for 30 years, so this 2018 doll is extra special. She is dressed in a beautiful red dress that is very similar to the dress that the very first Barbie holiday doll wore. It has off the shoulder sleeves and lots of different layers in the dress. There is a small bow that is at the waist of the dress as well. Her platinum blonde hair is parted down the middle and curled in delicate curls down her back. It is pulled back slightly with a pearl necklace, and she wears a large statement necklace also adorned with pearls. There are actually 30 pearls on Barbie to represent that she is the 30th holiday doll. This is the perfect gift for the holidays!
Barbie Deluxe Styling Head
Barbie dolls don’t have to be limited to small dolls that you can hold in your hand. What little girls really love to do is style the Barbie doll hair, but there often isn’t enough or it isn’t long enough to really style it correctly. This styling head has a lot of long hair so that any hair style can be achieved while using it. Barbie is blonde, but she also has pink hair on the opposite side of her head. Plus, if you add water to the applicators, Barbie’s nails and lips will turn a different color. There are also included stencil accessories for fun nail art designs. It’s easy to practice braiding on this styling head, so it’s a great way to teach your girl how to do hair. Plus, it’s fun to dress Barbie up when she is so big and has large features!
Barbie Dreamhouse
For those who are Barbie obsessed, you have to have a place to put them! Pretending is only so fun if you don’t have a house for your Barbies to stay. Just like you have a home for yourself, the Barbie dolls also need a home. However, their home just might turn out to be a huge mansion. This Barbie house is the best that you will find out there. The whole house is a hot pink color, and there are three different stories for never ending fun. With a working elevator and seven different rooms, it can fit a large amount of dolls. This model has even been upgraded with a flat screen TV, which your child can plug their smart phone in and play videos for their dolls. It also includes over 70 accessories to decorate the house to the best of their ability.
Barbie Dolphin Magic Ocean View Boat Play Set
Nothing is more fun than playing in the water! This Barbie set allows for a lot of water play because it is a boat. It really does float in the water, so your child can play with it in the bath tub, pool, lake, or ocean! The boat is pink, white, and yellow, so it will match every Barbie! It also comes with a little tube and three puppies. Other accessories include a snorkel mask, a rope for the puppies to be attached to the boat, a camera, some sunscreen, and two drinks. There is also a pretend “glass” bottom on the boat that shows some really cool underwater life with a dolphin and some fish. While it doesn’t come with a Barbie doll, this is a fun accessory for your child to play with. The boat can fit two Barbies, and a smaller toddler doll could be put in the back.
Barbie Club Chelsea Flips & Fun Skate Ramp Play Set
Chelsea dolls are really fun to play with, and this skate ramp play set is no different. The Chelsea play set is designed in really fun and bright colors, and she comes with a puppy. The Chelsea doll and puppy can both really skateboard and they each come with their own skateboard with wheels that really work. The skate ramps can be used for Chelsea and the dog to do tricks. Chelsea’s feet slip into the slots on her skateboard, and she you can full back on the blue flag to launch her down the ramp. Her puppy can go on the smaller ramp and the push of the button will flip the puppy on the skateboard! Chelsea has a helmet, knee, and elbow pads to keep her safe. There is also a built in dog house that her puppy can rest in. it couldn’t be easier to play with!
Barbie Convertible and Doll Pack
This Barbie convertible is a little different than the past one mentioned. It is still a beautiful shade of Barbie pink, but it also comes with a blonde Barbie doll. The wheels are complete with silver rims, and the whole car is filled with sparkled! There are silvery accents built into the paint of the car so that it shines like nothing else. The Barbie doll is dressed in a pink dress, pink shoes, and sunglasses. She is very glam, and she fits perfectly in the car. The black interior seats also have seat belts so they can be strapped in. the convertible looks like a real car because it has lights, a grill, hood, and mirrors!
Barbie DreamCamper
For fun adventures for Barbie and her friends, this dream camper is perfect. A bright pink RV is practically every little girl’s dream, and this can be made true by playing with this camper. It can easily transform from an RV into a campsite because the top pops up and the side expands out, and it ends up being more than two feet long. It comes equipped with a pool to play in, and the really cool thing is that it can be filled with real water. There’s even a water slide for Barbie to go down into the pool. There are chairs for a table and a pull out bed, but don’t forget about the two front seats with working seat belts for your Barbie dolls to drive the camper! With a closet, bathroom sink, shower, and toilet, there’s nothing that this dream camper can’t do.
Barbie Beekeeper Play Set
There’s nothing sweeter than honey, and this play set proves it. If you want a really unique doll for your child to play with, the Barbie beekeeper can’t be beat. It has some of the cutest accessories that you will find in a Barbie play set, including flowers, a beehive, and honey bears. What’s really special about this Barbie is you can encourage your child to learn with the creative platform Barbie has partnered with, Tynker. Your child can learn to code and create their own bee game with this concept. So not only will the set teach your child about the importance of bees in our environment, it can also teach your child how to code. It’s a great partnership with Barbie and Tynker, and it might just jumpstart another hobby as well. The blonde Barbie included in this set is dressed in beekeeping clothes, and it even comes with a beekeeping hat for her!
Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Cove 7 Doll Gift Set
Dreamtopia is very popular among Barbie toys, and this gift set is the perfect way to allow your child to have all the people they need. This is a rainbow set, so it comes with seven dolls with different colored hair and outfits. This set has varying skin tones and hair colors that match the dresses each doll wears, which is a nice addition to Barbie. The dolls are all Chelsea dolls, so while they are a little smaller, it’s also nice because they are more compact. The outfits are all very bright and the hair matches the dressed. Each doll also comes with matching shoes and hair accessories. The colors are red, orange, yellow, teal, blue, pink, and violet. Considering you get seven different dolls, the price isn’t expensive either.
Barbie Doll & Horse
If you’re looking for a traditional looking Barbie set, this is a great option. The Barbie doll is the blonde version of Barbie, and she wears her hair sleek straight down her back. She is dressed in riding boots, grey pants, and a pink and purple plaid top, which is perfect for riding. She also has a pink helmet to match the horse’s saddle. The horse comes with a soft mane and tail that can be brushed out and styled to however the child wants. There are a lot of different pretend things that can be played out with this set, and your child will love playing with the saddle, bridle, and reins. Whether you have horses at home or not, this play set will be a win in any child’s book.
Barbie Spaghetti Chef Doll & Play Set
Nowadays, there are just too many cool Barbie toys! This spaghetti chef doll is so fun to play with and will keep your child entertained for hours on end. Barbie wears a chef-inspired top and has a blue apron so that she doesn’t get any spaghetti on her outfit! Her black pants, blue shoes, and oven mitt also help to complete the look. This set comes with some dough so that your child can pretend to make noodles and meatballs. There is a pasta tool on the kitchen top that will make spaghetti noodles. All you have to do is put the pasta into the tool and press the tool lever down, which will push spaghetti noodles out of there. The kitchen comes with the doll, and a pot, strainer, cup, bowl, pasta tool, and tongs also are included.
Barbie Doll with Puppy Accessory
A traditionally glam Barbie doll is what many little girls want, and this is one of the best out there. This Barbie is dressed up in a pink and white striped shirt, a denim skirt, and adorable hot pink high heels. Her long blonde hair is straight down her back, and she comes with sunglasses to put on top of her head as well. It comes with two puppies, two water bowls, two bones, two puppy toys, and a puppy carrier that can fit both of the puppies at once. The pets will be best friends with Barbie, and she gets to show them how to behave and be good puppies! Because of how glam this Barbie is dressed up as, she can be used in different sets without any problem.
Barbie Sis Campfire Doll
This campfire doll is absolutely adorable. While it doesn’t come with a bunch of different gadgets and accessories, what it does come with is really cool. The Barbie can be either blonde or brunette, and they are both wearing plaid shirts. The blonde Barbie comes with a red plaid shirt and the brunette Barbie comes with a blue plaid shirt. The campfire will actually turn on and show some light and make campfire sounds. There’s a button that is shaped like a rock that can be pushed to turn the lights and sounds on. Barbie comes with a little camping chair and a roasting stick with either a hot dog or marshmallow. The marshmallow stick is made from material that makes it look like it’s a stick.
Barbie Careers Ballet Instructor Doll and Play Set
With the option for a blonde or brunette doll, this Barbie play set is perfect for those who love to dance. Unlike other Barbie sets, this Barbie doll actually looks like a ballerina. She has a high bun in her hair that makes it look like she is ready to dance all night long. Her black leotard and pink tutu make her the perfect instructor. This set also comes with a toddler doll that is wearing a light pink and hot pink leotard and tutu as well. Included in the accessories are a ballet bag, a water bottle, and a ballet bar. The toddler doll can be clipped into the floor and slide back and forth with the touch of a lever, so she really can dance! These Barbie dolls are fun to add to an existing collection because they look so different than the traditional Barbie dolls that most girls already have.
Barbie Pet Care Center Play Set
Every little girl wants to be a vet when they grow up at some point in their lives, and this set will help them develop the love and care they need to achieve it. This care center comes with four different pets. With a puppy, cat, kitten, and hamster, your child will love taking care of them. There are four different play spaces and they each come with different accessories. With things like an x-ray machine and hamster wheel, there is a lot of fun to be had. While Barbie is sold separately, it’s a fun addition to any collection. It could even be played with without a Barbie doll, so don’t hesitate to purchase it!
Barbie Supermarket Set
Children want to copy what they see, and one of the things they see a lot is going to the grocery store and shopping. When that Barbie dream house fridge needs to be filled up, there’s no better way than to hit the supermarket and get some food. This play set comes with both Barbie and the supermarket, so there are a lot of fun things that can happen while playing. The supermarket has a checkout stand and register, and the conveyer belt actually works. The shopping cart can be rolled around, and there are food accessories that come with the set. Things like apples, tomatoes, cereal, and jars are included to put into the cart and shop. There is a bag at the end of the conveyer belt to put the groceries into and carry home. There are over 20 different food items that come with this set.
Tara Toys Barbie 20-Doll Store It All Portable Trunk with Handle and Wheels
Barbie toys can be thrown all over the house and drive you crazy, so one of the best toys to get is a Barbie doll organizer that will solve that problem. This one is especially good because it comes with multiple compartments to hold the Barbie dolls and the accessories. Nothing will ever get lost with the small compartments to hold things like jewelry, shoes, and extra outfits. It can store up to 20 Barbie dolls, and the wheels and handle make it ideal for taking places and traveling with. Done up in a fun Barbie pink color, this case shows three popular Barbie dolls that are features on the Barbie shows and movies.
Barbie Walk & Potty Pup
Want your child to get used to taking care of a puppy? This set can totally help! This comes with a Barbie doll and a puppy, and the puppy will actually walk and go potty. You just have to use the knob on the puppy’s side and then pull back on the leash to let it start. By pushing on the tail of the dog, it will go potty. The accessories include a broom and scooper to clean up the pretend poop. There is also a feeding bowl and a bone that the puppy can hold in its mouth as a treat. The blonde Barbie doll is dressed in a three quarter length striped shirt and shorts with tennis shoes. She has joints at the knees that will allow her legs to bend like she is actually walking as well.
Barbie Dolphin Magic Transforming Mermaid Doll
While a mermaid Barbie is great, a mermaid Barbie that is also a regular Barbie is even better. This doll can either be standing on two legs or swimming in a mermaid tail thanks to the accessories it comes with. She is completed with long brown hair that is streaked with pink for the perfect mermaid look. She comes with a sundress and mermaid tail as well. Warm water changes her tail from purple to blue, and her dolphin accessory can also squirt water. She comes with flip flops, a brush, and a dolphin friend. Her hair is a lot longer than a regular Barbie, so it’s easy to tell that she is supposed to be a mermaid.
Barbie Club Chelsea Swing Set Play Set
The Chelsea dolls are extremely cute and are the perfect way to introduce little ones to a love of Barbie. Many children already know Chelsea, so this is nothing new! With a super cute teddy bear accessory, this swing set is great for outside of a dream house. It has two different swings, a slide, and a ladder. It is complete with stickers that make it look like a jungle gym, and the Chelsea doll is dressed in a pink tank top, skirt, and shoes. She’s ready to have some fun outside! There are a lot of different Chelsea dolls to collect, and this set is one of the most affordable and adorable out there.
Barbie Sisters Winter Getaway Fashion Dolls
For an affordable set that comes with multiple Barbie dolls, you cannot go wrong here. The winter getaway dolls are absolutely adorable, and it comes with four different dolls at different ages. There is a tall blonde Barbie, an older blue haired Barbie, a brunette tween doll, and a blonde small doll. With four distinct ages, there are hours of fun to be had. The accessories that come with this set are also really cool. While each of the dolls is dressed in fun winter gear, they also come with a snowboard, helmet, and round sled. The sled and snowboard have clips for the dolls to stay on.
Barbie Pop-Up Camper Vehicle
No one wants the typical run of the mill toy, and this camper is anything but that. When it comes to Barbie accessories, you can’t get much better than this camper. The RV has a ton of accessories, and it’s the perfect thing to take with you on vacation as well. It has a handle to carry, but it then will transform the RV into a three-story play set. It has really cool features like a bathroom, steering wheel sink, and a fire pit with the spare tire. Plus, there’s a swimming pool on the bottom of the camper, so you are getting a whole lot of imagination in one set.
Barbie DreamHouse (#2)
There are a lot of different dream house models, but this one is especially impressive. It’s three feet tall and four feet tall, which encompasses three different stories, eight rooms, and it even has a working elevator. While no real home is going to be that extravagant, Barbie is all about pretend, so you may as well have a mansion for them to play with. Your child will love having the Barbie dolls live in this ginormous mansion that is the traditional Barbie pink. There is room for at least four dolls in this, and the house comes with different electronic pieces for lights and sounds. The kitchen makes noises, the doors will light up the rooms, and the ovens even have a ticking noise. There is even the toilet that makes a flushing sound! It’s everything your child could dream of.
Barbie Animal Rescuer Doll & Play Set
If you have an animal lover in your home, this is the perfect play set for them. Complete with a blonde Barbie dressed in veterinarian clothes and a special stethoscope, there is guaranteed hours of fun here. The doll isn’t all you get with this set because it actually comes with eight animal patients. There is a fox, a deer, two squirrels, two bunnies, and two owls. It’s a two story care center that looks like a tree house. There are multiple places to put the animals on, and there is a rope bridge that connects the tree to the exam tables. It even comes with some animal food and a bottle to take care of the animals.
Barbie 2017 Holiday Doll
There’s nothing more special than the holiday dolls that Barbie releases each year. This Barbie doll is absolutely stunning, and she is dressed to impress with her burgundy ball gown. Perfect as a Christmas gift around the holidays, this Barbie doll has blonde hair that is curled and pinned on one side. She has bright blue eyes and dark red lipstick, and she has a big star behind her. Your child will feel very special when they open up this Barbie doll because of how beautiful she is. Fancy clothes don’t come very often with Barbies, so the drop-down earrings and mermaid style ball gown will be a welcome addition to any Barbie collection.
Barbie Careers Farmer Doll
This farming set could not get any cuter. The Barbie doll is dressed in a plaid shirt and light denim jeans, but she looks very unique. With a beautiful caramel colored hair that is in loose waves, she doesn’t look like any other Barbie set that they have out there. Her tall brown boots are the perfect accessory to caring for the animals, and this set even comes with a cute chicken to feed and pretend with. Her outfit is unique as well, so she won’t look like another Barbie that is already in your set. What’s great about the career dolls is that they are all so different and it lets your child experience the different careers that are available to them. It’s the perfect way to foster your child’s creativity!
Barbie Ultimate Kitchen
Every Barbie lover should have a kitchen in her Barbie house! And while the dream house style homes have kitchens, they simply aren’t as good as this one. This kitchen set is meant to be played with, and it’s almost like your child will become a little chef with it! This is the perfect set for those little ones who like to get involved and help with the cooking in the house. This play set comes with multiple molds and dough to make a lot of different food. Whether they want to make pie, fry something, use the sandwich maker, or mold veggies, they can do it all with this set. The fry maker will even sizzle and the pie mold will ding when the oven is done. The sandwich maker also has layers that will be assembled according to whatever it is that you order!
Barbie Swimmin’ Pup Pool Set
Barbie isn’t stuck in one season, and so the accessories your child at home shouldn’t be either! Pets and Barbie dolls go hand in hand, and this is the perfect way to imagine that the Barbie is going be teaching the dog how to play in the pool and swim. The set includes the Barbie doll with a swimsuit that changes color when it touches water, a larger dog, and a puppy. It’s the characters from the Barbie movie Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase, so they’ll love to play with it if they like that movie. The dog will swim around the pool by pushing a button on the back, and the puppy can be attached to the mother to swim as well. It’s supposed to be a mother dog and a puppy, and the mother dog is teaching the puppy how to use the pool and swim. Barbie is just there to make sure everything goes smoothly! It’s a fun interactive set.
Barbie Club Chelsea Clubhouse
For the young Barbie lovers, the Chelsea set is perfect. Featuring Chelsea, who is a young girl, this two story house is the perfect size for her to play in. it has a kitchen, different rooms, and even has a working elevator. The house is decorated with very cute stickers and has fun accessories like a pink teddy bear. The furniture can also be moved around the house, so you are not stuck to any special position. It comes with front doors and doors on the kitchen appliances as well for a real feel to the house. Your child is guaranteed to have hours of fun playing with this, and it’s a great introduction to the Barbie universe.
Barbie Glam Pool
Summer fun shouldn’t be limited to children alone! Plus, when the cold of winter comes, every child wants to pretend that it is summer again. They can do that with this fun Barbie pool. Complete with a slide, lounge chair, cabana, and palm tree, this glam pool will entertain your kids for hours of fun. It uses traditional Barbie colors, like pink and blue, and the pool can even be filled with water. Whether it’s an addition to the dream house or a standalone pool, your child will love getting Barbie wet and playing in the water.
Barbie 2-Story House with Furniture & Accessories
Not every doll lover needs a dream house, and sometimes there is just not enough room for the large Barbie dream houses in your own home. Thankfully, there’s this cute two story home that is perfect for playing with a few Barbie dolls. Made by Barbie itself, this two story home comes with a lot of cool features. The kitchen has a sink and stove, and there’s a bathroom with a toilet and showerhead. The TV can be put up or down, and there’s even a fold out table to make it a dining room. And on the second floor, the bed transforms into a hot tub. While it may not have every feature that the dream houses have, this is the perfect size to keep around the house and not have things too messy. Plus, the price simply cannot be beat.
Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Doll and Feeding Play Set
The best part of babysitting is getting to feed the baby, and now your child can do that all while playing Barbie dolls. This set is really cute and comes with a teenager brunette Barbie doll and then a small toddler doll. It has accessories that are perfect for eating and sleeping. One really cool thing about this set is that the toddler doll’s face goes from food splattered to clean with some water. Cold water lets the food appear and warm water takes the food away. It comes with fun accessories, like baby food, cereal, a bowl, a toy, a bib, and a bottle. To top it all off, it has a high chair and crib for the perfect babysitting night.
Neat-Oh Barbie ZipBin 40 Doll Dream House Toy Box & Play Mat
Don’t let your house be overrun with Barbie dolls. It’s never been easier to organize the dolls in a fun and exciting way than with this toy box and play mat. This little storage container is compact when it is folded together, and it can store up to 40 dolls upright. However, it also unfolds into a dream house that is perfect for a few Barbie dolls to play in. Whether you’re looking for organization on home or on the go, this compact box is the way to go. It doesn’t come with any of the accessories, but for the price, it really can’t be beat. The signature Barbie pink color is all throughout this play mat, so your child will love it no matter what.
Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle
Even the healthiest of Barbie dolls get sick every once in a while. To make your child really use their imagination, this care clinic vehicle is the perfect accessory to add to your Barbie collection. Not only is it an ambulance, but it’s also a hospital play set. It comes with over 20 accessories, and the batteries allow for working lights and a siren. By lifting a handle, the ambulance transforms into a two foot long hospital, complete with a waiting room and exam room. The TV in the waiting room also becomes a gift shop with accessories like magazines, bears, or flowers and balloons. It can teach your child how to care for someone else, and it can also inspire them to become a doctor or nurse one day. Pair it with the career dolls and you are set!
Barbie Glam Convertible
When the house is filled to the brim with Barbies, accessories are a must. The Barbie dolls have to get around the house somehow, and it only makes sense that they have a car. There are a lot of different cars to choose from that will fit Barbie dolls, but they are not all created equally. One of the coolest Barbie toys out there is the glam convertible. This ultra pink car is the perfect way to get those Barbie dolls from point A to point B. It’s a two seater convertible in an adorable pink color that’s also sparkly. The wheels are specially designed to look like real car wheels, and the Barbie dolls will stay safe with the included seatbelts. Maybe the best part about this car is that it doesn’t require any batteries. Your child gets to push the car wherever they want, and there’s nothing electronic that can break down over time!
Barbie Dolphin Magic Snorkel Fun Friends Play Set
This Barbie set comes with the Barbie doll, a puppy, and a dolphin. She is dressed to get in the water because she has a short sleeve and shorts swim suit on. Her outfit changes when water hits it and will change from the pretty blue color to a bright pink color. The puppy will squirt water out of its mouth, and it can even be attached to a surfboard to swim around in the water. The pink dolphin looks like Barbie, and with the push of a tail you can watch the dolphin tail swim in the water and make dolphin noises. If your child is always begging to take a toy into the bath with them, this is a great toy to use. It is meant to go into the water, so you know that the bath isn’t going to ruin it.
Barbie Careers Dentist Play Set
Children change their mind on what they want to be when they grow up so often, but Barbie comes prepared with every career imaginable. That’s why they have the Barbie dentist set. This play set is fun for those who like dentistry, but it’s also just a fun set to add to your collection. The included accessories are a patient chair, a sink tower, shelves, lamp, dental tool, toothbrush, toothpaste, and a tooth model. It also comes with the Barbie dentist and the patient doll, which is a toddler. They are both dressed accordingly, and it’s easy to act out the dentist scene because the toddler doll has her mouth open and teeth showing. Whether you have a dentist in your family or not, this set is really fun to play with.
Barbie Endless Hair Kingdom Princess Doll
If you want something really unique for your daughter, this is the perfect Barbie doll. This doll has much longer hair than normal Barbie dolls usually have. She is ready to have her hair styled over and over again. With eight inches of hair, there’s no limit as to what you can do. It’s the perfect way to teach your children how to braid and style hair, and they will love to do it on this pink and blonde Barbie. She comes with her own brush, but she also has two beads in her hair so you can style it even better. It’s decorative and can be used almost as a rubber band to cinch the braids together if needed. They work with other accessories that are sold separately, so there are multiple things you can buy to finish off this set! It’s the gift that keeps on giving, and it’s an affordable price as well.
Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Doll and Stroller Play Set
Those who like to play with Barbie dolls are often very nurturing individuals, and there’s nothing better to nurture their skills than to get them a Barbie babysitting set. This is an adorable set that includes both a Barbie and a toddler to take care of. The accessories are amazing, and the stroller, teddy bear, phone, and bottle are the perfect way to act out a babysitting adventure. The babysitter Barbie looks fairly young with brown and purple hair. It’s an affordable way to let your children play and imagine scenarios in a whole new light. There are a few different babysitting sets that your child can collect, and the stroller can be used with other play sets as well.
Barbie Fairytale Ballerina Doll
This affordable toy is the perfect dancer. The Barbie is dressed in a pretty pink leotard tutu ballerina costume, and it’s all removable as well. Her hair is topped with a tiara and the toe shoes are attached. This ballerina comes with blonde or brown hair, and there are multiple fairytale toys that can be collected for storytelling. She’s easy to mold and pose in the perfect ballerina ensembles, and you will love the affordable price. This traditional Barbie is unlike anything else on the market, and it’s a great addition to any full Barbie collection.
Barbie Gymnastic Coach Doll & Play Set
Have a little gymnast in your home or want your daughter to experience all types of careers? This gymnastic coach Barbie doll is the perfect way to encourage teaching in a gentle way. They can pretend to be an instructor and show the little doll it comes with how to be a gymnast. The included accessories are also really exciting. The student doll can be attached to the gymnastic bar and will actually spin around. There is also a ribbon that can be used for rhythmic dance, and there are hoops for a mat routine. The gold medal and pink trophy are also included to award the student with a job well done.
Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll
Barbie dolls each have their own style, but every girl dreams of owning a mermaid doll. This Barbie mermaid is beautiful and looks just like the mermaid from the popular Barbie movie. What’s great about this doll is that it is made to go into the water. It’s the perfect bath time doll. When this Barbie gets wet, the mermaid tail has colorful lights that mimic a rainbow. There’s also a button on Barbie’s necklace that will create a light show once she is in water. The hair is blonde and streaked with pink, and she wears a pink tiara to complete the mermaid royalty. Your child will love how fun it is to dip into the water and enjoy the lights.
Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet
Every little girl needs a closet for her Barbie clothes. If there’s even more than one Barbie in the household, a closet is needed. What’s unique about this toy is that it’s portable and comes with two dresses for existing Barbie dolls. It has clear double doors that make it easy to see into the closet and see what’s being stored there. The drawers and cabinets also work, so accessories can be stored there as well. It’s an easy way to make sure your child’s Barbie doll clothes are all organized. The hot pink color is the signature Barbie pink, so it will match all other accessories or homes that you may already have. Plus, it’s very affordable.
Barbie Glam Getaway House
Every Barbie needs to relax sometime, and what better place to do this than at a glam getaway house. Unlike the dreamhouse models that can take up a whole room in your home, this is the perfect home to keep and take with you. With the latch and carrying handle, this house can truly be taken wherever your child goes. It folds together to make it smaller, and when unfolded the house has a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Everything your Barbie needs will come with this house! While it won’t fit a large amount of Barbie dolls, it is the perfect size for that special one or two dolls that your child loves. It’s also easier to reason with your child that this getaway house comes on vacation and not the dream house. If you have to bring toys with you, at least this one makes it really easy!
Barbie Made to Move Barbie Doll
Barbies are the favorite toy of children everywhere, but we all know that they aren’t very flexible. It can be hard to mold the dolls into certain positions, which limits the ability to imagine. Thankfully, there’s this Barbie doll that is truly made to move. It has 22 joints that can be moved and bent to achieve whatever position is needed. Your child can imagine that the Barbie is a gymnast, yogi, or anything else! It’s also the perfect doll for fashion shows and posing. She comes in either blonde or brunette, and the top is either pink or teal depending on which color hair doll you purchase. This is truly unlike any other Barbie out there, so it’s the perfect gift for a Barbie lover!
Barbie Teacher Doll
When children are at the age they are going to school, there’s nothing more fun than pretending to be a teacher. Now, they can play teacher and student with this play set. What sets this Barbie apart from other ones is that is comes with a small Barbie student and classroom accessories. The traditional blackboard flips between two different designs, and there is also a shelf and cabinet that comes with the set. Inside, it can hold the additional accessories, like a plant, bear, drink, and lunchbox. The Barbie is dressed in casual clothes that look like a teacher. There’s no better way for your little one to express themselves.
Barbie Happy Birthday Doll
If you’re looking for a gift for that special someone in your life who loves Barbie dolls, you simply cannot go wrong with this doll. The happy birthday themed Barbie is the perfect gift when your child is turning one year older. Dressed in an adorable sparkly dress that’s that signature Barbie pink color, she’s ready to be given as a present! The Barbie is blonde with long wavy hair, and she comes with a pair of shoes, necklace, belt, headband, and small present. She’s an adorable addition to an already full Barbie collection, and what better occasion to gift it than a birthday!
Barbie Dreamtopia Fairytale Dress Up Doll
This is the Barbie that can do it all. Every child likes to play dress up, and there’s nothing better than when your Barbie doll can do it for you. What looks like a traditional Barbie doll can be easily transformed with the included mermaid tail and fairy wings. Your child will be able to use this doll for multiple playtimes with the princess outfit as well. Barbie can be a mermaid with the snap on tail, but she also has legs so she can be played normally. No matter what your child likes to play, this Barbie will fit it all. It’s essentially like getting three dolls in one! Considering that, this doll is very affordable.
Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Play Set
If you’re hoping to inspire your children with a career Barbie, there’s no better career than a pediatric doctor. This adorable play set comes with two baby dolls, an exam table, stethoscope, towels, bottle, and medical chart. The included Barbie is blonde and wears teal scrubs and white shoes so she looks just like a doctor. Your little one will love to play with this unique version of Barbie that no one else will have. Also, the two included babies are the perfect addition to any Barbie lover’s home because they can be used in other play sets as well. The career dolls are fun to collect because you can create a whole village of dolls and their sets, and every career is needed in a large Barbie collection.
Barbie Pizza Chef Doll and Play Set
The only thing better than pizza is pizza and Barbie. This fun play set is the perfect way for your child to pretend to be a chef. It includes everything needed to create pizza. The set includes beige, white, and red dough with accessories to make the perfect pizza. There is also an included hand crank that will turn the white dough into shredded “cheese” to be put on the pizza. Once the perfect pizza is assembled, throw it into the oven to bake. Then, use the included pizza slicer and cut it into pizzas. Barbie comes in either a blonde or brunette doll. Your child will love to make their own pizza, and it’s especially fun to make when you’re having pizza for dinner as well!