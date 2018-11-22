Lionel Train Sets Are 30-50% Off on Amazon Today

There are quite a few great toy deals over at Amazon this morning, but by far, the best deal is on Lionel Train sets.

For today only, select Lionel train sets are at least 30% off, and some discounts reach as much as 50% off!

There are 12 Lionel Train Sets seeing the steep discount today (which you can find below), with prices ranging from $49.99 to $300.99 — so there’s a train set for every budget.

In this sale, you’ll find some of Lionel’s most popular and highly-rated train sets, including the Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set, the Mickey Mouse Ready to Play Train Set, the Sante Fe Super Chief, the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale, and more!

Here are the Lionel train sets on sale today:

