Lionel Train Sets Are 30-50% Off on Amazon Today

There are quite a few great toy deals over at Amazon this morning, but by far, the best deal is on Lionel Train sets.
For today only, select Lionel train sets are at least 30% off, and some discounts reach as much as 50% off!
There are 12 Lionel Train Sets seeing the steep discount today (which you can find below), with prices ranging from $49.99 to $300.99 — so there’s a train set for every budget.
In this sale, you’ll find some of Lionel’s most popular and highly-rated train sets, including the Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set, the Mickey Mouse Ready to Play Train Set, the Sante Fe Super Chief, the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale, and more!
Here are the Lionel train sets on sale today:
41% off Lionel Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set
For today only (through 3AM EST tomorrow), you can pick up one of the highest-rated and most popular Lionel Train sets on Amazon for 41% off. The Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set comes in at just $58.72, saving you a whopping $41.27!
This train is the perfect Christmas gift, and it comes with a track that's a 50" x 73.2" oval. It comes with a remote control that has buttons for forward, reverse, a whistle, a bell, and play announcements.
50% off Lionel North Pole Central Ready to Play Train Set
The Christmas-colored Lionel North Pole Central Ready to Play Train Set is available for 50% off today, dropping from $99.95 down to $49.99, saving you $49.96!
This train is a great holiday-themed train that's highly rated from over 175 customers.
43% off Lionel Mickey Mouse DIsney Ready to Play Train Set
The uber-popular Lionel Mickey Mouse Disney Ready to Play Train Set is 43% off today until 3AM EST tomorrow, coming in at just $68.59. That's a savings of $51.36!
This Mickey Mouse-themed holiday train includes 3 super detailed Disney themed train cars, and the engine has a working headlight.
43% off Lionel Polar Express LionChief Train Set w/ Bluetooth
The premium Polar Express LionChief Train Set is on sale for $240.70, dropping 43% and saving you $179.29!
37% off Lionel Thomas & Friends Ready to Play Train Set
The highly-rated Thomas & Friends Ready to Play Train Set is 37% off, dropping down to $62.96. That's a savings of $36.99!
30% off Lionel Sante Fe Super Chief Lion Chief Ready to Run Train Set
One of Lionel's most premium products is the Lionel Sante Fe Super Chief Lion train set, which is usually $429.99. Today, it's down to $300.99, saving you $129.00!
29% off Lionel Hot Wheels Lion Chief Ready to Run Train Set
Another premium Lionel train set is on sale on Amazon today, with the Hot Wheels Lion Chief Ready to Run Train Set dropping from $399.99 down to $282.25.
That's a savings of $117.74, saving you 29%!
30% off Lionel Christmas Ready to Play Train Set
If you're looking for a more Christmas-themed train, check out the Lionel Christmas Ready to Play Train set which comes in at 30% off.
It's available today through 3AM EST tomorrow morning for just $69.96, saving you $29.99.