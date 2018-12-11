15 Best Horse Toys for Xmas: The Ultimate List

Horse toys are always a hit at Christmas because they occupy this magical space in all kids’ hearts. These are the best horse toys out there for 2018.
Schleich Horse Club & Accessories Set
This horse stable set by Schleich comes with everything you need to set up your riding club with over 34 pieces, accessories, and transformable multi-use areas. Perfect for ages five to 12, this riding center is 22.4 inches across, 15 inches long, and 5.5 inches tall. It's highly detailed from the real chain on the halter down to the faux woodgrain pattern on the floorboards of the paddocks.
The center contains four separate horse paddocks and enough connectable fencing to create small runs that attach to each paddock. The windows on the roof open and close and the roof itself lifts off to be transformed into a covered riding area for training. It comes with blank stickers so they can write their horse's name on it and set it on the matching spot on the door to each paddock.
There's enough here that they'll be able to care for horses from feeding to grooming to exercising. For accessories, the set includes an adult Arabian mare, Arabian foal, rider figure, saddle, bridle, halter, horse blanket, pitchfork, straw bay, hay bale, apples, carrots, purple cooler, brush, grooming sponge, hoof pick, window flowerpots, and 12 lengths of fencing.
Ponycycle
Give them the closest thing to riding their own horse with the Ponycycle: a non-electric riding horse that copies the experience of riding a horse. When your kid bounces up and down on the saddle, the legs of the horse propel both horse and rider forward.
You have got to see this thing in action. Check out this video on YouTube to see what it looks like.
It's incredibly unique and neat. The wheels only move forward so there's no risk of rolling back downhill and they are tough enough to be used outside but gentle enough on floors to be used inside. They can even steer by turning the handles on the head of the horse.
The Ponycycle is built for ages four to nine and up to 90 pounds of weight.
Melissa & Doug Horse Care Play Set
This 23-piece set from Melissa & Doug is designed to have everything kids (ages three and up) need to go through the daily chores of caring for a horse. The set comes with a reusable checklist that covers chores like brushing with brush and comb, feeding with fake water, grain, and hay, bathing with a bucket and sponge, and applying velcro horseshoes.
The adorable plush horse fits perfectly in the foldable, cardstock paddock and also comes with a bridle, blanket, and saddle for riding and a realistic carrot as a treat.
The set is perfect for kids who love horses, taking care of animals, or playing vet. The checklist encourages following directions and responsibility.
Plush Horse Barn
Perfect for ages three and up, this plush horse barn is 11 inches tall and houses four horses, their farmer, and a soft bale of hay. This and the carrying handle makes it great as a take-along toy and for encouraging clean up since it's the same as caring for the horses and putting them into their stable for the night. The barn zippers shut so it's easy enough for kids to open and close.
The entire set is plush and soft, making it great for cuddling and safer if the little one decides to make the horses "jump" a little too high. There are four horses included in three different positions: two standing, one laying down, and one bent over the eat the included plush hay bale. The farmer has some nice detail with a cute hat and plaid shirt.
There are several windows in the barn which makes it more of a play area and not just storage since horses can stick their heads out of or into the barn to visit with friends.
Lebebe Toddler Rocking Horse
Rocking horses have been a classic Christmas gift for as long as they've been around. I remember getting my first rocking horse at Christmas as a little kid and holding onto it for years and years.
This toddler rocking horse by Lebebe is perfect for kids ages one through three depending on their size. It's designed to be durable with a wood and plywood structural frame on the inside that can hold up to 150 pounds but still have a super soft and huggable horse on the outside. The wide seat is great for toddlers who are learning to sit upright and the edges of the rocker are turned downwards at the ends to prevent tipping.
It's a great baby's first rocking horse.
Breyer Best Friends Set: Morgan Horse & Shetland Sheepdog
Breyer is a well-known name in collectible toy horses and this set comes with a Morgan horse in their classic size and the horse's best friend: a Shetland Sheepdog. It also comes with matching blankets for the horse and dog, fencing, and a water trough.
This combo of animal friends has a lot of potential for imagination and storytelling. Both animals are beautifully made as you would expect from Breyers.
You can also pick up cheaper accessory sets to go with your Breyer Classics horse like this eight-piece Feeding Accessories Kit or Stall Cleaning Accessory Kit that even comes with plastic horse manure.
Horse Ranch Activity Run With Horses
This rug by Melissa & Doug is just over three feet by three feet and is covered in paddocks, racetracks, jumps, stalls, a barn, and forest walking trails for your horse-lover to play with their toy horses on. This is a perfect gift if you know that they already have plenty of horse toys as it gives them a new environment to play pretend with.
Even if they don't have lots of horses, this rug comes with four horse figures and a folding fence to get them started.
The rug is machine washable to take care of any spills and rolls up to be easy to store.
Charmaine The Shire Horse Plush
If you're looking for a soft, squeezable plush horse then check out Charmaine. He stands just under 18 inches tall and is a perfect size to be huggable. Charmaine is made of super soft fabric and plush stuffing with hidden wire in the legs to make him posable and able to stand upright on his own.
They love his Shire Horse fuzzy feet and soft tail and mane.
Melissa & Doug Take-Along Show-Horse Stable
This take-and-carry horse stable set comes with eight horses and has a handle making it easy to pick up and bring with you wherever you and your little one go. Like all Melissa & Doug toys, the stable is very durable and made of real wood that will hold up for years.
The set comes with eight horses of different breeds as well as an illustrated guide on the bottom of the stable that describes each breed for your horse-lover to learn more about them. There are also name tags they can fill in once they've named their horses.
Plus, the stable is its own storage area and encourages kids to put their toys away because it's putting their horses in their stalls for the night.
Life-Size Ride-On Pony Plush
If all they've been asking for is a pony, get them the next best thing with this life-sized pony plush from Hansa. It stands at 4.75 feet tall from the floor to the ears and is capable of holding 150 of weight so it can be "ridden."
It has a sturdy but lightweight structural metal frame that keeps it upright and able to hold weight but is covered in soft, plush fabric so it's still huggable all the same.
Like all of Hansa's animals, this one is incredibly life-like and detailed down to muscle definition. Each pony is hand sewn individually so it will be unique in the world. Can you just imagine their faces when you unveil this stuffed horse that's taller than they are?
Inflatable Bouncy Horse
For the little cowboy on your list, this inflatable hopper horse is perfect for them to bounce around on their cowboy adventures. The horse is made tough to withstand serious bouncing both indoors and outdoors.
The brand even sells matching rodeo barrels and bucking chute so they can build their own rodeo event.
This bouncy toy comes with a bridle and hand pump to easily inflate it and is best for ages 18 months to three years.
Singing Plush Horse
This adorable little plush horse will trot, wiggle its tail, and sing a little cowboy song with a squeeze of the buttons on his ears. It's a wonderful little toy that will fascinate toddlers and keep them gigging. Batteries are included which is always a plus.
50+ Piece Blue Ribbon Horse Farm Bucket
If you're on a budget and shopping for someone ages four to 10, consider this bucket full of horses. The Blue Ribbon Horse Farm Bucket by Sunny Days is packed with over 50 pieces that create a horse training farm.
You get a variety of horse figures of different sizes, colors, and positions including performing jumps as well as practice jumps at different heights, rider figures, feed stations, horse trailer, pickup truck, barn facade, fencing, cones, buckets, horse blankets with ribbons, circle of "grass" for the fenced in area, and even the lid of the bucket doubles as rocky terrain with the handle becoming a bridge.
It may not be the fanciest or the most realistic but this bucket is packed with potential for role-playing training, competitions, and other adventures. Plus it comes with its own storage.
Ride-On Horse With Sound Effects
This stationary plush horse has a sturdy metal frame that can support up to 130 pounds. The horse stands two feet tall and is perfect for ages 36 months and up. Even with its structural frame, the horse is still soft enough to be huggable and they'll love bonding and caring for their horse. Realistic neighing and galloping sound effects enhance their role-playing.
Deluxe Horse Stable Play Set
This stable set comes with eight horses, four adults in four different breeds and four matching foals so they'll have plenty of toy horses to play with their new stable. The stable itself has two stalls with working windows and sliding barn doors. To create a full scene, there are 15 accessories with the stable including water trough, hay bales, and fencing.
Because of the smaller pieces, this set is best for kids ages three and up. The plastic is BPA-free and built to last.