15 Best Horse Toys for Xmas: The Ultimate List

Our Review

This horse stable set by Schleich comes with everything you need to set up your riding club with over 34 pieces, accessories, and transformable multi-use areas. Perfect for ages five to 12, this riding center is 22.4 inches across, 15 inches long, and 5.5 inches tall. It's highly detailed from the real chain on the halter down to the faux woodgrain pattern on the floorboards of the paddocks.

The center contains four separate horse paddocks and enough connectable fencing to create small runs that attach to each paddock. The windows on the roof open and close and the roof itself lifts off to be transformed into a covered riding area for training. It comes with blank stickers so they can write their horse's name on it and set it on the matching spot on the door to each paddock.

There's enough here that they'll be able to care for horses from feeding to grooming to exercising. For accessories, the set includes an adult Arabian mare, Arabian foal, rider figure, saddle, bridle, halter, horse blanket, pitchfork, straw bay, hay bale, apples, carrots, purple cooler, brush, grooming sponge, hoof pick, window flowerpots, and 12 lengths of fencing.