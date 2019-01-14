50 Best Barbie Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

If you want something really unique for your daughter, this is the perfect Barbie doll. This doll has much longer hair than normal Barbie dolls usually have. She is ready to have her hair styled over and over again. With eight inches of hair, there’s no limit as to what you can do. It’s the perfect way to teach your children how to braid and style hair, and they will love to do it on this pink and blonde Barbie. She comes with her own brush, but she also has two beads in her hair so you can style it even better. It’s decorative and can be used almost as a rubber band to cinch the braids together if needed. They work with other accessories that are sold separately, so there are multiple things you can buy to finish off this set! It’s the gift that keeps on giving, and it’s an affordable price as well.