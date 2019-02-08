New Beast Morphers Ultrazord, Morphin Megazord Toys Revealed

Hasbro has given us the opportunity to exclusively debut a couple of brand new Power Rangers toys ahead of next week’s Toy Fair in New York. So, let us introduce you to two of the newest Power Rangers figures making their debut in 2019: the Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure and the Playskool Heroes Power Morphin Megazord Playset.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure

Price: $34.99

Release Date: Fall 2019

Ages: 4 years and up

Where to Buy: Not Yet Available

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from MIGHTY MORPHIN to the BEAST MORPHERS. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! When the villain is too powerful for the Power Rangers alone, they summon their Zords and join together to form the BEAST-X ULTRAZORD, the ultimate in Morphin power! Imagine teaming up and battling the Power Rangers’ toughest enemies with the BEAST-X ULTRAZORD. This action figure can detect certain positions and features more than 30 sounds and phrases, like “Beast-X Ultrazord attack!”, “Wow! We’re going fast now!”, and “Woah! Everything’s upside down!” The figure also includes an accessory for extra fun. Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

With the upcoming 26th season of Power Rangers making its debut later this year, Hasbro, OF COURSE, has some awesome new toys to go along with it. The name of the new series is Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and it’s the first iteration in the series that will get its own toys created by Hasbro. The figure we’re debuting here is of the Power Rangers’ Beast-X Ultrazord. The awesome figure is able to detect when it’s in certain positions that queue over 30 sounds and phrases. It also comes with an awesome mega sword.

There’s A LOT going on with this Power Rangers figure, for sure. Lots of colors like you’d expect with a Power Rangers toy, but note the intricate detailing on each individual part. Cool.

Power Rangers Playskool Heroes Power Morphin Megazord Playset

Price: $59.99

Release Date: Fall 2019

Ages: 3 years and up

Where to Buy: Not Yet Available

GO GO POWER RANGERS! Imagine smashing into battle alongside the Red Ranger and Power Morphin Megazord with the POWER RANGERS PLAYSKOOL HEROES POWER MORPHIN MEGAZORD Playset, inspired by the WILD FORCE POWER RANGERS TV series! The MEGAZORD playset features 2-in-1 morphing action, which gives kids ages 3 and up 2 ways to play—as a mighty Zord or morphed into a fearsome beast with 1 easy step! Sized right for younger Rangers, this 2-foot tall playset lets boys and girls get a grip on huge fun! Kids will love twisting the handle on the Megazord’s shoulder to open the chest and reveal a pop-out lion’s head featuring electronic lights and sounds, as well as chomping action. Fire a projectile from the right shoulder with the push-button activated projectile launcher, or open either shoulder to reveal a platform offering the Red Ranger figure a bird’s eye view of the battle, including a pretend targeting system! Need to keep an eye on the bad guys? Open the Megazord’s right foot to uncover a jail cell. Need some extra help in the battle? Race the Blue Ranger and Raptor Cycle into action down the ramp hidden in the Megazord’s left foot. Kids can imagine big battles and epic encounters as they uncover all of the surprises this playset has in store! Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series remains the fan-favorite, and that’s why year after year we continue to get awesome new MMPR toys. This year, we’ve got the signature styling from the Playskool Heroes brand mashed with the iconic Megazord that’s actually from the Wild Force Power Rangers series.

Like most other Megazord toys, this one features 2-in-1 morphing action that allows your kids to use it as a mighty Zord or in its fearsome beastly form. It features electronic lights and sounds and chomping action mechanics that kids love. It has a projectile launcher mechanic on its right shoulder and it can contain the included Red Ranger figure within. It also has a jail cell in its right foot that opens and closes, allowing kids to place jail their enemies as necessary.

Both the Beast-X Ultrazord Figure and the Playskool Heroes Power Morphin Megazord Playset will make their debut in the Fall, just-in-time for the holiday shopping season.

Stay tuned to Heavy.com for more exclusive toy reveals and all of the toy lists you could ever imagine, and check out more cool toys here.

See Also: