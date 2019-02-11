50 Best Toys for 7 Year Old Boys in 2019 (Updated!)

Our Review

Almost every little boy out there has some kind of car or truck toy they play with. Instead of just giving them an already assembled one, why not let them build the truck themselves? The Ausini Construction Truck with Action Figures is a great way to help your kid develop his fine motor skills and learn how to build things. There are two reasons why this Ausini truck is great.

When our 7-year-old finally finishes the build, he will feel great for getting the job done right. Afterward, playing with the truck will offer for hours of fun on its own. There are 229 pieces in this kit, but the level of difficulty is something kids 7 or even younger can easily take on.

As always, it’s important to use this toy with supervision, as smaller pieces from the kit are a potential choking hazard. The best thing about the Ausini Construction Yellow Truck is just how affordable it is. If you’re on a budget, this is a great choice for a gift.