19 Best Toys Under $100 for Girls: The Ultimate List

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to find the perfect gift. With our guide to the best toys under $100 for girls, you’ll find a gift they’ll love in no time.
The L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Doll Pack is exceptional value.
The exclusive doll is this set is something kids are going to want. She just oozes style, and the fact she’s exclusive makes her even more desirable. It’s the perfect gift.
Alongside this doll with killer style, you also get a boy, pet, and lil sister dolls, as well as with a host of fashion accessories. The surprises in this pack total over 60. You couldn’t ask for better value than that.
This pack is exclusive to Amazon as well, so you won’t find it anywhere else.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The LOL Surprise! OMG Remix Dolls are the big LOL release of this year.
If you’ve got a girl who loves all things LOL, they’re going to want these.
Each doll comes with not just one stylish outfit, but also a remixed version. The box even turns into a record player and plays a unique song. How cool is that?
There are four different dolls to collect, all of who you can find below.
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix – Lonestar Fashion Doll
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix – Honeylicious Fashion Doll
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix – Pop B.B. Fashion Doll
- L.O.L Surprise! OMG Remix – Kitty K Fashion Doll
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kindi Kids rule the world right now. They’re cute, easy to dress and play with, and come with seriously fun accessories.
The Kindi Kids Shiver ‘N’ Shake Rainbow Kate takes the popular formula and adds to it.
Kate comes equipped for 40 sounds and phrases and if that’s not enough, the stethoscope even lets kids listen to her heartbeat (or her tummy rumbling).
It’s a really cute toy and all the extras really help kids role-play different adventures and scenarios.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This year is the year of Barbie. In fact, according to Reuters, Barbie gross sales rose 29 percent, the largest increase since 2003. To say Barbie is back on top would be an understatement.
The big Barbie toy this year is the Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper and it’s easy to see why. An RV that transforms into a living space and a car is cool and sure to impress.
When it comes to toys under $100 for girls, you want that one gift that’s going to get them excited. So long as you have the wow factor, you’ve nailed it.
Recomended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a Barbie doll with the wow factor, check out the Barbie Signature Birthday Wishes Doll.
You will never go wrong with a big, flashy dress. You just won’t. Anything that dazzles is sure to go down well.
If you’re not after a Birthday Wishes gift, there’s also the Holiday Doll Variant to consider.
The above is a similar concept, only with a different dress, hairstyle, and has better make-up.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If there’s one gift that’s going to impress, it’s the Barbie Color Reveal Doll.
These things are wild. You start with a blank purple doll, but when you dunk her in water, the purple vanishes and the doll, magically, turns into a regular Barbie doll. HOW?!
Oh, it doesn’t end there either. Grab the sponge and wipe it over the face to give Barbie some make-up. Wipe in the opposite direction and the make-up will vanish. Again, HOW?!
Which doll you get is a complete surprise. Maybe you’ll get one with blue hair, maybe it’ll be two-tone. Normally I’m not a fan of randomness in toys, but in this instance, it really adds to the feeling of each doll is unique.
I genuinely have no idea how these dolls work, which in modern times is unheard of. They’re magic and sure to make kids wow.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Child is one of the toy world’s breakout stars. Kids, and adults, absolutely love the little green gremlin.
My wife actually bought the Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy and really loves it.
The use of plastic on the head and hands means you can create something that truly looks like Baby Yoda, rather than some of the plushies where its face looks all kinds of smushed.
What’s great is the main body is built like a traditional plush, so it’s nice and squishy and perfect for cuddling up to.
Just keep in mind, this version of The Child is one of the hottest toys under $100 for girls, so grab it fast before it sells out.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is easily one of the best toys under $100 for girls out there.
What makes this set so unique is the Lego Mario figure, complete with Bluetooth technology.
This figure will react when he stomps different blocks, say catchphrases, and even snore when he goes to sleep.
The whole hook of the Lego Super Mario range is to create video game style courses for the Lego Mario figure to best.
It’s still Lego, so there’s lots of fun building to be had, but these sets take it one step further. It’s both Lego and a game.
Do keep in mind, the Lego Mario figure only comes with the starter set, so it makes most sense to get this set first then build out with other sets after.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall is a much more affordable version of the Hogwarts Castle set. It’s literally a quarter of the price!
This 878-piece set tasks builders with creating the Hogwarts great hall, which, I should add, looks stunning when it’s complete.
What’s especially great about this set is you get a huge selection of mini-figures. It’s a who’s who of the Harry Potter universe.
The rollcall goes as (deep breath) Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Susan Bones, Professor McGonagall, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, Nearly Headless Nick, and Professor Quirrell. That’s 10 mini-figures in total!
If it’s value you’re after, this is the set for you.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The Lego Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus is an older set now, but it’s still hugely popular.
Building vehicles is always a blast. Kids – boys and girls – will always get a kick out of jettisoning cars and trucks around the floor. That’s just how it is. Don’t question it.
The thing I love about this set is it’s not just a triple-decker bus. One of the sides slide open so you can play with the mini-figures on the inside then snap it shut when you want it back as bus. How cool is that? You gotta love smart design choices like that.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Here’s another one for the crafters out there, the Aquabeads Glamorous Designer Set.
Aquabeads has been the go-to gift for years now. It’s good, simple fun that can’t be beaten. Plus what kid wouldn’t want to make their own jewelry?
This pack comes with 1000 beads, which I’m sure is going to keep them busy for a while, as well as a selection of accessories to create different types of jewelry. It’s also got template sheets to offer up some design inspiration.
And if you’re ever stuck for an idea, you can also totally use Google to find even more from other would-be designers for free.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Tracing is the single biggest way to get kids into art. Although some see it as cheating, it’s absolutely not.
When kids trace, they develop line skills and spacing without even realizing they are. Not only that, when they finish and have a really great picture, that’ll help build their drawing confidence.
The light trace pad in this set features eye-soft tech and white LEDs, meaning eye-strain shouldn’t be an issue. It also features three modes – on/off/auto – and comes with 20 tracing paper sheets, 12 colored pencils, and a number one pencil. That’s pretty much everything you could need to turn your child into the next Dali!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after something crafty for younger kids, the 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Pen Set is what you’re looking for.
As this pen is designed for younger kids, sever safety considerations have been made. For a start, the pen nozzle and plastic are safe to touch. They’re never so hot that they burn. I would advise sticking with official 3Doodler filaments, though. It’s not worth risking cheaper brands when you’re thinking of safety.
Each pack includes the 3D pen, doodle pad and doodle mat, 48 mixed color packs of start plastics, micro USB charger, and an activity guide to get you up and running.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Exploding Kittens is my family’s go-to game when we need something to play. It’s also really easy to pick up and play.
The aim of the game is to avoid drawing the exploding kitten card. Sounds simple, right? But in practice is much more tricky.
Each player has one defuse card that saves them once when they draw the exploding kitten card. Where this game comes to life is everything around the exploding kitten cards.
Maybe you’ve got a card that lets you steal another player’s card in the hopes of gaining an extra defuse card. Maybe you know the exploding kitten is coming up so you play a card to force another player to draw two cards. The possibilities to screw over other players are endless.
That’s the fun. It’s part tactics, part luck, and absolutely hilarious.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’ve already got Exploding Kittens, the next game you need is Throw Throw Burrito.
Clear some space and put the valuables away, then battle family members in a game of collecting cards while avoiding getting hit by a burrito.
Don’t worry, though, the burritos are both made from foam. My family hasn’t managed to injure anyone with them. Yet.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
How many things have you lost something down the back of your couch? If you’ve ever wondered what that would be like as a game, as I’m sure we all have, you’re going to have a blast with Grouch Couch.
The aim of the game here is to gather as much treasure as you can before the couch plays its victory song to signal the end of the game.
Feed it food and it’ll jolt, rumble, and burp. And sometimes, it’ll spit out something worthwhile.
It’s a fun idea for a game and absolutely hilarious when you see it in action. If you’ve got younger kids, this would be perfect for those lazy Sunday afternoons.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
For those looking for a more modern version of a classic, there’s Monopoly Ultimate Banking.
This version of the popular board game everyone should own ditches cash in favor of more contemporary credit cards and an electronic banking system.
What’s more, just like in real life, property value increases and decreases. Buy a property at the right time and you could save a fortune!
If you don’t own a Monolopy set yet, this is a great place to start.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’ve got a mobile device, the Shifu Orboot is well worth picking up.
This device takes a boring globe and makes it exciting thanks to the use of augmented reality.
Simply point the device, with the app open of course, and the screen will bring areas of the globe to life.
Think elephants appearing in countries they live and you’ll be along the right lines.
This Shifu Orboot works with iPad 5th gen & above, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini 2 and above, iPhone 6 and above, and Android devices with 3GB of RAM.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after a unique gift for the tech-loving kid, they don’t come any more unique than these Smart Watches for Kids.
This thing does a lot. Games, camera, timer, alarm clock, it’s even got a calorie counter!
Kids will always love taking snaps of the world around them so you know that camera’s going to get some usage.
Plus kids are rubbish at keeping track of time, so this is a two birds with one stone kind of deal.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up