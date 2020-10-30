19 Best Toys Under $100 for Girls: The Ultimate List

The L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Doll Pack is exceptional value.

The exclusive doll is this set is something kids are going to want. She just oozes style, and the fact she’s exclusive makes her even more desirable. It’s the perfect gift.

Alongside this doll with killer style, you also get a boy, pet, and lil sister dolls, as well as with a host of fashion accessories. The surprises in this pack total over 60. You couldn’t ask for better value than that.

This pack is exclusive to Amazon as well, so you won’t find it anywhere else.

Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up