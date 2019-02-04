15 Best Trolls Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

DreamWorks’ newest animated Trolls movie has a lot to love about it, and one of the most noteworthy aspects is its colorfulness. It uses a unique palette of colors that add up to give the movie a unique aesthetic, and that idea also translates well to all of the Trolls toys on this list.

Check out Poppy’s Coronation Pod, for example, which looks like a box of crayons basically threw up onto some toys. It comes with 11 colorful accessories, as well as two Troll figures and a bug critter. The round pod opens up to unveil a small play area for the two Trolls to play in, and it’s a fun little playset that the younger crowd will love to play with.