15 Best Trolls Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

The Trolls reboot has done wonders for the brand, and now, it’s probable that your kids are in love with the new Trolls. So, what better way to celebrate its awesomeness than to check out the best new Trolls toys for sale right now:
DreamWorks Trolls Poppy’s Coronation Pod
DreamWorks’ newest animated Trolls movie has a lot to love about it, and one of the most noteworthy aspects is its colorfulness. It uses a unique palette of colors that add up to give the movie a unique aesthetic, and that idea also translates well to all of the Trolls toys on this list.
Check out Poppy’s Coronation Pod, for example, which looks like a box of crayons basically threw up onto some toys. It comes with 11 colorful accessories, as well as two Troll figures and a bug critter. The round pod opens up to unveil a small play area for the two Trolls to play in, and it’s a fun little playset that the younger crowd will love to play with.
Trolls POD’ular Troll Tree
If you're looking for a great Trolls-themed playset, the Trolls POD'ular Troll Tree is the best one we've seen so far. It stands at over 16-inches tall - perfect for playing on a table - and it comes with interchangeable pods that allow your child to customize the tree to her/his liking.
It comes with four pods, three mushrooms, a bug clip, zip line, and a tiara, as well as a small Poppy figure.
The set is super colorful, which makes it attractive for imaginative play time.
Trolls 6V Dynacraft Light-up Super Coupe Ride-On
If they REALLY love the new Trolls film, they’re going to freak-out when they see this ridiculously cool Light-Up Super Coupe Ride-On, which has a Trolls theme. It’s bright pink, with light purple seats, and generally speaking, it just looks cool. It has a sporty look, complete with wall to wall rims and a large “chrome” grill in the front. Like most ride-ons, it has a max speed of 2.5mph. And even better, it has an mp3 input and a speaker so that they can listen to to tunes while they drive.
Trolls Wild Hair Pack
Of course, we can’t talk about Trolls without talking about their ridiculously wild hair, which is what the Wild Hair pack focuses on. It comes with four characters from the movie, as well as two accessories, a hair fork and a bow.
What makes these Trolls toys so fantastic is their bendable and extendable hair, which allows your kids to shape their hair into virtually any form imaginable. Twist it, braid it, tie it in a knot, or extend their hair straight into the air. The hair is also super colorful, like the Trolls, themselves.
Poppy’s Hair Salon Pack
Poppy’s Hair Salon Pack is currently the biggest Trolls playset being offered right now, and it offers tons of accessories. Your child will not only get four Trolls from the movie (Poppy, Maddy, Satin, and Chenille), but they’ll also get numerous hair options, a mirror, a wig stand, hair accessories, and more. It’s the most substantial offering out of the new Trolls toys being offered, and it’s worthy of being gifted this Christmas.
Set of 5 Trolls Collectible Figures
Instead of buying each Troll individually, you can by the set of five for $44.95. The set will include Poppy, Branch, DJ Suki, Harper, and Guy Diamond. Each figure stands approximately 4″ tall, and they’ll look good standing next to the rest of their Trolls collection. Each of these Trolls figures is super cute, and your child will love to play with them all together.
Trolls Sing Along Boombox w/ Mic
One of the reasons that the new Trolls reboot is so popular is because of its incredible soundtrack. So, it should be no surprise that someone created a Trolls-themed boombox and microphone set so that your kids can sing along to their favorites for all to hear!
We've seen just about every sort of iteration of these boombox and microphone sets over the past decade, including ones for Frozen, Daniel Tiger, and more. The one pictured here is just a reskinning of those, complete with built-in music and the ability to connect to your smartphone to sing along to your own MP3s.
Play-Doh Trolls Press ‘n Style Salon
Play-Doh has all sorts of cool playsets for kids, and when you blend the company's magic with the Trolls brand, cool things happen. Like this: the Play-Doh Dreamworks Trolls Press 'n Style Salon.
With this Trolls-themed Play-Doh set, you can create awesome, colorful Play-Doh hairstyles for the included Trolls characters. You simply place the character in the chair, grab your favorite color of Play-Doh, and press it to grow silly hair.
Poppy Hug Time Harmony Figure
Poppy's beautiful voice (which is actually actress/singer Anna Kendrick) fueled our love for the movie's soundtrack. You can bring that voice home with the Poppy Hug Time Harmony figure that sings and says phrases from the movie.
The figure, itself, is hard plastic with soft, plush hair that kids love to play with.
Branch Hug Time Harmony Figure
Like the Poppy Hug Time figure, Branch has also gotten his own singing toy. Press his hand to hear him sing, and he also says phrases from the movie. He also has super soft plush hair.
Crayola Trolls Washable Paint & Paper Set
Help to fuel his/her creative side with the ultimate Crayola Washable Paint & Paper Set. It comes with 50 pieces of art, including 16 watercolors, 12 paints, and 10 sheets of line art.
With Crayola being such a trusted brand among parents, and Trolls being so well-liked by kids, the pairing of the two brands is a pretty easy sell.
Trolls Hopper
When I was a kid, I had a Power Rangers hopper like the one shown here, and I bounced and bounced for hours. It kept me busy while expending energy (which I'm sure my parents loved!).
Now, you can pick up a 15-inch Trolls Hopper Ball right now, that's a pretty teal color and includes a Trolls graphic. For under $15, it's a great buy that'll get your kids active while having fun.
Trolls Party Hair Poppy Musical Doll
With beautiful rainbow colored hair, Poppy is ready to party as the Party Hair Poppy toy. She says over 40 phrases and sounds, and when she rolls on her skates, she'll sing the theme song from the popular Netflix animated show.
She comes with a comb and tiara, and she also has 6 felt hair accessories. Your child will be able to style Poppy's hair to their liking!
Trolls Headphones
Trolls-themed headphones? Cool!
These officially-licensed Trolls headphones have a built-in volume-limiting feature for kid-friendly listening that won't damage their hearing. But, best of all, they have Troll hair on the headband so that it gives your child the appearance of having awesome, colorful Troll hair!
There are two different colorways available: one based on Poppy that's pink, and the other has white hair with a blue band.
Poppy Large Plush Pillow Buddy
This super soft Trolls plush is a pillow buddy based on Poppy. It measures 22" tall and 12" wide. It's a great addition to their plush collection if they love Trolls!