23 Cool Dragon Toys for Sale: The Ultimate List

Kids love mythical creatures — it’s why unicorns, mermaids, and dragons are so popular. Luckily, there are plenty of super cool dragon toys for sale right now, ranging from figures to plushies and more. Discover 23 of the coolest dragon toys in our mega list below.
When it comes to cool-looking dragons that kids love, you won't find anything cooler than How to Train Your Dragons' Toothless (his much cooler name is Night Fury). His onyx-colored skin and green eyeballs give him a threatening look, but his smile makes him look sort of goofy.
Luckily, there are plenty of incredible Toothless toys. Our favorite? The Dreamworks Dragons Giant Fire-Breathing Toothless. It's an awesome-looking, 20-inch dragon toy that has unique fire-breathing effects and brilliant bioluminescent color. It also comes with a glow-in-the-dark flames launcher that fires when you push down his right ear.
Fear not — the fire-breathing effect doesn't actually shoot any flames or anything like that. Instead, it shoots out a small mist. On top of that, his face illuminates a bright blue when the mist comes out, giving him an ultimately cool look.
The toy is modeled after the Toothless we see in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you are a parent, chances are you already know about the quality that Melissa & Doug toys have. The toymaker is well-known for creating toys that exceed the typical quality of other manufacturers, and they have a few cool dragon toys that aren't any exception.
Our favorite in their line of toys is the Melissa & Doug Winged Dragon Plush. It's a large-scale, stuffed dragon toy with emerald-colored scales and a large wingspan. It's super soft and highly squeezable, but it also stands up nicely, thanks to a strong interior structure.
It also has sharp-looking teeth (note: that's sharp-looking...it's really soft felt!) and a forked tongue. His wings also have a shiny, glittery look to them for added awesomeness.
While it's not intended to be sat on or ridden on, you'd better believe your child is going to do just that — who doesn't want to ride a dragon?!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
LEGO Ninjago is absolutely loaded with cool-looking dragons, so it should be no surprise that the toy creator has some of the best dragon toys for sale as well. One of the best that they currently have available is the Masters of Spinjitzu: Stormbringer set (#70652).
Stormbringer is a lightning dragon, and although he isn't electrified here (aww, bummer!) he's ridiculously cool-looking. He's azure blue with yellow highlights around his face and black claws. And, he comes with a seat that can be placed on him and chains connected to his head so that your LEGO figure can ride on him.
On top of that, he has a cool swiping tail function and spring-loaded shooters that shoot projectiles from his mouth to take out his enemies.
The set comes with 493 pieces, including 4 minifigures: Daddy No Legs, Muzzle, Zane, and Jay. It also has some cool weaponry included like the Dragonbone Blade ninja sword from the TV series.
Recommended Ages: 8 to 14 Years Old
Of course, we all know the Fingerlings brand by now, right? A few years ago, the company came out with chatty little monkey toys that sit on your child's finger and interacts with them in different ways. Those were fun and super popular. But now, the company has way more than just those original monkeys, including a small line of Glitter Dragons.
There are currently four different dragons available:
- Kaylin (Purple w/ Pink)
- Noa (Green w/ Blue)
- Sandy (Pink w/ Blue)
- Tara (Blue w/ Purple)
Each of the figures responds to any motion, sound, or touch by your kids, using their blinking eyes, turning heads, and their own sounds to communicate.
If you make a loud noise, they'll act startled. If you rock them to sleep, they'll snooze. There's a lot you can do with these dragon Fingerlings, and your kids are really going to have some fun with them.
Recommended Ages: 5 to 15 Years
Although the LEGO Elves show, itself, leaves much to be desired, it does have some cool characters and cool creatures in it. One of our favorites is The Goblin King's Evil Dragon named Ashwing the earth dragon, a pastel green and hot pink dragon with big claws and cool-looking tattoo-esque detailing around the eyes.
The set (#41183) comes with 339 pieces, and it's recommended for 8-12 year olds. It comes with the Goblin King minifig and a Jimblin (it's a little purple goblin). It also comes with figures of Bluebeary (the ice blue bear) and her cub, Lil' Blu.
Recommended Ages: 8-12 Year Olds
Chances are that you've probably never heard of the toymaker named Douglas, but they specialize in making absolutely incredible-looking plush toys. In fact, the company has over 12 different plush dragon toys currently available. Douglas is, hands-down, our favorite plush toy maker.
Our favorite, though, is the Jade Blue Dragon that they have. What makes it the best? Look at that awesome coloring and the glittery sparkles on its wings!
Otherwise, it's a simple dragon plush that doesn't have any bells or whistles. It's just simply cute, and it'll undoubtedly become your kid's favorite plushie if they're into dragons.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Dragons are cool, but what's cooler than a dragon? How about a four-headed dragon! The Ultra Dragon from the LEGO Ninjago Legacy series is a white dragon with four heads, each of which sporting a different elemental ability (fire, ice, lightning, and earth) that's portrayed through its stud shooters. The dragon also features a dual cockpit so that both of the included ninjas can be seated at the same time.
The Ultra Dragon also has a white and green whipping tail that makes it perfect for battle. It comes with six minifigures: Wu, Lord Garmadon, Pythor, Lloyd, Spitta, and Lasha - each of which includes various weaponry.
The set comes with 951 pieces, so don't expect your kids to have it together in an hour like some of the other LEGO sets. But once they put in the time and effort, the payout (this ridiculously awesome four-headed dragon) is incredible.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Lightfury is essentially the opposite version of Toothless. She's an all-white, sleek-looking dragon with light blue eyes. This 14-inch Lightfury Plush is perfect for snuggling and it will likely stand out among the rest of the plush toys in his/her collection.
It looks just like the majestic dragon from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with authentic detailing on the wings and tail.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Sometimes, you can find truly incredible toys for toy brands that aren't as popular as the big brands like Hasbro or LEGO or Spin Master. That's the case with the Safari Guardian Dragon. No - I've never heard of the brand, but this is one ultimately marvelous dragon toy.
The level of detail here is most impressive, especially when you factor in that each figure is hand-painted, with detailed scaling on the body and even texture on the wings. The guardian dragon also has cool silver armor on its chest and face, giving it a unique look when compared to other dragons on this list.
It's the type of dragon toy that belongs in front of a castle or in some ancient ruins somewhere.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Ice dragons always seem to look the coolest, don't they? And another awesome-looking dragon toy from Safari is this Glow-in-the-Dark Snow Dragon.
It's an all frost-white dragon with red eyes and yellow teeth and claws. It sports a menacing face with claws that are ready to strike. It also glows in the dark, which is something that none of the other dragon toys for sale on this list do.
It measures 5.4"L x 5.2"W x 4.7"H
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What's better than a four-headed dragon? A seven-headed dragon, obviously! Check out this 7 headed dragon with lights and sounds.
This large dragon toy sports a red-orange, black and yellow colorway with silver horns and claws. It features a glowing mouth and scaly skin that gives it some nice detail. Its eyes light-up and its wings flutter. On top of that, it roars with the might of 1,000 lions!
It's quite sizeable, too: 7.5" x 11.8" x 11.4", so it's going to be fun for them to play with.
3 AA batteries are required but not included.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Mojo is another company that has quite a few incredible dragon figures available right now, but their most unique is this hand-painted golden dragon figure. It's a highly-detailed figure that's painted all gold and it has shimmery wings and black horns.
What sets it apart from other dragon figures is its attention to detail, which you'll find in a lot of Mojo's other toy creatures/animal figures.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and up
Schleich is another brand you've probably never heard of, but they have a lot of awesome-looking, highly-detailed dragon figures that look great in a collection.
This one is the Schleich Dragon Fighter Toy Figure, and it's one of the most menacing looking dragon toys we've seen. It has large scales all over its body with a club with spikes on its tail (sort of like an ankylosaurus).
It's hand-painted with red, orange, and brown scales, and its face has silver horns. Its teeth are large and white, which give it a sort of sinister look.
One detail I want to point out with this one is its battle-torn wings; it's clear that this dragon is battle ready.
Recommended Ages: 36 months - 15 year olds
Melissa & Doug has a few different stuffed dragon toys, and another one of our top choices is this goofier-looking Giant Dragon.
It's over three feet long and has a more cartoony design to it, with colorful skin and a goofy face design. And, again, because it's Melissa & Doug, you know you're getting a higher quality toy than the average toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months - 15 Years Old
Remember that set of dinosaur toys you used to play with as a kid? Well, this set of dragons is like those, but, obviously, dragons.
It comes with four different-looking dragons, including two winged dragons and two wingless dragons. One is dark red, one is a lighter red-orange, one is off-white and slate blue, and the other is emerald green.
Each dragon is roughly 5.5"-6" from head to tail and 3.5" to 4.5" tall.
They're made out of hard plastic, so they're quite durable.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Bloco Toys is a company that makes some pretty sweet foam building kits, allowing kids to create everything from robots to cars to lizards to, well, dragons!
The Bloco Toys Treasure Keeper Dragon Building Kit is one of our favorites from the toymaker. It comes with 240 high-density foam pieces and connectors that your kid will use to build an awesome blue and orange dragon.
It's one of the best building toys that involves dragons, which is why we're including it on this list.
There are other dragon building kits available from Bloco as well.
Recommended Ages: 6 to 14 Years Old
Having seen this giant Dragon Kite many years ago at New York Toy Fair, I have to say that it's one of my personal favorites. It's a super colorful 3D dragon kite that measures 64" from wing tip to wing tip. It's fun to fly, and its design is intended to get noticed and talked about at parks and beaches (or wherever else you want to fly it).
There are literally tons of awesome kites out there, and even tons of dragon-specific kites, but this is one of the best-looking and most functional available.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Treasure X's newest line of toys is the Treasure X Quest for Dragons set, which tasks your child with digging out three collectible figures (one of which is guaranteed to be a legendary golden dragon).
In the other two blocks, your kids will find a mini beast and a treasure hunter, complete with their own weaponry and accessories.
To get these figures, your child will have to rip, chip, and dig through layers and layers to fully uncover their figure and put it together.
We also included this kit on our list of the best new toys of 2019.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
This mechanical dragon puzzle from What On Earth is probably the most unique dragon toy on this list, and that's why it's one of my personal favorites. It's a moving dragon puzzle that features a cool, red and orange Chinese dragon at the top that moves up and down when you crank the handle.
It's easy to assemble when you follow the step by step instructions. It comes with 107 wooden pieces that come together to make the dragon and the base it sits on.
It makes a great gift for both young and old.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If you're looking to get a bunch of dragons for your kids to play with in one swoop, check out this highly-rated 12-pack that features dragon eggs that hatch into cool-looking dragon figures.
Each figure measures approximately 5" from head to tail. They're each split up into eight pieces and stuffed into the egg, tasking your kids with putting the dragons back together once they've hatched. They're super easy to assemble, and the figures are poseable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Imaginext is Fisher-Price's brand aimed at 3-8 year olds, and the toys in that line are typically highly-rated (in fact, one of our favorites is the Imaginext Batbot Xtreme).
As far as what dragon toys they have available right now, their coolest is this mean-looking Imaginext Eagle Talon Castle Dragon.
He's a fiery dragon, sporting a red, yellow, and orange colorway. It features action technology that allows it to communicate with the Imaginext Castle, and it has cool sound effects and lights.
Recommended Ages: 3-8 Year Olds
Believe it or not, many kids still love hand puppets! And, what's cooler than any hand puppet we've ever seen? This Winged Dragon Hand Puppet from Folkmanis (a well-known puppet maker).
It's perfect for young storytellers who love fantasy stories. The dragon measures 15" x 12" x 9", and it fits most hands. Folkmanis uses high-quality materials that are much better than the average felt puppet, with the intentions of having the puppet last your child for years to come.
Along the lines of the Treasure X toy above is the Dig It Up Dragon Eggs by MindWare. This set comes with 12 eggs and it's going to allow your kids to feel the thrills of discovery as they break out dragons from eggs.
Essentially, it's dragon toys packed in hard clay that softens in water, which gives your child the window they need to chisel the dragon out of the egg.
It also comes with a cool little excavation guide that will tell your child about the dragon they've unearthed.
MindWare also has a ton of other similar sets that include other creatures, including dinosaur skeletons, big bugs, fairies, and wild animals. The toys are very highly-rated on Amazon from over 300 reviewers.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up