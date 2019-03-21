21 Best Shazam Toys: Your Ultimate List

Looking for the best Shazam toys of 2019? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a parent on the lookout for the ideal gift or an avid collector looking to expand, we’ve rounded up all the best toys right here that’ll fit into any budget.
While the DC Multiverse figures may be best for collectors, for kids, the movie-based Shazam toys are a winner. Still at six-inches tall, these movie figures are meant for play (if you’ve got kids, that means two toys smashing into each other repeatedly while they scream “SHAAAAZAM!” at the top of their lungs).
What’s more, this range of toys also comes with a mini enemy of man figure, so kids have two toys to play with off the bat. And if they end up breaking them, it won’t cost a fortune to replace.
Also, fun fact, Shazam was originally called Captain Marvel, back when Captain Marvel was called Ms. Marvel. Comics are weird… Anyway, onward and upward. To the list!
It’s a crime there isn’t any Shazam Lego. A CRIME! Thankfully, there is the Diamond Select range of minimates Shazam toys to fill that void.
Each figure comes in at around four-inches (that’s a bit too big to go alongside current Lego sets, unfortunately), and features ball-jointed shoulders and legs. What that means, in short, is the arms and legs can angle in most directions rather than, say, with Lego where they can only move backward and forward.
As a smaller alternative to Funko POP!s, and in a similar price range, you can’t go wrong with minimates.
If you’re after an inexpensive way to start a Shazam collection, look no further than the current line of Funko POP!s. Each POP! stands at three- and-three-quarter inches tall, making them perfect for fitting on shelves, desks, or tabletops.
Plus there’s the fact there’s a POP! for almost anything you can think of. Are you a fan of other DC comics or movies? Think of a major character and there’s a fairly high chance there’s a miniature, big-eyed POP! of them. Just be sure to heed the advice of Pringles: Once you POP!, you can’t stop.
Funko POP!s are cheap and great whether it’s as a small gift to an established collector or starting someone off.
What makes the Mary Marvel POP! so great, other than she’s a badass heroine, is the smaller attention to detail. The golden accents on the cape and the different hues used on the belt buckle really help this figure standout.
Plus it’s not a bobblehead, so there’s no need to worry about its head coming off and looking like it’s been in an accident, which is always nice.
You can’t beat diecast models for display shelves. Sure they’re small, but when they’re all out on display, they look killer.
Factor in how affordable the smaller models are and it’s easy to see why people go with them over traditional action figures. Not to mention how many you get in this pack. If value for money is your thing, you can’t go wrong with this one.
This pack includes Shazam, obviously, and a cohort of DC heroes and villains, namely; Batman, Bizarro, Batgirl, Reverse Flash, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Hawkman, Black Adam, and Captain Atom.
Do kids still play with toy cars? The answer is a resounding yes. Just ask Hot Wheels.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into all things automobile, there’s a whole range of DC Hot Wheels cars, ranging from Batman all the way to Joker and, yes, Shazam.
This is also the first appearance of movie Shazam in car form. So if you’re a Hot Wheels collector, this one may be worth investing in for the future.
The DC Multiverse series figures are some of best mid-range priced action figures available. This one in particular comes with 21 points of articulation, meaning you’re not limited in posing options, as well as interchangeable hands.
It’s also a six-inch figure, so it won’t look out of place when paired with DC Icon figures or Marvel Legends, which is super important to collectors. After all, no one wants that one figure that towers over the rest like some sort of creepy skyscraper.
No Shazam family is complete without Billy Batson’s foster brother Freddy Freeman.
This isn’t the world’s greatest action figure, and may just be a repaint of the Shazam figure, but it still does the job. And it’s cheap, which is important when your kid turns around and tries to convince you to buy them EVERYTHING in store because they’ve just seen a movie they love.
If you’re collecting Shazam toys off the back of the movie, there’s a high chance your child will ask for the totally adorable Darla (albeit in her Shazam form).
This figure may lack coloring detail on the gauntlets and boots, but the articulation more than makes up for it. Shoulder joints, hip swivel, and bendable hands means this figure can set in multiple poses.
And as with the other movie Shazam toys, it’s not going to break the bank if it gets broken.
This is how you do 12-inch figures right. Not only does this Shazam feature a punching action, or lighting-bolt-throwing action, when you squeeze his legs together, he also features a light-up chest and cloth cape.
He also comes equipped with 20 different sounds and phrases, which are sure to drive parents insane, but kids love them. Maybe keep it as an upstairs toy?
Although there is a basic version of this figure, it’s worth spending the extra for all the nifty features. Pair it with the 12-inch Dr. Sivana figure and you’ll have a nice little fight scene brewing.
The toy industry’s latest craze is creating 12-inch versions of popular characters. While these figures used to be by the numbers in terms of style and articulation, they’ve recently had somewhat of an upgrade.
Case in point, the villainous Dr. Sivana from the Shazam movie. This figure features all the articulation you’d expect – knee joints, elbow joints, head swivel, and so on – but also manages to capture the likeness of actor Mark Strong surprisingly well given the figure’s size.
-
Retro figures are currently all the rage. While these types of figures have a niche audience, they’re filled with nostalgia reminiscent of the Mego style of dollar store toys from the ‘70s.
The Billy Batson (Shazam’s alter-ego) figure comes with cloth clothing and has an original comic-accurate face that is both brilliant and all kinds of hilarious.
For the collectors out there, the packaging features a plastic clamshell, so you’ll be able to open it up, and put it away without needing to worry about damaging the backing card. Handy!
As with the Billy Batson figure, the Shazam figure comes with a fabric outfit and that wonderful invention the plastic clamshell to avoid damaging the box.
As mentioned above, this style of figure is very niche. They’re actively designed to look ugly, but ugly in that youthful warm and fuzzy kind of way. Weird, right? Still, these are officially licensed DC products, and great for presents for us, ahem, more ‘retro’ comic-book fans.
Fisher-Price is killing it with the Imaginext line. Small figures for the younger audience, three to eight-year-olds to be exact, that are shockingly robust and take quite a lot of force to break.
You’ll find pretty much every popular DC hero and villain in the range, so creating a set of goodies and baddies won’t take all that along. Not to mention they’re all fairly cost effective.
In terms of Shazam toys for younger kids, Imaginext is the way forward. This set, which comes with a Shazam figure with removable cape, also contains (as if you could miss it!) a tiger toy with shootable rockets.
The electric effect on the main Shazam figure’s eyes is a pretty neat touch, too.
It’s a rule if you’re a parent you have to dress your kids up in a superhero outfit at some point. Sorry, it’s the law. It just is.
As Shazam is the story of a young boy who says a magic word, then becomes bestowed with superpowers, it makes sense they’d see the movie then instantly want to play dress up.
This costume features padding around the chest and arms to create muscles, 3D boot covers, gloves, belt, and a cape. And be sure to look for the Rubie’s trademark on the packaging to let you know this product has been safety-tested.
It’s great that more and more girls are getting into comic-book movies. What’s even better is the toy industry now realizes this and is making more merch for girls.
The Mary Marvel costume is from the same people who made the Shazam costume, so it will have been safety-tested, which is something that’s super important when picking out costumes.
As you probably expected, the costume comes with the dress, cape, gauntlets, boot covers, and belt for transforming your little one into a force to be reckoned with.
The DC Collectables action figures fall under a similar banner as the DC Multiverse series; six-inches with tons of articulation. Both Shazam, and his arch-nemesis Black Adam, are based on the fairly current New 52 designs of comic artist Jason Fabok, which helps to give them an authentic comic-book likeness.
-
Diamond Select are masters when it comes to affordable statues. Just look at that Zachary Levi head sculpt! It’s hard not to get excited about this one.
The coloring, the darker shading, the depth of the different panels on the costume – it’s all exquisite. Then there’s the lightning arcs bursting from the Shazam logo. It’s an unneeded feature but adds to the overall design.
And that flowing cape! As a collector’s piece, the Diamond Select Shazam PVC statue turned out brilliantly.
Definitely one for the collectors, this Shazam bust has some crazy detail. I said this earlier, but it’s all about the eyes.
But it’s not just the eyes that make this bust so compelling. Take a look at the finer details of the hands – the cracks in the finger bends especially.
Although the artist opted for flatter swatches of color to create a more comic-book feel, the little touches around the glowing eyes and lightening emblem really pop.
Just, you know, it’s made from porcelain, so don’t be dropping it.
Iron Studios knows how to make a statue. Start with the eyes, then work from there. Get the eyes right, and the rest falls into place. But what happens if you have to work with the eyes closed? Well, you make sure the rest of the face is as accurate as humanly possible.
The team describe their main audience as being attentive to “to the smallest detail,” and has managed to win over even the strictest of collectors.
This statue includes both Shazam and Billy Batson, a display base, and is hand painted.
-
We’re moving into the mid-range pricing here. If the retro style of figures isn’t your thing but the fabric clothing is, then the DC Direct range is your new best friend.
This Shazam figure is fully poseable with a massive 28 points of articulation, making it perfect for posing should you decide to take it out of the window-paneled box. There’s a stand included, too, and two extra clapping hands.