21 Best Shazam Toys: Your Ultimate List

While the DC Multiverse figures may be best for collectors, for kids, the movie-based Shazam toys are a winner. Still at six-inches tall, these movie figures are meant for play (if you’ve got kids, that means two toys smashing into each other repeatedly while they scream “SHAAAAZAM!” at the top of their lungs).

What’s more, this range of toys also comes with a mini enemy of man figure, so kids have two toys to play with off the bat. And if they end up breaking them, it won’t cost a fortune to replace.

Also, fun fact, Shazam was originally called Captain Marvel, back when Captain Marvel was called Ms. Marvel. Comics are weird… Anyway, onward and upward. To the list!