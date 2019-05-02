21 Best Marvel Legends Figures: Your Ultimate List (2019)

The Marvel Legends Ebony Maw figure is flat out one of the best Marvel Legends figures, period.

I got sent this wave and I’m blown away by how much effort and detail went into getting this figure right.

The outfit has all the right grooves and textures, and the head sculpt is exquisite (the image doesn’t do it justice).

It’s also around an inch taller than other 6-inch Legends, making it as close to the character as possible.

Maw features all the articulation you’d expect from Marvel Legends, but thanks to the slightly longer arms, this figure has so many posing options.

I ended up going with clasped hands, but you’ve got the option to pose with a hand on the chin, behind the back, a fighting pose… The options really are endless.

Ebony Maw isn’t the most popular villain in this wave that features a buildable Thanos, but it’s too good of a figure to pass up.

Recommended Ages: 4 and Up