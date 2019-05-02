21 Best Marvel Legends Figures: Your Ultimate List (2019)

21 Best Marvel Legends Figures: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re after the best Marvel Legends figures out there, you’ve come to the right place. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends range are some of the best Marvel toys available. Plus for the price, they really can’t be beaten.

1
Avengers Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Endgame Ebony Maw 
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
Avengers Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Endgame Ronin 
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Living Laser 
$18.20 Shop now at Amazon
4
Avengers Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Citizen V 
$18.48 Shop now at Amazon
5
Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Wave 1 Set of 7 Figures (Thanos BAF) 
$194.98 Shop now at Amazon
6
Marvel Legends Avengers Endgame Hawkeye and Black Widow 2 Pack 
$63.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave 9 
$220.95 Shop now at Amazon
8
Marvel Legends Series X-Men Days of Future Past Electronic Sentinel and Wolverine Figure (Amazon Exclusive) 
$99.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Deadpool 
$25.00 Shop now at Amazon
10
Marvel Legends X Men Series Wolverine 
$25.79 Shop now at Amazon
