21 Best Marvel Legends Figures: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re after the best Marvel Legends figures out there, you’ve come to the right place. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends range are some of the best Marvel toys available. Plus for the price, they really can’t be beaten.
The Marvel Legends Ebony Maw figure is flat out one of the best Marvel Legends figures, period.
I got sent this wave and I’m blown away by how much effort and detail went into getting this figure right.
The outfit has all the right grooves and textures, and the head sculpt is exquisite (the image doesn’t do it justice).
It’s also around an inch taller than other 6-inch Legends, making it as close to the character as possible.
Maw features all the articulation you’d expect from Marvel Legends, but thanks to the slightly longer arms, this figure has so many posing options.
I ended up going with clasped hands, but you’ve got the option to pose with a hand on the chin, behind the back, a fighting pose… The options really are endless.
Ebony Maw isn’t the most popular villain in this wave that features a buildable Thanos, but it’s too good of a figure to pass up.
Also, if you’re after the best Avengers Endgame toys, we’ve got a list for your reading pleasure.
Much like with Ebony Maw, the Marvel Legends Endgame Ronin figure is another solid design.
The main selling point here is how much detail has gone into the design.
The jacket has all the right creases, pockets, and stitching work. Again, the image doesn’t do it justice.
What’s great about this is despite the jacket hanging over the legs, mobility isn’t hindered in any way.
The addition of a throwing star hand is a really cool feature as well, and looks excellent when posed on a shelf.
The Marvel Legends Living Laser figure is another one in this series I expected to hate. Again, I was wrong.
There’s something about translucent Marvel Legends toys that really pops.
Hasbro did a really great job with the head sculpt as well. Every aspect of the mask is indented rather than painted, despite painting being the cheaper and easier option.
It’s always good when toy manufacturers go that extra mile.
While the energy accessories are quite finicky to get right, they’re not a deal-breaker, and the figure looks just as good, if not better, without them.
When I first heard about a Marvel Legends Citizen V figure, I didn’t really care. I was wrong, though.
Although the body mold is a typical Spider-Man cast — which while used a lot, is perfect for spandex-wearing superheroes – there are a few extra details that make this figure stand out.
Take a look at the hand/wrist areas and the boots. The hands feature boxer-like wraps that, in person, look really clean.
Then there’s the boots, which could have been painted on, but aren’t.
And there’s the cape, which to my knowledge, hasn’t been used on any other Marvel Legends.
While this isn’t the best figure in this wave (which says a lot about how strong this wave is!), it’s still a great figure for displaying.
And if you’re looking to complete the build-a-figure Thanos (more on that later), you won’t feel short-changed with this purchase.
Let’s talk about the entire Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Wave and the Thanos build-a-figure.
I’ve gushed about certain individual figures elsewhere on this list, but let’s quickly talk about the others.
The Captain America figure is great, and much to my surprise, the Hercules figure is one of the best Marvel Legends figures ever made thanks to the bulky chest mold, the detail in the legs, and the extra weapons.
Yes, that’s right, Hercules is one of the best Marvel Legends figures ever. Who saw that coming? I didn’t.
In terms of awesome figures, the only one I wasn’t sold on was Nighthawk. It’s not bad, it’s just a random pick and there isn’t much you can do with the design. The cape is good, though. Does that count?
But the real star here is the build-a-figure Thanos.
This. Figure. Is. AMAZING!
The head sculpt is near perfect, the body is only missing shoulder swivels in terms of articulation (the shoulder joints, ab crunch and everything you’d expect is still present), and the coloring on the Infinity Gauntlet is incredible.
The well-designed figures and the build-a-figure that goes with it makes this set well worth a purchase if you’re into Marvel Legends.
Just be sure to check the “Buy new from” option for the best price versus buying them all individually. That’s a quick pro-tip for you.
This Marvel Legends Avengers Endgame Hawkeye and Black Widow 2 Pack is a really awesome one-off idea.
I’ve lost count how many Hawkeye and Black Widow figures there are now. A million? Two?
If you want Endgame versions of these two characters, this is the pack you want.
But what sets this pack apart from other Hawkeye and Widow figures is the introduction of additional heads, namely Nebula, Ant-Man, and Iron Man.
You couldn’t do this with other figures (although the idea of Hawkeye’s head on a Black Widow body amuses me) but with the new team suits, a male and female body mold works with different character heads.
So, yes, this is a two pack. But if you want a Nebula or Ant-Man or Iron-Man Marvel Legends in the new team suit, this pack is the way to go.
The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave has some of the best Marvel Legends toys out there and is a holy grail for collectors.
Every single figure in this wave is brilliant. From the cloudy fishbowl on Mysterio to the guitar accessory with Spider-Punk, this set really has some well-designed figures.
Then there’s the Lizard build-a-fig, which is just incredible.
The head sculpt is flawless, and how much consideration has gone into the design (the tail has articulation!) makes this build-a-figure an absolute must.
As the wave has come and gone, getting hold of individual figures is a bit of a gamble. Sometimes they’re available, other times they go for way too much. Hence why biting the bullet and buying the entire set can work out cheaper.
If you’re a fan of the Spider-Verse, then this wave is for you.
The Marvel Legends X-Men Days of Future Past Sentinel and Wolverine set may be a little pricier than normal Marvel Legends, but that Sentinel is too good to pass up.
Although broadly speaking, the old ToyBiz line of Marvel Legends wasn’t that great, they did create an awesome Sentinel build-a-figure.
As if sensing the desire for a new one, Hasbro took a stab at doing their own superior version.
The Wolverine figure is good and comes with interchangeable hands, but let’s face it, anyone buying this is buying it for the Sentinel.
The Sentinel is huge. ‘16-inches tall,’ huge. Plus it comes with electronic sounds.
My favorite part? All the battle damage markings. It’s such a nice little touch that wasn’t needed but adds to the overall design.
If there has to be a Wolverine on this list, there too must be a Marvel Legends Deadpool. Them’s the rules.
There are a few different Deadpools to choose from, but unless you’re looking to complete a build-a-figure, this is the only Deadpool you need.
It’s an old-school comic-accurate get-up, so boots are replaced with spandex and it’s a slightly slimmer design.
Although he doesn’t come with guns, which is a shame, the katanas both have coloring rather than being flat color, which is super appreciated.
No list is complete without at least one Wolverine. In this case, it’s the Marvel Legends X Men Series Wolverine.
If you ask me, this is the best Wolverine figure around.
The facial grimace is just right, the hairy arms are very Wolverine, and the height of this figure is comic-accurate (read: He small, yo).
My favorite thing about this figure is the fact it comes with extra sheathed hands.
Wolverine figures understandably always have his claws out, so to have the option of them retracted for once is a nice change.
If you’re after one of the best Marvel Legends toys, look no further than the Marvel Legends Series Carnage.
This figure came out fantastic.
It’s all the little details, like the extra tendrils of symbiote, that make this figure looks so great.
Likewise, the extra hands – a set of semi-closed hands, a more open hand, and a Carnage scythe – look brilliant.
Especially when you’re trying to get a good pose. The options are near endless.
It’d be impossible to talk about this figure without mentioning the superb head sculpts. Both Carnage and the Cletus Kasady heads are both perfect.
I particularly love the menacing smile on the Kasady head.
The Marvel Legends 6 Arms Spider-Man is the most controversial pick of this list.
For me, the positives outweigh the negatives.
First things first, this figure doesn’t have shoulder swivels, an ab crunch, or hip spin articulation.
The reason being, when you add extra limbs to the torso, you have to make sacrifices to articulation otherwise the cost of a new, more intricate mold is going to put the price up.
Although the extra articulation would have been nice, I understand why it isn’t there, and the rest of the figure makes up for it.
Plus who doesn’t want to add a six-armed Spider-Man to their collection?
I originally hated this figure but loved Spider-Ham. Now I love them both.
The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Ham figure is a tough sell. It’s short, and it appears to lack articulation.
Only, the articulation is fine.
The shoulders have movement, and the waist is actually a swivel rather than a traditional twist.
Plus it comes with a Pork Grind head, so if you purchase the Venom from that wave, you can put the head on to turn it into Spider-Ham in symbiote form!
How cool is that?
Here’s another for the ‘freaking awesome sets’ category, it’s the Marvel Legends Series X-Men Archangel Action Figure.
The actual Archangel figure does the job. It’s a standard-but-comic-accurate figure that just looks… Right.
The real stars here are the absolutely gigantic wings and the additional heads so you can customize it to get the version of Angel you want.
The Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Professor X with Hover Chair is another set fans have wanted since the dawn of time.
The Professor X figure isn’t really a figure you can mess up. Figures in suits are easier than something with tons of detail.
Where things could have been messed up is in the face, which manages to capture X’s comically-angled eyebrows perfectly.
The chair is fantastic as well, and getting Prof in and out isn’t at all fiddly.
If a Marvel Legends comes with a flaming bike, you know it’s going to be good.
It’s the head sculpt and shading, and the translucent flames that make this set so killer.
Weapons can often feel lackluster when compared with the quality of the figure, but Hasbro has nailed the flaming whip accessory.
And, of course, the bike is pure flaming awesomeness.
Although the X-23 Wolverine series of comics has ended, the Marvel Legends Series Wolverine figure is another must for collectors.
It’s also easy to imagine there won’t be another X-23 Wolverine figure moving forward, so if you want to avoid price hikes when this becomes rare, now’s the time to pick it up.
Also included is a hoodless version of Laura which, although I normally don’t use alt heads, I prefer.
Collectors have wanted a Hasbro Marvel Legends Omega Red ever since Hasbro took over from ToyBiz and now we have it.
The result? It’s splendid.
The head is accurate and the body is just bulky enough. What’s not to love?
There are a few different Captain Marvel figures out there, but if you’re after the best, go with this Marvel Legends Captain Marvel.
Of the three options, there’s the one we’re focusing on as shown in the image, the bomber jacket with a weird face and bad hair, and the Starforce figure, which is fine, but it’s almost a repaint.
The one we’re focusing on has the better color options and the most accurate Brie Larson head sculpt. So go with that one, yeah?
Spider-Man. Spider-Man. Marvel Legends Spider-Man.
The PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game is awesome, so it’s no surprise the Gamerverse Spidey Marvel Legends is also awesome.
There really isn’t too much to grumble about here. The spider logo on the chest stops abruptly due to the shoulder swivel, but, in my opinion, it’s for the best.
Adding the white spider to the swivels would have meant it only lines up in certain poses, which when you’ve got this much articulation, is a bad idea.
This figure also comes with extra hands and webbing, so if you don’t want him constantly in a web-shooting pose, that’s totally fine.
I love the Marvel Legends Walgreens Exclusive X-Men Mystique figure.
It’s not just the design and coloring of this figure that makes it so great, it’s the amount of stuff you get alongside it.
Included are two guns, a simple Mystique pistol and a massive drum gun, as well as two extra heads.
The first is Lilandra of the Shi’ar Empire, while the second is a half-Mystique/half-Rogue transformation.
If you’re buying a Mystique figure, chances are you’ll be wanting to keep the head as is.
That said, more options are always going to be welcome, especially when Hasbro’s ethos is to “create the world’s best play experiences.”
