Untamed Mad Lab Minis: Where to Buy WowWee’s Newest Toys

It’s likely by now that you’ve heard of the WowWee brand, the toymaker behind the Fingerlings craze, last year’s Fingerlings Glitter Pandas and the new line of Buttheads toys that are on our list of the best new toys of 2019 so far.

Of course, it’s clear that the WowWee is just getting started, and they’ve just introduced a brand new line that we can’t wait to check out: the Untamed Mad Lab Minis.

What Are Untamed Mad Lab Minis?

Untamed was first launched last year, and now there are some new toys added to the line. They backstory for these toys is that they’ve been made from “Untamed DNA”, which is why they come packed in ooey, gooey slime, sand, or clay. The Untamed Mad Lib figures come in blind-packed, vials (that contain that slime, sand, or clay) that look like they’ve been used in a science experiment.

Inside each vial, you’ll find one of a total possible 34 original characters – each with its own rarity level. There are Common, Rare, Ultra Rare, Legendary, and Special Edition Untamed Mad Lab Minis.

But what makes these collectible toys even cooler is that once you’ve collected a few of them you can start swapping the heads or bodies of these creatures to create your own Mad Lab hybrids!

You can also use your creations with the official Untamed AR Madlab app to add your creature creations to your own virtual mad lab. It’s a pretty cool app that puts a mad scientist’s lab right in your living room (or wherever else you choose to use it).

Where to Buy Untamed Mad Lab Minis

The new WowWee toys will be available soon. However, you can’t find them in-stores just yet.

You’ll soon be able to buy Untamed Mad Lab Minis on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers for $4.99 each.

