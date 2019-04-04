29 Best Playmobil Sets You Can Buy Right Now (2019)

Want to see 29 of the best Playmobil sets? Because we’ve scoured the Internet to find the very best Playmobil has to offer. Dinosaurs? We’ve got that. Medieval castles? We got that, too. Mythical fairies and unicorns? Yup. We’ve got toys for everyone.
When buying toys for young kids, you can’t go wrong with animals, which is where the Playmobil Farm Animals comes in.
This set has just about everything your child needs to start their own farm. Pigs? Check. Horses? Check. Cats, rabbits and calves? Check.
It also includes fencing, sunflowers, a trough, and a host of other accessories.
Pair this set with the Playmobil Barn Silo and they’ll have a stunning farm up and running in no time.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
It should be a rule that there are more toys to play outdoors with when the weather’s nice.
The Playmobile Family Camping Trip is one of those toys that’s perfect for playing with in the backyard.
Included in this set are a family-sized tent, table, chairs, and portable cooker, along with a boatload of accessories to really get that outdoor camping feel.
There’s also a cat, which obviously makes this set at least 10 times better. Because cats.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Sometimes the best Playmobil sets are the simplest. Just look at the Playmobil Children’s Room and you’ll see why.
Essentially, this is a set for people looking to create their own dream bedroom and features almost everything you’d expect, ranging from colorful beds to playtime desks.
The only real difference between this set and a real kids’ bedroom is this one actually stays tidy.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Rounding out the Ghostbusters collection is the Playmobil Slimer with Hot Dog Stand.
As inexpensive as this set is, it’s still exceptional value. For the cost, you get the Slimer toy and a hot dog stand complete with accessories and a server.
Add that to the fact you can claim four free episodes of the Playmobil Ghostbusters show (while stocks last!), and it fits perfectly with the other Ghostbuster sets, for the price this set is a steal.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Sure, cars are cool, but how about upping the ante with a firetruck?
The Playmobil Rescue Ladder Unit has working lights and sounds, so it’s as close to the real thing without needing to worry about how in the hell you’d fit a life-size firetruck in your front room as possible.
The truck also comes fitted with a rescue ladder with moveable crow’s nest, as well as two figures, a fire hose, and an extinguisher, which is neat.
If you’ve got a child who’s into saving the day, then this is one of the best Playmobil sets for them.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
I’ve mentioned this life hack before in another article and it bears repeating. The Playmobil Advent Calendar Santa’s Workshop is designed for Christmas, but these types of gifts also make excellent prize boards.
If your child has done all their chores or has done well at school, have this little gift hidden away in a cupboard and when they do something positive, let them open a door.
Although us old folk may not care for advent calendars outside of December, that doesn’t mean kids won’t.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil Explorer Vehicle with Stegosaurus Building Set has a hint of Jurassic Park about it.
It’s not just the massive poseable stegosaurus, too. Even the vehicle with hook mechanism is reminiscent of Spielberg’s classic.
If your child is into dinosaurs, pair this one with the Hidden Temple with T-Rex Building Set and they can start their very own Jurassic Park.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Now here’s a set that does everything you want.
The Playmobil Enemy Quad with Triceratops Building Set has a triceratops (cool), a quad car (also cool), and a net for catching said triceratops (even cooler).
With a total of 59 pieces in this set, if your child loves all things dino, this set is an obvious choice.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil Playground Set is just good, wholesome fun, you know?
As you know, kids (and adults at times) love going to a park and playing on climbing frames and getting pushed on a swing. Now they can reenact playtime from the comfort of their home.
What’s more, this set also includes a solid number of accessories, including one adult and four children figures, a kite, a park bench, sand toys, and a cooler.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
The Playmobil Take Along School House is a great toy, but an even better gateway for getting a child excited for school.
On the accessories front, there’s a teacher, three child figures, chalkboard, desks, books, writing utensils, a ruler, and a bike with a bike rack.
Although that a lot of accessories, the best part of this set is the fact the classroom and accessories can be closed shut into a nice little easy to tidy package.
There’s even handles on top so if your child wants to take it out with them, they won’t need to worry about losing anything while it’s on the move.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
More dragon-ey capers for you. This time it’s the Playmobil How to Train Your Dragon 3 Deathgripper with Grimmel set.
The name gives away everything you need to know. There’s a massive dragon and a creepy-looking figure.
If your child loves dragons (mine do) or have seen any of the How to Train Your Dragon films, then this set is a must.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil Arctic Expedition Headquarters is a nice change of pace.
Gone are the real-life job role sets, as are the medieval fantasy themes. Instead we get a kitted-out tech igloo with a snowmobile and explorer figures.
Sometimes it’s good to move your kids away from what they normally like as it helps with building their imagination if they have to make other styles of toys fit in with their favorites.
So, if you’re after something a little different, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil Take Along Modern Doll House is a great idea: A house, but one you can pack neatly away and take anywhere.
If you’ve ever had to take a child with you to something utterly mundane, you’ll know the importance of them having something to do.
This set is a lifesaver for those situations. It’s easy to carry, quiet, doesn’t take up loads of room, and most importantly, is fun.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
If it’s not Police toys, it’s medical responder playsets. The Playmobil Emergency Medical Helicopter comes with adult figures, one child figure, stretcher, first aid kit, along with other accessories.
As you’d imagine, the helicopter does, in fact, come with spinning rotor blades and is large enough to feel realistic when playing, but not too large that it’s cumbersome. The perfect mix, essentially.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Maybe you’ve got a child who likes cars or an adult who watches Top Gear? Either way, the Playmobil Porsche 911 Gt3 Cup Building Set is one set to consider.
This set even comes with its own pit crew, so should a tire ever need changing, these little guys are on hand to repair a flat as fast as humanly possible.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! The Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is, clearly, hella cool.
With some toy manufacturers, sometimes they phone-in designs when it comes to licensed products.
But when the company in question has produced some 3 billion products since its inception, you know Playmobil value both accuracy and quality. Just try to find a fault with this. You can’t.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Not all animal-related playsets need to be farms. If you’re after something a little different, try going with the Playmobil Aquarium Building Set.
The coolest part of this set is it’s designed to be filled with real water for a more authentic play experience. And yes, the fish do float.
On top of that you also get three figures, three seals, an array of fish and sea creatures, bucket with fish, coral, recycle bins, feeding time clock, as well as other accessories.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Not all kids want real life role-play sets. Some kids, they want spooky. Which is where the Playmobil Take Along Haunted House comes in.
This is a typical Playmobil foldable house with an eerie twist. Think skulls, bottles of potions, gargoyle statues, that sort of thing. a
Add in a Frankenstein-style creation, vampire with a coffin, and a 19th-century alchemist, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a spooky monster mash.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil How to Train Your Dragon 3 Light Fury with Baby Dragon and Children set is wonderful.
The white dragon is large and sturdy, so the chance of it getting broke when it takes a tumble is low. Likewise, the baby dragon shares a similar mold, meaning that too should be able to take a few bumps.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
I’ve said this hundreds of times before, but you can’t ever go wrong with dinosaurs, meaning the Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex Building Set is a must.
The temple itself, which acts as a research base, is cool enough, but add in a light up defense laser, rub-to-reveal map, a pulley to transfer equipment, and a fully articulated T-Rex, and you can see why this set is so popular.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
What’s better than a small farm? Why, a Playmobil Barn with Silo, of course!
On the animal and figure front, this set includes a lot, namely two figures, horse, cow, chickens, rooster, cat, hay bales, pitchfork, fencing, ladder, and a few other surprises.
That said, the main star of the show here is the Barn and Silo. Two sets of large double-doors open up to grant access to the inside, and the lack of a backplate means children can pick it up and spin it around depending on what they’re doing.
If you have a child who’s into animals, pair this with the Playmobil Farm Animals Set for the ultimate farming experience.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
At the risk of sounding cliché, the Playmobil Magical Fairy Forest Playset is simply magical.
Fairies live alongside a grassy knoll that’s home to all sorts of spellbinding fairytale creatures.
Factor in a beautiful forest backdrop and butterflies, jewels, and many other accessories, and this set is a young child’s dream.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
We’ve already covered fire department and emergency playsets, so it’s only fair we cover the Playmobil Police Station Building set.
The station itself comes equipped with four different Police staff, a quad car, mini helicopter, and a Police car. This set has everything your child needs to create their own Police roleplay.
Throw in a LOT of accessories and it’s easy to see why this set is such good value.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Playmobil Wolf Knight’s Castle is the stuff fantasy dreams are made of.
A spacious medieval stone castle filled with mounted crossbows banners and flags, all of which is guarded by armored knights, complete with their set of archaic weaponry.
As Playmobil says, the “cornerstone of this creative toy system” is the figures themselves, and this set really does showcase Playmobil at its most imaginative.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Has your child ever wanted to go on a jungle adventure? Probably not, actually, but with the Playmobil Adventure Tree House now they sure can.
This set comes with everything they could need, namely; two figures, a tree house with grass platform, bears, geese, foxes, owl, bald eagle, bird with nest, rock caves, fish, fishing pole, snake, walkie talkie, computer, supply boxes, and an armada of other accessories.
Pair this with the Playmobil Pirate Raiders’ Ship and it could be used as an off-shore place to land.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Even though Ghostbusters isn’t as popular with kids, I guarantee they’ll be into fighting spooky monsters, which is where the Playmobil Ghostbusters Firehouse Set comes in.
With this set you get Ghostbusters Egon, Ray, and Janine, as well as the library ghost to haunt them with.
What makes this set so enjoyable is just how decorated the interior is. Computers, a phone, and a laboratory are just a few examples of the extra miles Playmobil go to make something feel more realistic.
What’s more, with this purchase you can also download four free episodes of the Playmobil Ghostbusters show while stocks last.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
What’s the first thing you see when you look at the Playmobil Large City Zoo? If you answered animals, that’s correct.
That’s because animal toys never go out of fashion, which makes them a surefire bet when it comes to picking out a gift.
In a fun little twist, this set also features enclosures for different species and a fun enclosure.
This set really does have a bit of everything.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Young girls love horses, so the Playmobil Spirit Riding Free Lucky’s House Playset may just be one of the best Playmobil sets for girls available.
This luxurious house comes with all the furnishings you’d expect – a sink, cooking stove, and so on. There’s also a secret hatch in the floor for storing small oddments.
And for the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
If it isn’t dinosaurs they’re into, it’s pirates, then the Playmobil Pirate Raiders’ Ship is arguably one of the best Playmobil sets out there.
For a start, this ain’t no dinghy, this is a massive pirate ship complete with three main sails, crow’s nest, and fireable cannons.
On top of that there are three pirates, complete with cutlasses, and a monkey, presumably because parrots are too cliché and monkeys are far less likely to fly off at sea (excluding the Wizard of Oz monkeys, of course).
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
