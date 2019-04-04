29 Best Playmobil Sets You Can Buy Right Now (2019)

When buying toys for young kids, you can’t go wrong with animals, which is where the Playmobil Farm Animals comes in.

This set has just about everything your child needs to start their own farm. Pigs? Check. Horses? Check. Cats, rabbits and calves? Check.

It also includes fencing, sunflowers, a trough, and a host of other accessories.

Pair this set with the Playmobil Barn Silo and they’ll have a stunning farm up and running in no time.

Recommended Ages: 4 and Up