21 Best Uglydolls Toys Your Ultimate List (2019)

I’ve highlighted this UglyDoll Little Ugly Plush Doll, Ninja Batty Shogun, but it’s worth clicking through the link to check out the whole range.

In the classic line of Uglydolls, there are a whopping 28 different ones to choose from. Some of which have different sizes.

That’s the beauty of this line, there really is an Uglydoll for everyone.

Got a child into darker colors? Go with Ninja Batty. Maybe they’re into all things pink? In that case, try Wippy. Do they like blue things and dogs? Go with Ket.

This range is really broad, so I’d advise checking out the entire range before settling on one.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated