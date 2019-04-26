21 Best Uglydolls Toys Your Ultimate List (2019)

With the Uglydolls movie, comes Uglydolls toys. If you’re after 21 of the very best Uglydolls toys out there for every kind of budget, you’ve come to the right place.
I’ve highlighted this UglyDoll Little Ugly Plush Doll, Ninja Batty Shogun, but it’s worth clicking through the link to check out the whole range.
In the classic line of Uglydolls, there are a whopping 28 different ones to choose from. Some of which have different sizes.
That’s the beauty of this line, there really is an Uglydoll for everyone.
Got a child into darker colors? Go with Ninja Batty. Maybe they’re into all things pink? In that case, try Wippy. Do they like blue things and dogs? Go with Ket.
This range is really broad, so I’d advise checking out the entire range before settling on one.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If the Gund Wizard of Oz plush isn’t doing it for you, how about the Uglydoll Babo Superman?
It’s a Gund bear, so that means it’s made with quality in mind, and is surface washable should it happen to end up getting a bit dirty.
Also, definitely check out the embroidery on the ‘S’ logo on the chest. The curves and the angle are some real legit high-tier stitching.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
Another Gund plush for you, this time it’s the Uglydoll Tray as Wonder Woman.
While the Babo Superman plush is primarily aimed at boys, this one is best for girls.
It’s a meticulously hand-crafted design from a company globally recognized for quality.
The bright pink really stands out as well.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
We’re moving into classic Uglydoll territory now, first up, the Ugly Doll Classic Plush Ugly Dog Blue.
At the risk of sounding cliché, the best thing about Uglydolls is that they remind children that we are all unique no matter how we look.
Ugly Dog is no different. What one person finds ugly, another finds perfect.
So if that sounds like something you’d like to teach your kids, Uglydolls are the way forward.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Don’t let the name fool you, the Hasbro Uglydolls Moxy is surprisingly cute.
There are over 30 different sounds and phrases inside this doll, all of which are inspired by the Uglydolls Movie.
Just give Moxy’s belly a poke to get her talking.
If you haven’t seen the movie, Moxy is the optimist of the group, so expect phrases and sound effects from that mindset.
As a plushy, this thing is nice and soft, meaning it’s great for cuddling.
The embroidery creates a teddy that’s packed with a zany personality and features a cozy material design.
Is this one of the best Uglydoll toys available? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s definitely one of the cutest.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
This Hasbro Uglydolls Jokingly Yours Ox Stuffed Plush is adorable.
What’s more, this little guy comes with a child-friendly envelope with a character-inspired sticker inside.
I’m certain young kids will love getting their own mail to open.
It’s also incredibly soft, so perfect for cuddling up to at night.
One thing to keep in mind, though, this toy doesn’t talk like some of the others on the list.
The price reflects the lack of noise, but if you’re specifically after one with sound, it’s worth going with another Uglydoll.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Just look at the Hasbro Uglydolls Feature Sounds Ugly Dog’s face. How could you not want to cuddle up to that?
As with the Uglydolls Moxy, Ugly Dog also comes packed with over 30 different phrases to get the party started.
Just squeeze his belly and this loveable pup will start talking.
Let’s not forget, this is a toy designed for snuggling – its soft design is packed full of character that’s sure to be a bedtime favorite with younger children.
And as it’s Hasbro we’re talking about here, you know this product has been made with quality in mind.
After all, Hasbro’s ethos is all about “Creating the World’s Best Play Experiences.”
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
I love this Uglydoll Wizard of Oz Plush.
Mash-ups of two different mediums are always great, but mixing Uglydolls with The Wizard of Oz is a match made in heaven.
The company that makes these toys, Gund, was formed in 1898, and has been making stuffed toys since.
So if you’re after quality, you can’t go wrong when it comes to Gund.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
Oddly enough, the Uglydolls Hungrily Yours Babo Stuffed Plush Toy reminds me of my youngest, who also loves to eat everything in sight.
Babo is a soft, squishy toy designed for snuggling.
It also comes with an envelope hiding a sticker for kids to open.
If you’ve got a Babo in your family, this is the perfect gift, and arguably one of the best Uglydolls toys there is.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Uglydolls Warm Wishes Wage Stuffed Plush Toy is another adorable plushy.
Just look at that derpy face!
It’s soft, it’s stylish, and above all else, it’s made for cuddles.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Here’s yet another face full of derp, it’s the Hasbro Uglydolls with Gratitude Lucky Bat Stuffed Plush Toy.
As with all the plush toys, these are designed to be soft and cuddleable. I cannot stress this enough when it comes to stuffed toys.
If it’s not soft, it’ll end up discarded in a matter of days. If the child doesn’t find it cozy, it’s not worth buying.
That’s why this selection of plushies are so popular (and often become Amazon Choice products); they’re inviting and comforting.
And in the end, isn’t that what matters when selecting a plush?
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Uglydoll Little Babo Pop Vinyl Figure is just a good, clean figure.
The likeness translates well, the coloring is solid, and the derpy expression is accurate.
It’s just a good Pop, you know?
Pair this with the other Pops on this list and you’ll have an Uglydolls collection going in no time.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
This UglyDoll Ninja Batty Shogun Vinyl Figure comes with a free storage bag. I’m not sure why you’d need one, but who says no to free stuff?
As with all Funko Pops, nearly everyone has a collection. Be it DC Comics, Marvel, video games – you name it, Funko has a Pop for it.
This Pop in particular manages to capture the Ninja Batty likeness effortlessly, and is another must for Uglydolls fans or collectors.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
No list is ever complete without at least one Funko Pop. This time, it’s the Funko Pop! Uglydoll Ox figure.
Funko Pops are great. Period. If there’s a brand you can think of, chances are there’s a Funko Pop for it.
If someone you know loves Uglydolls and already collects Funko Pops, then this one is an absolute must.
Just be warned, as these are fairly hard to get hold of, they may cost a little more than regular Pops.
Thankfully it’s not too much more, though!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Anyone who has kids knows the first rule of parenting is to dress them up in silly hats.
We all do it, which is why this Uglydoll Ox Hat had to be on the list.
The sizing isn’t specific, but the guide size is roughly 7.6-inches x 6.5-inches and has been designated one size fits all.
While this looks like a winter hat, one customer complained about it not being super warm.
If you want to err on the side of caution, maybe this is best for a chilly breeze kind of weather?
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
The Hasbro Uglydolls Uglyville Unfolded Main Street Playset is great value.
For a start, there are four individual panels to display any small Uglydolls figures, themed around a post office, pet shop, bakery, and barbershop.
There are also three figures included with this set, namely Willard the Turtle, Ugly dog, and Ox.
You also get a cookie, wig, envelope with a sticker inside, as well as a sticker sheet for customization.
If you’re after a way to display your figures, this isn’t a bad option.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
You can’t go wrong with the Hasbro Uglydolls Babo & Squish &-Go Sharwhal pack.
This set includes Babo the Uglydoll and the three-eyed Sharwhal (which I assume isn’t a Game of Thrones reference).
As for accessories, there’s a pirate hat, baguette sword, and sticker sheet.
And as with the other toys in this range, it’s made from a squishy plastic that kids love to sit and poke.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Another cutesy collectible figure, this time it’s the Uglydolls Disguise Savvy Chef Wage.
This would-be chef comes with its own chef jacket and chef hat. Don’t like the outfit? You can take it off and put it on another figure.
It also comes with a cookie-dough pizza, which we all know is top-tier food.
As with the other toys in this series, it’s made from flexible plastic, meaning it’s super-durable.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The inexpensive Hasbro Uglydolls Surprise Disguise Fancy Fairy Moxy Toy is all about customization.
This set comes with a unicorn headband and a tutu skirt, so playing dress up is a real possibility.
As these toys are made from stretchy material, you won’t need to worry about kids breaking them as quickly or struggling to get the accessories where they need to be.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
It’s incredible how affordable the Uglydolls range is, and the Hasbro Uglydolls Moxy & Squish &-Go Peggy set is no different.
This set comes complete with two toys; Moxy and Peggy the narwhal.
In terms of accessories, you’re getting cowgirl hat, pretzel lasso, and a sticker.
What’s cool about these mini-figures is they’re made from a fexlible, stretchy plastic.
This may not sound all that flashy but given how kids have a habit of snapping everything they come into contact with, stretchy plastic means it’ll withstand overzealous hands.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Kids will love the Hasbro Uglydolls Lotsa Ugly Mini Figures Series 1 blind bags.
They may be blind bags, so you don’t know what you’re getting, but kids do love surprises.
There are 12 to collect in total, and each comes with accessories which could be an envelope with a sticker inside, a mini comic book, or a collector’s guide to keep track of your quirky caboodle.
These aren’t the best Uglydolls toys out there, but with a price perfect for allowance money, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
