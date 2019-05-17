10 Best Ball Pits for Kids: Compare, Buy & Save

Kid’s ball pits provide endless entertainment for both indoor and outdoor fun, making them one of the best toys you can buy for a toddler. Since most kids associate ball pits with indoor arcades and playrooms, they’ll be so excited to see one in their very own home or yard. Tons of parenting blogs, like the Realistic Mama, suggest a ball pit as one of the best birthday gifts you can get a one year old. If you’re stumped for a gift for a toddler, this is a great roundup to shop.
From under $20 to over $400, this post houses options at every price point for the best ball pits for kids. Check them out below.
-
1. Wonder Space Deluxe Kids Round Ball Pit
Cons:
- Soft and durable
- Cover can be washed
- Comes in various colors
- Price point
- Balls not included
- Smaller in size
While this ball pit might be higher in price, it’s worth it for the quality of the product you’re getting. With safety being key, we love the Wonder Space Ball Pit because of the soft, non-slip fabric. The microfiber material is also super durable and the cover can be removed and washed. The downside to this option is that the balls are not included.
-
2. Fun and Function's Air-Lite Ball Pit
Cons:
- Soft, plush and inflatable
- Great size
- Tall walls keep balls in
- Expensive
- Only one color available
- Doesn't come with balls
Not many ball pits are inflatable, which is why we love this option. With soft plush fabric, it’s not only cushioned but also comfortable to sit in, even against the edges. The large pit measures 46 inches in diameter and 24 inches high for a spacious play experience.
-
3. Children's Factory Foam Ball Pit
Cons:
- Best designed ball pit
- Very durable
- Large, perfect for multiple children
- Expensive
- Need 1000 balls to fill it
- Large footprint needs a sizeable space
While this ball pit is quite expensive, it’s built to last forever and is made with very quality fabrics and design. It can fit multiple children, so you’ll need a semi-big space to fit this pit. You’ll also need to invest in about 1000 plastic balls to fill it, but past-purchasers agree it is well worth the investment.
-
4. Blast Zone Sidekick Bounce House, Ball Pit, Slide & Hoop
Cons:
- Huge and impressive
- Includes hoop, slide and ball pit
- Made with durable vinyl
- Expensive
- Difficult to break down and take out balls
- Balls not included
Every kid in the neighborhood will want to come over to play with this amazing blow-up house with a slide, a hoop and of course a ball pit. The large house is made with commercial vinyl, made to withstand the toughest players.
-
5. S.K.L Kids Princess Play Tent & Ball Pit
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Easy to fold and store
- Tent and ball pit in one
- Balls sold separately
- Not very deep
- Could be sturdier
If you can’t decide between a play tent and a ball pit, this gives you the best of both worlds. It’s very inexpensive too, so you’re not making a huge investment for a little bit of fun for your kids. It’s foldable, easy to carry, and easy to set up.
-
6. Eggsnow Kids Ball Pit
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Can be used inside and outside
- Tall walls and durable fabric
- Doesn't come with balls
- Takes a lot of balls to fit
- Walls can bend and collapse if too much pressure is applied
If you’re looking for an inexpensive option, this ball pit is perfect. It can be used both inside and outside, with tall walls and a fun graphic design. While it is inexpensive, it doesn’t come with balls so you should buy those separately. Give the larger size, you’ll need at least 200 balls to fill it nicely.
-
7. PLAY 10 Ball Pit
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Comes with balls
- Perfect for small spaces and has high walls
- Not very large
- Only comes with 50 balls
- Not a great option for older children
This inexpensive option is perfect if you’re looking for a fairly simple and basic ball pit. While it’s not grand, it gets the job done, fitting well into small spaces. Another bonus is that it comes with the balls, so you don’t have to make a separate purchase. The high walls are great for smaller kids as it will keep them contained, allowing for some worry-free, kid-free time.
-
8. Kiddey Ball Pit Play Tent for Kids
Cons:
- Large size
- Comes with or without balls
- Durable fabric
- Door opening is a bit low and some balls may fall out
- Collapses quite easily
- Better for indoor use
With enough space for an adult to fit inside, this ball pit is the perfect size for several kiddos to play on one kid to have loads of space. You can choose to purchase this ball pit either with or without the balls which is very convenient.
-
9. 5 Piece Kids Ball Pit Tents & Tunnels
Cons:
- Tons of fun & lots of areas
- Easy to assemble
- Assembly can be customized
- Balls have to be purchased seperately
- Takes up a lot of space
- Needs a lot of balls to fill pit and must be bought separately
Bring all the excitement of indoor play areas to your own house with this awesome ball pit. Not only is there room for a full pit of balls, but also tunnels and tents that kids will love crawling around in for hours on end. There’s even a basketball hoop in the ball pit for added entertainment. Keep in mind balls need to be purchased separately.
-
10. Sunba Youth Kids Play Tent
Cons:
- Three piece large set
- Inexpensively priced
- Folds easily for storage
- Doesn't come with balls
- Takes up a large amount of space
- May be difficult to fold
This awesome play tent will keep kids occupied for hours. It comes with a tunnel, a ball pit, and a tent that easily folds away for storage. It can be used both inside and outside, although you’ll have to purchase the balls separately.
