21 Best Avengers Endgame Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

When I heard Tamashi Nations was making an Avengers Endgame: Thanos S.H. Figuarts toy, I nearly disintegrated out of existence.

I. Love. This. Figure.

Figuarts have made a name for Tamashi Nations by creating high quality, accurate toys with precise detail.

Just look at Thanos’ head. It isn’t easy to translate his likeness into toy form, and yet here we have the most believable Thanos toy to date.

There’s also extra heads, hands, and tons of articulation, so getting the perfect pose will be as easy as clicking your fingers.

While the Marvel Legends build-a-figure Thanos is one of the best Avengers Endgame toys out there, the S.H. Figuarts Thanos is simply the best Endgame toy out there.

Recommended Ages: 1 and Up