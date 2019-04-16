21 Best Avengers Endgame Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re looking for the best Avengers Endgame toys out there, you’ve come to the right place. From Funko Pops to S.H. Figuarts, we’ll be looking at 21 of the greatest Marvel Avengers Endgame figures for every budget.
When I heard Tamashi Nations was making an Avengers Endgame: Thanos S.H. Figuarts toy, I nearly disintegrated out of existence.
I. Love. This. Figure.
Figuarts have made a name for Tamashi Nations by creating high quality, accurate toys with precise detail.
Just look at Thanos’ head. It isn’t easy to translate his likeness into toy form, and yet here we have the most believable Thanos toy to date.
There’s also extra heads, hands, and tons of articulation, so getting the perfect pose will be as easy as clicking your fingers.
While the Marvel Legends build-a-figure Thanos is one of the best Avengers Endgame toys out there, the S.H. Figuarts Thanos is simply the best Endgame toy out there.
-
THIS IS THE COOLEST THING EVER!
Okay, so. This robot can do everything. With the help of an app, you can program it to perform different sequences thanks to easy to use block programming.
The helmet lifts up to reveal an LCD screen, complete with an animated Tony Stark face that speaks. You can also record your face and transfer it in should you desire.
It features IR sensors, so it should be able to catch itself from falling off a surface.
And if that’s not cool enough, it’s got an augmented reality game where the tablet or phone displays enemy threats that the robot needs to defeat.
The company behind this mind-blowing achievement, UBTECH, is all about “Cooperation, Respect, Quality, and Innovation,” and having watched the attached video, it’s easy to see why.
-
Right. This isn’t for everyone, but if you’re looking to collect the entire Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Wave, it’s normally cheaper to buy it outright rather than individually.
This is a set for comic-book fans; you can tell by the introduction of Living Laser and Citizen V figures.
Both aren’t mainstream characters you’ll see on cereal boxes, but they are people who’ve featured regularly in the comics. And they’re both really good figures, which helps.
The real hook here, however, is being able to build the armored Thanos figure, which if you ask me, is one of the best Avengers Endgame Toys available.
-
Although there are approximately 758 billion different Cap figures out there, this Captain America Marvel Cinematic Universe Figure is different.
Until Endgame is released, no one really knows what the purpose of the new suits is for.
Given that this is the final movie, however, it’s safe to say they’re important. Hence why many avid toy collectors will be flocking to pick up this Captain America figure.
It’s worth keeping in mind if you’re looking to collect the pieces for the build-a-figure armored Thanos, although the listing states this figure comes with a piece, in reality, it doesn’t.
So feel free to pass on this one if you’re only buying it for the Thanos build-a-figure.
-
The Ronin Marvel Legends Fan Figure is another example of why the Marvel Legends series produces some of the best Avengers Endgame toys out there.
The price point is higher than the basic figures, but not so high that we’re getting into premium territory.
This Ronin figure, which is a toy many will surely want after watching the movie, comes with an interchangeable hand with throwing stars attached, a removable hood, and as with most Marvel Legends figures, does a solid job of capturing the likeness.
Each figure comes with an armored Thanos build-a-figure piece, so should you happen to purchase the entire wave, you’ll be able to build an extra figure.
-
The Ebony Maw Cinematic Universe Collectible Figure is a bit of a weird one.
Very few fans will walk into a toy store looking for this. That said, it really is a figure you won’t want to miss.
In terms of nailing the appearance of a character, this figure gets the head sculpt right. Something that isn’t easy when you’re working with alien features.
Then there’s the level of detail in the actual clothing. Everything feels and looks as it should.
And this is a really minor thing, but the left hand is perfect for creating different poses. That may not sound all that great, but to collectors who like to display, this is the difference between a purchase and a pass.
In terms of quality, poseability, and cost, it’s hard not to think this is one of the best Avengers Endgame toys out there.
-
Not everyone wants their children to play with pretend guns. For those parents, there’s the Nerf Marvel Avengers Endgame range.
This one in particular is a wrist-mounted blaster. One of the ‘wing’ panels is actually a tiny blaster with a pull-back mechanism.
It can be placed on top or to the side of the main wrist blaster. Or better yet, combine this with the Black Panther or Ronin Nerf sets to be able to create whatever type of blaster you want.
-
Nerf guns never go out of fashion. But what happens when you combine Nerf with Marvel? You get the Nerf Black Panther Assembler Gear.
Although technically still a gun, this doubles up as a Black Panther-style gauntlet.
Dagger-like spikes can be slotted into different areas of the gauntlet, adding a sense of customization to the design.
And in the center is a small, almost hidden gun, with a pull-back bolt mechanic on the rear.
Something else that’s cool, this can also be combined with other Assembler Gear sets for around 100 different combination options.
-
One of the things I absolutely love about this Avengers: Endgame Nerf Ronin Assembler Gear is Nerf could have easily slapped a Ronin theme on a generic gun and called it a day but didn’t.
Instead, we get an entirely unique design themed around samurai blades.
What’s more, if you’re not a fan of the swordgun design, you can unclip it and turn it into a dagger thanks to the interlocking mechanism the Assembler Gear sets feature.
-
With the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame Thor, we’ve saved the best Pop for last.
Eye scar? Check. Stormbreaker? Check. An intense, brooding face that wishes it had hit Thanos in his stupid purple head? Also check.
This is just a solid Pop design. Sometimes characters don’t translate to Pops as they should, but this just… works.
If you’ve yet to pick up a Thor Pop, this is the one to go with.
-
The Funko Pop! Nebula is another weird pick for a gift, but hear me out…
First and foremost, this is a great Pop. The coloring is excellent, and the body build – complete with the new suit – is wonderful.
But what makes this so great is it’s a Pop very few people will buy. Not because Nebula is unpopular, but because there are other Pops collectors would rather buy.
So if you’re after a gift there’s a high chance the recipient won’t own but will still be happy about receiving, definitely go with Nebula.
-
I’m making a new rule: If you’re stuck for a gift idea, get them a Funko Pop.
They really do make the best gifts without having to break the bank.
As Funko themselves say “Everyone is a fan of something.” If the person you’re buying a gift for is into Marvel movies, then opt for a newly released Funko like this Marvel Avengers Endgame Thanos.
Trust me, they’ll love you forever.
-
The Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit has everything you could want from a Lego set.
First up, the minifigures, which include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, and an Outrider.
Next, the big figures, Hulk and Thanos – with removable Infinity Gauntlet.
Now, for the building! In this set you’ll get a mini chopper, which despite its size, is really quite cool. That gun on the front really sells the design.
Then there’s the compound that really uses its space well. Inside is a table with chairs and glasses, a laser-protected room, and a garage.
If you’re into building something a little different to the usual Avengers Lego, this one’s for you.
-
How is Lego still this popular? Just look at the Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor set for the answer.
It’s not overly expensive and it comes packed with stuff to build and a great selection of mini-figures.
This set is all themed around Iron Man’s armory, so you’ll be building display bases (which can be stacked together however you please), a cockpit for fixing up suits, and of course, a larger Iron Man suit that looks like a mini Hulk-buster.
If you’re after the best Avengers Endgame toys, you can never go wrong with Lego.
Also, while you’re here, here’s a fun fact for you: Lego is environmentally friendly.
-
This Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack is proof not all Lego sets need to be pricey.
On the mini-figure front, you’ve got Captain America and three Outrider figures, which are plenty to add to an already existing collection.
Whereas on the building side of things, you’ve got Cap’s bike, complete with flaming exhaust pipes and flamethrowers on the front.
It’s an inexpensive and fairly simple build that still leaves you with something meaty to play with.
-
If you haven’t got a Captain Marvel toy yet, the Titan Hero Power FX Captain Marvel is a good choice.
Not only is this 12-inches of awesome thanks to a really killer design, it also comes with a Power FX tool.
We’ve mentioned this a few times when discussing the other titan figures. Pretty much what it is is a key that makes the Titan characters make sounds.
While this key works with Captain Marvel, it’ll also work with the other titan figures.
If your child wants to start collecting titan figures, it’s worth going with Captain Marvel first so you can have the key for use with all the other toys.
-
Another Thanos figure, this time it’s the Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Thanos.
Sometimes with the cheaper figures, quality is reflected in the price. The faces are a bit smashed and it’s lacking in durability.
That isn’t the case here, though!
The titan Thanos manages to capture The Mad Titan’s likeness in spite of the lower price point.
As with the other 12-inch titan figures, if you buy a toy with the Hero Power FX backpack/key you’ll be able to use it on Thanos to make him talk as well.
-
What the Avengers Marvel Endgame Titan War Machine lacks in articulation it sure makes up for in size.
12-inch figures are all the rage nowadays. They’re bulky enough to withstand repeated bashing while still remaining at the lower end of the price scale.
What’s more, the Titan War Machine comes equipped with an FX port, meaning should your child ever buy a titan with a Hero Power FX backpack/key, they’ll be able to plug it into War Machine and he’ll start talking.
-
There’s nothing wrong with opting for cheaper toys.
This Endgame Team Suit Hulk Deluxe Figure isn’t the most realistic Hulk out there, but if you’ve got kids who have a tendency to break everything they touch, going with the cheaper option may be worth considering.
My personal rule is my youngest gets the cheaper figures, whereas with my eldest, I tend to go with Marvel Legends. It all depends on how long you think the toy will last them.
-
As you can probably guess, there’s going to be a lot of Thanos figures on this list, so let’s start with the Avengers Marvel Endgame Warrior Thanos Deluxe Figure.
As an affordable toy for children, this figure does the job.
Sure, it’s not the most accurate figure in the world, but as a gift for youngsters obsessed with all things Marvel, you can’t go wrong for the price.
-
These Funko Mystery Minis: Avengers Endgame are just adorable!
Normally I wouldn’t put blindbags (bags where you don’t know who you’re going to get) in a list, but the selection here is so good, that whoever you get it’s going to be worth it.
In total there are 12 different Mystery Minis to collect.
The full line-up is Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Rocket, Captain Marvel, Ronin, Thanos, Nebula, Black Widow, and War Machine.
So whoever you get, you won’t be disappointed.
-
