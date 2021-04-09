7 Best Hot Toys Figures for Your Collection

Hot Toys is currently the industry standard when it comes to deluxe, collectible figures. There simply isn’t anything else like it on the market. If it’s realistic detail, smart material choice, and worthwhile accessories you’re after, Hot Toys is the best of the best. With that in mind, if you’re wondering what the best Hot Toys figures available to grab right now are, read on to find out.
If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, The Hot Toys The Mandalorian and The Child Set is a must.
This Mando is in the Beskar armor, which is basically a more shiny, cleaner version of the iconic gear. There’s very little to fault here, which makes my job a lot harder. Thanks, Hot Toys.
The sheen on the silver parts hits just right, the color or the material is an exact match, and the stitch work is precisely where it should be. Honestly, I’ve been looking at it for a good 10 minutes and I can’t find anything to fault.
Even with Baby Yoda/The Child/Grogu, normally companies completely butcher his face, but Hot Toys has nailed what makes the little guy so darn cute. The Child’s stroller even opens and closes, and he can sit and stand.
As for the accessories, The Mandalorian comes with seven interchangeable hands, blaster rifle with scope, pistol, dagger, wired grappling hook, different effects, magnetically attachable jetpack, and, of course, a specially designed figure stand.
Despite the appearance, Iron Man isn’t an easy character to get right. You see, it all comes down to the sheen. Make the armor too matte or too glossy and the whole look falls apart.
The Hot Toys Iron Man Mark LXXXV nails the sheen, and that’s why it’s the best Iron Man figure out there. The choice of die-cast mental was a stroke of genius. Real metal is always going to be the best route when it comes to making an Iron Man figure.
Accessories include a pair of articulated air flaps on the rear, detachable chest armor, and three pairs of hands – one set of which lights up. You also get a really accurate Robert Downey Jr. head sculpt to switch in and out at will.
Yeah, okay, this is one pricey figure. But, the Downey-accurate head, light-up features, and use of die-cast metal more than justify the cost. This is the Iron Man figure to end all Iron Man figures. Once you own this, you really won’t need another.
Is the Hot Toys Darth Vader the single greatest Darth Vader figure ever produced? Quite possibly.
I do have a soft spot for the Black Series Darth Vader figure, but there’s no comparing it with Hot Toys figures. This is the premium figure designed for collectors who want only the best.
There’s a lot to love here. Aside from the light-up chest piece and insane material detail work, I’m a big fan of the head. The helmet has the right level of sheen, which is crucial when it comes to characters like this, and the helmet breaks apart to reveal the inner tech. You can even see the mangled remains of Vader’s head. It’s quite the bit of sculpting.
On the accessory side of things, there are nine interchangeable gloved hands, a glorious cape, and rather than a flight stand, Hot Toys opted to go for a diorama-like display base based on the Death Star (which is AWESOME).
As a huge Spider-Man fan, I’m obviously going to argue one of the best Hot Toys figures is the Hot Toys Spider-Man Spider-Punk Suit. Spider-Man is cool, and this figure legit rocks.
What’s especially great about this figure is how much detail has been put into recreating the suit from the PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man. I know pointing out detail in Hot Toys figures is like saying water is wet, but it’s always amazing to see just how much detail is packed in. The individual grooves in the mask are some insane attention to making something the best it can be.
In terms of accessories, this figure comes with a red guitar (with authentic web pattern), five strings of webbing, an open web, spider drone, web sticker, display stand, and 12 interchangeable hands including relaxed, gesturing, and guitar-plucking hands. Suffice to say, it comes with everything you could possibly want. Nice!
Everyone has opinions on Star Wars Episode I, but I think we can all agree Qui-Gon Jinn was awesome.
The Hot Toys Star Wars Qui-Gon Jinn is another solid outing. It’s the head sculpt that really makes it. It looks exactly like Liam Neeson, to the point where I’m convinced Hot Toys employs some sort of witchcraft to get the faces this right. Seriously, just look at it. It’s amazing.
It’s also worth noting, there are a load of different accessories including with Qui-Gon Jinn, which is excellent news if you’re looking to set up some neat poses. Accessories include a grey poncho, brown Jedi robe, interchangeable arm wrap with lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, lightsaber in motion, light-up lightsaber, comlink, grappling hook, and a holoprojector with hologram figures of Yoda, Mace Windu, and Naboo Royal Starship. That’s all as well as the figure stand. As I say, it’s A LOT.
The Hot Toys Hulkbuster Deluxe Version is just a little bit pricey. There is no getting around the cost. This is the ultimate figure for the ultimate collector.
If you can get past the price, this thing is amazing. Simply put, there is no other toy like it. It’s one of the best Hot Toys for a reason.
It’s the shape of all the individual Hulkbuster parts and the battle damage that really make this a one of a kind figure. Despite its size, it still features 30 points of articulation. Wild.
You’ve also got a way of opening up the chest to reveal a Mark XLIII Iron Man bust, meaning the posing options are endless.
Sure, this is an expensive beast. But if you’re a huge Iron Man fan, and want a huge Iron Man toy you’ll never need to replace or switch out for a better version (it doesn’t get better than this), the Hot Toys Hulkbuster is for you.
Hot Toys is all about detail, and they don’t come any more detailed than the Hot Toys Venompool.
It’s the small bumps in the mask, or the depth of the cutout area around the eyes, or even the smaller elements like the staples around the eyes or the yellow coloration on the teeth that make this one of those Hot Toys figures you need to see in person to fully appreciate.
Because of the sheer scale of this monster, the articulation drops from 30 to 20. I’d hazard a guess the reason for this is so the whole thing doesn’t topple over. When dealing with larger figures, you need to make sacrifices so it all works, and I applaud Hot Toys for making that call. It’s better to have less articulation and a figure that works than something that falls apart because it can’t handle the weight.
Accessories including eight extra hands, two katanas, pistol, smartphone, as well as an extra smiling head sculpt.