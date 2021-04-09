7 Best Hot Toys Figures for Your Collection

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, The Hot Toys The Mandalorian and The Child Set is a must.

This Mando is in the Beskar armor, which is basically a more shiny, cleaner version of the iconic gear. There’s very little to fault here, which makes my job a lot harder. Thanks, Hot Toys.

The sheen on the silver parts hits just right, the color or the material is an exact match, and the stitch work is precisely where it should be. Honestly, I’ve been looking at it for a good 10 minutes and I can’t find anything to fault.

Even with Baby Yoda/The Child/Grogu, normally companies completely butcher his face, but Hot Toys has nailed what makes the little guy so darn cute. The Child’s stroller even opens and closes, and he can sit and stand.

As for the accessories, The Mandalorian comes with seven interchangeable hands, blaster rifle with scope, pistol, dagger, wired grappling hook, different effects, magnetically attachable jetpack, and, of course, a specially designed figure stand.