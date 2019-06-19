15 Best Baby Saucers: Exersaucers You’ll LOVE

15 Best Baby Saucers: Exersaucers You’ll LOVE

The hardest thing about having a baby who’s just past the newborn phase but not yet able to crawl, walk, or run around on their own, is constantly entertaining them. Baby saucers are a huge solution to this problem that all parents and caregivers face and are a must-have in every home. There are so many baby saucer options that you might be overwhelmed with which one is best for your kiddo.

We’ve done tons of research and rounded up the best 15 options. They are, for the most part, easy to assemble, versatile and for a growing child with adjustable height functions and come with toys – some that play music and light up. Check them out below.

Skip Hop Explore and More Baby's View 3-Stage Activity Center
Skip Hop Explore and More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Children can sit, stand, swivel, and bounce
  • Grows with child
  • Awesome interactive toys
Price: $103.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Roll over image to zoom in 3-in-1 Around We Go Activity Center
3-in-1 Around We Go Activity Center
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Both an exersaucer and a walker
  • Transitions to be used without the seat as a walker
  • Good price point
Price: $67.62 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Baby Einstein Neighborhood Symphony Activity Jumper
Baby Einstein Neighborhood Symphony Activity Jumper
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 360 rotation
  • Four height levels
  • Musical elements to engage with
Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Evenflo ExerSaucer 2-in-1 Activity Center + Art Table
Evenflo ExerSaucer 2-in-1 Activity Center & Art Table
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Beautiful design
  • Tons of added toys and elements
  • Multifunction and stages
Price: $156.17 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Jumper
Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Jumper
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Tons of interactive elements
  • Sturdy build
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Summer Infant Pop N' Jump Portable Activity Center
Summer Infant Pop N’ Jump Portable Activity Center
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Easy to transport
  • Machine washable
  • Sun protection
Price: $66.49 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
3-Stage Jump Entertainers
3-Stage Jump Entertainer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Bright colors, music, and toys
  • Three stages of use
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $98.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Activity Saucer
Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Activity Saucer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Three standing heights
  • Fun Disney theme with toys
  • Interactive light up and musical elements
Price: $67.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Evenflo Exersaucer Bounce & Learn, Zoo Friends
Evenflo Exersaucer Bounce & Learn, Zoo Friends
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Inexpensive option in this category
  • Easy to assemble
  • Bright colors and fun toys to entertain
Price: $59.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Sit-to-Stand Activity Center
Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Sit-to-Stand Activity Center
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Interactive elements
  • Sit, spin and stand options
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $79.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Bright Starts 2 in 1 Laugh & Lights Activity Gym & Saucer
Bright Starts 2 in 1 Laugh & Lights Activity Gym & Saucer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Two products in one
  • Grows with your child
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Evenflo ExerSaucer Lightweight Activity Jumper
Evenflo ExerSaucer Lightweight Activity Jumper
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Aesthetically pleasing
  • Sleek and lightweight, easy to move
  • Built in toys and activities for chilren
Price: $84.73 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Evenflo ExerSaucerJump and Learn Stationary Jumper
Evenflo ExerSaucerJump & Learn Stationary Jumper
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 67 activities with music and sound
  • Soft bouncing pad and stand alone options
  • Great for keeping them entertained
Price: $144.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Infantino 2-in-1 Sit, Spin & Stand Entertainer
Infantino 2-in-1 Sit, Spin & Stand Entertainer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Grows with your child
  • Folds flat for storage
  • Engaging toys
Price: $79.19 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Bright Starts Bounce Bounce Baby
Bright Starts Bounce Bounce Baby
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Swivels 360 degrees
  • Inexpensive price point
  • Easy to assemble
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Skip Hop Explore and More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center

    Skip Hop Explore and More Baby's View 3-Stage Activity Center
    Price: $103.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Children can sit, stand, swivel, and bounce
    • Grows with child
    • Awesome interactive toys
    Cons:
    • Price point
    • Not a great option for older children
    • Doesn't really bounce very much

    This Skip Hop Activity Center is the exact exersaucer I used at home with my children and I could not have been more satisfied. The activity center has so many features allowing children to sit, swivel, bounce, and play. When your child is a bit older, the bottom bouncer can be removed and then can stand at the table, using it as an activity center. 

  2. 2. 3-in-1 Around We Go Activity Center

    Roll over image to zoom in 3-in-1 Around We Go Activity Center
    Price: $67.62
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Both an exersaucer and a walker
    • Transitions to be used without the seat as a walker
    • Good price point, especially since you get the benefits of two products in one
    Cons:
    • Moves around on the floor a bit
    • Can be difficult to adjust the height
    • Must be assembled

    Most times you’ll have to purchase an exersaucer or activity center, and then a separate walker. This option gives you the best of both worlds allowing your baby to practice their walking skills while sitting securely in their play center. To grow with your child, the walker seat can be removed when baby outgrows it to allow for more of a natural walking position. 

  3. 3. Baby Einstein Neighborhood Symphony Activity Jumper

    Baby Einstein Neighborhood Symphony Activity Jumper
    Price: $99.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 360 rotation and bouncing abilities
    • Four height levels to grow with your child
    • Musical elements to engage with
    Cons:
    • Lots of parts
    • Takes up a lot of space
    • Expensive price point

    Kids who love to jump will be entertained forever in this awesome contraption. With bright colors and rotation, they’ll love engaging with the musical elements of this exersaucer. It grows with them, with four adjustable height levels and moves around 360 degrees. 

  4. 4. Evenflo ExerSaucer 2-in-1 Activity Center & Art Table

    Evenflo ExerSaucer 2-in-1 Activity Center + Art Table
    Price: $156.17
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beautiful design that isn't an eye sore in the home
    • Tons of added toys and elements
    • Multifunction and stages
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Difficult to get toys to stick sometimes
    • Takes up a lot of space

    While this is a pretty spendy option, you won’t be sorry with your purchase of this exersaucer table. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing options of its kind, so if having something pretty in your home is important to you, then this is a great option. The toys are all suctioned on, so you might need to use a bit of water to get them to stick, but aside from that small headache, this thing is awesome. 

  5. 5. Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Jumper

    Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Jumper
    Price: $129.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Tons of interactive elements that are Nemo themed
    • Sturdy build so you dont have to worry about toppling
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • No bouncing
    • Not height adjustable
    • High price point

    Finding Nemo is hands down one of the best movies ever, which is why this activity center is at the very top of our list. All of the interactive under the sea elements are amazing and the dancing lights and ocean sounds make it even better. It has awesome reviews and it’s easy to assemble so kids will like it just as much as parents. 

  6. 6. Summer Infant Pop N’ Jump Portable Activity Center

    Summer Infant Pop N' Jump Portable Activity Center
    Price: $66.49
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to transport - foldable and lightweight
    • Machine washable
    • Sun protection for outdoors
    Cons:
    • Not height adjustable
    • Doesn't come with many toys
    • Not as heavy duty

    If you’re looking for an easy to transport and inexpensive exersaucer, this is surely the option. While it doesn’t come with a ton of toys, it comes with enough to keep your baby occupied. The jumping support seat can be easily removed and machine washed when it gets dirty and easily folds on the go. 

  7. 7. 3-Stage Jump Entertainer

    3-Stage Jump Entertainers
    Price: $98.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Bright colors, music, and toys for tons of entertainment
    • Three stages of use, making it a great investment
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • No bouncing feature
    • Doesn't fold easily
    • High price point

    Similar to some other options on this list, this three-stage table can be used while your baby is sitting, standing, and then as an activity table when they outgrow the exersaucer making it a great investment. It’s made with tons of bright colors and can easily be wiped clean with spit-up or spills, plus the fabric portion can be removed and washed in the washing machine. 

  8. 8. Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Activity Saucer

    Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Activity Saucer
    Price: $67.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Three standing heights to grow with your child
    • Fun Disney theme with toys
    • Interactive light up and musical elements to keep your child entertained
    Cons:
    • Doesn't convert to activity table
    • Only three heights might not work with your child
    • Difficult to assemble

    Does your kid love Mickey Mouse? I mean, who doesn’t? This Disney inspired exersaucer is so fun, with three different heights. The only downfall of this activity center is that it doesn’t convert to a standing table, so once your child is old enough to stand, you’ll have to retire this toy. Since it’s not too expensive, it’s worth the investment for the better part of a year. 

  9. 9. Evenflo Exersaucer Bounce & Learn, Zoo Friends

    Evenflo Exersaucer Bounce & Learn, Zoo Friends
    Price: $59.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive option in this category
    • Easy to assemble
    • Bright colors and fun toys to entertain
    Cons:
    • Some toys get in the way with the swivel feature
    • Height can be diffiult to adjust
    • No bouncing feature

    This is one of the less expensive options when it comes to bouncers, which is great if you don’t want to spend close to $100 which is what many of them run. It has a place for children to sit in play in a secure environment with tons of bright colors and fun toys. Some of the toys might need to be removed once your child starts to swivel, based on their height, which is a bit of a design defect but easy to work around.  

  10. 10. Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Sit-to-Stand Activity Center

    Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Sit-to-Stand Activity Center
    Price: $79.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Interactive elements that play music and light up
    • Sit, spin and stand options
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • No bouncing option
    • Not the best option for taller children
    • Have to disassemble to store

    Kids will love all of the brightly colored toys on this sit and stand play center. It easily converts to a toddler play table when your child is able to stand on their own. It also has some interactive elements like an alligator with light-up keys that plays musical notes and short tunes. 

  11. 11. Bright Starts 2 in 1 Laugh & Lights Activity Gym & Saucer

    Bright Starts 2 in 1 Laugh & Lights Activity Gym & Saucer
    Price: $79.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Two products in one
    • Grows with your child
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • Have to transfer toys from mat to exersaucer, might be diffiult/time consuming
    • Seat isn't well padded
    • Toys could be more stimulating

    This product is one that will take your baby all the way from infant tummy time to over a year old with an activity mat and exersaucer in one. It’s easy to assemble and has various height levels to grow with your child. It also has music and lights to keep babies entertained for longer periods of time. 

  12. 12. Evenflo ExerSaucer Lightweight Activity Jumper

    Evenflo ExerSaucer Lightweight Activity Jumper
    Price: $84.73
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Aesthetically pleasing
    • Sleek and lightweight, easy to move
    • Built in toys and activities for chilren
    Cons:
    • Difficult to disassemble or fold
    • High price point
    • No music or lights

    This lightweight option is sleek and slim, making it easy to move from room to room and isn’t too bad to look at. If you’re someone who doesn’t want big and bulky baby gear around your home, this is an awesome option. It has an option for jumping or standing, as well as 360 degrees of spinning. 

  13. 13. Evenflo ExerSaucerJump & Learn Stationary Jumper

    Evenflo ExerSaucerJump and Learn Stationary Jumper
    Price: $144.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 67 activities with music and sound
    • Soft bouncing pad and stand alone options to grow with your child
    • Great for keeping them entertained
    Cons:
    • Takes up a lot of space
    • Very high price point
    • Doesn't come apart easily

    While this option is quite expensive, it’s worth the higher price point because of all of the options. There are 67 fun learning activities help babies develop and stay entertained. Babies are able to sit and bounce on the soft landing pad until they are old enough to stand alone.  Unlike other exersaucers, this one has fun lights and sounds in three genres of music. 

  14. 14. Infantino 2-in-1 Sit, Spin & Stand Entertainer

    Infantino 2-in-1 Sit, Spin & Stand Entertainer
    Price: $79.19
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Grows with your child with three height levels and various configurations
    • Folds flat for easy storage
    • Bright and colorful toys are engaging
    Cons:
    • Expensive price point
    • Doesn't bounce
    • Folding can be difficult

    We love this product because it grows with your child, allowing you to use it for longer than many exersaucers available. The bright colors and engaging toys keep children entertained and there are three height levels so you can adjust based on your child’s needs. Another great thing about this product is that it folds flat for storage. 

  15. 15. Bright Starts Bounce Bounce Baby

    Bright Starts Bounce Bounce Baby
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Swivels 360 degrees
    • Inexpensive price point
    • Easy to assemble
    Cons:
    • Not the most durable option
    • Need to assemble
    • No lights or music

    This is probably the most inexpensive option you’ll find in this category, which is great if you’re purchasing it for a quick use like a vacation home or grandparents house. If you have other jumper or bouncer options, this is also a great add-on for the playroom. It has all of the important features like adjustable height, swivel abilities and added interactive toys.  

