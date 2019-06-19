15 Best Baby Saucers: Exersaucers You’ll LOVE

The hardest thing about having a baby who’s just past the newborn phase but not yet able to crawl, walk, or run around on their own, is constantly entertaining them. Baby saucers are a huge solution to this problem that all parents and caregivers face and are a must-have in every home. There are so many baby saucer options that you might be overwhelmed with which one is best for your kiddo.
We’ve done tons of research and rounded up the best 15 options. They are, for the most part, easy to assemble, versatile and for a growing child with adjustable height functions and come with toys – some that play music and light up. Check them out below.
1. Skip Hop Explore and More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity CenterPrice: $103.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Children can sit, stand, swivel, and bounce
- Grows with child
- Awesome interactive toys
- Price point
- Not a great option for older children
- Doesn't really bounce very much
This Skip Hop Activity Center is the exact exersaucer I used at home with my children and I could not have been more satisfied. The activity center has so many features allowing children to sit, swivel, bounce, and play. When your child is a bit older, the bottom bouncer can be removed and then can stand at the table, using it as an activity center.
-
2. 3-in-1 Around We Go Activity CenterPrice: $67.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both an exersaucer and a walker
- Transitions to be used without the seat as a walker
- Good price point, especially since you get the benefits of two products in one
- Moves around on the floor a bit
- Can be difficult to adjust the height
- Must be assembled
Most times you’ll have to purchase an exersaucer or activity center, and then a separate walker. This option gives you the best of both worlds allowing your baby to practice their walking skills while sitting securely in their play center. To grow with your child, the walker seat can be removed when baby outgrows it to allow for more of a natural walking position.
-
3. Baby Einstein Neighborhood Symphony Activity JumperPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 360 rotation and bouncing abilities
- Four height levels to grow with your child
- Musical elements to engage with
- Lots of parts
- Takes up a lot of space
- Expensive price point
Kids who love to jump will be entertained forever in this awesome contraption. With bright colors and rotation, they’ll love engaging with the musical elements of this exersaucer. It grows with them, with four adjustable height levels and moves around 360 degrees.
-
4. Evenflo ExerSaucer 2-in-1 Activity Center & Art TablePrice: $156.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design that isn't an eye sore in the home
- Tons of added toys and elements
- Multifunction and stages
- Expensive
- Difficult to get toys to stick sometimes
- Takes up a lot of space
While this is a pretty spendy option, you won’t be sorry with your purchase of this exersaucer table. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing options of its kind, so if having something pretty in your home is important to you, then this is a great option. The toys are all suctioned on, so you might need to use a bit of water to get them to stick, but aside from that small headache, this thing is awesome.
-
5. Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities JumperPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of interactive elements that are Nemo themed
- Sturdy build so you dont have to worry about toppling
- Easy to assemble
- No bouncing
- Not height adjustable
- High price point
Finding Nemo is hands down one of the best movies ever, which is why this activity center is at the very top of our list. All of the interactive under the sea elements are amazing and the dancing lights and ocean sounds make it even better. It has awesome reviews and it’s easy to assemble so kids will like it just as much as parents.
-
6. Summer Infant Pop N’ Jump Portable Activity CenterPrice: $66.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to transport - foldable and lightweight
- Machine washable
- Sun protection for outdoors
- Not height adjustable
- Doesn't come with many toys
- Not as heavy duty
If you’re looking for an easy to transport and inexpensive exersaucer, this is surely the option. While it doesn’t come with a ton of toys, it comes with enough to keep your baby occupied. The jumping support seat can be easily removed and machine washed when it gets dirty and easily folds on the go.
-
7. 3-Stage Jump EntertainerPrice: $98.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright colors, music, and toys for tons of entertainment
- Three stages of use, making it a great investment
- Easy to assemble
- No bouncing feature
- Doesn't fold easily
- High price point
Similar to some other options on this list, this three-stage table can be used while your baby is sitting, standing, and then as an activity table when they outgrow the exersaucer making it a great investment. It’s made with tons of bright colors and can easily be wiped clean with spit-up or spills, plus the fabric portion can be removed and washed in the washing machine.
-
8. Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Activity SaucerPrice: $67.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three standing heights to grow with your child
- Fun Disney theme with toys
- Interactive light up and musical elements to keep your child entertained
- Doesn't convert to activity table
- Only three heights might not work with your child
- Difficult to assemble
Does your kid love Mickey Mouse? I mean, who doesn’t? This Disney inspired exersaucer is so fun, with three different heights. The only downfall of this activity center is that it doesn’t convert to a standing table, so once your child is old enough to stand, you’ll have to retire this toy. Since it’s not too expensive, it’s worth the investment for the better part of a year.
-
9. Evenflo Exersaucer Bounce & Learn, Zoo FriendsPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive option in this category
- Easy to assemble
- Bright colors and fun toys to entertain
- Some toys get in the way with the swivel feature
- Height can be diffiult to adjust
- No bouncing feature
This is one of the less expensive options when it comes to bouncers, which is great if you don’t want to spend close to $100 which is what many of them run. It has a place for children to sit in play in a secure environment with tons of bright colors and fun toys. Some of the toys might need to be removed once your child starts to swivel, based on their height, which is a bit of a design defect but easy to work around.
-
10. Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Sit-to-Stand Activity CenterPrice: $79.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interactive elements that play music and light up
- Sit, spin and stand options
- Easy to assemble
- No bouncing option
- Not the best option for taller children
- Have to disassemble to store
Kids will love all of the brightly colored toys on this sit and stand play center. It easily converts to a toddler play table when your child is able to stand on their own. It also has some interactive elements like an alligator with light-up keys that plays musical notes and short tunes.
-
11. Bright Starts 2 in 1 Laugh & Lights Activity Gym & SaucerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two products in one
- Grows with your child
- Easy to assemble
- Have to transfer toys from mat to exersaucer, might be diffiult/time consuming
- Seat isn't well padded
- Toys could be more stimulating
This product is one that will take your baby all the way from infant tummy time to over a year old with an activity mat and exersaucer in one. It’s easy to assemble and has various height levels to grow with your child. It also has music and lights to keep babies entertained for longer periods of time.
-
12. Evenflo ExerSaucer Lightweight Activity JumperPrice: $84.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aesthetically pleasing
- Sleek and lightweight, easy to move
- Built in toys and activities for chilren
- Difficult to disassemble or fold
- High price point
- No music or lights
This lightweight option is sleek and slim, making it easy to move from room to room and isn’t too bad to look at. If you’re someone who doesn’t want big and bulky baby gear around your home, this is an awesome option. It has an option for jumping or standing, as well as 360 degrees of spinning.
-
13. Evenflo ExerSaucerJump & Learn Stationary JumperPrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 67 activities with music and sound
- Soft bouncing pad and stand alone options to grow with your child
- Great for keeping them entertained
- Takes up a lot of space
- Very high price point
- Doesn't come apart easily
While this option is quite expensive, it’s worth the higher price point because of all of the options. There are 67 fun learning activities help babies develop and stay entertained. Babies are able to sit and bounce on the soft landing pad until they are old enough to stand alone. Unlike other exersaucers, this one has fun lights and sounds in three genres of music.
-
14. Infantino 2-in-1 Sit, Spin & Stand EntertainerPrice: $79.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grows with your child with three height levels and various configurations
- Folds flat for easy storage
- Bright and colorful toys are engaging
- Expensive price point
- Doesn't bounce
- Folding can be difficult
We love this product because it grows with your child, allowing you to use it for longer than many exersaucers available. The bright colors and engaging toys keep children entertained and there are three height levels so you can adjust based on your child’s needs. Another great thing about this product is that it folds flat for storage.
-
15. Bright Starts Bounce Bounce BabyPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Swivels 360 degrees
- Inexpensive price point
- Easy to assemble
- Not the most durable option
- Need to assemble
- No lights or music
This is probably the most inexpensive option you’ll find in this category, which is great if you’re purchasing it for a quick use like a vacation home or grandparents house. If you have other jumper or bouncer options, this is also a great add-on for the playroom. It has all of the important features like adjustable height, swivel abilities and added interactive toys.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.