11 Best Gifts for Twin Babies (2018)

Two babies are twice the work, but twice the fun. If you’re shopping for newborn twin babies, there are tons of awesome gift ideas, from useful baby items to adorable onesies. You can also consider shopping for gifts that a new twin mom will love, whether that be a diaper bag or a baby book for keeping track of milestones and memories.
TwinGo Original Baby Carrier
Twin babies are a hand full - quite literally. This carrier is awesome for twin babies, allowing mom to be hands-free while running errands, taking care of things around the home, or simply going for a walk to get some fresh air. Babies can be as little as 7 lbs. to use this carrier and as large as 35 lbs each for a combined weight of 70 lbs. With durable and comfortable fabric, padded shoulder straps and great lumbar support, moms will love this product just as much as babies.
Twin Z Pillow
As a twin mom, this is probably my most used product, making it an amazing gift for twin babies everywhere. While you can use this pillow for tandem breastfeeding, it has so many other awesome uses like tandem bottle feeding, tummy time, or as a general hang out spot where you can safely leave your babies. Some moms even use this as a pregnancy pillow before babies arrive. The Twin Z comes in several colors, with covers that are easily machine washable if they become soiled. The Twin Z company is constantly coming out with new patterns and designs if you're not a fan of the plain colors.
Twins First Five Years Memory Book
It's so important to keep track of all the important moments as your babies grow, making a twin baby book the perfect inexpensive gift for twin babies. There are fill in the blank pages for all the most important milestones, and includes sections for the family tree, birth certificates, hospital bracelets, baby prints, doctor visits, immunizations, letters from mom and dad, memories and more. Grab some twin board books as part of this gift.
Twin Personalized Baby Milestone Blanket
It's so fun to capture baby milestones with a photo each month. We've seen these types of photos done a million ways, but one of the best and easiest ways to set up your photo is with a baby milestone blanket. This one is extra special, with a personalized header with each twin's name. It's made with soft plush fabric and a beautiful design, suitable for each gender. If you're not a fan of this design, check out some of the other designs from this shop.
Baby Trend Universal Double Snap-N-Go Stroller Frame
Getting around with two babies can be insanely challenging, especially when most double strollers weigh more than 30 lbs. Hauling something that heavy in and out of your car is reason enough to stay home, which is why we love gifting frame strollers to twin babies. The lightweight frame makes it possible to run errands and go to various doctor appointments quickly and easily, leaving the mega stroller at home. Want to gift another twin stroller? Check out the best options in this post.
Burt’s Bees Baby Infant Hooded Towel
There is nothing more fun than bath time, and with two babies bath time is double the fun. If you're shopping for boy/girl twins, we love this gender neutral option, but you can also purchase these adorable towels in pink, blue, white, grey, and a striped pattern. The Burt's Bees brand is known for their 100 percent organic cotton, perfect for newborn baby's extra soft skin. The hood is the perfect size for newborn babies too, and won't be too big for their little heads. Make this gift even more special by adding these coordinating washcloths and these Burt's Bees burp cloths.
Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle Soother
The Baby Shusher is one of the most simple but genius inventions I've seen and something we use with our twins constantly to help them feel settled when they get fussy. The shusher can be set to play for 15 or 30 minutes with an automatic shut off at a variety of volumes. This little machine works nicely in the stroller or car when you might not be able to be as hands-on with your little one. For twins, we recommend buying two and keeping one at home and one on the go!
What to Do When You’re Having Two: The Twins Survival Guide from Pregnancy Through the First Year
When you find out that you're having twins, a sense of panic usually sets in. Taking care of a newborn baby is overwhelming and comes with an array of questions about eating, sleeping, health and basic care. Multiply that feeling by two. This book is one of my all-time favorites when it comes to basic care for twins - with an approach that outlines the basics in an easy to understand format that won't overwhelm new twin parents.
Cute Twin Onesie “I Was Planned“ & “I Was Not”
If you're stumped on what to get as a twin baby gift, consider an adorable onesie with some text that relates to the uniqueness of being a twin. This gender neutral option is great for boys and girls alike, with text that pokes a little fun that baby B was most certainly a surprise! If you're not a fan of this design, don't worry, there are tons of great twin onesies to shop, all at an affordable price point.
Nappy Bag by Maman With Matching Changing Pad
One of the best gifts for twin babies is actually a gift for their mom. This designer twin diaper bag is something I was gifted when I brought home my twins, and I love the affordable price point and versatile design. It looks much more expensive than it is and has compartments for everything you'll need to carry with you. The bag has 10 compartments meant for small items like keys and phones and larger ones meant for items like diapers, changes of clothes, bottles, etc. It also comes with shoulder straps for a convenient hands-free carry option and a changing pad that fits perfectly inside. Pick this beautiful navy color or from a variety of alternative color choices.
Aden + Anais Classic Swaddle Baby Blanket
Twin babies cannot have enough swaddles, and these are our favorite on the market because of the soft breathable fabric. These are great for all seasons because of the light fabric, and the muslin simply gets softer with each trip through the wash. This company makes tons of various designs, great for boys and girls. With four to a pack, these are a great option for moms with multiples.