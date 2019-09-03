Fisher-Price Linkimals: Where to Buy And What’s Available Now

The Fisher-Price Linkimals range is one of the best toy lines for toddlers.

These cutesy, inviting animal toys are designed for ages nine months and up.

Each of the Fisher-Price Linkimals has learning built into them. For the Sloth, it’s clapping hands, fun lights, and interactive numbers and alphabet songs. For the smaller toys, it could be teaching them about colors and shapes.

If you’re after something to aid your child in their development, the Fisher-Price Linkimals range is definitely worth checking out.

The whole range is priced quite considerably, as well. There really is something worthwhile at every price-point.

With that all out the way, let’s take a look at where has the Fisher-Price Linkimals range in stock, shall we?

Amazon: $9.97 – $29.82

First up, it’s Amazon. If you’re after toys in a rush, nothing beats Amazon Prime’s next-day delivery. Not to mention if you haven’t tried Prime yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which also gets you all the Prime benefits, like Prime Video. Neat!

Target: $9.99 – $29.99

Over at Target things cost exactly two cents more. That’s not exactly the biggest deal-breaker in the world, so if Target is your go-to online store or shopfront, go for it.

Walmart: $9.97 – £29.82

Walmart matches Amazon with all five Linkimals, and at the exact same price. If Amazon Prime isn’t your thing, Walmart toys can be delivered to your nearest store for collection.

