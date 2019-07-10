51 Best Toys for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

On the hunt for the 51 best toys for 11 year old girls? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything worth your time for every kind of girl there is, from Fortnite toys to Barbies, all the way to the slightly more unusual gifts.
The Nintendo Switch is hands-down the best video game console for kids.
Not only are there a load of games designed for kids available on the platform, the Switch is also the most useful console out there.
It hooks up to the TV just like other consoles and it’s usable as a handheld tablet.
And yes, it has YouTube on it.
It is expensive, but given this console will last them around seven years on average, it’s money well spent, and easily one of the best toys for 11 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Although Pokemon games are quite complex, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are super accessible for younger gamers.
The game centers around exploring a vast world collecting Pokemon (think different pets) and battling against other trainers.
It’s kind of like a collectible card game only with cutesy anime-like characters and battles to see who’s better.
Whether they’re a fan of Pokemon or not, the Let’s Go games are thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Ever wanted to create your own Mario game? With Super Mario Maker 2, you can.
Using the touch features of the Switch tablet, kids can drag and drop on-screen props to create their very own Super Mario levels they can then play, or if they have Switch Online, share online. It’s brilliant.
Although easy to get the hang of, there’s a lot of depth to this game.
Anyone can place bricks in a row, but play more and you’ll learn tricks like shaking items with your finger turns them into something else.
It’s fun and creative. What kid doesn’t want to make their own video game levels?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is pure brilliance.
Yes, you are buying cardboard, but there’s much more to it than that.
Through using the Switch’s Joy-con controllers, kids have something that comes to life when they’ve finished building it.
A cardboard keyboard that actually makes sounds, a little bug that scuttles around the floor, a fishing rod and fishing game are but a few of different toys kids can build and then play with.
It’s hard to get past the fact your buying high-quality cardboard, but Nintendo Labo is genuinely amazing and worth every penny.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Kids love Pikachu, so the Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Interactive Talking Plush is a safe bet.
This snuggleable plush also says different lines when you squeeze its hand.
What’s great about this toy is you can switch between Pikachu modes.
One mode is based on the Detective Pikachu movie, while the other is the traditional Pikachu from the anime.
If they’re not into collecting Pokemon cards, then a talking, fluffy plush is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
What’s better than a dollhouse? How about a freaking ginormous mansion!
Just look at this beast! The KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse is hands-down the best kids dollhouse there is.
Eight rooms, opening garage doors, sliding elevator, and best of all, it’s all made from wood meaning this thing is built to last.
It does require assembling, but KidKraft is a company that’s known for being user-friendly when it comes to building.
It is expensive, sure, but this is something they’re going to be using for years to come, so the price is justifiable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I got some hands-on time with the #SNAPSTAR dolls earlier this year and came away really impressed.
The dolls themselves are great, and being able to switch clothes and hair (!!!!) with other dolls in this range is cool.
What’s even cooler is the app integration.
Download the app on a smartphone or tablet and, with the included green screen, you can pose the dolls and superimpose them onto different backdrops.
They’re also really affordable, too, making them one of the best toys for 11 year old girls out there.
The full #SNAPSTAR range is made up of Echo, Yuki, Aspen, and Dawn.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
As cliche as it sounds, the Barbie DreamHouse really is a dream house.
For a start, this thing is massive. Like, seriously, seriously big.
Three-stories, including a bedroom, kitchen, living room, outside patio area, and a slide. Because everything is better with a massive slide.
What’s cool about this is nothing is just a cheap prop.
The cooker opens and makes sounds, the fridge opens to reveal food – everything has a use.
The couch even turns into a bed!
If Barbie is their thing, this is an absolute must.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Having a Barbie that resembles your child is important, which is why the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Doll Playset is so great.
There are a lot of white dolls out there, but when it comes to black dolls? Not so much.
Thankfully, Mattel spotted a gap and quickly filled it.
Plus if you’re a white parent, buying your child this doll is a great way to promote inclusivity at a young age.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Barbie is legit one of the best Barbie sets there is.
What’s better than one change of clothes? Three!
And what’s better than regular Barbie clothing? The option to turn Barbie into a Princess, mermaid, or fairy!
Honestly, the clothing options with this really make this an essential purchase.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Not every little girl has blonde hair. Thankfully, Mattel knows this and made the Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. set.
This set features a brunette Barbie with a cool purple streak.
The tee and the denim skirt are really well-made, too. They look just like the real thing.
Plus if your child has a younger sibling, they are going to love the addition of the stroller and toddler doll.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Does your little one love Barbie and animals? Then go with the Barbie Animal Rescuer Doll & Playset.
The set features Barbie in animal rescuer attire, an animal care station, and a tree packed with woodland critters.
And, of course, it comes with a selection of different animals to care for (the most important bit).
Again, if they love animals, this is another no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
As you know, exercise is important, so toys like this ChromeWheels Scooters for Kids are a great gift idea.
The benefits of exercise are endless: Stronger bones and muscle, lower risk of Type-2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, and a generally better outlook on life compared with kids who don’t exercise.
Of course, you can never tell kids they’re exercising because then they’ll instantly hate it. Combine it with play, and they’ll never tire of it.
While you’re here, don’t forget we’ve got a rundown of the best electric scooters for kids if that’s more up your alley.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
How cool is this Vintage Snow Cone Maker?!
Just add normal ice cubes through the lid, lock it in place, then turn it on and watch as the ice gets shredded to snow.
I should note, as the blade as super sharp, this isn’t a toy for kids to play with by themselves.
Parental supervision at all times, yeah?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Logic Game is one for the problem-solving child.
This is a really fun and original game.
The idea here is to move the marble through the pillars to the exit, only it’s never that simple.
Included are cards which set up courses, meaning you’ve got the stick to only using certain colored pillars, some of which have panels stopping the marble from passing through.
Honestly, it is great fun, and the different difficulties mean you can start with the easier problems before moving onto the more challenging ones.
I’ve attached a video for you to see it action, so check it out.
Without question, this is one of the best toys for 11 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Craft toys are great, but how about creating your own fashion line with the You Fashion Studio?
This 50-piece set includes a lace-covered dress mannequin, sketchbook, fabrics samples, swatch booklet, trims, ribbons, tools, and embellishments.
So pretty much everything a child could need to become the next Louis Vuitton.
Plus, as it’s aimed at kids, it comes with an instruction booklet teaching them how everything works.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad is a great way to get kids into drawing.
The best thing about this is the light-up backdrop.
By adding light into the mix, kids can follow the lines more closely, which in turn subtly teaches them how to create the right shapes for different parts.
Clever, right?
This set comes with 100 traceable images, so there’s a lot of bang for your buck.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Osmo Genius Kit for iPad is really, really cool.
This award-winning playset turns your iPad into a learning tool.
Plop the iPad into the dock, attach the reflective camera cover to the top, and you’ll be able to play the five games (once they’re downloaded).
The games themselves make use of real-world toys or the included props to complete problem-solving challenges.
Check out the video I’ve attached to get a better idea of how each of them work. They’re great.
The Osmo Kit is compatible with iPad 2-6, iPad Mini 1-4, iPad Air 1-2, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If your kid loves all things Marvel, definitely go with the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel Figure.
The Marvel Legends series are, in my expert opinion, the best superhero action figure range on the market today.
Not only do they merge affordability with accuracy, they’re packed with articulation, which makes them perfect for playing with or posing.
And just look at it. Hasbro totally nailed that Brie Larson look, right?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Despite being rubbish at keeping track of time, most kids won’t wear a watch. But get them this Kids Smartwatch and they’ll only be 10 minutes late instead of 30.
This smartwatch comes with – *deep breath* – two-way call, LBS location, voice messaging, phone book, alarm, safe area, SOS emergency alarm, remote shutdown, flashlight, games, camera, and stopwatch. Phew.
Being able to track your child isn’t a function any of us parents want to think about, but it’s something that’s important. Especially as they grow older.
Plus kids love tech, so they’re sure to love this.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Got a girl who loves to sing? Go with the Moff Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone.
This mic features easy to set up Bluetooth technology, along with a wired option if that’s easier.
Simply connect your phone with a singing app already installed on, connect the device and you’re good to go.
This little nugget of joy also comes with buttons to control and skip music, so once it’s hooked up, you shouldn’t need to keep going back to the phone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after something a little more crafty, there’s the SmartLab Toys All-Natural Lip Balm Boutique.
What girl wouldn’t want to spend an afternoon designing her own range of lip balms?
This kit includes six lip balm containers, one lip balm mold, one lotion bar mold with four shapes, one sticker sheet, six gift bags, 42 grams of beeswax pastilles, along with an instruction pamphlet to get you up and running.
If you’re after something a little different, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
When your child watches the Toy Story 4 movie, you can guarantee they’ll want Toy Story toys. Them’s the rules.
If you’re on a budget, go with this Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Deluxe Figure Set.
This smaller set comes with all the major characters, including fan-favorites Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Bo Peep.
And if you do have a kid who loves all things Toy Story, don’t forget we’ve rounded up the best Toy Story 4 toys for every kind of budget.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Okay. So. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is really, really, really expensive, but, it’s also one of the best LEGO sets out there.
There is SO MUCH detail in this thing.
The castle turrets, the arching on the walls, even the surrounding landmass is incredible.
Plus this isn’t just a showpiece. Flip this thing around and there’s loads of Hogwarts classes, complete with micro-figures to make it look more realistic.
It may not be one of the cheaper LEGO sets, but man, this really is one of the best there is.
Just keep in mind because of the size of this beast, some help may be needed.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Not all LEGO sets need to cost a bomb. Sets like the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center are still a lot of fun.
This set lets kids build a two-story pet shop, vet clinic, grooming parlor, and a grooming van.
It also comes with three mini-dolls and five animal figures.
If your little one loves animals and LEGO, this one’s a no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve got a little builder on your hands, the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Resort is the ultimate LEGO challenge.
This 1017-piece set has everything to create a massive resort.
There’s a reception area, shops, working elevator, and most importantly, a water slide.
It also comes with four mini-figures, a jet ski, and a windsurfing board.
If you’re after something to keep them occupied for a long time, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If it’s affordable you’re after, look no further than the LEGO Friends Emma’s Art Cafe.
Despite being at one of the lower price-points, and the fact it’s a smaller build, the Cafe still has a fully-furnished interior.
Don’t you just love when LEGO doesn’t skimp on detail?
It also comes with a detachable outdoor table area, two mini-dolls, and a neat little art station.
For the price, this is everything kids love about LEGO, albeit on a smaller scale. A+.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The LEGO Friends Mia’s Camper Van is a really great set to build and play with.
You can’t see it in the image but the camper van contains a bathroom, kitchen, canopy, sleeping area, and features an open-up roof.
The van is a really fun build. Especially when you’re packing in all the extra areas.
This set also comes with a horse, two mini-dolls, tent, and a load of accessories that aren’t needed but add to the overall package.
Let’s face it, the van’s the real star here, though. It. Is. Awesome!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The 4M Crystal Growing Experiment is something both kids and adults can get a lot out of.
Did you know you could grow crystals in a jar? I sure didn’t.
This is an interesting experiment that’s sure to result in inquisitiveness.
The kit comes with everything you need to grow seven different crystals.
And once the crystals are formed, they should last indefinitely.
Again, this gift is a little out there, but if you’re after something unusual, this is worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The Aisuo Night Light is a super weird pick, but the more I think about it, the better it sounds.
My youngest always hates sleeping in a pitch black room, which proves a problem.
They can’t have the light on because that’ll keep them awake, but pure darkness also keeps them awake.
In short, the Aisuo Night Light solves that age-old problem.
It’s touch activated, so there’s no fiddly buttons, it’s got an alarm if you need it, and it doubles up as a speaker thanks to it’s Bluetooth integration.
Plus look at it! How cool does it look?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Moose Toys Chocolate Bar Maker isn’t exactly healthy, but it sure is delicious.
Melt your chocolate, pour it into the mould, then finish with a few little decorations.
This set also comes with its own wrappers so you can truly customise your own range of chocolate.
Sure, chocolate isn’t healthy, but in small amounts when you’re making something fun? Why not?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
What happens when you combine STEM learning and a remote-controlled car? You get the Remote Control Racer Learning Kits.
Basically, this set is an affordable way of building a massive LEGO-like car that moves. Cool, right?
And yes, girls love these kinds of toys. Don’t for a second think they’re only for boys.
Plus STEM toys help improve teamwork, foster creativity, and encourages adaptability.
So while they’re playing, they’re actually developing important life skills.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Here’s another one for the budding artist, the XIYITOY Colorful LCD Writing Tablet for Kids.
This writing tablet features the latest LCD pressure-sensitive technology, which basically means it’ll react as it should and they won’t be able to poke through it.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into art, this is a fun way to get them drawing or writing without it feeling like work.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
After something a little different? How about making soap with the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit?
This set comes with enough product to make up to 10 bars of mini-soaps.
There’s a good variety fo fun creations to make, too, including cupcakes, starfish, and even little cats.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Every kid is currently obsessed with Fortnite. If you’re after the best Fortnite toys, go with the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Dark Bomber.
I should note, a lot of the Fortnite toys are, to put it mildly, utter garbage and not worth your money.
Thankfully, the McFarlane range is one you can trust.
The figures look like the character they’re emulating, and they’re more durable than the smaller, rushed out sets.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If it isn’t Dark Bomber they want, it’ll be the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Action Figure.
This is based on one of Fortnite’s more wacky designs and comes with its own pickaxe.
I actually own this figure and it’s just brilliant.
Great for posing, looks like the character, and it’s a freaking pink bear!
What more could you want from an action figure?
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
If the idea of dying an 11 year old’s hair isn’t for you, go with Hair Chalk for Girls instead.
There’s a wide variety of colors in this pack, so if they want super bright hair, it’s got you covered.
Also, these chalks also double up as face paint.
So if you’re got a costume party to go to, it’s got you covered again.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes kids want a little pampering. For those times there’s the Cra-Z-Art Shimmer N’ Sparkle Super Spa Salon – Pedicure Toy Set.
This is a legit foot spa as well rather than some cheap cash-in.
It features a cascading waterfall, sparkling lights, and bubbling water.
Also included are a foot soak, polish, pedicure, and slippers.
Yeah, it’s a little unusual, but who wouldn’t want to chill with their tablet or smartphone in front of the TV with their feet dunked in this relaxing foot spa?
Recommended Ages: 8 Months and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Hatchimals Set is just wonderful.
What other toys can you hatch, teach to talk, or play games with?
That’s the beauty of Hatchimals, they’re so much more than just plushies.
It’s no surprise they’re so popular with young kids, eh?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Science is fun! As is the Mini Explorer Light-up Crystal Growing Kit.
Don’t worry, it comes with an instruction manual to teach you how to how to start the crystals off (it’s essentially add the crystal mix to water).
There’s also a light-up base which looks killer in the dark.
Basically, once you’ve got this set up, all you need to do is let it grow and let it glow (if you read that in the style of Disney, well done).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Fun is always better when it’s messy, and it doesn’t come messier than the ecoZen Ultimate Slime Kit.
In this set you’ll get to create all kinds of slime, including unicorn slime, magnetic slime, and glow in the dark slime, to name a few.
Plus it’s creative, which is always certain to go down well.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
This Mini Explorer Light-up Terrarium Kit is beautiful.
This set includes a terrarium jar, light-up lid, Micro-USB charging cable, instruction booklet, soil, blue sand, river rocks, wheatgrass and chia seeds, bunny and mushroom miniatures, stickers, spray bottle, and sticks to keep plants growing upright.
A lot, then.
Terrariums are a great way to capture the fun of gardening without needing to spend hours in the garden.
Plus it looks really cool when it’s all finished and set up.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Disney Princess Non-Toxic Peel-Off Nail Polish Set is great for kids who want to play dress up.
Which, to be honest, is most of them.
The brilliance of this set, aside from how many pots you get, is that it just peels off.
You don’t need to worry about using nail varnish remover, or the dangers that come with that, because this really can be easily picked off.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Okay. So. The Delta Children Toy Organizer may not be the best gift in the world, but if your child has loads of toys this is a great way to keep them organized.
The whole set features nine different drawers, all in varying size which is useful for larger toys.
Plus it’s pink, which is sure to go down a treat.
You can never go wrong with pink.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Frozen 2, you say? It’s time to start buying Frozen toys again, isn’t it?
The Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Story Cape Doll is one of the best Disney dolls on the market today.
It looks just like Elsa and the magic water wand to reveal images is a neat little touch.
Plus it’s not over-priced, which is always a plus.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Unicorns will never fall out of fashion. But what about a flying unicorn that shoots glitter?
The Flying Unicorn is a remote-controlled toy that does just that.
Place it in the palm of your hand, press a button, and this cutesy little toy flies into the air.
It’s unusual, sure, but that only makes it cooler.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Craft-tastic – String Art Kit is a gift no one has thought of.
This is perfect for kids who love to create, and is sure to end up taking the pride of place on the wall.
This pack comes with three thick foam canvases, and lets kids create three different string models – an owl, a sign saying ‘YAY’, and a sun.
They really are beautiful, too!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Want to know why the Jada Toys GIRLMAZING Big Foot Jeep RC Vehicle is a constant number one best-seller?
It’s because, despite RC cars being associated with boys, girls love them.
This bright pink RC Jeep comes with full, easy to use radio control, glamourous decals, and the vehicle is licensed, which makes a nice change.
What’s also awesome is this thing is super cheap.
Cheap, fun toys are always going to get an A+ on here.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl and Batgirl-Mobile is perfect for the geekier girls out there.
Not only are you getting a Batgirl doll with gorgeous hair, you’re also getting a rather funky vehicle.
If your little girl tires of Barbie, definitely go the superhero route.
You won’t regret it.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This 4M Easy-to-Do Crochet Kit is a great way to get kids into crochet.
Crochet is hard – like, really hard – so it’s always best to start kids off with something smaller and easier to let them get the hang of it.
This set comes with two crochet hooks, one plastic needle, and seven colors of yarn, which is enough to make three coasters, handbags, and placemats or belts.
And, more importantly, this thing does come with an instructional manual to teach kids how it all works.
Thankfully!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Bath bombs are the ultimate in relaxation and the Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Set teaches kids to make their very own.
And let’s be real here, who wouldn’t want to do that? Bath bombs are great!
Not only does this include an instruction manual, but the materials used in this set are also said to be safer for kids than other online tutorials.
Just be warned, although this may be safe, it’s always best to supervise them just in case.
You can never be too safe.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up