25 Best Montessori Toys: Your Ultimate List

Montessori play is all about childhood exploration, imaginative play, and manipulating an object in a multi-sensory way that helps with their development. Rather than sitting in front of a screen, or an electronic toy that lights up and plays music, Montessori toys are bare-bones in nature, letting kids learn through all of their senses rather than just observing. Shop the best Montessori toys here with options for children as young as 12 months and as old as six years.

What to Look for in the Best Montessori Toys

The best Montessori toys are made of natural materials without too many bells and whistles. They also include purposeful toys that teach children how to perform a task, like a sink for washing dishes, a gardening set, or toys used for clean up. 

If you're looking to keep your child calm and focused, especially on the go, a Montessori counting or sorting toy is a wonderful solution. There are Montessori toys that also facilitate mobile exploration like climbing, rocking, crawling and more. 

Musical instruments are a wonderful Montessori toy option, allowing children to explore sound as well as develop their motor skills by playing. 

