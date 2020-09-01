All Elf on the Shelf Pets You Can Buy (Updated!)

Is there ever a situation where you can go wrong with a dog plush? I didn’t think there was.

The St. Bernard Tradition Plush is as cute as they come. St. Bernards are some of the derpiest dogs out there and this plush just oozes cuteness. Kids will want to cuddle up to this little guy once they’ve found it.

If you’re not blown away by the cuteness yet, this plush even comes with a barrel with a gold heart on round its neck. Aww.

Not only that, you also get a wholesome Christmas book to read to kids about their new friend. Doesn’t that sound just lovely?

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up