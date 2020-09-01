All Elf on the Shelf Pets You Can Buy (Updated!)

As Christmas approaches, the most fun you can have is setting up an elf of the shelf journey. It’s not just kids who love seeing what these loveable critters have been up to while they sleep, adults love being able to get involved in the (slightly devious) fun.
Without further ado, below you’ll find all the best elf of the shelf pets you can buy right now.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is there ever a situation where you can go wrong with a dog plush? I didn’t think there was.
The St. Bernard Tradition Plush is as cute as they come. St. Bernards are some of the derpiest dogs out there and this plush just oozes cuteness. Kids will want to cuddle up to this little guy once they’ve found it.
If you’re not blown away by the cuteness yet, this plush even comes with a barrel with a gold heart on round its neck. Aww.
Not only that, you also get a wholesome Christmas book to read to kids about their new friend. Doesn’t that sound just lovely?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t talk about elf on the shelf pets without mentioning the most iconic Christmas animal around – the reindeer!
The Reindeer In Here Book and Plush Gift Set has such a cute face. You give any cuddly toy giant eyes and the cuteness goes way up. It’s also nice and fluffy, which is exactly what you want from a plush. If it’s got the cuddle factor, it’s going to go down well with kids.
There’s a small touch here I absolutely adore. Each of the reindeer’s antlers are different sizes. The idea behind this is to teach kids being different is normal. How nice is that? Don’t you just love toys with nice messages?
This set also comes with a book to read to kids to introduce them to their new friend. Picture the night before Christmas, finding this little guy then sitting down as a family to read this book. Doesn’t that sound wonderful?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
St.Bernards are a popular choice when it comes to elf on the shelf pets. But how can you make this already cute pup even cuter? Add PJs!
These aren’t just normal PJs either. These ones are elf-themed. The Claus Couture Playful St Bernard PJs Doll looks like a little helper, complete with a little elf hat. All together now: AWWWWW!
The green coloring actually is a really helpful touch, too. It means you can camouflage him somewhat in a Christmas tree should you want to hide him there (which you totally should).
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The only thing better than one elf on the shelf is two elves. Elves on the shelves?
So, what’s in the EPSB Pets: St. Bernard Tradition Plush Pack? First up is the loveable St. Bernard complete with a barrel with a gold heart round its neck and a rather Christmassy blanket. On the other side, we’ve got a reindeer in a rather stylish red scarf.
This pack is all about play, and also features a North Pole feed bag, pet brush, food bowl, and a plaid pillow. There’s a lot for kids to play with.
In terms of value, this pack ticks all the boxes. The only slight downside, for me anyway, is I’m not sold on the reindeer design. It’s good, but it lacks the cuteness seen in some of the others on this list.
As I say, though, two pets plus a host of accessories for one low price is one hell of a deal.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The thing I love about the SCS Direct Reindeer Plush is the slightly longer and slimmer legs.
When you’re hiding your pet, those moveable legs give you a lot of different options. You could totally repurpose a leg to have it reaching into a pot of cookies like a hand. As a general rule, more movement always equals more options.
On the cutesy side of things, we’ve got a rather fetching ugly Christmas sweater and a stylish scarf. It’s not the cutest pet on this list, but it’s still super cute and cuddly.
The sweater is actually built into the design, too, so you don’t need to worry about kids stripping them naked and losing their clothes like they always do.
Recommended Ages: 6 Months and Up