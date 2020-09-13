52 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

One of the most appealing things about the Beats by Dre brand is that they look cool; sounding great is only a bonus. Now, the market-leading headphone company has launched the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, and smartly, they’ve made the new earbuds available in a variety of great colors, including Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, Ivory, Moss, Navy, and the standard black.

If you’re looking for your 12 year old daughter’s “big” gift, the Powerbeats Pro is a great option for a number of reasons. First of all, she’ll love showing them off to all of her friends, making you look like the cool parent that we both know you are. Secondly, she’ll be getting earbuds that will encourage her to be active (whether she already is or not). These totally wireless earbuds sound great and have a 9 hour listening time. They’re also built specifically to be sweat and water-resistant.