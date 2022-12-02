9 Best Ball Pits for Kids on Amazon

There are a ton of toy options for kids these days. Superhero toys are hotter than ever. And things like Legos are tried and true. But if you’re looking for something that can offer even more stimulation, both indoors and out, our list of kid’s ball pits will give your children the time of their life year-round.2
1. Blast Zone Magic Castle Inflatable Bounce House with BlowerPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge and impressive.
- Includes bounce house, slide, and blower.
- Made with durable vinyl.
- A bit expensive.
- Difficult to break down and take out balls.
- Balls not included.
Your child will feel like true royalty with the Blast Zone Magic Castle Inflatable Bounce House. Its majestic design is constructed to fit both indoors and out. It’s tall enough to keep children safe, yet short enough to squeeze into some areas of the home. Setup is a breeze, saving parents time and frustration. It’s comprised of commercial-grade vinyl so you know it will hold up. And a blower is included with your purchase so you won’t have to order one separately.
Find more Blast Zone Magic Castle Inflatable Bounce House with Blower information and reviews here.
2. 5 Piece Kids Ball Pit Tents & TunnelsPrice: $46.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of fun & lots of areas
- Easy to assemble
- Assembly can be customized
- Balls have to be purchased seperately
- Takes up a lot of space
- Needs a lot of balls to fill pit and must be bought separately
Bring all the excitement of indoor play areas to your own house with the awesome Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels. Not only is there room for a full pit of balls, but also tunnels and tents that kids will love crawling around in for hours on end. There’s even a basketball hoop in the ball pit for added entertainment. Keep in mind balls need to be purchased separately.
-
3. Inori Kid’s Ball Pit & Play PenPrice: $248.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for numerous activites, indoor and out.
- Easy to setup, take down, and to clean.
- Lightweight and compact when finished.
- Great for all ages.
- No balls included.
- Only comes in blue and yellow.
- A little more expensive than others.
The Inori Kid’s Ball Pit & Play Pen is one of our favorites because of its versatility. It’s not just a simple ball pit for kids, it also serves as a place where kids can just play in general. Have them spread out all their Lego pieces and go to town. Or, grab their arts and crafts supplies and let their imagination run wild. Whether the activity is messy or clean, it’s a fantastic non-toxic and lightweight play area that Mom or Dad can setup on the fly.
Find more Inori Kid's Ball Pit & Play Pen information and reviews here.
4. Sunba Youth Kids Play TentPros:
Cons:
- Three piece large set
- Inexpensively priced
- Folds easily for storage
- Doesn't come with balls
- Takes up a large amount of space
- May be difficult to fold
This Youth Kids Play Tent from Sunba will keep kids occupied for hours. It comes with a tunnel, a ball pit, and a tent that easily folds away for storage. It can be used both inside and outside, although you’ll have to purchase the balls separately.
-
5. Fun and Function’s Air-Lite Ball PitPrice: $265.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft, plush and inflatable
- Great size
- Tall walls keep balls in
- Expensive
- Only one color available
- Doesn't come with balls
Not many ball pits are inflatable, which is why we love the Fun and Function’s Air-Lite Ball Pit. With soft plush fabric, it’s not only cushioned but also comfortable to sit in, even against the edges. The large pit measures 46 inches in diameter and 24 inches high for a spacious play experience.
-
6. Wonder Space Deluxe Kids Round Ball PitPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft and durable
- Cover can be washed
- Comes in various colors
- Price point
- Balls not included
- Smaller in size
While this ball pit might be higher in price, it’s worth it for the quality of the product you’re getting. With safety being key, we love the Wonder Space Ball Pit because of the soft, non-slip fabric. The microfiber material is also super durable and the cover can be removed and washed. The downside to this option is that the balls are not included.
-
7. Kiddey Ball Pit Play Tent for KidsPrice: $59.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Comes with 200 balls
- Durable fabric
- Door opening is a bit low and some balls may fall out
- Collapses quite easily
- Better for indoor use
With enough space for an adult to fit inside, this Kiddey Ball Pit Play Tent for Kids is the perfect size for several kiddos to play in or for one kid to have loads of space. It comes with 200 crush-proof balls included which is super convenient. And it’s simple for parents to set up or break down when the kids are ready to move on.
-
8. Eggsnow Kids Ball PitPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Can be used inside and outside
- Tall walls and durable fabric
- Doesn't come with balls
- Takes a lot of balls to fit
- Walls can bend and collapse if too much pressure is applied
If you’re looking for an inexpensive option, the Eggsnow Kids Ball Pit is perfect. It can be used both inside and outside, with tall walls and a fun graphic design. While it is inexpensive, it doesn’t come with balls so you should buy those separately. Give the larger size, you’ll need at least 200 balls to fill it nicely.
-
9. PLAY 10 Ball PitPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Comes with balls
- Perfect for small spaces and has high walls
- Not very large
- Only comes with 50 balls
- Not a great option for older children
The PLAY 10 Ball Pit is perfect if you’re looking for a fairly simple and basic ball pit. While it’s not grand, it gets the job done, fitting well into small spaces. Another bonus is that it comes with the balls, so you don’t have to make a separate purchase. The high walls are great for smaller kids as they will keep them contained, allowing for some worry-free, kid-free time.
What Age is Ball Pits Good For?
The great thing about kids' ball pits is that they're great for infants, toddlers, and even children up through about 10 or so. There is such a wide variety of options out there, that no matter what age demographic your child is in, there's sure to be a kid's ball pit perfect for their age.
There is a wide range of baby ball pits on Amazon. These focus on safety for your little one first. For the most part, they feature soft sides and safe confinements that your baby can't escape from.
What is the Best Ball Pit for Toddlers?
Toddler ball pits are probably the most popular age group out there. Designed for kids up through around 3, these kids' ball pits are a bit more adventurous than the smaller baby ball pits.
One of our favorites is the Five Piece Kids Ball Pit Tents & Tunnels. It allows for adventure through the various tunnels it hosts. And, of course, it features ball pits too so that kids let loose when they make it to the opposite sides of the set.
Are Ball Pits Dangerous?
Any precautions parent is sure to look at these various kids' ball pits and wonder exactly how safe they actually are. But fret not, as each of these options on our list should provide hours of safe playtime.
The vast majority of ball pit balls available online are crush-free and are comprised of non-toxic materials. On top of that, all of the baby ball pits that we've featured are constructed with soft materials that are designed to do your baby no harm.