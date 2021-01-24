23 Cool Dragon Toys for Sale: The Ultimate List

When it comes to cool-looking dragons that kids love, you won’t find anything cooler than How to Train Your Dragons’ Toothless (his much cooler name is Night Fury). His onyx-colored skin and green eyeballs give him a threatening look, but his smile makes him look sort of goofy.

Luckily, there are plenty of incredible Toothless toys. Our favorite? The Dreamworks Dragons Giant Fire-Breathing Toothless. It’s an awesome-looking, 20-inch dragon toy that has unique fire-breathing effects and brilliant bioluminescent color. It also comes with a glow-in-the-dark flames launcher that fires when you push down his right ear.

Fear not — the fire-breathing effect doesn’t actually shoot any flames or anything like that. Instead, it shoots out a small mist. On top of that, his face illuminates a bright blue when the mist comes out, giving him an ultimately cool look.

The toy is modeled after the Toothless we see in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up