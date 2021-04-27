15 Best Toddler Picnic Tables: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Hello, sunshine and summertime. When the days are gorgeous, there’s no better place to be than outside soaking up all that fresh air and Vitamin D. So, if you’re looking for ways to get your kids out of the house and into the backyard for some fun in the sun, toddler picnic tables are a must.
Designed with your little ones in mind, toddler picnic tables are miniaturized versions of traditional adult-sized patio furniture. While some look and feel like the real-deal, others offer unique twists, interactive features, colorful umbrellas, and kid-friendly materials. An ideal place for toddlers to play, create, and of course, eat al fresco, a kids picnic table is a versatile toy and a perfect addition to any backyard, patio, or porch. For all the details on the best 15 models available today, read on.
1. KidKraft 00 Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and UmbrellaPrice: $224.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful set, will look lovely in any yard even with adult furniture
- Made with real wood and fabric covers
- Easy to assemble and should take under an hour
- Wood is not weather proofed
- Some sets had varying wood tone
- High price point for toddler set
This gorgeous kid’s picnic table from KidKraft is a show stopper, for sure. Made with beautifully stained wood, this set comes with a matching canopy umbrella and bench covers that provide both an aesthetically pleasing look and much-needed comfort for your little ones. Here’s what we love about this table: it looks and feels like the real thing. A quality addition to any backyard or patio, this table will last you years, which is great if you have several younger children.
Just a suggestion: you might want to take the time to finish the wood with an outdoor protectant to increase the life span of this purchase.
Find more KidKraft Outdoor Table and Bench Set information and reviews here.
2. Convertible Picnic Table & Activity SensoryPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Umbrella included for shade
- Activity sensory table with lid to easily convert to picnic table
- Made with real durable wood
- Slightly expensive price point
- Wood could be better quality
- Not a good option if you're only looking for a picnic table
This happens to be one of our personal favorite picnic tables. A quality option from Best Choice, this table doubles as both a traditional toddler picnic table perfect for eating and snacking al fresco, as well as providing a sensory play experience for your children as the middle panel removes to reveal sand and water features. Pretty cool, huh? This convertible design makes this a seriously fun and cool addition to your outdoor playtime.
Here’s what we also like about it: it comes with a great shade umbrella, making it the perfect inclusive product that every kid can enjoy.
Find more Convertible Picnic Table & Activity Sensory information and reviews here.
3. AmazonBasics Indoor Kids’ Table and Bench SetPrice: $142.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Table is made with durable wood
- Easy to assemble
- Can be used outside or inside for a picnic table
- Short build, might be too small for older children
- Color choice is bold, and not for everyone
- May need power tools to assemble
This colorful picnic table from Amazon Basics is made with durable and solid wood and is built to last. While the yellow might be off-putting to some, it’s the perfect shade for some fun in the sun. Here’s what cool about this option: it can be used either indoors and outdoors and comes with ample seating so that several little ones can play and have fun. Some assembly is required, but have no fear, it’s easy to put together. Suitable for more than just eating, it can be used for so many things like a craft table, a playroom table, and more.
Find more AmazonBasics Indoor Kids' Table and Bench Set information and reviews here.
4. Costzon Kids Picnic Table SetPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price point
- Very colorful and fun design for kids
- Made with durable wood that's made to last
- A bit on the smaller side
- Hard to disassemble and store
- Must be assembled once purchased
If you’re into color, then this picnic table from Costzon is an obvious choice. Available in two different color combinations, it’s made with durable wood and made to last for years, making it ideal for families with multiple kids. Something fun about this one is the umbrella and benches that can fit up to four kids at once. The umbrella is easily removable whenever you prefer not to use it.
Find more Costzon Kids Picnic Table Set information and reviews here.
5. Little Tikes Fold ‘n Store Picnic Table With Market UmbrellaPrice: $180.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can fit many children, great for bigger families or sharing with other children
- Neutral color won't look unsightly in backyard
- Removeable umbrella for shade
- Expensive price point
- Not easy to fold and store
- Not made for larger children
Little Tikes is a quality brand, and this toddler picnic table is an excellent choice. With room for up to eight kids at once this option is perfect for larger families, parties, neighborhood hangs, and more. Offering a more neutral design, this option fits in well with adult outdoor furniture and is aesthetically pleasing in a number of settings – which isn’t always the case with children’s furniture. The umbrella is great for providing shade but can easily be removed when it’s not in use.
Find more Little Tikes Fold 'n Store Picnic Table information and reviews here.
6. KidKraft Outdoor Table With Benches & UmbrellaPrice: $140.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful table made with real high quality wood
- Smaller size good for one or two kids
- Easy to assemble
- Wood stain may fade over time if not protected
- Smaller size not good for more than two children to enjoy
- Umbrella is hard to install
This cute set from KidsKraft is comparable to their other model on this list, but this one is a bit smaller and less expensive, which is great for a number of reasons. Ideal for smaller families, this attractive set is made with quality materials and features a gorgeous and removable umbrella. While some assembly is required, don’t stress, mom and dad! It’s easy to put together and the result is a gorgeous addition to your backyard setting that looks great with adult furniture.
Find more Outdoor Table With Benches & Umbrella information and reviews here.
7. Costzon Kids Plastic Table & Chairs SetPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely easy to assemble
- Durable materials
- Inexpensive price point
- Only comes with two chairs
- Red and blue are the only available colors
- Lightweight and can easily be moved or tipped
This simple and inexpensive set from Costzon is available in both red and blue, with just two chairs included. If you don’t want to spend much, this is a great outdoor picnic set that’s easy to wipe clean from toddler messes. The chairs are stackable for easy storage and it’s easy to assemble.
Find more Costzon Kids Plastic Table & Chairs Set information and reviews here.
8. Step2 Naturally Playful Kids Picnic Table With UmbrellaPrice: $180.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes umbrella to block out harmful UV rays
- Easy to wipe clean and large enough to seat multiple chidren
- Highly rated with great reviews
- Could be a bit more durable
- Plastic gets hot in the summer
- Assembly required and a bit lengthy
If you’re looking for a larger picnic table for your toddlers, this option from Step2 is a great choice. This one is also parent-approved for one important reason – no tools are necessary for assembly. The table simply and easily snaps together saving the headache of assembly. The picnic table also folds for easy storage and has a removable umbrella that provides necessary shade in the hot and sunny summer months.
Plus it includes some other awesome features like an umbrella to block out harmful UV rays. It’s also easy to wipe clean which is a must with kids.
Find more Step2 Naturally Playful Kids Picnic Table w/ Umbrella information and reviews here.
9. Little Colorado Child’s Picnic TablePrice: $181.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple clean design made with solid colored wood
- Very easy to assemble
- Sturdy and durable and will last even in outdoor elements
- Paint might chip after time
- More expensive product than other comparable items
- Assembly required
This picnic table from Little Colorado is clean and simple and is made with planks of high-quality wood. Built to last, it’s available in several solid colors if you’re not a fan of white. It’s very easy to assemble and holds up well against outdoor elements. It’s very sturdy, enough that even an adult could sit on it without a problem.
Find more Little Colorado Child's Picnic Table information and reviews here.
10. Outsunny Kids Picnic Table SetPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design that looks and feels like full-size furniture
- Durable and sturdy
- Made with high-quality materials
- Smaller design
- Best for younger toddlers
- Some issues with the umbrella in the wind
Boasting a gorgeous and sturdy design, this kid’s picnic table from Outsunny looks and feels like a regular piece of patio furniture. Featuring an A-shape and durable frame, this table and bench set is perfect for kids 3-6 years old and offers sun protection with the adjustable height umbrella. With seating for up to four children, this set is a fun one for families and gatherings. Here’s what we like about it: it’s stylish enough that it complements any other outdoor furniture you might have in the backyard.
Made of high-quality wood with water-based painting, this option is impact-resistant and can hold up to the elements.
Find more Outsunny Kids Picnic Table Set information and reviews here.
11. Jack & June Redwood Convertible Sand Box and Picnic Table PlaysetPrice: $144.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers a sturdy design constructed from redwood and other quality materials
- Convertible table that features two hidden compartments for a sandbox
- Aesthetically pleasing table that complements any backyard
- Redwood is naturally non-decaying
- Assembly is required
- Sand not included
- More expensive option that doesn't come with an umbrella
This sturdy outdoor kids picnic table from Jack and June offers more than meets the eye. Featuring a convertible design, your little ones can use this for eating, drawing, and playing as the middle panel removes to reveal two compartments divided by a wooden barrier. Perfect for a small sandbox, drink and ice container, or anything you can dream up, we know your kids will love the multi-purpose design.
You’ll love it, too, Mom and Dad. Constructed from redwood and quality materials, this toddler picnic table is aesthetically pleasing and will be a natural fit in your outdoor space. Something special to note: redwood is naturally decay-resistant, so you can feel confident knowing this table will hold up over the years.
Find more Jack & June Redwood Convertible Picnic Table Playset information and reviews here.
12. Little Tikes Easy Store Picnic TablePrice: $220.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large table seats up to six
- Awesome features include an umbrella for shade and cup holders
- The table folds for easy storage between uses
- Inconvenient umbrella height
- Plastic could be a bit sturdier especially for adults to sit on
- Assembly instructions could be better
Another great choice from Little Tikes, this toddler picnic table is easy to store away when not in use, making a real winner in our book. The table also has a bunch of great features like two cup holders in the center of the table that can be used for craft items as well. The umbrella provides shade and the seats can fit up to six.
Find more Little Tikes Easy Store Picnic Table information and reviews here.
13. Lifetime Kid’s Picnic TablePrice: $117.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable design that can withstand all kinds of activities and play
- Offers UV protection and is stain resistant
- Will not chip, peel or crack
- Folds flat for easy transportation/storage
- Smaller table
- Lacks some bells & whistles
- Some reviewers commented that it's wobbly
While this offers a more basic design, this toddler picnic table from Lifetime is a durable and well-rated option. Constructed from high density and high impact materials, this table features UV protection, is stain resistant, and will not crack, chip, or peel – pretty awesome. With seating for up to four children your little ones and their friends will have so much fun in the backyard or wherever you choose to set it up. Some assembly is required upon arrival, but this table folds flat for easy transportation and storage.
Find more Lifetime Kid's Picnic Table information and reviews here.
14. Costzon Kids Table and 2 Chair Set, LadybugPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sweet ladybug design perfect for children
- Easy to fold up, transport and store away
- Durable design
- Only seats two children
- Best for children ages 3-5
- Umbrella not rated well for wind
This ladybug picnic table sure is cute, isn’t it? While not a traditional design, this sweet set is something fun any toddler would love. Sold with a table, an adjustable height and removable ladybug umbrella, and two matching ladybug folding chairs, this collection is easy to set up and store away when not in use. Constructed from durable materials that can hold up to the elements, feel free to set this up anywhere in the backyard.
Ladybugs not your thing? Check out this cute frog version.
The manufacturer recommends this for children ages 3 to 5 years old.
Find more Costzon Kids Table and 2 Chair Set, Ladybug information and reviews here.
15. Humble Crew Kids Plastic 4 SetPrice: $55.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features an easy to use snap-together design
- Easy to set up, tear down, and store away
- Affordable option
- Well-rated online
- Smaller table
- Can go outside but needs to be covered
- Such a light frame that it doesn't do well in the wind
Available in a variety of color combinations, this cute plastic table and chairs set from Humble Crew is a sweet and well-rated addition to any home. Full disclosure: this is an indoor table that can be moved outside IF you have a covered patio or deck. We’ve included this option on our list of outdoor tables for that reason, but just be aware that it is not as durable as other backyard-friendly toddler picnic tables.
Featuring an easy snap-together design, and lightweight frame, this table is easy to set up, tear down, and transport. With seating for four, this is great for larger families and gatherings.
Find more Humble Crew Kids Plastic 4 Set information and reviews here.
The Benefits Of Playing Outside
After Punxsutawney Phil did what he does best and sealed our fate with what felt like the longest winter on record, we're craving sunshine and summertime like we never have before. While it's still technically spring, the weather has turned for the better in most parts of the country. Hallelujah! So, if you're looking for ways to get your kids up and out of the house for some much-needed outdoor playtime, you're not alone. In fact, science is on your side, too, as there are many physical and mental benefits to playing outside.
Between all that gorgeous sunshine - hello, Vitamin D! - social interaction, physical exercise, and the creativity that comes from playing with what's around you as opposed to what's given to you, playing outside, and just being outside, is excellent for kids of all ages.
Unfortunately, there's been a steady decline in outdoor play as the popularity of screen-based activities continues to rise. While there are some benefits to playing video games, psychologists believe that overstimulated kids aren't as creative or imaginative. So, get your kids moving. Get your kids creating. Get your kids outside for some fun this summer.
Why Buy A Toddler Picnic Table
Toddler picnic tables are a great resource for parents wanting to get their kids out of the house. Offering a place to play, eat, and socialize with other little ones, toddler picnic tables are essentially miniaturized versions of regular patio furniture. More accessible and suitable for kids between the ages of two and six, your kids will have an easier time enjoying a meal or interacting with friends as the overall design of these tables is geared towards younger and smaller children.
While many tables offer traditional designs, some provide a more interactive experience with hidden compartments for toys and makeshift sandboxes. If you're looking to score a great deal on a convertible table that offers a two-in-one design, we'd suggest this table from Best Choice. Featuring a great design, this quality-made table set is sure to be a hit with your kids.
One of our personal favorites is this gorgeous set from KidKraft. Looking like it could be the real thing, this table and bench set is made with quality materials and features a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing design that complements any backyard setting. Equipped with a matching umbrella, this is seriously one of the best on the market today.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.