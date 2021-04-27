15 Best Toddler Picnic Tables: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Designed with your little ones in mind, toddler picnic tables are miniaturized versions of traditional adult-sized patio furniture. While some look and feel like the real-deal, others offer unique twists, interactive features, colorful umbrellas, and kid-friendly materials. An ideal place for toddlers to play , create, and of course, eat al fresco, a kids picnic table is a versatile toy and a perfect addition to any backyard, patio, or porch. For all the details on the best 15 models available today, read on.

Hello, sunshine and summertime. When the days are gorgeous, there’s no better place to be than outside soaking up all that fresh air and Vitamin D. So, if you’re looking for ways to get your kids out of the house and into the backyard for some fun in the sun , toddler picnic tables are a must.

The Benefits Of Playing Outside

After Punxsutawney Phil did what he does best and sealed our fate with what felt like the longest winter on record, we're craving sunshine and summertime like we never have before. While it's still technically spring, the weather has turned for the better in most parts of the country. Hallelujah! So, if you're looking for ways to get your kids up and out of the house for some much-needed outdoor playtime, you're not alone. In fact, science is on your side, too, as there are many physical and mental benefits to playing outside.

Between all that gorgeous sunshine - hello, Vitamin D! - social interaction, physical exercise, and the creativity that comes from playing with what's around you as opposed to what's given to you, playing outside, and just being outside, is excellent for kids of all ages.

Unfortunately, there's been a steady decline in outdoor play as the popularity of screen-based activities continues to rise. While there are some benefits to playing video games, psychologists believe that overstimulated kids aren't as creative or imaginative. So, get your kids moving. Get your kids creating. Get your kids outside for some fun this summer.

Why Buy A Toddler Picnic Table

Toddler picnic tables are a great resource for parents wanting to get their kids out of the house. Offering a place to play, eat, and socialize with other little ones, toddler picnic tables are essentially miniaturized versions of regular patio furniture. More accessible and suitable for kids between the ages of two and six, your kids will have an easier time enjoying a meal or interacting with friends as the overall design of these tables is geared towards younger and smaller children.

While many tables offer traditional designs, some provide a more interactive experience with hidden compartments for toys and makeshift sandboxes. If you're looking to score a great deal on a convertible table that offers a two-in-one design, we'd suggest this table from Best Choice. Featuring a great design, this quality-made table set is sure to be a hit with your kids.

One of our personal favorites is this gorgeous set from KidKraft. Looking like it could be the real thing, this table and bench set is made with quality materials and features a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing design that complements any backyard setting. Equipped with a matching umbrella, this is seriously one of the best on the market today.

