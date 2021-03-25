18 Best Kiddie Pools For Summer: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Nothing says “summer fun” like a swimming pool. While built-in and above-ground installations can be expensive, there’s another cost-effective and space-saving option available: kiddie pools.
Synonymous with everyone’s childhood, kiddie pools come in all shapes and sizes with newer releases even featuring interactive games, slides, and various water features. Making incredible big gifts for kids and families, we know the entire crew will love hanging out and splashing around in the backyard this year.
Our list of the best 18 kiddie pools features models perfect for any grassy area, patio, or deck. We’ve got it all: pools for all ages, budget-friendly finds, pools with waterslides and games, larger options perfect for multiple kids, and the best plastic kiddie pools available today. With so many cool choices, you’re sure to find a pool that works for your family. For all the details, read on.
1. Summer Waves 8ft x 30in Kiddie Inflatable Above Ground PoolPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The depth is great for teaching kids to swim
- 8 ft. in length - one of the largest kiddie pools available
- The bottom has an awesome design kids will love looking under water at
- Pump required and sold seperately
- Large size might be too big for some spaces
- Too deep for smaller children
Perfect for larger backyards with grassy areas, this larger kiddie pool from Summer Waves is all kinds of fun for kids of all ages – you too, mom and dad! Featuring a floor covered in a vibrant ocean pattern and sea images, this beach-ready motif actually comes to life with the included 3D goggles (2 pairs) – we know, how cool! Measuring 8 feet in diameter, this pool is large enough for kids to practice swimming and suitable for multiple kids and parents to play at once. It also features a gorgeous color scheme that will look great in any space you decide to place it.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 4 years and older
Find more Summer Waves Kiddie Inflatable Above Ground Pool information and reviews here.
-
2. Intex Candy Zone Inflatable Play CenterPrice: $88.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This pool is nice for older children and can be used from 2 years to 10 years
- Endless entertainment with spray area, slide, etc.
- Big size allows for multiple children
- Takes some time to inflate
- Large size takes up space
- Possibility of rips or deflation
Talk about having fun in the sun! This Candyland-inspired kiddie pool from Intex is a complete upgrade to the traditional design. Featuring a slide, water sprayer, two removable blow-up lollipops, and six balls with ball rails, there’s no way your kids won’t love splashing around in this pool on a sunny day. It might even be fun for you, too, mom and dad! Holding up to 77 gallons of water and featuring a larger footprint, this is great for backyards and multiple kids to play at once.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 24 months – 10 years
Find more Intex Candy Zone Inflatable Play Center information and reviews here.
-
3. Intex Dinosaur Inflatable Play CenterPrice: $82.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very large size - over 8 ft.
- Only holds 57 gallsons of water
- Waterfall / sprinkler features
- Hard to move once inflated
- The bottom is a bit slippery
- Difficult to clean and store
Dinosaurs have always been all the rage with kids, so it’s no surprise another popular seller on Amazon is this incredibly cool and interactive option from Intex. Differing slightly in design from the other dino-themed kiddie pool on our list, this style features a large footprint, a volcano slide, a ball toss game, a spraying palm tree, and a cool waterfall feature. Large enough for a few kids to play at once, the wading pool has enough room for 57 gallons of water and is easy to fill and inflate. A repair patch is also included in case a fix is required.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 24 months and up
Find more Intex Dinosaur Inflatable Play Center information and reviews here.
-
4. Bouncetech Inflatable Kids Splash Pool Water Slide w/Climbing WallPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With a maximum capacity of 350lbs or 4 kids, this is ideal for larger families and parties
- Features two slides, climbing wall, water guns, and large pool area
- Comes with everything you need to inflate and care for
- Expensive
- Safe for older kids: 3 years to 8 years
- Physically large, so a big backyard is necessary
Want to treat your kids to something with some real wow-power? Check out this water slide from Bouncetech. The Bouncetech Inflatable Kids Splash Pool w/Water Slide is one cool backyard addition that features a large pool area, dual-slides, water guns, and a safe climbing wall. And, as a total bonus, this comes with everything you need to get set up a playing: water park, blower, carry bag, stakes, water hose, repair kit, and instructions. A great must-have for summer, we know your family will love this.
Max weight: 350 lbs, Max number of kids: 4
Recommended Ages: 3 years – 8 years
Find more Bouncetech Inflatable Kids Splash Pool w/Water Slide information and reviews here.
-
5. Step2 Play and Shade PoolPrice: $70.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Umbrella provided shade for hot summer days
- Hard siding means it won't deflate
- Can be used from 2 years until 6 years old
- Small size
- Some parents might not like a hard edge for small children
- Doesn't get very deep
The perfect size for younger kids, this smaller kiddie pool from Step2 is compact enough to fit anywhere. Equipped with a fun and colorful umbrella, three funnel cups, and a spinning wheel, we know your kids will love having some fun in the sun this year. Here’s the best part: the textured bottom helps with traction and the molded-in seats help with sitting. While supervision with younger kids is a must, it’s nice knowing there are some added design features to help keep them upright and stable.
Holding up to 12 gallons of water, or 165 pounds of sand in case you want to get creative, this is a versatile design any kid would love to have.
Recommended Age: 24 months – 6 years
Find more Step2 Play and Shade Pool information and reviews here.
-
6. Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water ParkPrice: $698.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will entertain kids for hours
- Awesome big slide the kids will love
- Can hold several kids
- Will take up a lot of space in the yard
- Takes time to inflate
- Expensive
Looking for a bit of an upgrade to the traditional kiddie pool design? This impressive and completely fun addition to your backyard will make you the talk of the neighborhood. The Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water Park is best for older kids and features a 10-foot waterslide (big! fun!), a huge squirt gun, and a spacious wading area. Measuring 18′ long x 8′ high x 11′ wide this pool requires a larger grassy area, but is big enough for up to six kids to play at a time.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 3 years – 10 years
Find more Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water Park information and reviews here.
-
7. Intex Jungle Adventure Inflatable Play CenterPrice: $108.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Featuring games and inflatable animals, your kids will love this
- Has two pools built into the design as well as a waterslide
- Popular seller on Amazon, well-loved and reviewed
- Recommended for kids ages 2 years old and up
- 178lb max
- Pump not included
- Takes longer to inflate
If you’ve got some little monkeys on your hands, be sure to check out this adorable jungle-themed kiddie pool from Intex. We know they’ll love it, and so will you. As one of the best kiddie pools currently on Amazon, this popular seller is favored for its fun design and interactive set. Featuring two pools in one – a smaller one that leads to a waterslide as well as a larger play area – this kiddie pool also has an inflatable arch, monkey, ring toss, and five balls to play with. The landing mat at the bottom of the slide offers some extra padding, too.
Here are some specifics: 178lb max, the large pool area can handle 130 gallons of water, and the smaller wading pool can handle 15 gallons of water. Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Ages: 2 years and up
Find more Intex Jungle Adventure Inflatable Play Center information and reviews here.
-
8. Intex Inflatable Square Fish Aquarium Baby Kiddie Spray PoolPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low sides so kids can get in and out on their own
- Shallow depth great for smaller children
- Nice for smaller spaces
- Only way to dump out the water is to turn it over
- Slippery bottom
- Not deep enough to actually swim
Featuring a fun unicorn design, this kiddie pool from Intex is perfect for any young kid who’s a fan of these mystical and magical creatures. Great for smaller children, this option holds just 11 gallons of water and doesn’t get too deep when filled. It also features a water sprayer that easily attaches to any garden hose for an element of fun. Perfect for one or two children, this is a great size for any patio or smaller yard. A repair patch is also included in case any fix is needed.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 12 months – 10 years
-
9. Intex Sun Shade Inflatable PoolPrice: $46.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shaded are for sun protection
- Great for kids as young as 12 months
- Large enough to fit multiple people
- Tricky to inflate
- Top is seperate from bottom
- Possibility of easy tears
Kiddie pools with built-in shade? Sign us up! This covered kiddie pool from Intex is the perfect place for your kids to have fun without getting too much sun. The sun shade is completely removable, too. Featuring a colorful design around the exterior of the pool, we know your kids will love it. The pool measures about five feet in each direction and offers a good amount of space for splashing around. It doesn’t come with a pump but you can grab this inexpensive one.
Recommended Age: 12 months and up
Find more Intex Sun Shade Inflatable Pool information and reviews here.
-
10. Banzai Wild Waves Water ParkPros:
Cons:
- Interactive pool with a lot of games and features
- Attaches to hose for spray feature
- Shallow depth is nice for smaller kids
- Can't actually swim in this pool
- Inflatable design means holes are possible
- Requires more space
If you’re looking for the ultimate kiddie pool, the Banzai Wild Waves Water Park is definitely one to consider. Called the “complete water park in your backyard,” this option features all kinds of cool elements like a waterslide, spraying water features, ring toss, and basketball. We know, there’s a lot of interactive summertime fun waiting to happen with this one. Measuring 88″ long x 54″ wide x 50″ high, this is definitely a larger kiddie pool requiring more space to set it up.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 3 years and older
Find more Banzai Wild Waves Water Park information and reviews here.
-
11. Homech Family Inflatable Swimming Pool, 93″ x 55″ x 23″Price: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for the entire family to enjoy
- Large pool area perfect for practing swimming
- Features elements that are designed to reflect the sun
- Lacks fun and interactive design
- Pump not included
- Larger footprint requires larger area
Looking for something fun the whole family can enjoy? Large enough for two adults and three children, this inflatable pool from Homech is 93 inches long x 55 inches wide x 23 inches deep, and holds 163 gallons of water. Made with thick material for a more durable and long-lasting product, your crew will have so much fun in the backyard with this fabulous addition to your summertime activities year-after-year. And, the design of the pool, including the colors and material used, helps reflect the sun’s heat so you don’t burn yourself.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended ages: 3 years and up
-
12. Summer Waves Inflatable Jungle Kiddie PoolPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Play elements like a sprinkler arch and a slide
- Very nice medium size
- Cool kid friendly jungle design
- Can be difficult to inflate
- Not a great option for older kids
- More expensive than other similar options
We think this kiddie pool from Summer Waves is incredibly cute and adorable, and we have a feeling your kids will absolutely flip for the inflatable animal design. Featuring a huge giraffe arch, two wading pools connected via a crocodile slide, water balls, and all kinds of brightly-colored decorations, this really is the perfect place for kids to play on a hot summer day. Here’s what else is cool – and totally fun! – about this option: games. Equipped with floating balls and inflatable ring toss, this really is the epitome of fun in the sun.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Ages: 2 years – 5 years
Find more Summer Waves Inflatable Jungle Kiddie Pool information and reviews here.
-
13. Intex Ocean Inflatable Play CenterPros:
Cons:
- Tons of space. There are two seperate pools in one
- Very durable, won't deflate
- Great entertaining elements like sprinklers, slides, and more.
- Very large. Takes up a lot of space.
- Can deflate between uses
- Difficult to clean
There are many reasons to love this kiddie pool from Intex. First of all, the design is incredibly fun. Brightly colored with inflatable sea animals, this is an option to love. Secondly, the interactive qualities. This is one of those kiddie pools that’s completely fun for kids with a featured slide and ring toss game. And, finally, it’s shallow, meaning it’s safe for kids to paddle and play. Sounds great, right? It’s also at a great price point and can accommodate multiple kids at once.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 3 years and up
Find more Intex Ocean Inflatable Play Center information and reviews here.
-
14. Watermelon Kiddie PoolPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in several fun summer specific designs
- Inexpensive price point
- Very easy to inflate
- Flat thin bottom
- Not very durable
- Small size
Summers and watermelon go together like peas and carrots, so if you’re looking for kiddie pools that scream sunshine and fun, check out this watermelon-inspired option from Xflated. Measuring 45″ in diameter, this brightly colored pool is a great inexpensive model perfect for smaller spaces and patios. While lacking in frills and special add-ons, it’s a solid well-rated choice on Amazon. It even comes with a great patch for any small holes or tears that happen along the way.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommend Age: 12 months and up
Find more Watermelon Kiddie Pool information and reviews here.
-
15. Intex Dinoland Inflatable Play CenterPrice: $104.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safe shallow height for younger kids
- Included games such as ring toss
- Removeable sunshade
- Small - best suited for one or two children
- Can't actually swim in it
- Sunshade is clear
Who doesn’t love dinosaurs, right? Seriously fun and interactive, this kiddie pool from Intex is definitely one of the best kiddie pools available on the market. Large enough for a few kids to play at a time, this option features a slide, spraying dinosaur arch, and a small wading pool. It also has a fun ring toss, ball toss game, inflatable animals throughout, and the dino arch easily attaches to a garden hose. Keep in mind the pool is quite large, measuring almost 6′ x 5′, so you’ll want to make sure you have a large enough space for it.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 24 months – 15 years
Find more Intex Dinoland Inflatable Play Center information and reviews here.
-
16. Intex Inflatable Stars KiddiePrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibly inexpensive
- Bright attractive designs
- Durable and made to last
- No bells and whistles
- Designs may vary
- Not very deep
Looking for budget-friendly kiddie pools? Be sure to check out this cute option from Intex. Perfect for smaller patios and backyards, this petite pool is ideal for younger kids. While lacking some of the bells, whistles, games, slides, and interactive features found with other models, this pool has loads of five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s also made with durable vinyl that’s built to withstand a little rough play from kids, but, even if it does tear or rip, at such a great price, it’s completely worth it.
Air pump not included, but you can pick one up here.
Recommended Age: 12 months and up
Find more Intex Inflatable Stars Kiddie information and reviews here.
-
17. Intex Sunset Glow Baby PoolPrice: $12.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in small and large sizes depending on your space
- You don't have to worry about kids slipping or falling with soft edges and base
- Very inexpensive price point
- Basic design, no add-ons
- Possibility of rips/punctures
- Can be difficult to deflate
Well-reviewed, and constructed with durable vinyl that won’t rip. This super inexpensive option is great for babies, but if you have bigger kids at home, then you’ll want to check out the larger version of this pool.
Recommended Age: 12 month – 3 years
-
18. Foldable Kiddie PoolsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for both dogs and children
- Folds down to a small size for easy storage
- Isn't inflatable - will not leak or tear
- Works best on flat surfaces
- Not very large
- Rough play may cause water to spill
If you’re short on space, this kiddie pool is an awesome choice. In between uses you can easily fold it down to a size that’s no bigger than a large shopping bag. It has a spring steel frame that provides stability and is made of a super durable material that won’t tear or leak.
Recommended Age: 6 months and older
Splishing & Splashing All Summer Long
For those of us without adequate space or budget for built-in pools or larger above-ground options, kiddie pools are excellent alternatives designed to get your kids splishing and splashing in the backyard during the dog days of summer. Perfect for kids of all ages - with adult supervision, of course - baby pools and plastic kiddie pools are as synonymous with June, July, and August as the ice cream man.
First introduced in the 1940s, splasher pools became popular portable summer accessories. While many of today's best options feature unique and interactive designs, the first kiddie pools were simple and had few bells and whistles. Some of them still do. But, no matter the design or decade, kiddie pools continue to offer families an affordable backyard retreat. Available either as inflatable pools or as hard plastic ones, you're sure to find an option that works for your outdoor space.
For those curious about production and materials, inflatable pools are typically made of polyvinyl chloride, which is a widely produced synthetic plastic polymer. It's been treated to look and feel softer and be more flexible so that your kids have a better swimming experience. Plastic kiddie pools are made of safe plastic materials that are designed to hold their shape. While hard plastic kiddie pools lack some of the cool features inflatable options have, they are great for patios and apartment landings.
A newer trend in the kiddie pool market is the stock tank pool. These Instagram-ready options are designed to offer both parents and kids some summertime fun. Often called the "grown-up" kiddie pool, they do require a bit of installation, but offer homeowners a chance to create more of a swimming pool environment with filters and pumps.
Kiddie Pools: Not Just For Kids
Something interesting happened in the summer of 2020. Well, other than the obvious. Kiddie pools, a popular summertime staple, were suddenly in demand like never before. Why? As more of us found ourselves staying at home and avoiding crowded areas, kiddie pools became a must-have for not only kids under the age of 10, but for young adults in their 20s and 30s. Chances are, you probably noticed an unusual amount of kiddie pool selfies as you scrolled through your Facebook and Instagram feeds last year.
Offering a much-needed retreat for those who live in apartments and urban areas, baby pools provide a little bit of fun in the sun without having to trek to the beach or brave the neighborhood public pool. As we continue to do our part to stay home and safe, we expect the kiddie pool for adults trend to continue this year.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.