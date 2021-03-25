18 Best Kiddie Pools For Summer: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best 18 kiddie pools features models perfect for any grassy area, patio, or deck. We’ve got it all: pools for all ages, budget-friendly finds, pools with waterslides and games, larger options perfect for multiple kids, and the best plastic kiddie pools available today. With so many cool choices, you’re sure to find a pool that works for your family. For all the details, read on.

Synonymous with everyone’s childhood, kiddie pools come in all shapes and sizes with newer releases even featuring interactive games, slides, and various water features. Making incredible big gifts for kids and families , we know the entire crew will love hanging out and splashing around in the backyard this year.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Splishing & Splashing All Summer Long

For those of us without adequate space or budget for built-in pools or larger above-ground options, kiddie pools are excellent alternatives designed to get your kids splishing and splashing in the backyard during the dog days of summer. Perfect for kids of all ages - with adult supervision, of course - baby pools and plastic kiddie pools are as synonymous with June, July, and August as the ice cream man.

First introduced in the 1940s, splasher pools became popular portable summer accessories. While many of today's best options feature unique and interactive designs, the first kiddie pools were simple and had few bells and whistles. Some of them still do. But, no matter the design or decade, kiddie pools continue to offer families an affordable backyard retreat. Available either as inflatable pools or as hard plastic ones, you're sure to find an option that works for your outdoor space.

For those curious about production and materials, inflatable pools are typically made of polyvinyl chloride, which is a widely produced synthetic plastic polymer. It's been treated to look and feel softer and be more flexible so that your kids have a better swimming experience. Plastic kiddie pools are made of safe plastic materials that are designed to hold their shape. While hard plastic kiddie pools lack some of the cool features inflatable options have, they are great for patios and apartment landings.

A newer trend in the kiddie pool market is the stock tank pool. These Instagram-ready options are designed to offer both parents and kids some summertime fun. Often called the "grown-up" kiddie pool, they do require a bit of installation, but offer homeowners a chance to create more of a swimming pool environment with filters and pumps.

Kiddie Pools: Not Just For Kids

Something interesting happened in the summer of 2020. Well, other than the obvious. Kiddie pools, a popular summertime staple, were suddenly in demand like never before. Why? As more of us found ourselves staying at home and avoiding crowded areas, kiddie pools became a must-have for not only kids under the age of 10, but for young adults in their 20s and 30s. Chances are, you probably noticed an unusual amount of kiddie pool selfies as you scrolled through your Facebook and Instagram feeds last year.

Offering a much-needed retreat for those who live in apartments and urban areas, baby pools provide a little bit of fun in the sun without having to trek to the beach or brave the neighborhood public pool. As we continue to do our part to stay home and safe, we expect the kiddie pool for adults trend to continue this year.

See Also: