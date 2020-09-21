50 Best Toys for 2 Year Olds: Your Ultimate List

Are you a sports lover? Are you hoping your child is the next LeBron James? Well, you’re not alone. Many of us wish our toddlers are going to grow up and slam some dunks, and there’s only one way to ensure that will happen. You have to start them young!

This sports center is the way to go. Not only will it teach your child how to kick a goal and throw down a dunk, but it is also super cute and the perfect accessory for any room. The sports center is animated and lights up with LED, so your child is going to stay entertained.

With the baskets counting up to ten and different animations, sounds, and phrases, your child will love to play with it. There are 50 songs, sounds, and phrases that are included. It also comes with a basketball and a soccer ball. It helps to develop motor skills too.