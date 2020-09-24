101 Best Toys & Gifts for 7-Year-Old Boys

This train set table is an awesome addition to any kid’s bedroom.

The KidKraft Waterfall Mountain Train Set and Table is a complete table with an intricate railroad and street network which work great with each other.

The table itself is made from quality wood and is very easy to assemble, as are the sturdy train tracks, and all three carts which come with the set feature quality wheels. There are also some cars for navigating the streets around the gas station, hospital, and a rather stylish mountain range with a tunnel.

The scenery includes a little town, a nice waterfront with a bridge, and a railroad crossing. If you’re wondering who lives in this small town, this set comes with a selection of wooden little figures that will gladly answer that question for you.

Endless hours of fun await with this versatile setup. On top of that, this train kit also comes with storage containers which, handily, slip underneath for easy storage.

So yes, you won’t need to worry about stepping on random trains. Wonderful or what?