101 Best Toys & Gifts for 7-Year-Old Boys

Finding the best toys for 7-year-olds that are guaranteed to keep your young one’s imagination growing is tough. Since every kid is different in their own way, the list below includes a variety of awesome toys he’ll love. Here are the best toys for 7-year-old boys right now:
See Also: Toys for 7-Year-Old Girls
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This train set table is an awesome addition to any kid’s bedroom.
The KidKraft Waterfall Mountain Train Set and Table is a complete table with an intricate railroad and street network which work great with each other.
The table itself is made from quality wood and is very easy to assemble, as are the sturdy train tracks, and all three carts which come with the set feature quality wheels. There are also some cars for navigating the streets around the gas station, hospital, and a rather stylish mountain range with a tunnel.
The scenery includes a little town, a nice waterfront with a bridge, and a railroad crossing. If you’re wondering who lives in this small town, this set comes with a selection of wooden little figures that will gladly answer that question for you.
Endless hours of fun await with this versatile setup. On top of that, this train kit also comes with storage containers which, handily, slip underneath for easy storage.
So yes, you won’t need to worry about stepping on random trains. Wonderful or what?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is arguably the hottest toy available right now.
Kids absolutely love this Lego/Super Mario mash-up. Believe me, I’ve got the starter set and my kids won’t stop playing with it.
The brilliance here is these sets are a mix of what makes Lego and Mario so great. You’ll be building with bricks, but the goal here is to create a Super Mario level and race through it from start to finish.
This isn’t normal Lego, either. The Mario figure features Bluetooth technology, meaning it’ll play a sound when it interacts with certain blocks. See a question mark block? Give it a bop and it’ll make a sound Mario fans are sure to recognize.
One thing to note, you absolutely want to grab the Super Mario Starter set before you pick up any of the other Lego Super Mario Sets. The reason being, the Mario figure only comes with the starter set, meaning you won’t have the toy to interact with the other sets.
In closing, me and my family have had a blast with the starter set , and, yes, we plan of picking up even more sets, simply because it’s that much fun.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skateboards have been the favorite pastime of young boys for decades.
Nothing beats cruising down the street on your board, or doing trick with friends. WhiteFang offers a very solid 31-inch board that features pretty awesome graphic on the underside of the board. The quality is great. They have used seven layers of maple, which makes a pretty thick and tough board that can definitely take some punishment.
If you have a 7-year-old kid, he should have a blast with this thing. One of the most important things on any skateboard are the wheels. This one comes with rebound PU wheels that feature ABEC-9 precision bearings. These specs translate to a very smooth ride.
This is the board to go with if your child is new to skateboarding, mixing high-quality with a slightly larger board that’s easier to get to grips with.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever since they first appeared, scooters were a great deal of fun for both kids and teenagers alike. They offered a decent alternative to skateboards, and soon enough established a pretty decent fan base. The Razor PowerWing Caster Scooter is a bit different than your usual model. Instead of having two wheels and requiring decent balance, you get three wheels.
This makes it perfect for younger kids to have fun while minimizing the risk of injury. Build quality of this model is more than decent. You get adjustable handlebar height, a hand brake, and a very good set of wheels.
If your kid is insisting on getting a scooter but you’re not sure whether or not they could properly ride it yet, something like Razor’s PowerWing could be a great compromise. As always, make sure that your kids are using all the necessary safety gear when riding this, or any other type of scooter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your kid loves to build stuff and is maybe bored with the standard LEGO, something like this K’NEX 1241835 Model Building Set is a perfect next step. Containing some 480 pieces, it’s by far one of the largest building sets you can get at the moment. Not only that, but the nature of the parts contained in the kit allows you to build a variety of different designs.
The manual which comes with the set covers 35 models alone, but that’s definitely not the full extent of the fun you can have with this K’NEX package.
If you want to give your kid something that will challenge them and allow their creativity to grow, this is a perfect gift. Best thing of all, the price is impressively affordable. In terms of bang for the buck value, you will be hard-pressed to find another building set that comes even close.
Plus, as K’nex points out, you can get even more awesome building ideas right online.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Power Rangers Ultrazord is arguably the best action figure on the market today.
Seriously, where else can you get five Transformer-like vehicles that turn into robots, which can also be constructed into one mega Ultrazord figure?
I may have failed math two years running, but when you factor in the vehicle forms, the robot forms, and the Ultrazord, that’s technically 11 figures across all the different forms.
And let’s be real here, the bigger the better when it comes to kids’ toys. Any toy that towers over all the others is sure to impress.
I honestly don’t even think a child needs to like Power Rangers to get a lot out of this toy. it’s that darn good!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got any wrestling fans in the house, you won’t go wrong with this WWE Mattel Fan Central Manic Mayhem Playset.
This set comes not only with a ring to let wrestlers battle it out, but also a breakable table to powerbomb opponents through, a ladder, stretcher, ring steps, and a Braun Strowman figure.
But that’s not all. While wrestlers can duke it out in the ring, with enough force they can actually blast each other through the canvas. Nice!
If you need any more WWE figure buying advice, we’ve got a rundown of the Best WWE Elite Figures, we’ve got you covered.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although not quite as popular as it once was, Fortnite is still loved by millions of kids around the world, so gifts like the Fortnite Battle Bus Drone are a safe bet.
In the video game, players hop on the battle bus, fly over an island, then hop out. With this drone version, kids can fly the battle bus wherever they want.
What’s cool here is the remote control is actually shaped like a video game controller, meaning they’ll feel right at home when flying.
As well as flashing lights and sounds, the drone itself is rechargeable via micro USB. The only catch here, the controller isn’t, and you’ll need two AAA batteries to power it.
This product is geared towards eight years and up, so I’d definitely recommend supervision when they’re flying. Also, do not play with this in the house. Drones need a wide-open space to work properly. Believe me, I tried playing with one indoors and nearly took my lights out. Don’t be me!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Child, or Baby Yoda, is hugely popular right now. Everyone loves that little green elf thingy.
If your child loves the Child, this Star Wars The Child Plush Toy is a must.
This cutesy plush is a mix of soft plastic and padding. The coat is made from fabric, so it’s nice and cuddly.
It also comes in a rather neat baby-alien-carrier display base for when it’s not in use or when it needs a rest. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some toys are built for pure entertainment, but others have more than just one function. Marbleworks by Discovery Toys is one of the best educational toys you can find at the moment. The set contains an array of tubes, chutes, and ramps which you can arrange any way you want. Once you’re done building the design you had in mind, you can launch up to 6 marbles using the dedicated launcher piece.
Using Marbleworks, kids can explore how gravity works, learn about momentum and more. Everything is made of High Impact Polystyrene – a material that offers decent durability while remaining lightweight.
Be careful not to lose the marbles you get with the set as the diameter of the tubes is such that your regular glass marbles probably won’t fit. In terms of playtime value, this kit offers infinite combinations and will keep your kids entertained for weeks at the very least.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While nothing can beat real LEGOs, there are similar sets out there which offer something original from time to time. The Laser Pegs 6-in-1 Monster Truck Building Set stands out due to its low price, unique idea, and just how easy it is to work with. This truck kit comes with 66 see-thru pieces, along with one block that contains a LED light.
The blocks come in different colors, which create a pretty awesome display once everything is put together and the light is turned on. If your little ones love building things, this set is bound to give them hours of fun.
Since there is a light component, the necessary batteries are supplied in the package. One of the best things about the Laser Pegs 6-in-1 Monster Truck Building Set is its price. You can get this cool kit for less than $15, which is a bargain, to say the least.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to building kits for young boys, nothing beats a good truck. In this case, you get that and so much more. The Modarri Haul ‘Em Car Transporter features a complete truck with a car loading trailer and three cars. Everything in this kit needs to be assembled, which is the best part. Each car can be made using different parts, so your kid has a wide range of design options to choose from. The truck comes with working steering as well as suspension.
The play time value of this kit is just through the roof. We are talking tens of hours at the very least. If you’re worried about the Modarri Haul ‘Em Car Transporter being too difficult to assemble for your kid, don’t be.
The kit arrives with the manual which is easy to follow, while the building parts are pretty simple in nature. Overall, it’s an awesome value for the money deal that your kids can play with anywhere, anytime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pokemon Battle Academy is a really smart move. Few kids know how to actually play Pokemon cards, and most end up making up their own version.
What Battle Academy does is simplify the game in an easy to understand way. Not only that – and this is the really clever part – it teaches kids the rules through play.
Two teams start with one deck each – one themed around Pikachu and another themed around Charizard. Then, with the instructions in-hand, players place down cards (which are numbered and ordered) into the slots as they’re told to.
This way of teaching is so much better than sitting through an hour-long YouTube video. I find my kids always learn best when they’re doing, and playing a game of Pokemon cards really is the best way to learn.
Both the Pikachu and Charizard decks are enough to fully understand the rules, but for those looking to step up closer to the Trading Card Game rules, there’s also a Mewtwo deck with instructions just for that.
Each of the three decks come with cards kids will want to collect. You also get a really stylish board to play on and a selection of neat Pokemon coins.
Honestly, my family has had a blast with Battle Academy. It’s accessible, fun, and who doesn’t love collecting Pokemon cards?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the hottest new toys is the Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio, which allows your kids to their creations to life in an app.
We’ve seen so many different types of toys to life attempts, but this one is the best yet. Your 7 year old will be able to create their own monsters or characters, and scan them into an app via a smartphone or tablet. It works with both iOS and Android, and it comes with 8 cups of Play-Doh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Catapults are always fun, that is just the way it is. This small model from Perfect Life Ideas is a great way for your kids to explore the world of physics in a safe and fun way. The toy is very easy to set up, requires no power and is something you can take with you on vacation. The base of the catapult features three suction cups, allowing you to secure the catapult to any smooth surface in your home.
On its own, this catapult is a lot of fun, but things get even better when you add other toys into the mix. Balls that come in the package are made of foam, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally breaking things in your house.
There is some assembly necessary to get the catapult going, but that’s a few minutes worth of work at most. If you are looking for an affordable way to have fun with the whole family, this is it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever since Transformers came back into the mainstream, boys all around the world became fascinated with these awesome heroes. Just like generations before them, kids today have a variety of Transformer’s toys to choose from. The only difference is, the modern ones are so much cooler. Transformers Alternators Chevrolet Corvette is a very detailed transformer which is easy to work with and looks amazing.
Materials they have used are high-quality plastic so you don’t have to worry about this model breaking easily. Going from Corvette shape to Battle Ravage is easy, and requires little effort. With all of the limbs functional, your boy will spend hours of fun reenacting his own Transformers adventures.
The cool thing about the Transformers Alternator is that they’re perfectly functional in both forms. In other words, it is great as a simple toy car as well as an awesome Transformer robot. Battle Ravage is just one of the available models, meaning that you can keep building the collection piece by piece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Hidden Side range is perfect for those looking for something a little different.
Just take the LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat set. Where else can you get an albino alligator toy? It’s so weird and wonderful. You can totally see why kids love the range so much.
This set comes with a buildable boat and creepy sea person toy along with a host of accessories to really get the role-play party started.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super affordable and super cool, it’s the LEGO Marvel Avengers Thanos Mech.
I hadn’t seen this set until now, and I’m all kinds of blown away by just how great it is.
This set comes with a Thanos mini-figure, complete with helmet, but that’s only part of the deal. Kids get to build a Thanos mech then place Thanos inside as the pilot. Cool or what? The mech even has an over-sized infinity gauntlet! (I’m buying this, aren’t I?)
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a pretty unusual, yet very creative toy set that is guaranteed to spike the creativity in your kids. Veatree Magnetic Building Blocks consists of 306 building pieces in total. The trick is that you get 66 steel balls and some 240 magnetic rods. The colors of these pieces are pretty diverse, which makes whatever you’ve built look cool. The principle behind this kit is fairly simple.
Use the steel balls as joints and magnetized rods as support. The number of awesome designs you can make is quite impressive. If your kid likes to build different things, PlayMaty Magnetic Building Blocks will give them hours of fun.
On top of that, it’s a great learning tool that will teach the young ones about support, basic physics and more. Since the balls are pretty small, we suggest parental advisory during use. Check out more of the best building toys for kids here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a gift that no one will have thought of, go with the Pico Projector – Artlii 2020 New Mini Projector.
When kids aren’t playing video games, they’re watching stuff on YouTube or Netflix. With the Pico Projector, they can turn any wall into a screen.
If they don’t have a TV in their room, this is a solid alternative – it’ll do the same job at a much lower cost.
In terms of the nitty-gritty, this projector runs at 24 watts and features a resolution of 320 by 240, supports 1080p, and on the connectivity front, boasts a micro-SD, an AV port, and HDMI.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Building sets are made by a large number of toy manufacturers out there. However, almost all of them are more or less the same. IKOS offers a completely different angle on the idea of building blocks with their spherical pieces. Your kids can find out what kind of shapes they can build using pretty unusual pieces, which forces them to think outside of the box. There are 26 pieces in different, vibrant colors, available.
If you don’t want the rainbow kit, you can get a red/white kit which features only these two colors. The whole package is very lightweight and compact, making a perfect toy to bring with you on vacation.
Pieces in the kit are made of pretty sturdy plastics and will last a long time even if you drop them or step on them. The best thing about the IKOS Multi-Color Rainbow Spherical Building Blocks is the low price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are boys who like airplanes, boys who like tanks, but also boys who just love boats. If your kid is obsessed with modern naval ships, BRICTEK has a perfect build set you need to check out. With 778 pieces in the box, it’s one of the most complex kits you can find at the moment. What we have here is a helicopter carrier complete with a chopper, crew, and guns.
It even features a small fast boat as an extra. This set is a perfect way to spend time with your kid as there’s a decent amount of work required to put the model together. On the other hand, if you want to let them figure it out on their own, they will have even more hours of fun. Just like many ‘off brand’ build sets these days, BRICTEK’s is fully compatible with LEGO and other manufacturers who use the same system.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Walkie talkies are awesome, that’s all there is to it. Being able to talk over a fair distance to someone by pressing a button is something even grownups are still amazed at, let alone little kids. If you have boys who like to play outside, getting them a set of walkie talkies like the Little Pretenders will make their outdoor adventures that more fun. This set comes with two hand-held units, each featuring 3 channels and a built-in flashlight.
The range on this set is up to two miles given there are no terrain obstacles between the radios (remember when walkie talkies could barely make it across the house?!). Naturally, the whole set works much better at smaller distances. If your kid has a best friend who lives in the neighborhood, these radios could probably allow them to communicate with each other from their bedrooms. While walkie talkies are not toys in the true sense of the word, they are definitely fun to use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a true classic. Simon Says has been entertaining kids since the ’80s. Even though it is that old, this legendary game is still one of the best ways to help your kid develop their memory. The one we are looking at here is the original, made by the same company which made the initial toy back in the day. With that said, this one is much more advanced. You have an LCD screen which will keep count of the score, while there is also a multiplayer mode available.
There are three game modes, just like on the original Simon. This unit is battery operated and requires three AA batteries to work. Simon ships these with a set, so you can turn it on as soon as you unpack it. If you think your kids won’t be interested in such an old game, just challenge them to a match. Chances are they will be hooked in minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is currently the best console for kids out there.
For a start, the console itself features a smart design. It can be played as both a tablet for when you’re out and about or in when you’re chilling in bed, and it can be hooked up to the TV. It’s the best of both worlds.
The other main factor, and this is important, Nintendo games are designed for kids. You won’t find blood, gore, or over-the-top violence in any game made by Nintendo.
This pack comes with the Nintendo Switch, the TV dock, two joy-con controllers, and a downloadable copy of Mario Kart 8, which is an arcade racing game kids absolutely love.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With soccer becoming ever more popular, chances are your kid will be among the millions of young fans. The Fisher-Price Super Sounds Soccer is a great tool that will help any kid perfect their soccer technique. The set includes a goal fitted with a net, and an adjustable target. There are two ways you can play with this goal. You can either practice hitting the goal in general, or you can challenge yourself and try to hit the much smaller target.
Whenever a goal is scored a sound will be played. This goes for both standard goals or successful target hits. The ball which comes with the goal is pretty small, however the whole thing works just as well with a regular soccer ball. If your kid is interested in playing soccer, this goal is a perfect way for them to practice the essentials at home. Or, if they have a friend over, they can have a match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Modern art of magic has been one of the most popular sources of entertainment for a long time. It’s no wonder the kids love it. Ideal 100-Trick Spectacular Magic Show Suitcase allows your little ones to try out different magic tricks for themselves, and learn just how this stuff works. The number of props inside the suitcase are just impressive and overwhelming. Let’s just say that your kid will have enough material to work with for months. Tricks they can perform with this kit are very real and impressive.
There’s simple stuff such as magic card decks, while there are more complicated props as well. The absolute best thing about the Ideal 100-Trick Spectacular Magic Show Suitcase is its price. Considering the overwhelming amount of props available, the price is a bargain. If your boy is interested in magic, this is a must-have addition to your list of gift ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Never underestimate just how much fun you can have with Playmobil.
I got sent the Playmobil Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine a while back and my family had a blast with it. Normally when I get sent stuff for review, it’s just me and my youngest who get involved, but because of the Lego-like nature of Playmobil, my eldest and my wife were all present on the floor building away. Everyone loves Playmobil!
The thing I love about Playmobil is just how easy everything goes together. There are instructions in case you get stuck, but if you’ve got a wheel in front of you, there’s a fairly high chance you know where it goes (on the windscreen, right?).
Digging in a little deeper, this set has a lot going for it. The top pops off so you can get inside, the backdoor opens, and there are a ton of meaningful accessories.
There legit isn’t much to fault here. It’s just good, wholesome fun. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alongside the Playmobil Mystery Machine, I also got some hands-on time with the Playmobil Scooby-DOO! Scooby & Shaggy Pack. In short: It rocks!
The Scooby and Shaggy figures are both great. My youngest especially loved posing the Scooby toy in weird poses. I don’t know why. Kids, eh? Best not to question it.
My favorite part of this set is being able to do the whole Scooby-Doo reveal. The ghost costume can be pulled right off to reveal the villain beneath. Expect to hear lots of “I’d have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids!” coming from your kid’s room.
if you’re grabbing this for a Birthday or Christmas gift, definitely pair it with the Playmobil Mystery Machine so they can have the full Scooby gang.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toy guns have been the cornerstone of every boy’s play set for decades. The one we want to show you today is a great alternative and addition to the already familiar Nerf guns. The Nerf Vortex PRAXIS Blaster features a great design and fires small plastic discs up to 25 feet. It’s brightly colored, making it look cool and completely safe for outdoor use.
This blaster is pump-action operated, meaning that absolutely no batteries are required. You have a removable stock, a fully functioning rail on the upper receiver which allows you to attach various accessories.
The kit arrives with a 10-disc magazine as well as ten plastic discs. Since there’s a variety of smaller parts in this blaster pack, keep in mind that some of them are a potential choking hazard. While it’s not the cheapest blaster on the market, the Nerf Vortex PRAXIS Blaster is definitely one of the best nerf guns you can get at the moment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a Pokemon card collector in the family, one of the best options to go with is this Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield Elite Trainer Box.
Collecting cards is very much a kid thing. Ask any adult, and chances are, they’ll have collected some form of cards back in the day. The excitement of getting something super rare is a feeling like no other.
So, back to the pack. This set comes with a lot of cool cards kids will want. The full breakdown is eight Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield booster packs, 65 Zacian or Zamazenta (the two main Pokemon from Sword and Shield) card sleeves, 45 energy cards, six damage-counter dice, and a guidebook explaining how to play the Sword and Shield expansion.
And, of course, it all comes in a really stylish box, meaning you won’t find random Pokemon cards under the sofa for at least a week after opening it.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your kid are fans of Star Wars, you know that there is rarely anything as scary as the AT-AT walker. The one we are looking at here is a smaller version of this incredible machine from the movies. It appeared in the Revenge of The Sith during the battle of Kashyyyk. It features a great level of detail, fully functioning legs as well as a variety of armament which is functional.
Overall, it’s a fairly large model, which can accommodate up to 3 action figures from the series. If you are building a full Star Wars set for your kid, this is one of the rare models which not many will have in their collections.
The gizmo’s name – All Terrain Attack Pod – isn’t only for show. You can play with this thing outside, and plant it on just about any type of terrain without it falling over.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most fun activities kids can partake outside is riding on zip lines. On a second thought, zip lines are super fun no matter how old you are. Adventure Parks Fun Ride Zip Line brings that awesome experience to your backyard.
Designed for kids, this zip line is affordable, durable and just awesome to play with. Installation is pretty straight forward. All you need comes in the box, and that includes a durable metal cable, the trolley and a variety of hardware necessary for installation.
Cable is rated for 100lbs and can provide 35 feet of travel. Once you want to move the zip line, all you have to do is reverse the installation process and you can take the whole thing with you on your vacation or road trip.
As with any activity of this kind, it’s important to provide safety gear for your kids, and explain to them how to safely use the zip line. If you can ignore the terribly cheesy graphic on the front of the box, it’s well worth the price tag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Exploring the universe around has been in human nature forever. Getting your kids interested in space, planets and general astronomy is a great way to educate them about the world we live in. This 60mm refractor telescope is one of the cheapest models that offer a decent performance. It comes with a 6mm eyepiece and a 20mm one.
The Black Twinstar 60mm Compact Kids Refractor Telescope is capable of 15x and up to 50x magnification, which should be more than enough to observe close celestial bodies such as the moon and Mars with a great amount of detail. It’s fun, extremely educational and most importantly, affordable.
For a rather small price, you can shape up your kid’s interests and awaken the desire to explore the universe as they grow up. Every kid should have one of these telescopes, or one like it in their back yard. The value it brings is too important to ignore, and it’s one of the best kids telescope available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently THE video game every kid (and adult) wants.
It’s as wholesome as they come. This is a video game without any violence or blood and gore. In this game, you’ll be decorating your own home, upgrading the size, collecting and selling fish and fruit, all while tending to the needs of your villagers.
You’re essentially the mayor on a beautiful island and it’s up to you to get the island into tip-top shape.
Although this may all seem simplistic, it’s actually really deep. There is a LOT to collect. From different furniture and wallpaper, Animal Crossings is all about living a chill virtual life.
It’s perfect for kids thanks to its easy to understand nature and is sure to keep them busy for months and months. In terms of value, this is one of the best video games out there.
I’ve highlighted the downloadable version due to the fact getting ahold of the cartridge-based version isn’t as easy right now, and the price is the same so it’s not like you’re losing out on anything major.
Do keep in mind, though, with downloadable games you’ll need access to the Nintendo Switch eShop (which is free to use) as well as enough free space on your memory card to download it.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want some cool RC robots balanced on four wheels? Check out this one from Costzon.
Aside from its obvious remote control function, the Costzon Wireless Remote Control Robot is a pretty interesting toy. It is capable of five different types of dances and plays seven different songs.
Another really neat feature here is the ability to ditch the remote control. This little groove bot can be controlled using only your voice. Tell me that isn’t cool?
It’s also got a built-in coin bank. Yeah, sure, that’s totally superfluous to the design, but extra stuff is always a win in my book.
Oh, and if you’re worried about needing batteries, this thing is fully rechargeable, with a 50-70 minute charge time yielding around an hour’s worth of usage. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hot Wheels is one of those old toy manufacturers who is still very much relevant. Their tracks and interactive garages have been entertaining kids for decades. The one we have here is a more modern rendition of this classic setup. Not only that, but it is also the largest garage Hot Wheels has ever made. There’s room for 36 cars in there, a gas station, a tuning car shop and more.
If you already have some Hot Wheels tracks, you can connect them to this set without a single problem. Needless to say, the fun value of the Ultimate Garage is impressive. Your boys will be entertained for weeks on end. The level of detail is great as always, which creates the ultimate immersion.
Awesome set for a single kid, however Ultimate Garage can entertain a group of friends just as easily. If you were a fan of Hot Wheels as a kid, you know just what kind of awesomeness awaits with this building set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lightsaber – the quintessential piece of any Star Wars fan’s kit. If your kid is one of many diehard Star Wars admirers out there, this is the holy grail. The model we are looking at here is inspired by Kylo Ren’s saber from the most recent Star Wars movie. It features the main blade and two horizontal ones, just like the real thing. Once the lights are out, you can enjoy authentic light effects as well as sound effects. Unlike most other copies out there, the hilt on this one is made of metal.
It’s definitely a sturdy piece, although it probably shouldn’t be banged against hard surfaces. When it comes into contact with other light sabers, you will get that authentic sound effect, which is just cool. A stand is included in the package, allowing you to safely put this pup on display. It’s not the cheapest light saber out there, but the level of detail it offers is worth the investment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Guardians of The Galaxy is one of the best superhero movies in the recent years. If there’s one thing about superhero movies, it’s that young boys love them. Get your special boy the Marvel Guardians of The Galaxy Star-Lord Quad Blaster, and give him an opportunity to be Star-Lord, himself.
The toy is made of high-quality plastics, and features a pretty authentic design compared to the blaster you see in the movie. The kit comes with four darts which can be fired as far as 25 feet by either of the toy’s four barrels.
With toys such as this one, it’s important to give your kid a safety lesson just in case. This Quad Blaster is a part of a larger kit which includes the suit and gloves, so you can already plan out the next few gifts in advance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the weather’s nice, why not kick back in the Homech Family Inflatable Swimming Pool?
Not everyone has space for a massive metal swimming pool (we’ve previously counted down the Best Above Ground Pools, by the way), so opting for something smaller and easier to pack away makes a lot of sense.
Despite this being smaller than a full-sized pool, there’s still enough space to fit two adults and three-to-five kids.
While I would always advise being careful around inflatable pools, this one is surprisingly durable. It’s thicker than most, meaning it’s not going to pop just by looking at it.
If you’ve got warm weather coming your way, nothing beats being able to chill in the backyard in a pool with a drink in hand. Nothing!
Dimensions: 118 x 72. 5 x 20 in
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Playing outside in the dirt is fun for every kid out there. However, it becomes even more fun you have some tools. The Buddy-L Dump Truck is a perfect companion for all those beach days when building sand castles requires some logistical support. The truck itself is built like a tank and you’d have to go an extra mile to put a dent on this one.
They have used metal for the majority of components bar the wheels and tires. There’s enough room in the bed for a decent payload. Speaking of the truck bed, it can be raised to dump whatever is in there. Even though it is simple in nature, a truck similar to this one has been all a boy needed to have fun for many decades now. One of the absolute best things about the Buddy-L Dump Truck is the price. It’s so affordable that you just can’t ignore it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple, roomy dump truck is great, but you will need a way to load it first. That’s where DoubleE’s RC Excavator comes in. This is a fully functional remote controlled model excavator. Not only can it move, but you can also control the arm just like on the real thing. It’s 1:16 scale, so it’s definitely not small. The level of detail is impressive, and those who are familiar with this type of equipment will see that right away.
Materials used to build this awesome RC are mostly focused around high-quality PVC. That doesn’t mean it’s not a sturdy toy. On the contrary. Instead of standard AAA batteries, DoubleE Excavator uses a built-in battery pack which you can recharge using a standard USB cable. Overall this a great toy for young boys and those who love the world of RC industrial machinery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little green army men have been the toy of choice for many generations by now. It all started with the most basic infantrymen, but nowadays we have so much more. Case in point, this awesome army man C130 airplane. It was modeled after AC130H Spectre, and comes fitted with a variety of heavy and light weaponry. If your kid is a fan of army men, and already has them, it’s probably time his little army gets the air support it needs.
This is a DIY set, so some assembly is required. On top of the gunship, you also get 24 classic infantrymen, one American flag, and the legendary M60 Patton tank. This set is a great addition to an already existing collection, but is also an awesome way to start one. It’s worth noting that the gunship comes with all the appropriate stickers as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there is one company which makes great RC cars, it’s Traxxas. Their Stampede monster truck is one of the best in its category, and is used by RC enthusiasts all around the world. Is this a good gift for a 7-year-old? Definitely! Sure, it’s fast but this thing is borderline indestructible. Stampede is capable of defeating just about any kind of terrain you put it in, and features a great range (and an adjustable speed setting!)
Every piece of electronics is waterproof, meaning that you can easily take this thing outside and race it in the mud. Speaking of racing, Traxxas is known for bulletproof remote controllers which can handle busy airwaves just fine. Traxxas Stampede is far from being the cheapest RC car out there, however the price is definitely worth it. Unless your kid smashes this thing with a baseball bat, chances are it will last for many, many years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So far we have shown you toys for future engineers, explorers as well as firemen. How about something for aspiring artists? This 4-Station Art Easel is a great environment for any kid to practice their painting skills while having all the tools close at hand. There’s enough room for up to four little artists to work comfortably.
The lower portion of the easel features more than enough storage space for all of the painting supplies your kids could ever need. The base surface is a write-and-wipe type of board, however, you also receive a set of clips which allow you to attach the paper to these surfaces with ease. Each of the four available boards comes with its own tray at the bottom, while you also receive three larger ones which sit in the storage compartment. Let your kids express themselves with this true artist’s workbench.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You won’t find better quality toy trucks than Bruder toys, a company based in Germany who makes high-quality replica trucks. Their new Bruder Cement Mixer is one of our favorites, because you can actually mix things up in the water tank and watch it come out the chute in the back.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This incredibly awesome TMNT vehicle is from the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. It’s a 2-in-1 vehicle that changes from a mobile turtle tank to a playset for kids.
It has a projectile launcher, a lab lookout tower, a flip-open cab, a loading gate in the back, a shell hog launcher, and Donnie’s mobile lab (which is removable).
If you pick up the Shell Hogs vehicles as well, they can be connected to the big Turtle Tank.
Recommended Ages: 4+
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toys have definitely come a long way over the past decade, and this Jurassic World Pterano-Drone is proof of that! It basically has a flapping dinosaur set atop a lightweight drone, so that it’s like the dinosaur is flying.
If you’re looking for the coolest drone of 2018, look no further than the Jurassic World Pterano-Drone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We have already shown you one cool Porsche 911 GT3 RS. However, the one we’re about to go over definitely offers a more detailed, and in some ways, cooler experience. The LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a 1:8 size model of the popular German supercar. If you’re wondering how detailed this build is, let’s just say that there are 2704 pieces to put together before yours can look anything like the one pictured on the box.
This has got to be one of the most complex build kits out there, and a perfect challenge for any young mechanic out there. It will probably take weeks to put together, but once it’s done, it will become the centerpiece of your kid’s bedroom. LEGO Technic has shaped many young engineers so far, so there’s definitely educational value as well as entertainment to be had.
We also included the Porsche on our list of the best LEGO Technic Sets for sale.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Minecraft – The Redstone Battle is a really great set, and perfect for kids who love the spin-off video game Minecraft Dungeons.
The main hook of the set is being able to build two Redstone monsters. The thing I love here is you’re building two actual figures, complete with moving parts. They look awesome in action, and despite being Lego sized, you can still pull off some really cool poses.
Aside from the Redstone monstrosities, you also get a solid selection of four mini-figure adventurers as well as a loot pig, which I’m sure kids are going to get a lot of usage out of.
This set is geared towards eight years and up, simply due to the complexity of the building. If they’ve owned Lego before, though, they should be fine so long as they stick to the instructions.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there are two things you can never go wrong with, it’s Minecraft and Lego.
There’s so much I love about the LEGO Minecraft The Blaze Bridge Set. Alex has removable armor, the little potion-making station is cute, and I’m really impressed with the buildable monsters. Those blazes and wither skeletons are sure to lead to some exciting adventures.
A lot of the stuff in this set is instantly recognizable to kids, so I’m certain they’re sure to get a kick out of discovering everything this set has to offer.
Recommended Ages: 8 Year and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s rarely a better way for kids to enjoy their favorite superheroes than by turning to LEGO. This company has always offered specialized kits dedicated to a variety of superhero franchises throughout the years. This time, we are talking about the Batman: Man-Bat attacks. The kit includes some 184 pieces as well as three mini action figures – you have Batman, Man-Bat, and Nightwing.
Each of these comes with their own variety of weapons and gear. The centerpiece of the whole set is the Batcopter fitted with two flick missiles, a working winch and the hook. Even though this set definitely isn’t the most basic one offered by LEGO, it’s not that hard to put together for a 7-year-old boy.
The best thing about the kit is its price. This is one of the cheapest LEGO kits you can get, which features more than one mini action figure. It’s a bargain, to say the least, which is why we think it’s one of the best toys for 7-year-old boys in 2019.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Spider Crawler has some really cool toys to build.
The spider robot is such a weird design that it’s really interesting to put together.
Likewise, being able to build Vulture and his wings is really unique.
Then there’s the Sandman build and the two different Spider-Man figures. There’s a lot to love in this set.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises to ever hit the silver screen. It has captured the imagination of young boys for over three decades now, inspiring them and teaching them values. If you know or are a parent of a young boy who’s a fan of Star Wars, then LEGO Star Wars Snowspeeder is something you should check out. This very affordable model from the LEGO Star Wars lineup is simple, fun to build, and even comes with two flick missiles.
The kit consists of 97 pieces, including the pilot action figure. Since it belongs to a much larger set, you can gradually expand the battlefield with TIE fighters, legendary X-Wings, and more. This Snowspeeder kit shows us once again that you just can’t go wrong with LEGOs.
Speaking of LEGOs, it’s obvious that these kits are a choking hazard, so keep that in mind when you let your boy fight the Empire.
Check out more of the best LEGO Star Wars sets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Lego dragon! Really, what else is needed here?
Okay. The LEGO Creator 3in1 Fire Dragon is super cool. Anything with a dragon in is going to impress. Them’s the rules.
What also makes this set is the ability to rebuild the dragon as either a scorpion or a sabertoothed tiger. The 3in1 nature of this set means it’s got some serious long-term potential.
Plus, you know, DRAGONS!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why should you grab this? It’s a mech! What kid wouldn’t want to build their own ninja mech?
The Lego NINJAGO Kai’s Mech Jet has a ton of detail. This isn’t a few pieces that clip together, oh no. This beast is all about building highly-detailed sections that then connect to other parts.
Honestly, these types of builds always go down really well. They’re complex but not difficult. And as you piece more of it together, and it starts to take shape, there’s a sense of excitement as you move ever closer to finishing.
Plus, let’s take a minute to look at the price. This is a 217 piece set, with two mini-figures and a giant mech, for around the 20 bucks mark. You really couldn’t ask for me.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You really can’t beat the Lego Minecraft Creeper BigFig and Ocelot Two-Pack when it comes to value.
First, we’ve got a Creeper – one of the main baddies from Minecraft. This figure is wild. It’s crazy how Lego managed to get articulation into a small space, but somehow they managed it. The posing potential – be it on a shelf, cupboard, or whatever – is huge.
Next up, the loveable cutesy critter the ocelot, which is essentially a cat. Again, it looks stylish and the articulation is great. You can even pose the tail.
It’s a great pack that’s not super difficult to put together. You’ll need to follow the instructions as usual, but there’s nothing here that’s too challenging. Nice!
This pack alone will provide your kids with hours of fun, but combine it with other models from the lineup and its fun factor increases even further. This set really is one of the best cool toys for boys around.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the inquisitive child, there’s the Dig a Dozen Dino Eggs Kit.
How much fun will your child have digging up and excavating their own dinosaur? Spoiler: Lots!
This set comes with all the stuff you need to get underway, including 12 dinosaur eggs, each of which has a different oy inside, 12 brushes, guides, and learning cards for if they have any questions.
If you want to take the adventure one step further, you could totally hide the eggs around the backyard so they psychically have to dig them up. Doesn’t that sound like tons of fun?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another new Hot Wheels product launched this year, and it’s going to be a huge seller. It’s the Roto Revolution Track Playset, which sends cars into a rotating platform. Your kids have to aim their cars so that they slide right into the platform perfectly, which is tough to do because it’s constantly spinning. If they miss their opportunity, then they’ll crash and burn trying. Either way — fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are so many great water guns coming in 2017 that we don’t know what to do with ourselves. Of course, Nerf is leading the way with its new additions, and one of our favorites is the brand new Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator. Now, we have no idea why this is branded as their Zombie Strike brand, as water has literally zero effect on a zombie horde (unless it’s from a firehose. See: The Walking Dead for more info on that).
But the Zombinator has a really cool look to it, with a slate blue, lime green and bright orange colorway. On top, it has a scope — an entirely useless scope that’s just there for show, but a scope, nonetheless. It blasts water up to 30 feet, and it has 3 different types of water streams.
Check out more of the best water guns here.
Recommended Ages: 6+
Price: $19.99
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TMNT will never go out of style, and it’s more popular now than ever before. Aside from the Ninja Ghostbusters above, there is also a new line of Turtle toys hitting the market this year, including this Leonardo with his cool-looking stealth bike. The motorcycle has a bullet-proof battle shell complete with a bug splattering transparent windshield, and it comes with a 4.8 inch Leonardo figure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sphero is quickly becoming one of my favorite toy brands, as they have a lot of super cool tech toys aimed at the nerdy crowd. This year, one of their additions includes the Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle. It drives like any RC car would, but it has expressive eyes, an emotive suspension, can drift, and it has reactive touch.
It’s controlled with a smartphone, and it has a moving mouth like the movie counterpart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing says I love you like buying your favorite geeky kid something from the quintessential geek franchise: Star Wars. And what better way to show your support than by giving them a Chewbacca talking plush by Underground Toys for them to add to their collection, complete with the trademark Wookie Growl (Gwwrrrr….Gllllwwww…I can’t do it). As far as Star Wars gifts are concerned, you won’t find one any cuter. Underground Toys also has Yoda, Darth Vader, Jawa and RD-D2 talking plushes available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Possibly the biggest movie of 2014 was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which starred Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel — rather Vin Diesel’s voice. Diesel voiced Groot, a lovable superhero tree that basically plays the role of the strong oaf, and only mutters “I am Groot” throughout the movie. The vinyl Groot bobble-head stands at just 3 3/4-inch tall and will make a great addition to any fan’s collection. It’ll give him the excitement of Groot without having to deal with Vin Diesel at all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let your child adventure to space with the PLAYMOBIL Mission Rocket with Launch Site.
It comes with an impressively designed space shuttle, a rocket launch area with scaffolding, three astronauts, and the actual rocket splits into three sections – it’s just like the real thing.
The thrusters light-up as well for an added touch.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a Birthday or Christmas gift they’ll never forget, go with the Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine.
This thing is AMAZING! Although it’s an arcade machine, it’s actually slightly smaller so you can grab a couple of barstools and sit in comfort (there is an included riser if you want to stand while playing).
Everything about this rocks. The screen is crisp, the game plays exactly as it should, and best of all it’s a co-op game, so both parents and child (and a sibling) can all play at once! Doesn’t that sound like fun?
You do need to assemble this one, but it’s all really straightforward, so don’t be put off one bit.
Recommended Ages: 6 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Power Action Pikachu is, hands-down, THE best Pikachu toy available in 2019. It brings our little yellow friend to life in new ways by not only including flashing red cheeks but also an illuminating tail, which lights up when you shake Pikachu.
He’s cute, soft, and cuddly on the outside, but becomes cute, soft, and ferocious when he’s ready for his Static Charge ability!
Recommended Ages: 3+
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing 7-year-old boys love it’s smacking toys into one another. I’d know, I still remember all the times I’ve needed to tell my kids to stop banging Star Wars toys together.
Anyway, my point here is this: Why fight them making noise when you can encourage it in a super fun way?
Enter the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set.
This set sends cars flying around the track. The goal? See how many you can race at once before they all smash into each other.
It’s fun, and as Hot Wheels are built to last, you don’t need to worry too much about anything getting broken. Maybe keep the set away from lights, though, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Darts are fun no matter how old you or your kids are. There’s just something about trying to hit a really small target that people find so fun. Marky Sparky’s Doinkit Darts Magnetic Dart Board is the perfect way to let your kids experience the fun of darts without exposing them to dangers. Instead of using sharp tips, this board uses magnetic, dull darts. They are pretty stable in flight, and take nothing away from the game.
The set includes the 16-inch board and a set of 6 differently colored darts. The whole thing is easy to set up and pretty much ready to go right out of the box.
Since darts use a neodymium magnet, you don’t have to worry about darts just falling off the board, or not even sticking to it upon contact. Doinkit Darts Magnetic Dart Board will help your kids develop their hand-eye coordination and hone their throwing skills to perfection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No, it’s not your traditional ‘toy’, but this new giant kickball is a must if you want your kids to be active outdoors. It’s 3x the size of the normal red kickball you grew up with, and it comes with four rubber bases to play a game with.
It also comes with a hand pump to make it easier to blow up, so they can be ready to play a game of kickball with this giant ball in no-time! It’s great for all ages.
Recommended Ages: 4+
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Christmas, give the gift of Pokemon cards. This pack of 100 cards includes all the goods from Pokemon’s official trading card game. That said, at this price, do expect a few caveats: some users had issues with duplicate cards, but for the most part, this is a great value for getting a ton of Pokemon cards. It may be best to taper one’s expectations to expect 50 great cards, which is still an awesome value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf guns are the gift that keep on giving. They are loved by boys of virtually all ages for executing lighthearted pranks (no one likes to be shot by a nerf gun, but it’s not very damaging) and for playing games like cops vs. robbers. These blasters have a rotating barrel and hold up to six darts. They can shoot up to 50′. The bang for the buck on this toy is tough to beat!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every boy wants a light saber. That’s just a fact! These light sabers offer great value as they are not Star Wars official merchandise, and hence, sell at a considerably cheaper price. They have a great range of sounds and are praised as superb for Halloween costumes, light sword-fighting and having solid quality sounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those boys looking to get started playing with drones, a better starter drone does not exist.
This Holy Stone model is relatively cheap for how good it is and offers a ton of fun and value for the price.
Sure, it’s not quite a Phantom 4, but it will really set one up to establish themselves as a drone dabbler or someone who is ready to take the plunge to the real thing. As someone whose father loves drones, I can strongly vouch for that as fun as they are, one should definitely start with a beginner model to get a feel for them. This will also help set up the right expectations for the real deal.
It’s the ease of use here that’s the deal-maker. Drones aren’t the easiest of beasts to get control of at first. Believe me, the pros make it looks like child’s play when it’s anything but. It takes time to master, but that’s part of the joy. You feel like you’re actually achieving something.
That’s why it’s important to start with something high-quality but not bank-breaking. The cheaper drones are, to put it bluntly, rubbish. I played with a $30 drone a while back and it’s okay if you’re a fan of taking people’s eyes out or things that break easily.
If you don’t want to waste your money, however, definitely go with the Holy Stone drone. You won’t regret it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to interesting the recipient of your magnanimity in programming or video game creation, this Bloxels kit offers an extremely fun way to do so. It is a winner of numerous toy awards and is shockingly robust for a toy. The app works with Android, iOS, and Kindle and can be used to develop levels, characters and more. Plus, creators of levels within the games can be shared online, adding a social element to the process. This is a great kit and an extremely exciting unique gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking to interest the young men in their lives in robotics and software development, the Anki Cozmo is an awesome way to do so. It includes “Code Lab” a platform that allows kids to program the robot to do tasks like express emotions, play games, lift cubes, and more. Also, Anki is constantly updating Cozmo’s skills to add new and exciting features. This is a great gift for the STEM-minded.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Hot Wheels Total Turbo Takeover set is another chaotic, high-speed racing set.
Two loop de loops with flat lanes to send cars jettisoning to the moon.
The really cool thing about this set is you don’t have to stick with the main design. It’s part of the Track Builder range, so if your child wants to rebuild it differently, they totally can.
And if you’ve got other sets from this range, they’ll all slot together to make an even bigger track.
Let the chaos begin!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the weather’s nice, toys like Hog Wild are perfect for those hot summer days.
This is a simple idea that’s been really well executed in the design. Fire balls to either yourself or the second player, then catch them. It’s good, simple fun.
Best of all this toy comes with six balls – three for each stick – and features a reload function, meaning you don’t have to mess around with long-winded resets between rounds. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although the Force Awakens premiered two years ago, the hype is still strong and many children of all ages love their favorite Star Wars heroes (and villains). This special playset includes “Han Solo, General Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Flametrooper, Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn & BB-8”. At such an affordable price, children can spend hours playing and recreating their beloved scenes and interactions. For Star Wars fans young and old, this is a must, and we also included it on our list of the best Star Wars toys last year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nerf N-Strike Hyper Fire Blaster is an absolute beast of a blaster.
If it’s style you’re after, this thing looks the part. It’s not just the futuristic look that slays, it’s the massive barrel on the underside, too.
That barrel, by the way, can house a whopping 25 Nerf darts. You won’t be needing to reload any time soon.
This is a motorized blaster, thankfully. I have no idea how you’d prime that many darts at once. It’s a good job you don’t have to. Do keep in mind, though, as it’s motorized, you’ll need to pick up four D batteries to power this monster.
I think it’s safe to say the Hyper Fire is one of the best toys under $50 around. It’s so good in fact, we even included it on our list of the Best Nerf Guns available.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
What are you looking at here? That’d be the Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit.
If you’ve ever wanted to completely transform a room without decorating, this is for you.
Nanoleaf is a selection of shaped panels that connect together, and when music plays, the lights dance along to the music.
The beauty here is you don’t have to lay them out as shown. You’re free to design your own showpiece by slotting together the different panels.
Seriously, check out the video I’ve attached. These things are jaw-droppingly stunning and really bring a room to life.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nanoleaf is pricey, so if you’re after a suitable alternative, check out the Yescom 10 Pack WiFi Smart LED Light Kit.
While these aren’t quite as vivid and stylish as the Nanoleaf panels, they’re still great. And, you know, they’re a fraction of the price.
As with the Nanoleaf, the Yescom pack also works with Amazon Alexa, so feel free to get ready to blast your favorite tunes.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
1…2 …3…GO! RC cars are fun for all ages and genders, and these Click n’ Play Set of 2 Stunt Remote Control Battle Bumper Cars are no exception!
Compete with brothers, sisters, and friends with these remote-controlled bumper cars that can run into each other and most things around them. The goal of the RC bumper cars is to eject the other player’s driver, allowing for hours of endless fun and competition! The cars are also easy to maneuver and use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko Pops are still hands-down one of the best gifts you can get for a 7-year-old.
The best thing about Pops is the ability to create your own collection that really shows off who you are.
For example, my collection spans Marvel, video games, and movies. And that’s the real hook here. There are so many different Funko Pops, spanning hundreds of different properties, you can really create a collection that’s unique to your interests.
Plus they’re super affordable! What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Varies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This incredible Kylo Ren Mask has an electronic voice changer that comes along with it, allowing you to transform your voice into one similar to Kylo’s in the movie. The mask looks just like a battered Ren’s, and it uses adjustable straps to fit a variety of different faces. With this mask, you’re able to live out your fantasy of becoming the quintessential Star Wars villain, force controlling your friends as they resist the dark side of the force.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of Kylo Ren’s best features is his unique-looking lightsaber that has one large blade and two vents that act as a crossguard. It’s unlike any lightsaber we’ve seen before, and it’s incredibly cool. Of course, this cool Lightsaber replica doesn’t actually use any plasma, so it’s safe, but it’s still fun to use. It extends to two feet in length and it lights up to glow red just like Ren’s. And, it’s straight from the Star Wars store, so you know it’s top-notch, and it’s the best of the lightsaber toys that are currently available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Imaginext is hands-down the best toy range for younger kids who love superheroes.
They are durable, which is amazing given the size of the action figures, and they’re affordable.
This Imaginext Batman Wayne Manor Batcave is, unsurprisingly, well worth snagging up. .
Imaginext’s whole hook is affordable playsets with hidden features. In this Batcave’s case, you’ve got drop-down walls and batsignals, moving doors, and secret disc launchers – most of which can be activated easily by placing the included Batman figure on the toy-pads and twisting the toy.
It’s easy for younger kids to use, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you’ve got a few of these sets and play with them altogether. Believe me, my youngest takes up the whole living room playing with theirs.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 8 Years (My 9-Year-Old still plays with them!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Imaginext Buzz Lightyear Robot Playset is still hugely popular with older kids.
I mean, it’s a massive robot! What more could you ask for?
What’s especially awesome about this design is there’s actually a spaceship that pops out of the top. So it’s two toys in one, technically.
You also get a pincher on the left arm and a rocket-firing blaster on the right. It also comes with a Buzz Lightyear and alien figure to pilot this colossal beast.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to get your child learning while they’re at home? The Shifu Orboot is a fun way to learn about the world.
This part toy, part app. Through the use of a mobile device and the Orboot interactive globe, kids aim their device at the globe, then information pops up.
It’s what’s known as augmented reality, which basically means the mobile device uses the camera to view the globe, then superimposes different info and animals onto said globe. Pretty cool, right? It’s like magic!
Just keep in mind, this doesn’t come with a mobile device (like a phone or tablet) so your child will need access to one if they’re going to get the most out of it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fire 7 Tablet is my personal pick when it comes to getting youngsters a tablet.
You don’t want to start them off on something too high-tech. They still need to be able to use it, after all.
The Fire 7 is easy to use, comes with access to a great selection for paid and free apps, and has solid parental controls, which you absolutely need to set up. Trust me, you don’t want to leave it to chance.
It also comes with a killer warranty whereby if it gets broken, Amazon will replace it. You can’t say fairer than that.
Plus, you know, it’s really affordable for a tablet.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Almost every little boy out there has some kind of car or truck toy they play with. Instead of just giving them an already assembled one, why not let them build the truck themselves? The Ausini Construction Truck with Action Figures is a great way to help your kid develop his fine motor skills and learn how to build things. There are two reasons why this Ausini truck is great.
When our 7-year-old finally finishes the build, he will feel great for getting the job done right. Afterward, playing with the truck will offer for hours of fun on its own. There are 229 pieces in this kit, but the level of difficulty is something kids 7 or even younger can easily take on.
As always, it’s important to use this toy with supervision, as smaller pieces from the kit are a potential choking hazard. The best thing about the Ausini Construction Yellow Truck is just how affordable it is. If you’re on a budget, this is a great choice for a gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Splatoon 2 is proof you don’t need guns and blood and guts to make an excellent online shooter.
Instead of realistic violence, this is a game about paintballing. Sure, some guns shoot paint. But why use a gun when you can use an over-sized roller to splatter your opponent?
Although you can knock out the enemy team, they don’t die. They just vanish and reappear a few seconds later.
And beating your enemy isn’t the name of the game here anyway. It’s actually which team covers more of the map in paint.
Splatoon 2 is cute, fun, non-violent, and perfect for any child looking for a single-player game or a game to play with their friends online.
Recommended Ages: E10
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yoshi’s Crafted World is one of the best games for younger kids.
If you’re after a beautiful game for kids between five and 10, this is the one to go with.
The wooly aesthetic is pure wholesomeness, and being able to bounce Yoshi around as it gobbles up enemies with its long tongue is sure to keep kids entertained for hours on end.
And with bad guys like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole, this is a family-friendly adventure devoid of violence. It is just lovely.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t take my word for it, Amazon named the Fortnite Battle Bus Set one of the sites holiday toys, meaning it’s always going to be a go-to toy.
Other than the brilliant Battle Bus, this set also comes with two exclusive figures in Burnout and Funk Ops.
Neither are the most popular characters in Fortnite but are liked enough that kids will get a kick out of playing with them.
And as I said on the other Battle Royale Collection entry on this gift guide, they are surprisingly durable, so don’t let their size fool you.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I haven’t tested this Fortnite Battle Royale Collection set, but I have tested some of the others from this range, and the short version is my kids love them.
The figures are two-inches in height, but they’re still packed full character and are surprisingly durable. And they come with guns, back bling, and pickaxes, which is neat.
The other sets I test all slot together easily, so I expect this one would as well.
Part of the fun of these sets is completely ignoring the instructions and building your own creation how you see fit. It’s got an air of Lego about it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fortnite is the biggest video game around right now, so almost every child will be wanting something Fortnite for Christmas.
While this Fortnite Quadcrasher Set is on offer, it’s well worth picking up.
The figure, Burnout, is great, and the vehicle is almost identical to the in-game quad it’s based on.
There’s some really cool damage effects on the front of it as well, which I know is useless info, but it’s also a sign of how much effort has gone into the design.
Just keep in mind, this figure comes from the Jazwares four-inch range, so it won’t scale well with the Jazwares Legendary Fortnite series or the McFarlane line (those two ranges both feature six-inch figures).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jenga is one of those games that’s great for when your kids are saying they’re bored. Add Fortnite to the mix and it’s even more appealing.
The Fortnite Jenga set comes with different colored blocks so they look like items from the world of Fortnite. Not only that, you also get some Fortnite character cards.
There is a whole ruleset to Jenga, but like 99 percent of the population, my family tends to ignore them in favor of jumping right into the action.
Take turns stacking them up, then take turns pulling them out. Whoever causes a mega crash is out and the remaining players start again.
It’s fun, and given how tense Fortnite the game and Jenga are in the final stages, this crossover lends itself really well.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Legends Figures are my go-to for any gift, simply because they’re the best action figures on the market.
These figures, despite being priced at the lower end of the spectrum, feature tons of articulation, meaning you can create some really stylish poses, nail the look of the character, and come with meaningful accessories.
Seriously, for the price, and given how there’s a Marvel Legends figure of all the main Marvel name stays, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anything that lets kids build is sure to go down a treat.
Lincoln Logs has been around so long for a simple reason: Kids love being able to build meaty structures.
This set comes with 111 real-wood pieces, each of which have slots etched into them, meaning putting pieces together is easy peasy.
They all come in a large metal tub, too, so cleaning up is nice and simple. Plus, unlike Lego, these things won’t hurt when you step on them.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been looking for something to keep them quiet during long journeys, this Handheld Game Machine is the answer.
This isn’t on-par with the likes of Nintendo or PlayStation. But for the price, it’s perfectly acceptable.
It comes packed with 400 games from the 8-Bit era (think Super Mario Bros.) and is available in four different colors.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love dinosaurs toys, so if you’re ever unsure what to get them for a gift, toys like this T-Rex Playset is well worth checking out.
This is a 14-piece set, including a rather awesome T-Rex toy, off-road vehicle, volcano, action figure, and more.
The volcano comes with a jail cell at its base, a moving boulder, and the T-Rex comes with batteries included, which always gets a bonus point from me. Nothing’s worse than getting a new toy then needing to buy batteries.
If you’ve got a Jurassic child on your hands, definitely check this set out. It’s worth it just for the T-Rex toy alone.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up