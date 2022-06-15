21 Best Bubble Toys for Kids They’ll Love
Generation after generation, bubble toys never fail to grab the imagination and laughter of our children. There are simple bubble wands, fun bubble toys, or even bubble guns to choose from. And there are the more lavish bubble machines that can turn your backyard into a bubble party.

Sometimes, you need a big gift for your kids. But other times, they just need some bubbles in their lives. And regardless of which option you choose, your kids will be playing outdoors and having a ton of fun in the sun.

Are Bubble Toys Good for Kids?

Mommy + Me does a great job explaining many of the benefits of bubble toys. For toddlers, the positives of playing with bubbles are pretty obvious. They can help to promote visual tracking skills as the colorful bubbles fly through the air. And they continually build upon movement and motor skills as your little ones will reach and chase to interact with the floating orbs. 

The article also points out how bubbles are great for older kids too. It notes that when kids play with bubbles, "children run, jump, speak, shout, laugh, and interact with the bubbles and games played using the bubbles with their whole bodies".

This results in the development of balance and muscle. As well as an increase in fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, and much more. 

What Bubbles are Safe for Kids?

For the most part, bubbles are totally safe for kids. And Amazon has a slew of non-toxic bubble solution to choose from. 

However, if you want to ensure total safety, avoid solution that contains polyethylene oxide. This polymer can cause skin irritation in some instances. And it can lead to problems if ingested as well. 

Are Bubbles Safe to Eat?

They can be! By using child-safe ingredients, you can make safe-to-eat bubbles right at home. Edible bubbles are pretty easy to make too! eHow.com has a popular recipe online that's comprised of ingredients you probably have sitting in your pantry right now.

If your toddler likes to run around catching bubbles with their mouth, consider trying out these flavored bubbles from BubbleLick too. They have glazed cinnamon rolls, juicy watermelon splash, carnival cotton candy, and milk chocolate chip flavors that are all sure to be a hit. 

What are the Best Bubble Toys for Toddlers?

If you're specifically shopping bubble toys for toddlers, you really can't go wrong with most of the options on our list. The Kidzlane Dolphin Bubble Machine and Duckura Toys Octopus Bubble Maker are both adorable choices that your little ones will love. While the ArtCreativity Bubble Blowing Toy Train and Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor Truck are fantastic bubble vehicles for the kid that loves his cars and trains. 

But really, the best bubble toy for toddlers comes in the form of the Little Tikes FOAMO 3-in-1 Water Table. It's a bubble toy, water table, and more. Making it an ideal pick if you want the most bang for your bubble buck. 

What are the Best Push Bubble Toys?

Push bubble toys are classic. You've no doubt seen numerous iterations of this type of bubble toy for decades, with the most popular likely being the Fisher-Price Bubble Mower. Kids love it. And it's something your son or daughter can emulate mom or dad with as they take care of the yard work outside. 

What is the Best Bubble Blower Available Online?

When you're shopping for the best bubble blower, you need to consider whether you're looking for a bubble machine that will blow bubbles or a foam machine that can turn your backyard into a foam pit. For the former, I'd recommend the BubbleTron bubble machine. It can shoot hundreds of bubbles in minutes. It comes with a 25-foot remote control for convenience. And it has a strong fan to ensure the bubbles are spread all over the yard.

However, if you want to go the foam route, both the Fom Mania Fomalanche Foam Machine and the Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Machine are great options to get the foam party going.

