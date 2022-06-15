21 Best Bubble Toys for Kids They’ll Love

Generation after generation, bubble toys never fail to grab the imagination and laughter of our children. There are simple bubble wands, fun bubble toys, or even bubble guns to choose from. And there are the more lavish bubble machines that can turn your backyard into a bubble party.
Sometimes, you need a big gift for your kids. But other times, they just need some bubbles in their lives. And regardless of which option you choose, your kids will be playing outdoors and having a ton of fun in the sun.
The Fom Mania Fomalanche Foam Machine is one of the best bubble toys out there. It’s almost like bringing a bubble bath toy right into your yard So much so, that Fom Mania states it creates up to five pickup trucks worth of bubbles in just 25 minutes.
It works fast and is simple to get going by just combining the included non-toxic and tear-free Fom concentrate solution with a bit of water. A hook is built into the Fomalanche so you can hang it from above for an aerial avalanche. The solution won’t stain clothes and is easy to wash away with a bit of hose water. And when you inevitably run out, you easily order a 4-pack Fom Mania Fom Refill set here.
The Fomalanche makes your yard a big bubble toy, but if you’re looking for more action, the Fom Mania Fomilator Foam Blasters are where it’s at. These are almost like bubble machine guns that kids will enjoy for hours upon hours.
The range is excellent in these bubble toy guns with foam coverage of about 15 feet. They are easy to shoot with a simple pump of the blaster. The foam concentrate is tear-free, non-toxic, and won’t stain clothes. And it’s simple to clean up afterward with a quick spray down of your hose. Whether it’s the backyard, beach, or pool, it’s one of the best bubble toys for kids out there.
Little Tikes makes your potential bubble party a reality with their Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Machine. It’s designed to be as simple as it gets for parents to get the foam flowing and comes with everything you’ll need.
Simply build the included table stand. Put together the blower, adaptor, and mesh sock. Connect the blower to the Little Tikes pump. Then add water to the foam solution and watch your children have the time of their lives. It’s more expensive than the Fom Mania Fomalanche Foam Machine, but it’s also much more effective at bringing the bubbles.
The BubbleTron is more of a bubble blower than a bubble toy, but your kids will go nuts for it all the same. And it’s great for adult get-togethers, dances, weddings, or any other party events too.
The device is lightweight so you can hang it from above. It outputs bubbles fast, but it only consumes about 2 milliliters of bubble mix a minute. So it can go an entire evening without needing a refill. And it’s easily controlled with its rear on/off switch or with the 25-foot wired remote that comes included as well.
It may not be quite as impressive as the BubbleTron, but the KIDWILL Portable Bubble Machine is a great option at a much cheaper price point. This lightweight option is kid-friendly and spreads bubbles up to 13 feet. And with its two different speed settings, it can launch 2,500 to 4,500 bubbles per minute.
Because it’s lightweight, you can easily carry it around or hang it from above with its handle. And it’s conveniently powered by AA batteries or the included USB cord.
The Theefun Store offers another great option in their kid’s Bubble Machine with Remote Control. It looks a bit more high-end than the KIDWILL Portable Bubble Machine, but it’s typically a bit more expensive too.
It’s still relatively cheap though. It touts the ability to spew about 800 bubbles per minute. It easily plugs into walls with its AC adapter for power. Though it can’t be run on batteries like KIDWILL’s bubble machine does.
Its wireless remote is a convenient option. It has a sizeable reservoir to keep the bubbles blowing. And it’s lightweight with a handle built-in so it can be easily transported and hung from above too.
The Little Tikes FOAMO 3-in-1 Water Table is one of our favorite options on this list as it serves as both a kid’s bubble table and a kid’s water table. It’ll keep the attention span of younger children for hours.
A motorized foam machine churns bubbles out from the top. They’ll flow down into the water table where kids can interact with them and even churn them with the included Ferris wheel. And there’s a hand pump too that gets even more bubble action going.
You can get foam refills here when you inevitably run out. And you’ll need two D batteries and four AAA batteries to get everything running. However, if you’re looking for something that brings even more bubbles to the party, check out the Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Machine here.
How cool is this Vaiyer RC Stunt Car? It sports 2-in-1 functionality, meaning that the remote control bubble toy can either be used as a water gun or a bubble shooter depending on which accessory is connected. It’s designed for off-road driving thanks to its robust tires. It has 360-degree mobility that lets it roll essentially anywhere. And an easy-to-charge battery that offers about 40 minutes of drive.
Most toy trains aren’t going to be blowing steam throughout your living room. But that’s why you should get the ArtCreativity Bubble Blowing Toy Train instead.
The train rolls on its own and blows bubbles out the smokestack thanks to a trio of AA batteries. As it moves, it will automatically change directions when it comes into contact with obstacles. And it’s loaded with lights and sounds, helping to make it one of the coolest bubble toys out there.
This pair of JOYIN Bubble Guns makes it as easy as possible for kids to run around and shoot bubbles at one another. The bubble guns run off of a pair of AA batteries that come included. But you should always have more at the ready. 5-ounces of bubble solution come included (though you’ll need more of that too). And the kid’s bubble guns can unleash up to 800 bubbles a minute, ensuring the laughs and giggles come as fast as the bubbles do.
Most kids love rocket toys, which makes the Toyrifik Bubbles Rocket Launcher a fan favorite on our list. Its stomp peddle is big enough for two feet, which gives the bubble rocket enough thrust to reach up to 25 feet up in the air.
As it soars up, a trail of bubbles will flow down to the delight of your kids. Eight ounces of non-toxic bubble solution comes included. And parents will appreciate that it’s one of the most simple bubble toys to assemble too.
If your kids are into superheroes, they no doubt love Iron Man toys. And there’s little doubt that the Auney Handheld Bubble Machine is designed to look just like Tony Stark’s infamous gauntlets.
With just a pair of AA batteries, kids can shoot up to 2,000 bubbles a minute with a simple press of a button. And though it doesn’t make the high-pitched noise of Iron Man’s iconic weapon, it does emit a glowing red light on the front to complete the superhero-inspired look.
The bubble-blowing lawn mower has been a staple amongst kids’ toys for generations. And the Fisher-Price Bubble Mower keeps that tradition going to this day.
It’s still one of the most popular bubble toys out there thanks to its bright colors and kid-friendly design. Kids can see the motor churn as they mow with their parents thanks to its clear components. And the bubble tray is enclosed unlike lots of other models so you won’t have to worry about bubble solution spilling out in the yard.
Just like the Fisher-Price Bubble Mower, the Sunny Days Bubble Leaf Blower is super fun to use and helps encourage kids to get chores done. A pair of AAA batteries and the included bubble solution is all your children will need to start blowing bubbles all around. The Bubble Leaf Blower is lightweight so younger kids can enjoy it. And it’s activated with a simple press of a button too.
The Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor Truck is a lot like the awesome Bubble Blowing Toy Train on our list. You can load bubble solution into its exhaust to it blows bubbles as it rolls. It’s battery-powered so it moves on its own while also emitting lights and sounds. It has the ability to change directions on its own when it bumps into objects in your home or yard. And it even comes with a wagon wheel for towing your extra bubbles too.
The NASA Space Rocket Bubble Machine doesn’t do anything crazy. It’s just a cool-looking bubble blower that any space-loving child will love. It’s powered by four AAA batteries which enables it to shoot up to 1,000 bubbles a minute into the air. And because it’s compact in size and easy to assemble, parents can take it with them just about anywhere.
The Kidzlane Dolphin Bubble Machine is the perfect bubble blower for younger kids. It sports a super cute and colorful design. It’s safe for toddlers. And with 10 spinning wands, it can blast between 500 and 1,000 bubbles a minute. And it even comes in a cool astronaut design too.
This Duckura Toys Octopus Bubble Maker really catches your kid’s attention. Its eight tentacles serve as bubble wands. And they rotate in a circle when powered by four AA batteries.
As the tentacles spin, they pick up additional bubble solution with each rotation. There are fans built into the bubble maker’s base that push the toy’s bubbles into the air. And it comes with two bottles of bubbles as well as four packets of concentrate refills. You can even order the octopus in green too.
From time to time, you’ll even catch older kids attempting to catch bubbles with their tongues. But when you’re using the BubbleLick Premium Natural Flavored Bubble Solution, you can actually encourage it!
These kids’ edible bubbles are actually designed by top pediatricians to ensure they are completely safe. Whether they’re using bubble wands or bubble machines, your children are going to go nuts over these. And with flavors that include glazed cinnamon rolls, juicy watermelon splash, carnival cotton candy, and milk chocolate chip – they’ll be begging for more.
Sometimes, all you need is foam in a bucket to have a great time. And that’s just what the Wham-O Foam Party Bucket is.
The Wham-O Foam Party Solution is designed to last for up to an hour and a half before dissolving. It contains no sulfates, it’s tear-free, and, of course, it’s non-toxic.
Imagine pairing this Foam Party Bucket with your favorite slip and slide… You’ll be setting up an awesome day for both children and adults.
Tried and true – the bubble wand and tray. The Gazillion Incredibubble Wand is perfect if you’re looking for simplicity. But yet, with its giant wand, younger children will have a blast as they and their parents create MASSIVE bubbles to play with outdoors.