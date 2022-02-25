11 Best Cuphead Toys You Can Grab Right Now

With the Cuphead Show now streaming on Netflix, chances are kids will soon be wanting Cuphead-related toys to recreate their favorite adventures from the Inkwell Isles. But which toys are worth picking up? Read on to discover the best Cuphead toys available to grab right now.
One of the big booms of late is turning video games and tv shows into board games. The surprising twist? Some of them are really good.
The Cuphead Dice Game is a simple game with a lot of variables in play. You can check out the rules on the main OP Games website, but the gist is players roll their dice are fast as possible to fill the move meter with jump, parry, and offensive moves, all while battling familiar bad guys and having to contend with a timer that signals the player is out of health.
It’s frantic, which of course means kids will absolutely love it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
We’re not going to say the McFarlane Toys Cuphead Chaotic Casino Construction Set is like Lego, but let’s be real here, it kind of is.
The goal here, which is definitely not the same as Lego, is to build the iconic casino from Cuphead. It’s a 209-piece set made up of little bricks that builders clip together to build larger structures. It’s not Lego, though, okay?
This set also features miniature figures in the form of Cuphead and Mugman, meaning if you’re buying for a kid, they’ve got the big two characters to play with straight out of the box. This set also features 13 moving parts and stands at a rather large 12-inches in height. Nice!
Given the low price as well, I’d say this is a set of Cuphead toys that would make quite the killer gift.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
While I wouldn’t recommend the 1000 Toys Cuphead Action Figure for younger kids due to the price, we are talking about the best Cuphead toys here, so we couldn’t not mention it.
This thing is a premium collectible figurine and it’s easy to see why. In terms of articulation, everywhere that should have it does. Shoulder ball and rotator joints, elbow joints, the knees bend – even the oversized boots have articulation! If they’re into posing, the 1000 toys Cuphead figure is sure to keep them entertained.
It also comes with a selection of hands and faces, meaning they can really go in-depth with the posing. Neat or what?
There is also a Mugman from 1000 Toys as well if you’re looking to pick up the set.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
If you’re after a Cuphead gift off the back of the Netflix tv show, chances are you’ll be buying for someone younger. If so, these Cuphead plush dolls are what you’re after.
This two-pack features both Cuphead and Mugman in plush form, and they’re as cute as you’d expect.
Both come in at around the 9.8-inch mark, making them a good size. For reference, Marvel figures are generally six inches, and Barbie dolls are around seven inches.
I’d also like to point out, two plushies for this price is pretty good value. Kids will want both characters, so being able to get them both in one go is sure to save you a second shopping trip, too.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
If you’ve already picked up the Casino playset, the next one to grab is the McFarlane Toys Cuphead Devious Dice Small Construction Set.
As with the aforementioned set, these Cuphead toys are great if the person you’re buying for love Lego-style construction sets. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love building toys?
This set in particular ticks all the boxes. It’s super affordable, it’s an 88-piece set so setting it up won’t be too difficult, and most importantly, it comes with a King Dice figure. If you’re buying for kids, they’re going to want a figure of the big bad to role-play adventures with. Especially if they’ve already got the Cuphead and Mugman figures.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with plushies as a gift? Not really. Especially when it comes to under 10s.
This pack features three Cuphead plush toys in the form of Ms. Chalice, Cala Maria, and Cagney Carnation. All three come it at around the 11-inch mark, making them fairly large plush toys. I mentioned earlier, for comparison, a Marvel figure comes in at around six inches, so these plushies are almost double the size.
They’re also made from a soft and safe PP cotton and are non-toxic and odorless. They’re great for both cuddling and playing with, in other words.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The range of Cuphead Funko Pop toys are great. Funko Pops are modern collectibles that span hundreds of different IPs. Want Cuphead standing next to Chucky from Rugrats or a member of the Squid Games cast? You hypothetically could, simply because there are so many different Funko Pop figures to choose from.
Unfortunately, this is where things get complicated. The Cuphead Funko Pop range released quite a while back, and as these are collectibles, the prices of the main line of toys have zero logic behind them. Funko Pops should cost around the $10 to $15 mark per figure, yet some of the original Cuphead Funko Pops go for upwards of $60, so be sure to keep that in mind when you’re checking out the full range.
If you don’t want to pay over the odds and are desperate for a Cuphead figure that’s similar to Funko Pop, I can absolutely recommend the Cuphead Bobbling Figurine as a solid, cost-friendly alternative.
Recommended Ages: Various
If you’re after a cost-friendly and fun alternative to Funko Pops, the Cuphead Bobbling Figurine is where it’s at.
This set features a one-of-a-kind Cuphead statue, complete with bobbling action, a sound button, and that book you see? It’s a double-sided flipbook with animations direct from Studio MDHR, the company behind Cuphead. Cool!
And best of all, it’s super affordable. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I am far too old to enjoy Popsockets, but if you’re buying for a teen who spends 90 percent of their life glued to a screen, chances are they’ll get a lot out of them.
The Cuphead PopSockets features an image of Cuphead and Mugman with the Devil hanging over their heads. As for what a Popsocket is, they’re basically a handle. You attach it to a mobile phone or a tablet and can hold the device much easier. They also offer up better stability for taking photos.
Again, this is totally a youngster thing. It’s totally a fashion accessory as well, kind of in the same realm as a mobile phone case. They’re stylish, fun, and totally not designed to be used by older folk like me.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Let me tell you, I’m a big fan of joke gifts. Especially when they’re affordable.
The Sun-Staches Officially Licensed Cuphead Shades fill that brief perfectly. Around the $10 isn’t going to break the bank. And best of all? These shades offer 100 percent UV400 protection and offer impact-resistant lenses, meaning they actually work as shades. I know, what a twist!
Sure, they’re going to look silly, but silly is fun!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Kids love the excitement of blind boxes. What will you get? That’s part of the mystery.
This six-pack of Cuphead Blind Box Toys features six Cuphead characters, each of whom stands at around a couple of inches in height.
These aren’t particularly great figures compared to others on this list, but they’re great for decorating cakes or having on a shelf somewhere. The main hook here is the excitement of blind bags mixed with the fact they’re affordable. That and getting six boxes to open is sure to impress younger kids.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up