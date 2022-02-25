11 Best Cuphead Toys You Can Grab Right Now

11 Best Cuphead Toys You Can Grab Right Now

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

With the Cuphead Show now streaming on Netflix, chances are kids will soon be wanting Cuphead-related toys to recreate their favorite adventures from the Inkwell Isles. But which toys are worth picking up? Read on to discover the best Cuphead toys available to grab right now.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
11 Listed Items

Cuphead Show Release Date and Where to Watch

Good news if you've got kids who need entertaining, the Cuphead Show is available to stream right now. 

Released on February 18, 2022, the show follows the brothers Cuphead and Mugman on their misadventures in the Inkwell Isles. 

As Cuphead is based on the Rubber Hose style of animation, the show itself takes on an almost Loony Tunes style of storytelling, making it perfect for younger kids. 

Is the Cuphead Show Suitable for Kids?

As mentioned, yes, the Cuphead Show is suitable for kids. In fact, it comes with a TV-Y7 recommendation, meaning it's aimed at ages seven and up. 

What Is Cuphead? 

Cuphead started life as a video game created by the development team Studio MDHR. Originally, Cuphead launched on September 29 2017 for the Xbox One, though it has since also been released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Windows and even Tesla cars. 

The game itself is a tough boss fight game with platforming sections. For those less gaming savvy, think big fights that require a ton of precision and practice to beat. In short, it is a very, very hard game to best. 

Although Cuphead features an E10+ age rating, I'd still recommend erring on the side of caution. For me personally, T for Teen seems like a better indicator. 

What Is Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course?

This is where things get a little more complex. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is a piece of downloadable content (DLC) due for release June 30 2022. 

Think of DLC as a kind of content expansion. New areas, a new playable avatar in Ms. Chalice, that sort of thing. 

It is, essentially, a way for gamers still playing Cupehad to expand their game with new things to do. 

Do note, DLC packs do cost real-world money and in most cases require an Internet connection to download and purchase said content.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x