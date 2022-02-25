11 Best Cuphead Toys You Can Grab Right Now

One of the big booms of late is turning video games and tv shows into board games. The surprising twist? Some of them are really good.

The Cuphead Dice Game is a simple game with a lot of variables in play. You can check out the rules on the main OP Games website, but the gist is players roll their dice are fast as possible to fill the move meter with jump, parry, and offensive moves, all while battling familiar bad guys and having to contend with a timer that signals the player is out of health.

It’s frantic, which of course means kids will absolutely love it.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up