27 Best Disney Toys: The Ultimate List

Prepare for the ride of your child’s life with this Minnie Mouse Happy Helper Quad! Young fans will find the adorable details of this quad endearing and reminiscent of their favorite female mouse.

With detailed lace benders and Minnie Mouse decals it is sure to compete against any Roadster racer! This will be a favorite for any Happy Helper, with its light up bow bumper and pink details! This toy has a push button start, and a quick 1.5 MPH as its top speed, and can even reverse!

This toy is intended for children eighteen to thirty months in age, and please keep in mind the weight limit is also forty-four pounds. This quad toy comes pre assembled, so it’s easy to charge and go, as well as with a wiping cloth to remove the dirt, as well as the 9-volt battery that is needed to use the quad.